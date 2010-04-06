Longden wins pro race
Anderson victorious in her first four cross race
A record entry of 143 riders raced round one of the British Four Cross series at the UK Bike Park on Sunday.
The weather had played havoc in the lead-up to the race, but with a whole load of new riders and three racers making the trip from Holland to race, the competition was definitely on.
Will Longden took the pro win after Scott Beaumont took a slam at the bottom of the start hill. Will Evans and Duncan Ferries took the other two top spots in second and third.
Nicola Anderson won the women's race in her first four cross competition. Kerry Wrigglesworth and Terry Anne Busbridge were second and third.
Talk on Bookface was of deep mud on the track and when the Dirt-Wars competition was cancelled, rumours spread of the race being cancelled, but organizers were determined that mud wouldn't stop the fun. The conditions came as a bit of a shock to the four cross racers, many of whom had to change their normal slick tyres to spiky mud tyres to race.
The track had the longest start straight of any four cross track, at nearly 300 meters long. Changes over the winter had added two new corners half way down to make racing closer. Other changes included new corners lower the track and new jumps and rollers these were soft from all the rain, thereby making the racing slower.
The racing started with four motos and with 10 categories racing, adding up to over 150 motos to get through before the quarter finals.
Racing ran like clockwork, and by the time finals rolled around, the track was drying into a gloop that made racing slow for younger riders.
The Dutch riders who made the trip across the Channel came to race because it was too wet in Holland. All three made the podiums and Van Steenbergen took home a win in the juveniles.
The next round will happen at Harthill in Chesire on Saturday, May 29, the day before round four of the Euro Fourcross Series on May 30.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Will Longdon (Lapierre Oakley)
|2
|Will Evans (Morewood/ Will Power SC)
|3
|Duncan Ferris (DMRbikes)
|4
|Scott Beaumont (Rocky Mountain)
|5
|Jordan Gould (Dialled Bikes)
|6
|Stephen Simms
|7
|Pete Warner (O'Neal/Fluck.com)
|8
|Dale Russell (Brooklyn Machine Works)
|9
|Scott Roberts (Team Nakedracing)
|10
|Kieran Mcavoy (Spank/Axo/Cruise tattoo/Burgtec/Goldtec)
|11
|Mark Milward (Swinnerton cycles)
|12
|Pat Campbell-Jenner (Team Identiti)
|13
|James Norton (BikeTart.com)
|14
|Tom Dowie (Chicksands bike park)
|15
|Aj Boardman (44 Racing)
|16
|Ryan Poolman
|17
|James Wilson (RAM Bikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nichola Anderson (Team Nakedracing)
|2
|Kerry Wrigglesworth (O’Neal Electric UK)
|3
|Terri-Anne Busbridge (Fox Europe/P.Yates Cycles)
|4
|Niki Patchett
|5
|Jessica Greaves
|6
|Rachael Burridge (wdmba)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tom Knight (Team Identiti)
|2
|Jake Ward (44 Racing)
|3
|Alex Metcalfe (O’Neal/Solid Bikes)
|4
|Alec Henderon (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
|5
|Daniel Bateson (wdmba)
|6
|Mike Yard (Freedombikes.co.uk)
|7
|Luc Harris
|8
|James Oliver (MTB Pursuits)
|9
|Luke Stanley
|10
|Adam Thomas
|11
|Jacob Grahah
|12
|Joe Billingham
|13
|Jethro Stride
|14
|Chris Keeeble-Smith
|15
|Oli Wakeman
|16
|Jack Hudson (44 Racing Talent Team)
|17
|Daniel Harwood
|18
|Ryan Turner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tom Van Steenbergen
|2
|Cai Mahon
|3
|Kyle Greenway (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
|4
|Alex Ruther
|5
|Scott Dominguez (Dirt Bike Supply)
|6
|Connor Hudson
|DNF
|Dylan Grell=Delsol
|DNF
|Jordan Mulluck
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harry Jay
|2
|Joe Wells
|3
|Cameron Rouse
|4
|Matt Caldwell
|5
|Neil Mackinnon
|6
|Joe Cockings
|DNF
|Matt Charter
|DNF
|James Patrick
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kevin Baars
|2
|Matthew Hillyard
|3
|Joe Davies
|4
|Jamie Askew
|5
|Ross Peterson
|6
|Martin Brown
|7
|Michael Finlayson
|8
|Ross Bartlett
|9
|Phil Hopg
|10
|Phil Neil
|11
|Andrew Mahon
|12
|Andrew Cooper
|13
|Zach Pollard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Isaac Mundy
|2
|Bas Van Steenbergen
|3
|Jono Jones (44 Racing)
|4
|Cameron Howard (Redman Rockstar)
|5
|Matt Jones (Identiti Bikes)
|6
|Philip Atwill (swiss and swallow)
|7
|Joe Buck
|8
|Thomas Denholme-Parker (Slam 69)
|9
|Harry Fowler
|10
|Moses Gerbrands
|11
|Blake Massey (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
|12
|Dom Barden (Chicksands Racing / Spank)
|13
|Alfie Stephens
|14
|Josh Bremridge (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
|15
|Adam Kirkland
|16
|Joe Stupple (Dialled Bikes)
|17
|Jake Lenton (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nathan Parsons (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
|2
|Michael Gray
|3
|John Hewitt (Brooklyn Machine Works)
|4
|Lee Feery
|5
|Dave Roberts (Team Nakedracing)
|6
|Rich Lane (Slam 69)
|7
|Robbie Rickman (Cotic)
|8
|Matthew Way (Utopia Optics)
|9
|Tim Pearson (splatshop.co.uk)
|10
|Mop Head (44 Racing Talent Team)
|11
|Scott Mclauchlan (Accidental Racing)
|12
|Davi Birks (One industries / sixsixone / nighttimesupplies.co.uk)
|13
|Peter Hosker
|14
|Martyn Green
|15
|Gareth Parr
|16
|Jamie Insley (Slam 69)
|17
|David Thomason (Wideopen magazine)
|18
|Frankie Hobbins (GSAvanti)
|19
|Andrew Hibberd (www.inbreddesign.com)
|20
|Tim Machin
|21
|Alastair Keen (O’Neal)
|22
|Martin Dorn (Urban Air)
|23
|Richard Holroyd (Dirt Bike Supply)
|24
|Ryan Forrest (Accidental Racing)
|25
|Max Page (DWP Racing development team)
|26
|Jamie Cuthill
|27
|Chris Kellett (Snap88.co.uk)
|28
|Matthew Sills (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
|29
|Tom Gethin
|30
|Matt Tenpenny (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)
|31
|Arthur Gerbrands
|32
|James Lancashire
|33
|Aidan Corrigan
|34
|Daniel Baker
|35
|Tom Burch
|36
|Sam Brown
|37
|Mariusz Zuchowski (East St. Cycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Martin Ogden
|2
|Christian Hatcher (44 Racing)
|3
|Dave Richarson
|4
|Andrew Rickett (Dirt Bike Supply)
|5
|Shane Kluckow (Chicksands Racing / Spank)
|6
|Nigel Smith (O’Neal/Solid Bikes)
|7
|Rob Juanpera
|8
|John Lord (Slam 69)
|9
|Steve Williams
|10
|Keith Wilson
|11
|Lee Staples (GSAvanti)
|12
|Jason Mills (Hardcore Hobbies)
|13
|Paul Baker (Dialled Bikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Rickett (Dirt Bike Supply)
|2
|David Herman (Dirt Bike Supply)
|3
|Ian Wherry (Dirt Bike Supply)
|4
|Billy Stupple (Dialled Bikes)
|5
|Mike Wong (Dialled Bikes)
|6
|Lee Allen (BAD BMX (barking and dagenham bmx club))
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy