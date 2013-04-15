Trending

Atherton siblings win British downhill series round

Rachel and Gee triumph in Combe Sydenham

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gee Atherton (GBr)0:02:42.00
2Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:02.20
3Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:02.30
4Joseph Smith (GBr)0:00:03.60
5Samuel Hill (Aus)0:00:05.40
6Harry Heath (GBr)0:00:06.90
7Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:09.80
8James Swinden (GBr)0:00:10.00
9Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:10.40
10Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:10.50
11Taylor Vernon (GBr)0:00:10.60
12Brendan Fairclough (GBr)0:00:11.20
13Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:11.60
14Michael Jones (GBr)0:00:13.30
15Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:14.00
16Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
17George Gannicott (GBr)0:00:14.20
18Innes Graham (GBr)
19Joel Moore (GBr)0:00:14.70
20Emyr Davies (GBr)0:00:14.90
21Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:15.30
22Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:15.40
23Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:15.80
24Josh Lowe (GBr)0:00:16.00
25Robert Smith (GBr)0:00:16.20
26Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:16.90
27Dan Sheridan (Irl)0:00:17.80
28George Belk (GBr)0:00:17.90
29Elliott Machin (GBr)0:00:19.30
30Nikki Whiles (GBr)
31James Stock (GBr)0:00:19.80
32Thomas Owens (GBr)0:00:19.90
33Josh Lewis (GBr)0:00:20.60
34Ben Reid (Irl)
35Peter Williams (GBr)0:00:20.80
36Brad Mather (GBr)
37Guy Gibbs (GBr)0:00:20.90
38Ben Deakin (GBr)0:00:21.20
39David Smith (GBr)0:00:21.30
40Darren Evans (GBr)0:00:21.50
41Calum Mcritchie (GBr)0:00:22.00
42Jono Jones (GBr)0:00:22.50
43Dan Farley (GBr)0:00:22.60
44Will Jones (GBr)0:00:22.80
45Brian Anderson (GBr)0:00:23.90
46Arran Gannicott (GBr)0:00:24.00
47Mark Prior (GBr)0:00:24.50
48Jonathan Howe (GBr)0:00:25.30
49Michael Spence (GBr)0:00:25.60
50Leo Houman (GBr)
51Glenroy Martin (GBr)
52Perry Gardener (GBr)0:00:25.70
53Nigel Page (GBr)0:00:25.80
54Sam Herd (GBr)
55Sam Marzetti (GBr)
56Anthony Jones (GBr)0:00:26.00
57Mitchell Ingley (GBr)
58Lachlan Blair (GBr)0:00:26.10
59Billy Matthews (GBr)0:00:26.30
60Oliver Morris (GBr)0:00:26.40
61James Ramsay (GBr)
62Andrew Farley (GBr)0:00:26.50
63Micky Boswell (GBr)0:00:26.70
64Christopher Gallagher (GBr)0:00:26.80
65Simon Parsons (GBr)0:00:26.90
66Oliver Hooper (GBr)0:00:27.00
67Matthew Atkinson (GBr)0:00:27.60
68Reece Langhorn (GBr)
69Shaun Richards (GBr)0:00:27.70
70Dale Russell (GBr)0:00:27.80
71Jake Ward (GBr)0:00:28.50
72Morgan Gulland (GBr)0:00:28.80
73James Marshall (GBr)0:00:29.20
74Jamie Scott (GBr)
75Daniel Carrigan (GBr)0:00:29.30
76Phil Atwill (GBr)0:00:29.40
77Liam Mcdermott (GBr)0:00:29.90
78William Weston (GBr)
79Brett Wheeler (GBr)0:00:30.40
80Finn Tennant (GBr)0:00:30.50
81Freddie Oxley (GBr)0:00:30.70
82Owen Willicombe (GBr)0:00:30.80
83Edd Mcintosh (GBr)0:00:31.00
84Zac Peters (GBr)0:00:31.10
85Daniel Downey (GBr)0:00:31.20
86Leon Rosser (GBr)0:00:31.50
87Sam Maddison (GBr)0:00:31.80
88Andrew Kelly (GBr)0:00:32.00
89Adam Price (GBr)0:00:32.20
90Chris Field (GBr)0:00:32.80
91Tom Housman (GBr)0:00:32.90
92Brad Sheehan (GBr)
93Bill Farrington (GBr)0:00:33.50
94Edward Smith (GBr)0:00:33.60
95Joe Mallinson (GBr)0:00:33.80
96Peter Robinson (GBr)0:00:34.00
97Leigh Johnson (GBr)0:00:34.10
98David Moulson (GBr)0:00:34.90
99Ryan Tunnell (GBr)0:00:35.10
100Nick Geoghegan (GBr)0:00:35.40
101James Anderson (GBr)
102Sean Radcliff (GBr)0:00:35.60
103Michael Vickers (GBr)0:00:35.80
104James Bourne (GBr)0:00:35.90
105Matthew Rushton (GBr)
106Christopher Maltby (GBr)
107Douglas Chalmers (GBr)0:00:36.10
108Rob Young (GBr)0:00:36.20
109Ryan Middleton (GBr)0:00:36.30
110Sam Boardman (GBr)0:00:36.40
111Callum Havard (GBr)0:00:36.50
112Lindsay Watson (Irl)0:00:36.60
113Andrew Bennett (GBr)0:00:36.80
114Jordan Gilbert (GBr)0:00:37.30
115Jack Geoghegan (GBr)0:00:37.50
116Jonathan Coulier (GBr)0:00:37.60
117Joel Anderson (GBr)0:00:37.80
118Ruairidh Mcritchie (GBr)
119Jack Graham (GBr)0:00:37.90
120Ben Lovell (GBr)0:00:38.30
121Matt Lynn (GBr)0:00:38.50
122Liam Jones (GBr)0:00:38.60
123Harry Steer (GBr)0:00:39.10
124Jack Read (GBr)0:00:39.20
125James Flinders (GBr)0:00:39.80
126Simon Gummer (GBr)0:00:40.00
127Chris Charles (GBr)0:00:40.20
128Drew Carters (GBr)0:00:40.30
129Sam Wakefield (GBr)
130Gareth Jones (GBr)0:00:40.50
131David Valler (GBr)0:00:40.70
132Greg Berry (GBr)0:00:40.80
133Richard Acott (GBr)0:00:41.10
134Callum Mccubbing (GBr)0:00:41.40
135Ben Williamson (GBr)0:00:41.50
136William Evans (GBr)0:00:42.20
137Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr)0:00:42.60
138William Swinden (GBr)0:00:43.00
139Roger Valler (GBr)0:00:43.20
140James Kidd (GBr)0:00:43.60
141Benjamin Merckel (GBr)0:00:45.70
142Jack Chapman (GBr)
143Jake Hancock (GBr)0:00:46.80
144Ben Baker (GBr)0:00:48.70
145Ben Skinner - Watts (GBr)0:00:49.00
146Lee Rayton (GBr)0:00:49.10
147Will Soffe (GBr)0:00:49.40
148Tom Cartigny (GBr)0:00:49.70
149Harry Bowman (GBr)0:00:50.70
150Jack Bell (GBr)0:00:51.10

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr)0:03:06.00
2Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:00:08.30
3Tahnee Seagrave (GBr)0:00:23.80
4Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:33.10
5Jessica Greaves (GBr)0:01:22.70
6Charlotte Hughes (GBr)0:01:24.10
7Annie Matthews (GBr)0:01:28.40
8Beverley Barnes (GBr)0:01:31.40
9Emma Whitaker (GBr)0:01:59.50

