Trending

Strauss and Wengelin wins British cross country series round 1

National series opens in Sherwood Pines

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariske Strauss (Giant/Contego)1:23:17
2Hannah Barnes (MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling)0:01:01
3Lee Craigie (Cannondale Racing)0:02:44
4Bethany Crumpton (Hargroves Cycles/Specialized/Trant/Next)0:06:17
5Melanie Alexander (Contessa Scott Synchros)0:06:52
6Maddie Horton (Certini)0:07:24
7Rebecca Preece (Red Rose Olympic CC)0:08:05
8Maxine Filby (XC Racer.com)0:08:42
9Jessie Roberts (Torq Performance)0:09:15
10Annabel Simpson (Team Hope Factory Racing)0:11:40
11Adela Carter (Team Hope Factory Racing)0:11:59
12Joanne Clay (Torq Performance)0:13:43
13Verity Appleyard0:14:01
14Genevieve Whitson (Torq Performance)0:14:02
15Carla Haines (WXC World Racing)0:14:43
16Morven Brown (Dales Cycles Racing Team Scotland)0:15:02
17Stephania Magri (GB Cycles.co.uk)0:17:19
18Amber Southern (WXC World Racing)0:19:59
19Anna Cipullo (MB Swindon)0:20:35
20Ruth Owen-Evans (Cotic A Quick Release Holidays)0:20:36
21Liz Gilmour (Ridebike.co.uk / The Training Room)0:24:02
22Ruby Miller (Torq Performance)0:26:42
23Martine Verweij (Team Jewson / MI Racing)0:26:43
-1lapKaty Winton (The Kinesis Morvelo Project)
-1lapEmma Bradley (Cotic/A Quick Release Holidays)
-2lapsAnnie Last (Trek Factory Racing (TFR))
-3lapsVicki Barclay (Stan`s NoTubes Elite Women`s Team)
-3lapsClaire Oakley (WXC World Racing)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Wengelin (Ck Natén Säter/Specialized Conceptstore)1:34:22
2Paul Oldham (Team Hope Factory Racing)0:00:29
3Grant Ferguson (Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team (SBT))0:00:37
4Didier Bats (Toka Print MTB Team)0:01:12
5Michiel van der Heijden (Giant Pro XC Team (GPX))0:01:58
6Sebastian Batchelor (Fluid Fin Race Team)0:02:04
7Hamish Batchelor (Fluid Fin Race Team)0:02:18
8Olivier Bruwiere (MTB Team Langdorp VZW)0:03:18
9Nick Craig (Team Scott UK)0:03:33
10Dan Fleeman (Forme Coaching - Pactimo)0:03:34
11Robby De Bock (Feenstra-Felt powered by Kenda)0:04:44
12Oliver Beckingsale (Endura MTB Racing)0:04:48
13Adrian Lansley (Pedalon.co.uk)0:05:12
14Matthew Dennis (Forme Coaching - Pactimo)0:05:37
15Ben Thomas (Mountain Trax RT)0:05:50
16Steven James (Hargroves Cycles/Specialized/Trant/Next)0:06:05
17John Whittington (Team Diabetes UK)0:06:42
18Axel Lindh (Härnösands CK)0:06:43
19Jason Bouttell (Forme Coaching-Pactimo)0:06:57
20David Collins (Team Hope Factory Racing)0:07:07
21Daniel Booth (Team Hope Factory Racing)0:07:16
22Jorgen Scheerens (Trek-KMC Trade Team)0:07:49
23Robert Friel0:08:32
24Christopher Andrews (Torq Performance)0:08:36
25Luke Smith (Whyte Bikes)0:08:38
26Olof Jonsson (Team FujiBikes Rockets)0:08:58
27Will Bjergfelt (MG-Maxifuel Pro Cycling)0:09:15
28Tony Fawcett (Team Scott UK)0:09:17
29Dave Henderson (GT Muc-Off UK)0:09:35
30Alex Paton (Team Gwb-ACTiV)0:10:05
31Isak Jonsson (Alingsas SC)0:10:16
32Edward Mcparland (GT Muc-Off Racing)0:11:00
33Robert Wardell (Trek UK)0:11:02
34Ross Adams (Juice Lubes Racing)0:11:53
35Tom Evans (Ben Wyvis Cycle Club)0:12:14
36Daniel Lewis (Royal Air Force CC)0:12:17
37George Budd0:12:30
38Llewellyn Holmes (Strada Cycles)0:12:31
39Scott Chappell (Behind The Bikeshed)0:13:33
40Richard Jones (XCRacer.com)0:14:53
41Stephen Hodge (Mondraker UK)0:15:27
42Christian Aucote (Mercia CC - Lloyds Cycles)0:15:39
43Neil Hayward (Stourbridge Velo)0:15:40
44Jonathan Pybus (GT Muc-Off Racing)0:15:54
45Stephen James (Forme Racing-Pactimo)0:18:45
46Matthew Thompson (Cardiff JIF)0:19:06
47James Nixon (Cycle-Tec)0:20:31
48Matthew Adair (XMTB McConvey Cycles)0:36:54
-1lapPhilip Lenney (Team Gwb-ACTiV)0:01:15
-2lapsAlexander Welburn (Forme Bikes UK)0:13:24

Latest on Cyclingnews