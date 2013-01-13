Trending

Field races to British 'cross championship title

Bibby follows for silver medal ahead of Fletcher in third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Field1:04:09
2Ian Bibby0:00:26
3David Fletcher0:00:43
4Oliver Beckingsale0:00:44
5Nicholas Craig0:01:04
6Paul Oldham0:01:31
7Lewis Craven0:02:21
8David Collins0:04:23
9Robert Jebb0:05:14
10William Bjergfelt0:05:48
11Robert Wardell0:06:19
12Tony Fawcett0:06:37
13Daniel Booth0:06:56
14Jody Crawforth0:07:57
15Neal Crampton
16Tom Payton
17Alex Paton
18Keith Murray
19John Whittington
20Chris Metcalfe
21Tom Last
22David Lines
23Andrew Naylor
24Gareth Whittall
25Matthew Webber
26Andrew Taylor
27Lee Shunburne
28Crispin Doyle
29Steven Davies
30James Dalton
31Scott Chalmers
32Ross Tricker
33James Thompson
34Chris Atkins
35Paul Sheers
36Benjamin Lewis
37Scott Wilson
38Andrew Johnson
39Colin Miller
40Paul Mcinally
41Jeremy Hicks
42David Morris
43Richard Crabtree
44Neil Ellison
45Ivan Boyes
46Andrew Shrimpton
47David Bellinger

Latest on Cyclingnews