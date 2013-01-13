Field races to British 'cross championship title
Bibby follows for silver medal ahead of Fletcher in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Field
|1:04:09
|2
|Ian Bibby
|0:00:26
|3
|David Fletcher
|0:00:43
|4
|Oliver Beckingsale
|0:00:44
|5
|Nicholas Craig
|0:01:04
|6
|Paul Oldham
|0:01:31
|7
|Lewis Craven
|0:02:21
|8
|David Collins
|0:04:23
|9
|Robert Jebb
|0:05:14
|10
|William Bjergfelt
|0:05:48
|11
|Robert Wardell
|0:06:19
|12
|Tony Fawcett
|0:06:37
|13
|Daniel Booth
|0:06:56
|14
|Jody Crawforth
|0:07:57
|15
|Neal Crampton
|16
|Tom Payton
|17
|Alex Paton
|18
|Keith Murray
|19
|John Whittington
|20
|Chris Metcalfe
|21
|Tom Last
|22
|David Lines
|23
|Andrew Naylor
|24
|Gareth Whittall
|25
|Matthew Webber
|26
|Andrew Taylor
|27
|Lee Shunburne
|28
|Crispin Doyle
|29
|Steven Davies
|30
|James Dalton
|31
|Scott Chalmers
|32
|Ross Tricker
|33
|James Thompson
|34
|Chris Atkins
|35
|Paul Sheers
|36
|Benjamin Lewis
|37
|Scott Wilson
|38
|Andrew Johnson
|39
|Colin Miller
|40
|Paul Mcinally
|41
|Jeremy Hicks
|42
|David Morris
|43
|Richard Crabtree
|44
|Neil Ellison
|45
|Ivan Boyes
|46
|Andrew Shrimpton
|47
|David Bellinger
