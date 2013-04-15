Atherton siblings win British downhill series round
Rachel and Gee triumph in Combe Sydenham
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gee Atherton (GBr)
|0:02:42.00
|2
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:00:02.20
|3
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|0:00:02.30
|4
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|0:00:03.60
|5
|Samuel Hill (Aus)
|0:00:05.40
|6
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:06.90
|7
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:09.80
|8
|James Swinden (GBr)
|0:00:10.00
|9
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:10.40
|10
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:10.50
|11
|Taylor Vernon (GBr)
|0:00:10.60
|12
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr)
|0:00:11.20
|13
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:11.60
|14
|Michael Jones (GBr)
|0:00:13.30
|15
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:14.00
|16
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|17
|George Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:14.20
|18
|Innes Graham (GBr)
|19
|Joel Moore (GBr)
|0:00:14.70
|20
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|0:00:14.90
|21
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:15.30
|22
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|0:00:15.40
|23
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:15.80
|24
|Josh Lowe (GBr)
|0:00:16.00
|25
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:00:16.20
|26
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:16.90
|27
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|0:00:17.80
|28
|George Belk (GBr)
|0:00:17.90
|29
|Elliott Machin (GBr)
|0:00:19.30
|30
|Nikki Whiles (GBr)
|31
|James Stock (GBr)
|0:00:19.80
|32
|Thomas Owens (GBr)
|0:00:19.90
|33
|Josh Lewis (GBr)
|0:00:20.60
|34
|Ben Reid (Irl)
|35
|Peter Williams (GBr)
|0:00:20.80
|36
|Brad Mather (GBr)
|37
|Guy Gibbs (GBr)
|0:00:20.90
|38
|Ben Deakin (GBr)
|0:00:21.20
|39
|David Smith (GBr)
|0:00:21.30
|40
|Darren Evans (GBr)
|0:00:21.50
|41
|Calum Mcritchie (GBr)
|0:00:22.00
|42
|Jono Jones (GBr)
|0:00:22.50
|43
|Dan Farley (GBr)
|0:00:22.60
|44
|Will Jones (GBr)
|0:00:22.80
|45
|Brian Anderson (GBr)
|0:00:23.90
|46
|Arran Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:24.00
|47
|Mark Prior (GBr)
|0:00:24.50
|48
|Jonathan Howe (GBr)
|0:00:25.30
|49
|Michael Spence (GBr)
|0:00:25.60
|50
|Leo Houman (GBr)
|51
|Glenroy Martin (GBr)
|52
|Perry Gardener (GBr)
|0:00:25.70
|53
|Nigel Page (GBr)
|0:00:25.80
|54
|Sam Herd (GBr)
|55
|Sam Marzetti (GBr)
|56
|Anthony Jones (GBr)
|0:00:26.00
|57
|Mitchell Ingley (GBr)
|58
|Lachlan Blair (GBr)
|0:00:26.10
|59
|Billy Matthews (GBr)
|0:00:26.30
|60
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|0:00:26.40
|61
|James Ramsay (GBr)
|62
|Andrew Farley (GBr)
|0:00:26.50
|63
|Micky Boswell (GBr)
|0:00:26.70
|64
|Christopher Gallagher (GBr)
|0:00:26.80
|65
|Simon Parsons (GBr)
|0:00:26.90
|66
|Oliver Hooper (GBr)
|0:00:27.00
|67
|Matthew Atkinson (GBr)
|0:00:27.60
|68
|Reece Langhorn (GBr)
|69
|Shaun Richards (GBr)
|0:00:27.70
|70
|Dale Russell (GBr)
|0:00:27.80
|71
|Jake Ward (GBr)
|0:00:28.50
|72
|Morgan Gulland (GBr)
|0:00:28.80
|73
|James Marshall (GBr)
|0:00:29.20
|74
|Jamie Scott (GBr)
|75
|Daniel Carrigan (GBr)
|0:00:29.30
|76
|Phil Atwill (GBr)
|0:00:29.40
|77
|Liam Mcdermott (GBr)
|0:00:29.90
|78
|William Weston (GBr)
|79
|Brett Wheeler (GBr)
|0:00:30.40
|80
|Finn Tennant (GBr)
|0:00:30.50
|81
|Freddie Oxley (GBr)
|0:00:30.70
|82
|Owen Willicombe (GBr)
|0:00:30.80
|83
|Edd Mcintosh (GBr)
|0:00:31.00
|84
|Zac Peters (GBr)
|0:00:31.10
|85
|Daniel Downey (GBr)
|0:00:31.20
|86
|Leon Rosser (GBr)
|0:00:31.50
|87
|Sam Maddison (GBr)
|0:00:31.80
|88
|Andrew Kelly (GBr)
|0:00:32.00
|89
|Adam Price (GBr)
|0:00:32.20
|90
|Chris Field (GBr)
|0:00:32.80
|91
|Tom Housman (GBr)
|0:00:32.90
|92
|Brad Sheehan (GBr)
|93
|Bill Farrington (GBr)
|0:00:33.50
|94
|Edward Smith (GBr)
|0:00:33.60
|95
|Joe Mallinson (GBr)
|0:00:33.80
|96
|Peter Robinson (GBr)
|0:00:34.00
|97
|Leigh Johnson (GBr)
|0:00:34.10
|98
|David Moulson (GBr)
|0:00:34.90
|99
|Ryan Tunnell (GBr)
|0:00:35.10
|100
|Nick Geoghegan (GBr)
|0:00:35.40
|101
|James Anderson (GBr)
|102
|Sean Radcliff (GBr)
|0:00:35.60
|103
|Michael Vickers (GBr)
|0:00:35.80
|104
|James Bourne (GBr)
|0:00:35.90
|105
|Matthew Rushton (GBr)
|106
|Christopher Maltby (GBr)
|107
|Douglas Chalmers (GBr)
|0:00:36.10
|108
|Rob Young (GBr)
|0:00:36.20
|109
|Ryan Middleton (GBr)
|0:00:36.30
|110
|Sam Boardman (GBr)
|0:00:36.40
|111
|Callum Havard (GBr)
|0:00:36.50
|112
|Lindsay Watson (Irl)
|0:00:36.60
|113
|Andrew Bennett (GBr)
|0:00:36.80
|114
|Jordan Gilbert (GBr)
|0:00:37.30
|115
|Jack Geoghegan (GBr)
|0:00:37.50
|116
|Jonathan Coulier (GBr)
|0:00:37.60
|117
|Joel Anderson (GBr)
|0:00:37.80
|118
|Ruairidh Mcritchie (GBr)
|119
|Jack Graham (GBr)
|0:00:37.90
|120
|Ben Lovell (GBr)
|0:00:38.30
|121
|Matt Lynn (GBr)
|0:00:38.50
|122
|Liam Jones (GBr)
|0:00:38.60
|123
|Harry Steer (GBr)
|0:00:39.10
|124
|Jack Read (GBr)
|0:00:39.20
|125
|James Flinders (GBr)
|0:00:39.80
|126
|Simon Gummer (GBr)
|0:00:40.00
|127
|Chris Charles (GBr)
|0:00:40.20
|128
|Drew Carters (GBr)
|0:00:40.30
|129
|Sam Wakefield (GBr)
|130
|Gareth Jones (GBr)
|0:00:40.50
|131
|David Valler (GBr)
|0:00:40.70
|132
|Greg Berry (GBr)
|0:00:40.80
|133
|Richard Acott (GBr)
|0:00:41.10
|134
|Callum Mccubbing (GBr)
|0:00:41.40
|135
|Ben Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:41.50
|136
|William Evans (GBr)
|0:00:42.20
|137
|Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr)
|0:00:42.60
|138
|William Swinden (GBr)
|0:00:43.00
|139
|Roger Valler (GBr)
|0:00:43.20
|140
|James Kidd (GBr)
|0:00:43.60
|141
|Benjamin Merckel (GBr)
|0:00:45.70
|142
|Jack Chapman (GBr)
|143
|Jake Hancock (GBr)
|0:00:46.80
|144
|Ben Baker (GBr)
|0:00:48.70
|145
|Ben Skinner - Watts (GBr)
|0:00:49.00
|146
|Lee Rayton (GBr)
|0:00:49.10
|147
|Will Soffe (GBr)
|0:00:49.40
|148
|Tom Cartigny (GBr)
|0:00:49.70
|149
|Harry Bowman (GBr)
|0:00:50.70
|150
|Jack Bell (GBr)
|0:00:51.10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr)
|0:03:06.00
|2
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:00:08.30
|3
|Tahnee Seagrave (GBr)
|0:00:23.80
|4
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:33.10
|5
|Jessica Greaves (GBr)
|0:01:22.70
|6
|Charlotte Hughes (GBr)
|0:01:24.10
|7
|Annie Matthews (GBr)
|0:01:28.40
|8
|Beverley Barnes (GBr)
|0:01:31.40
|9
|Emma Whitaker (GBr)
|0:01:59.50
