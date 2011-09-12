Trending

Fumic wins short race at Bike The Rock

Litscher earns second ahead of Schulte-Lünzum in third

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:06:34
2Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt-Ötztal-X Bionic0:00:03
3Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus Mig Team0:00:04
4Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultrasports Rose Racingteam0:00:05
5Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:05
6Kevin van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team0:00:06
7Martin Gluth (Ger) Team Bulls0:00:07
8Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:00:11
9Steffen Thum (Ger) Ultrasports Rose Racingteam0:00:12
10Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:00:15
11Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team0:00:18
12Robby De Bock (Bel) Waasland MTB Team0:00:24
13Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls0:00:30
14Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:00:33
15Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:00:37
16Markus Bauer (Ger) Lexware-Racing-Team0:00:47
DNFJochen Käss (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNFAndreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team

Latest on Cyclingnews