Strauss and Wengelin wins British cross country series round 1
National series opens in Sherwood Pines
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mariske Strauss (Giant/Contego)
|1:23:17
|2
|Hannah Barnes (MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling)
|0:01:01
|3
|Lee Craigie (Cannondale Racing)
|0:02:44
|4
|Bethany Crumpton (Hargroves Cycles/Specialized/Trant/Next)
|0:06:17
|5
|Melanie Alexander (Contessa Scott Synchros)
|0:06:52
|6
|Maddie Horton (Certini)
|0:07:24
|7
|Rebecca Preece (Red Rose Olympic CC)
|0:08:05
|8
|Maxine Filby (XC Racer.com)
|0:08:42
|9
|Jessie Roberts (Torq Performance)
|0:09:15
|10
|Annabel Simpson (Team Hope Factory Racing)
|0:11:40
|11
|Adela Carter (Team Hope Factory Racing)
|0:11:59
|12
|Joanne Clay (Torq Performance)
|0:13:43
|13
|Verity Appleyard
|0:14:01
|14
|Genevieve Whitson (Torq Performance)
|0:14:02
|15
|Carla Haines (WXC World Racing)
|0:14:43
|16
|Morven Brown (Dales Cycles Racing Team Scotland)
|0:15:02
|17
|Stephania Magri (GB Cycles.co.uk)
|0:17:19
|18
|Amber Southern (WXC World Racing)
|0:19:59
|19
|Anna Cipullo (MB Swindon)
|0:20:35
|20
|Ruth Owen-Evans (Cotic A Quick Release Holidays)
|0:20:36
|21
|Liz Gilmour (Ridebike.co.uk / The Training Room)
|0:24:02
|22
|Ruby Miller (Torq Performance)
|0:26:42
|23
|Martine Verweij (Team Jewson / MI Racing)
|0:26:43
|-1lap
|Katy Winton (The Kinesis Morvelo Project)
|-1lap
|Emma Bradley (Cotic/A Quick Release Holidays)
|-2laps
|Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing (TFR))
|-3laps
|Vicki Barclay (Stan`s NoTubes Elite Women`s Team)
|-3laps
|Claire Oakley (WXC World Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Wengelin (Ck Natén Säter/Specialized Conceptstore)
|1:34:22
|2
|Paul Oldham (Team Hope Factory Racing)
|0:00:29
|3
|Grant Ferguson (Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team (SBT))
|0:00:37
|4
|Didier Bats (Toka Print MTB Team)
|0:01:12
|5
|Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC Team (GPX))
|0:01:58
|6
|Sebastian Batchelor (Fluid Fin Race Team)
|0:02:04
|7
|Hamish Batchelor (Fluid Fin Race Team)
|0:02:18
|8
|Olivier Bruwiere (MTB Team Langdorp VZW)
|0:03:18
|9
|Nick Craig (Team Scott UK)
|0:03:33
|10
|Dan Fleeman (Forme Coaching - Pactimo)
|0:03:34
|11
|Robby De Bock (Feenstra-Felt powered by Kenda)
|0:04:44
|12
|Oliver Beckingsale (Endura MTB Racing)
|0:04:48
|13
|Adrian Lansley (Pedalon.co.uk)
|0:05:12
|14
|Matthew Dennis (Forme Coaching - Pactimo)
|0:05:37
|15
|Ben Thomas (Mountain Trax RT)
|0:05:50
|16
|Steven James (Hargroves Cycles/Specialized/Trant/Next)
|0:06:05
|17
|John Whittington (Team Diabetes UK)
|0:06:42
|18
|Axel Lindh (Härnösands CK)
|0:06:43
|19
|Jason Bouttell (Forme Coaching-Pactimo)
|0:06:57
|20
|David Collins (Team Hope Factory Racing)
|0:07:07
|21
|Daniel Booth (Team Hope Factory Racing)
|0:07:16
|22
|Jorgen Scheerens (Trek-KMC Trade Team)
|0:07:49
|23
|Robert Friel
|0:08:32
|24
|Christopher Andrews (Torq Performance)
|0:08:36
|25
|Luke Smith (Whyte Bikes)
|0:08:38
|26
|Olof Jonsson (Team FujiBikes Rockets)
|0:08:58
|27
|Will Bjergfelt (MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling)
|0:09:15
|28
|Tony Fawcett (Team Scott UK)
|0:09:17
|29
|Dave Henderson (GT Muc-Off UK)
|0:09:35
|30
|Alex Paton (Team Gwb-ACTiV)
|0:10:05
|31
|Isak Jonsson (Alingsas SC)
|0:10:16
|32
|Edward Mcparland (GT Muc-Off Racing)
|0:11:00
|33
|Robert Wardell (Trek UK)
|0:11:02
|34
|Ross Adams (Juice Lubes Racing)
|0:11:53
|35
|Tom Evans (Ben Wyvis Cycle Club)
|0:12:14
|36
|Daniel Lewis (Royal Air Force CC)
|0:12:17
|37
|George Budd
|0:12:30
|38
|Llewellyn Holmes (Strada Cycles)
|0:12:31
|39
|Scott Chappell (Behind The Bikeshed)
|0:13:33
|40
|Richard Jones (XCRacer.com)
|0:14:53
|41
|Stephen Hodge (Mondraker UK)
|0:15:27
|42
|Christian Aucote (Mercia CC - Lloyds Cycles)
|0:15:39
|43
|Neil Hayward (Stourbridge Velo)
|0:15:40
|44
|Jonathan Pybus (GT Muc-Off Racing)
|0:15:54
|45
|Stephen James (Forme Racing-Pactimo)
|0:18:45
|46
|Matthew Thompson (Cardiff JIF)
|0:19:06
|47
|James Nixon (Cycle-Tec)
|0:20:31
|48
|Matthew Adair (XMTB McConvey Cycles)
|0:36:54
|-1lap
|Philip Lenney (Team Gwb-ACTiV)
|0:01:15
|-2laps
|Alexander Welburn (Forme Bikes UK)
|0:13:24
