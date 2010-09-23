Image 1 of 11 Team Sky's Ian Stannard goes full gas in the men's scratch race. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 2 of 11 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) tries to regain contact with the leaders. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 3 of 11 Eventual winner Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky). (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 4 of 11 Geraint Thomas warms up for the men's scratch race. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 5 of 11 Chris Whorrall (100% ME) gives it everything in the men's scratch. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 6 of 11 Louise Satherley and Donna Williams of Team Terminator. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 7 of 11 The women's team sprint podium (l-r): Jenny Davis and Charline Joiner, Rebecca James and Jess Varnish and Emma Baird and Kayleigh Brogan. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 8 of 11 The women's points race podium (l-r): Dani King, Corrine Hall and Anna Blyth. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 9 of 11 Hannah Rich (r) and teammate Dani King (far left) mark the front of the bunch. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 10 of 11 Jess Varnish and Rebecca James were dominant during their win in the women's team sprint. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net) Image 11 of 11 The men's scratch podium (l-r): Simon Yates, Peter Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net)

Women's team sprint

Jess Varnish and Rebecca James were the class acts of the field in the women's team sprint competition. They were a second faster than the best of the rest in the qualifying round and then went significantly quicker in the semi finals - indeed they were within six tenths of Victoria Pendleton and Shanze Reade's national record - before taking the gold medal final with almost two seconds to spare over the City of Edinburgh duo of Jenny Davis and Charline Joiner. Another City of Edinburgh duo, Emma Baird and Kayleigh Brogan took the bronze medal.

Paracycling time trial

A mixture of new blood and some established stars produced a very high quality paracycling time trial. The partnership of Barney Storey and Neil Fachie took the battle of the tandems with a fine 1000m time of 1:03.538, leaving the recently formed partnership of experienced riders Craig MacLean and Anthony Kappes only five hundredths slower.

Two new riders who made a big impact were Jon-Allen Butterworth and Terry Byrne, who were both injured in the Afghanistan conflict. They both look capable of times which the great Jody Cundy is producing and underline the healthy competition for places with the London Paralympics just under two years away. And it was Butterworth, with a time of 1:09.618 - just a second outside the world record in his category - who claimed the gold, with Storey and Kappes second and Jody Cundy third.

Women's points race

Corrine Hall won a great women's points race with her brilliant late move which won back-to-back sprints and also netted her 20 points for lapping the field. It was a race run at a high pace and had everything, including the spectacular late plot twist.

Danni King had dominated the race with a really strong display of riding mixed with the sort of tactical awareness which is essential for winning this style of racing. King quickly got herself on the scoreboard with a win in the second sprint and kept on scoring points regularly, with further maximums in the fourth, seventh and eighth sprints putting her well clear of her rivals. When she wasn't scoring points she was policing the breaks which looked dangerous.

But just as interest seemed to be moving towards who would win silver and bronze medals, Hall made a great bid to gain a lap, going away initially as one of a trio of riders and then continuing alone. She got to within the length of a straight of lapping the bunch but seemed doomed to not quite make contact. However, after taking the tenth sprint, she found the main bunch slowing just enough for her to make contact and she gleefully claimed the 20 points and went into the lead.

Suddenly King was playing catch-up. The penultimate sprint saw Anna Blythe take the win with Hannah Rich stealing past team-mate Danni King to take second place. This left King, who was third, three points down on Hall with one sprint to go. Hall marked her in the final laps and with Anna Blythe coming through to take the final sprint, King's race was run as she could only claim third, with Hall fourth and the new national points race champion. Blythe picked up the bronze.

"I am over the moon, I can't believe it! I was going for a few sprints and really suffering, I wasn't getting anything so I thought the way I have got to do it is get off the front. There were two riders away and I thought, that's the move. We stayed away for a while but their turns were not that good so with three laps to go before a sprint, I thought I have to go for it," said Hall afterwards.

"After I got the sprint, I kept going and for ages I was 20 metres off the back and at one stage I didn't think I was going to get there. I thought with a sprint coming up though, the bunch would have to play it a bit tactical and they did which played into my hands. I got on and knew Dani (King) was the only rider who could beat me and I followed her as much as I could. Then I got some points at the end which sealed the victory."

"It is my first senior championship after a load of seconds and my first proper win in ages so I'm over the moon."

King was obviously disappointed, having controlled the race so well for so long, and it showed after the finish. "I went into the race to be consistent in every sprint and to go with any moves and it all started perfectly. I thought I had it in the bag but there you go, that's bike racing. There was only three points in it I think going into the final sprint but I was just gassed after going for literally every sprint," she said.

"To be honest though, if you'd said eight weeks ago I'd have two silver medals, I would have taken it because I didn't even think at that time I would be riding the championships after having glandular fever. I am gutted though, being so close but the Gold will be mine one day."

Third-placed Anna Blyth seemed pleased with the outcome and her bronze medal. "I'm happy with the result. I have never finished a points race like that before so to get a medal as well, I'm over the moon to be honest," she said. "I didn't see Corrine go and was concentrating on where I needed to be for each sprint. For the last sprint, I was conscience that Ruby was only a few points away so I thought for the last sprint, I'd go for it and hope the best."

Men's scratch race

Peter Kennaugh won a dramatic and high-paced scratch race with a great mid-race move when he gained a lap, the only rider to do so. But a nasty crash for Ben Swift, right at the end, marred the race for the otherwise dominant Team Sky.

Tim Kennaugh and Owain Doull were the first riders to make a significant break and got half a length lead with 50 laps to go, but they stalled and were brought back with the Team Sky riders driving the chase. This move indirectly stretched the field and the first slew of retirements came soon afterwards.

Peter Kennaugh was the next to go, with Evan Oliphant and Eric Rowsell in pursuit. They joined up and began to make real progress. Ben Swift then blasted across the gap and joined them, apparently effortlessly. Kennaugh then went alone off the front of this small group and gained the lap, whilst the rest of the break retreated into the main field. With some 27 laps to go at this point, suddenly Kennaugh had the race in the bag.

It quickly became apparent that the rest of the medal positions would be decided in the final sprint. However, with just over two laps to go, Swift fell when he strayed onto the infield as the riders bunched at the front. Luckily he didn't bring down anyone else, and he was able to walk away, holding his shoulder.

Back in the race, Simon Yates struck a great blow for the younger contingent surging clear to claim silver with Gerraint Thomas taking the bronze.

"I just took the opportunity to go off the front and then Eric and an Endura rider (James McCallum) came over. I saw Swifty coming over too so I thought I'd wait for him and I said to Swift, we'll jump them and just me and you get a lap but he didn't come with me. That meant I was out on my own then," said Peter Kennaugh.

"I am sure Stannard was smashing it when I was trying to get back on which made it quite hard but I eventually did! Then it was just a case of keeping it together and Mark Christian and Chris Whorral helped me doing that. Yesterday was my first day on the track so I guess I'm finding my track legs.

"With the road season, it makes you really strong and you just put a big gear on so I may not be that quick but I have the power for long hard efforts. The jersey though doesn't make up for G beating me at the road nationals but it is sort of halfway - this will have to do for this year!"

"We just went into it where we were all going to ride our own race. If one of the lads (Team Sky) was up the road, I wasn't going to smash it to get him back," said Kennaugh's Sky teammate Geraint Thomas. "I tried to get across on my own and I think it was Chris Whorral who came with me. It came down to sprint though and I knew Swifty was better than me and we were going to sprint it out but then this young lad [Simon Yates] rode really well and jumped us all."

Yates impressed with his ride and was happy with the result. "It was good being on the podium with the riders from Sky. It's where I want to be, where I want to get to and hopefully I'll continue and be in their shoes one day," he said. Asked how the race compared to the junior Worlds where he won a rainbow jersey in the Madison, he replied: "I wasn't under as much pressure, to be honest. Today, I wasn't a favourite, no-one really knew who I was so it was nice to go on and get on the podium.

"In that final sprint, I was just going as hard as I could. I thought I was going to get swamped by a few riders because I thought I'd gone too early. It was a hard race and pretty fast from the gun. It didn't really stall that much, only when Pete got a lap, but after that it was still hard. When you see Sky gathering together at the front, I did wonder ‘what's going on here'. You have to be alert and keep your eye on the ball and make sure nothing's really going".

Results

Women's team sprint qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jess Varnish/Rebecca James (NW Region) 0:00:34.139 2 Jenny Davis/Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC) 0:00:35.164 3 Victoria Williamson/Laura Trott (Welwyn Wheelers) 0:00:37.051 4 Emma Baird/Kayleigh Brogan (City of Edinburgh RC) 0:00:37.509 5 Cassie Gledhill (Team Orbea)/Louise Haston (City of Edinburgh RC) 0:00:38.527 6 Helen Scott/Ella Hopkins (Halesowen A & CC) 0:00:38.935 7 Louise Satherley/Donna Williams (Team Terminator) 0:00:39.191 8 Jackie Garner/Marianne Britten (Maxgear RT) 0:00:39.731

Semi finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenny Davis/Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC) 0:00:36.034 2 Victoria Williamson/Laura Trott (Welwyn Wheelers) 0:00:36.650 1 Jess Varnish Halesowen/Rebecca James (NW Region) 0:00:33.739 2 Emma Baird/Kayleigh Brogan (City of Edinburgh RC) 0:00:37.036

Minor placings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Helen Scott/Ella Hopkins (Halesowen A & CC) 0:00:38.404 6 Louise Satherley/Donna Williams (Team Terminator) 0:00:39.150 7 Jackie Garner/Marianne Britten (Maxgear RT) 0:00:39.652

Final 3-4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Baird/Kayleigh Brogan (City of Edinburgh RC) 0:00:36.997 2 Victoria Williamson/Laura Trott (Welwyn Wheelers) 0:00:37.229

Final 1-2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jess Varnish/Rebecca James (NW Region) 0:00:34.095 2 Jenny Davis/Charline Joiner (City of Edinburgh RC) 0:00:35.878

Women's points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corrine Hall (Team Corridori) 38 pts 2 Dani King (Horizon Fitness) 36 3 Anna Blyth (100% ME) 22 4 Ruby Miller (Forza Cycles) 17 5 Hannah Rich (Horizon Fitness) 13 6 Laura Trott (Welwyn Wheelers) 12 7 Harriet Owens (Bicester Milenium) 9