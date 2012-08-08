Brayton wins British downhill round 4 at Caersws
Carpenter takes the women's victory
On race day of the Halo British Downhill Series in Caersws, the hill was covered with a light mist with blue skies poking out in the distance. Once the sun began to rise, the mist burned off, leaving a glorious day. The track was a bit damp and greasy in a few parts - somewhat stickier and grippier and not as loose as the dust had bonded together. Then all hell broke loose, 15:15 on the dot and the heavens opened and it rained cats and dogs of biblical proportions.
Adam Brayton smashed the elite men's field by four seconds while Manon Carpenter won the elite women's contest.
The next round of the British Downhill Series will be at Bringewood near Ludlow on Saturday and Sunday, August 25 and 26.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Brayton (Banshee)
|0:01:50.33
|2
|Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
|0:00:04.23
|3
|Joe Smith (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof)
|0:00:04.47
|4
|Al Bond (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof)
|0:00:04.69
|5
|Jack Reading (DNA / Mojo / O'Neal / Schwalbe)
|0:00:04.76
|6
|Matt Simmonds
|0:00:04.77
|7
|Lewis Buchanan (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof)
|0:00:05.77
|8
|Bernard Kerr (Pivot Cycles)
|0:00:06.38
|9
|Joel Moore (Mojo)
|0:00:06.73
|10
|Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
|0:00:07.01
|11
|Oliver Burton
|0:00:07.24
|12
|William Jones (Cwmdown / PS Cycles)
|0:00:08.21
|13
|Gareth Brewin (J-Tech)
|0:00:08.24
|14
|Scott Mears
|0:00:08.41
|15
|Tom Braithwaite (team hope factory racing)
|0:00:08.42
|16
|Ashley Maller
|0:00:08.48
|17
|Sam Shucksmith
|0:00:09.49
|18
|Harry Molloy (Madison / Saracen)
|0:00:09.53
|19
|Will Soffe
|0:00:09.70
|20
|Mark Scott
|0:00:10.01
|21
|Rich Thomas (WideopenMag.co.uk)
|0:00:11.94
|22
|Alex Florian
|0:00:12.57
|23
|Dave Smith (Leisure Lakes)
|0:00:12.66
|24
|Elliot Machin (Balfa / Foes / Knox Armour)
|0:00:13.76
|25
|Liam Little (Balfa / Foes / Knox Armour)
|0:00:14.27
|26
|James Swinden
|0:00:16.09
|27
|Leon Rosser (Mojo / Team Bicycle Doctor)
|0:00:23.30
|28
|Stuart Jenkinson (Knox Armour)
|0:00:24.66
|29
|Arran Gannicott
|0:00:48.35
|30
|Joel Chidley (Leisure Lakes)
|0:02:36.16
|Will Longden (Madison / Saracen)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Carpenter (Madison / Saracen)
|0:01:58.18
|2
|Monet Rose Adams
|0:00:10.05
|3
|Emma Wareham (Leisure Lakes)
|0:00:15.44
|4
|Reanne Atherton (Marmot / Pearce Cycles)
|0:00:27.37
