Frenchman Bazin wins in Britain
Cant beats Crawforth by four seconds for runner-up spot
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93
|0:56:24
|2
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|0:00:13
|3
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|0:00:17
|4
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:00:22
|5
|Kristof Cop (Bel)
|0:01:11
|6
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|7
|Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team
|0:01:21
|8
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|0:01:26
|9
|Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|0:01:39
|10
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:02:20
|11
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|0:02:43
|12
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|0:03:08
|13
|Peter Middlehurst (GBr) www.cyclepremier.com/Metaltek
|0:03:59
|14
|Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic
|0:04:04
|15
|Luke Gray (GBr)
|0:04:09
|16
|Ben Eedy (GBr) Team Empella Cyclo-cross.com
|0:04:17
|17
|Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles
|0:04:20
|18
|Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing
|0:04:25
|19
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|0:04:33
|20
|Matthew Barrett (GBr)
|0:04:51
|21
|Daniel Lewis (GBr)
|0:04:55
|22
|Steven Ward (GBr)
|0:05:22
|23
|Tim Baldwin (GBr) Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC
|0:05:23
|24
|Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC
|0:05:34
|25
|Ben Roach (GBr) Cult Racing
|0:05:38
|26
|Michael Cotty (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|0:05:46
|27
|Scott Chalmers (GBr) Dream CC/Zero
|0:06:02
|28
|Andrew Waterman (GBr) Dulwich Paragon CC
|0:06:55
|29
|Greg Simcock (GBr) Team Corley Cycles
|0:07:03
|30
|Keith Murray (GBr)
|0:07:14
|31
|Robert Burns (GBr) Wolverhampton Whs/Fred Williams
|0:07:21
|32
|Perry Bowater (GBr)
|0:08:00
|33
|Mark Cotton (GBr)
|0:08:22
|34
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI
|0:08:34
|35
|Thomas Lowe (GBr) Raleigh RT/Michelin/High5
|36
|Robert McCarthy (GBr) VC Meudon
|37
|Richard Wilkinson (GBr)
|38
|James Thompson (GBr) Boneshakersbikes.com/Trek
|39
|Lawrence Frost (GBr) Team Empella Cyclo-cross .com
|40
|Simon Maudsley (GBr)
|41
|Paul Young (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|42
|Sam Allen (GBr)
|43
|Andrew Nichols (GBr)
|44
|Kyle Burleigh (GBr) Nottingham Clarion CC
|45
|Robert Wimble (GBr)
|46
|Stuart Reid (GBr)
|47
|Martin Woofindin (GBr)
|48
|James Dalton (GBr)
