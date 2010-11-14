Trending

Frenchman Bazin wins in Britain

Cant beats Crawforth by four seconds for runner-up spot

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 930:56:24
2Kevin Cant (Bel)0:00:13
3Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI0:00:17
4Lee Williams (GBr)0:00:22
5Kristof Cop (Bel)0:01:11
6Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:01:18
7Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team0:01:21
8Liam Killeen (GBr)0:01:26
9Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI0:01:39
10Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:02:20
11Daniel Booth (GBr)0:02:43
12Lewis Craven (GBr)0:03:08
13Peter Middlehurst (GBr) www.cyclepremier.com/Metaltek0:03:59
14Robert Watson (GBr) Paul Milnes RT/Bradford Olympic0:04:04
15Luke Gray (GBr)0:04:09
16Ben Eedy (GBr) Team Empella Cyclo-cross.com0:04:17
17Jamie Newall (GBr) Team Corley Cycles0:04:20
18Tom Payton (GBr) Cult Racing0:04:25
19Lee Westwood (GBr)0:04:33
20Matthew Barrett (GBr)0:04:51
21Daniel Lewis (GBr)0:04:55
22Steven Ward (GBr)0:05:22
23Tim Baldwin (GBr) Paul Milnes/Bradford Olympic RC0:05:23
24Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC0:05:34
25Ben Roach (GBr) Cult Racing0:05:38
26Michael Cotty (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale0:05:46
27Scott Chalmers (GBr) Dream CC/Zero0:06:02
28Andrew Waterman (GBr) Dulwich Paragon CC0:06:55
29Greg Simcock (GBr) Team Corley Cycles0:07:03
30Keith Murray (GBr)0:07:14
31Robert Burns (GBr) Wolverhampton Whs/Fred Williams0:07:21
32Perry Bowater (GBr)0:08:00
33Mark Cotton (GBr)0:08:22
34Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI0:08:34
35Thomas Lowe (GBr) Raleigh RT/Michelin/High5
36Robert McCarthy (GBr) VC Meudon
37Richard Wilkinson (GBr)
38James Thompson (GBr) Boneshakersbikes.com/Trek
39Lawrence Frost (GBr) Team Empella Cyclo-cross .com
40Simon Maudsley (GBr)
41Paul Young (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
42Sam Allen (GBr)
43Andrew Nichols (GBr)
44Kyle Burleigh (GBr) Nottingham Clarion CC
45Robert Wimble (GBr)
46Stuart Reid (GBr)
47Martin Woofindin (GBr)
48James Dalton (GBr)

