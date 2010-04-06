Image 1 of 3 Men's podium (Image credit: English Bay Photography) Image 2 of 3 British Four Cross national series number plate (Image credit: English Bay Photography) Image 3 of 3 Women's podium (Image credit: English Bay Photography)

A record entry of 143 riders raced round one of the British Four Cross series at the UK Bike Park on Sunday.

The weather had played havoc in the lead-up to the race, but with a whole load of new riders and three racers making the trip from Holland to race, the competition was definitely on.

Will Longden took the pro win after Scott Beaumont took a slam at the bottom of the start hill. Will Evans and Duncan Ferries took the other two top spots in second and third.

Nicola Anderson won the women's race in her first four cross competition. Kerry Wrigglesworth and Terry Anne Busbridge were second and third.

Talk on Bookface was of deep mud on the track and when the Dirt-Wars competition was cancelled, rumours spread of the race being cancelled, but organizers were determined that mud wouldn't stop the fun. The conditions came as a bit of a shock to the four cross racers, many of whom had to change their normal slick tyres to spiky mud tyres to race.

The track had the longest start straight of any four cross track, at nearly 300 meters long. Changes over the winter had added two new corners half way down to make racing closer. Other changes included new corners lower the track and new jumps and rollers these were soft from all the rain, thereby making the racing slower.

The racing started with four motos and with 10 categories racing, adding up to over 150 motos to get through before the quarter finals.

Racing ran like clockwork, and by the time finals rolled around, the track was drying into a gloop that made racing slow for younger riders.

The Dutch riders who made the trip across the Channel came to race because it was too wet in Holland. All three made the podiums and Van Steenbergen took home a win in the juveniles.

The next round will happen at Harthill in Chesire on Saturday, May 29, the day before round four of the Euro Fourcross Series on May 30.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Will Longdon (Lapierre Oakley) 2 Will Evans (Morewood/ Will Power SC) 3 Duncan Ferris (DMRbikes) 4 Scott Beaumont (Rocky Mountain) 5 Jordan Gould (Dialled Bikes) 6 Stephen Simms 7 Pete Warner (O'Neal/Fluck.com) 8 Dale Russell (Brooklyn Machine Works) 9 Scott Roberts (Team Nakedracing) 10 Kieran Mcavoy (Spank/Axo/Cruise tattoo/Burgtec/Goldtec) 11 Mark Milward (Swinnerton cycles) 12 Pat Campbell-Jenner (Team Identiti) 13 James Norton (BikeTart.com) 14 Tom Dowie (Chicksands bike park) 15 Aj Boardman (44 Racing) 16 Ryan Poolman 17 James Wilson (RAM Bikes)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nichola Anderson (Team Nakedracing) 2 Kerry Wrigglesworth (O’Neal Electric UK) 3 Terri-Anne Busbridge (Fox Europe/P.Yates Cycles) 4 Niki Patchett 5 Jessica Greaves 6 Rachael Burridge (wdmba)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tom Knight (Team Identiti) 2 Jake Ward (44 Racing) 3 Alex Metcalfe (O’Neal/Solid Bikes) 4 Alec Henderon (RLS4X / Thebikeyard) 5 Daniel Bateson (wdmba) 6 Mike Yard (Freedombikes.co.uk) 7 Luc Harris 8 James Oliver (MTB Pursuits) 9 Luke Stanley 10 Adam Thomas 11 Jacob Grahah 12 Joe Billingham 13 Jethro Stride 14 Chris Keeeble-Smith 15 Oli Wakeman 16 Jack Hudson (44 Racing Talent Team) 17 Daniel Harwood 18 Ryan Turner

Juvenile 12-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tom Van Steenbergen 2 Cai Mahon 3 Kyle Greenway (RLS4X / Thebikeyard) 4 Alex Ruther 5 Scott Dominguez (Dirt Bike Supply) 6 Connor Hudson DNF Dylan Grell=Delsol DNF Jordan Mulluck

Fun 12-17 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harry Jay 2 Joe Wells 3 Cameron Rouse 4 Matt Caldwell 5 Neil Mackinnon 6 Joe Cockings DNF Matt Charter DNF James Patrick

Big Fun 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kevin Baars 2 Matthew Hillyard 3 Joe Davies 4 Jamie Askew 5 Ross Peterson 6 Martin Brown 7 Michael Finlayson 8 Ross Bartlett 9 Phil Hopg 10 Phil Neil 11 Andrew Mahon 12 Andrew Cooper 13 Zach Pollard

Youth # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Isaac Mundy 2 Bas Van Steenbergen 3 Jono Jones (44 Racing) 4 Cameron Howard (Redman Rockstar) 5 Matt Jones (Identiti Bikes) 6 Philip Atwill (swiss and swallow) 7 Joe Buck 8 Thomas Denholme-Parker (Slam 69) 9 Harry Fowler 10 Moses Gerbrands 11 Blake Massey (RLS4X / Thebikeyard) 12 Dom Barden (Chicksands Racing / Spank) 13 Alfie Stephens 14 Josh Bremridge (RLS4X / Thebikeyard) 15 Adam Kirkland 16 Joe Stupple (Dialled Bikes) 17 Jake Lenton (RLS4X / Thebikeyard)

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nathan Parsons (RLS4X / Thebikeyard) 2 Michael Gray 3 John Hewitt (Brooklyn Machine Works) 4 Lee Feery 5 Dave Roberts (Team Nakedracing) 6 Rich Lane (Slam 69) 7 Robbie Rickman (Cotic) 8 Matthew Way (Utopia Optics) 9 Tim Pearson (splatshop.co.uk) 10 Mop Head (44 Racing Talent Team) 11 Scott Mclauchlan (Accidental Racing) 12 Davi Birks (One industries / sixsixone / nighttimesupplies.co.uk) 13 Peter Hosker 14 Martyn Green 15 Gareth Parr 16 Jamie Insley (Slam 69) 17 David Thomason (Wideopen magazine) 18 Frankie Hobbins (GSAvanti) 19 Andrew Hibberd (www.inbreddesign.com) 20 Tim Machin 21 Alastair Keen (O’Neal) 22 Martin Dorn (Urban Air) 23 Richard Holroyd (Dirt Bike Supply) 24 Ryan Forrest (Accidental Racing) 25 Max Page (DWP Racing development team) 26 Jamie Cuthill 27 Chris Kellett (Snap88.co.uk) 28 Matthew Sills (RLS4X / Thebikeyard) 29 Tom Gethin 30 Matt Tenpenny (RLS4X / Thebikeyard) 31 Arthur Gerbrands 32 James Lancashire 33 Aidan Corrigan 34 Daniel Baker 35 Tom Burch 36 Sam Brown 37 Mariusz Zuchowski (East St. Cycles)

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Martin Ogden 2 Christian Hatcher (44 Racing) 3 Dave Richarson 4 Andrew Rickett (Dirt Bike Supply) 5 Shane Kluckow (Chicksands Racing / Spank) 6 Nigel Smith (O’Neal/Solid Bikes) 7 Rob Juanpera 8 John Lord (Slam 69) 9 Steve Williams 10 Keith Wilson 11 Lee Staples (GSAvanti) 12 Jason Mills (Hardcore Hobbies) 13 Paul Baker (Dialled Bikes)