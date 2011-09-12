Fumic wins short race at Bike The Rock
Litscher earns second ahead of Schulte-Lünzum in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:06:34
|2
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic
|0:00:03
|3
|Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultrasports Rose Racingteam
|0:00:05
|5
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:00:05
|6
|Kevin van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team
|0:00:06
|7
|Martin Gluth (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:00:07
|8
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:00:11
|9
|Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultrasports Rose Racingteam
|0:00:12
|10
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:00:15
|11
|Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team
|0:00:18
|12
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Waasland MTB Team
|0:00:24
|13
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:00:30
|14
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:00:33
|15
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|0:00:37
|16
|Markus Bauer (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team
|0:00:47
|DNF
|Jochen Käss (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
