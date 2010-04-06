Trending

Longden wins pro race

Anderson victorious in her first four cross race

Image 1 of 3

Men's podium

Men's podium
(Image credit: English Bay Photography)
Image 2 of 3

British Four Cross national series number plate

British Four Cross national series number plate
(Image credit: English Bay Photography)
Image 3 of 3

Women's podium

Women's podium
(Image credit: English Bay Photography)

A record entry of 143 riders raced round one of the British Four Cross series at the UK Bike Park on Sunday.

The weather had played havoc in the lead-up to the race, but with a whole load of new riders and three racers making the trip from Holland to race, the competition was definitely on.

Will Longden took the pro win after Scott Beaumont took a slam at the bottom of the start hill. Will Evans and Duncan Ferries took the other two top spots in second and third.

Nicola Anderson won the women's race in her first four cross competition. Kerry Wrigglesworth and Terry Anne Busbridge were second and third.

Talk on Bookface was of deep mud on the track and when the Dirt-Wars competition was cancelled, rumours spread of the race being cancelled, but organizers were determined that mud wouldn't stop the fun. The conditions came as a bit of a shock to the four cross racers, many of whom had to change their normal slick tyres to spiky mud tyres to race.

The track had the longest start straight of any four cross track, at nearly 300 meters long. Changes over the winter had added two new corners half way down to make racing closer. Other changes included new corners lower the track and new jumps and rollers these were soft from all the rain, thereby making the racing slower.

The racing started with four motos and with 10 categories racing, adding up to over 150 motos to get through before the quarter finals.

Racing ran like clockwork, and by the time finals rolled around, the track was drying into a gloop that made racing slow for younger riders.

The Dutch riders who made the trip across the Channel came to race because it was too wet in Holland. All three made the podiums and Van Steenbergen took home a win in the juveniles.

The next round will happen at Harthill in Chesire on Saturday, May 29, the day before round four of the Euro Fourcross Series on May 30.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Will Longdon (Lapierre Oakley)
2Will Evans (Morewood/ Will Power SC)
3Duncan Ferris (DMRbikes)
4Scott Beaumont (Rocky Mountain)
5Jordan Gould (Dialled Bikes)
6Stephen Simms
7Pete Warner (O'Neal/Fluck.com)
8Dale Russell (Brooklyn Machine Works)
9Scott Roberts (Team Nakedracing)
10Kieran Mcavoy (Spank/Axo/Cruise tattoo/Burgtec/Goldtec)
11Mark Milward (Swinnerton cycles)
12Pat Campbell-Jenner (Team Identiti)
13James Norton (BikeTart.com)
14Tom Dowie (Chicksands bike park)
15Aj Boardman (44 Racing)
16Ryan Poolman
17James Wilson (RAM Bikes)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nichola Anderson (Team Nakedracing)
2Kerry Wrigglesworth (O’Neal Electric UK)
3Terri-Anne Busbridge (Fox Europe/P.Yates Cycles)
4Niki Patchett
5Jessica Greaves
6Rachael Burridge (wdmba)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tom Knight (Team Identiti)
2Jake Ward (44 Racing)
3Alex Metcalfe (O’Neal/Solid Bikes)
4Alec Henderon (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
5Daniel Bateson (wdmba)
6Mike Yard (Freedombikes.co.uk)
7Luc Harris
8James Oliver (MTB Pursuits)
9Luke Stanley
10Adam Thomas
11Jacob Grahah
12Joe Billingham
13Jethro Stride
14Chris Keeeble-Smith
15Oli Wakeman
16Jack Hudson (44 Racing Talent Team)
17Daniel Harwood
18Ryan Turner

Juvenile 12-14
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tom Van Steenbergen
2Cai Mahon
3Kyle Greenway (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
4Alex Ruther
5Scott Dominguez (Dirt Bike Supply)
6Connor Hudson
DNFDylan Grell=Delsol
DNFJordan Mulluck

Fun 12-17
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harry Jay
2Joe Wells
3Cameron Rouse
4Matt Caldwell
5Neil Mackinnon
6Joe Cockings
DNFMatt Charter
DNFJames Patrick

Big Fun 18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kevin Baars
2Matthew Hillyard
3Joe Davies
4Jamie Askew
5Ross Peterson
6Martin Brown
7Michael Finlayson
8Ross Bartlett
9Phil Hopg
10Phil Neil
11Andrew Mahon
12Andrew Cooper
13Zach Pollard

Youth
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Isaac Mundy
2Bas Van Steenbergen
3Jono Jones (44 Racing)
4Cameron Howard (Redman Rockstar)
5Matt Jones (Identiti Bikes)
6Philip Atwill (swiss and swallow)
7Joe Buck
8Thomas Denholme-Parker (Slam 69)
9Harry Fowler
10Moses Gerbrands
11Blake Massey (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
12Dom Barden (Chicksands Racing / Spank)
13Alfie Stephens
14Josh Bremridge (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
15Adam Kirkland
16Joe Stupple (Dialled Bikes)
17Jake Lenton (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Parsons (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
2Michael Gray
3John Hewitt (Brooklyn Machine Works)
4Lee Feery
5Dave Roberts (Team Nakedracing)
6Rich Lane (Slam 69)
7Robbie Rickman (Cotic)
8Matthew Way (Utopia Optics)
9Tim Pearson (splatshop.co.uk)
10Mop Head (44 Racing Talent Team)
11Scott Mclauchlan (Accidental Racing)
12Davi Birks (One industries / sixsixone / nighttimesupplies.co.uk)
13Peter Hosker
14Martyn Green
15Gareth Parr
16Jamie Insley (Slam 69)
17David Thomason (Wideopen magazine)
18Frankie Hobbins (GSAvanti)
19Andrew Hibberd (www.inbreddesign.com)
20Tim Machin
21Alastair Keen (O’Neal)
22Martin Dorn (Urban Air)
23Richard Holroyd (Dirt Bike Supply)
24Ryan Forrest (Accidental Racing)
25Max Page (DWP Racing development team)
26Jamie Cuthill
27Chris Kellett (Snap88.co.uk)
28Matthew Sills (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
29Tom Gethin
30Matt Tenpenny (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
31Arthur Gerbrands
32James Lancashire
33Aidan Corrigan
34Daniel Baker
35Tom Burch
36Sam Brown
37Mariusz Zuchowski (East St. Cycles)

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martin Ogden
2Christian Hatcher (44 Racing)
3Dave Richarson
4Andrew Rickett (Dirt Bike Supply)
5Shane Kluckow (Chicksands Racing / Spank)
6Nigel Smith (O’Neal/Solid Bikes)
7Rob Juanpera
8John Lord (Slam 69)
9Steve Williams
10Keith Wilson
11Lee Staples (GSAvanti)
12Jason Mills (Hardcore Hobbies)
13Paul Baker (Dialled Bikes)

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Rickett (Dirt Bike Supply)
2David Herman (Dirt Bike Supply)
3Ian Wherry (Dirt Bike Supply)
4Billy Stupple (Dialled Bikes)
5Mike Wong (Dialled Bikes)
6Lee Allen (BAD BMX (barking and dagenham bmx club))

Latest on Cyclingnews