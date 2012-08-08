Trending

Brayton wins British downhill round 4 at Caersws

Carpenter takes the women's victory

Elite men's podium at British Downhill round in Caersws

(Image credit: British Downhill Series)
Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate)

(Image credit: British Downhill Series)
Scott Mears

(Image credit: British Downhill Series)
Rich Thomas (WideopenMag.co.uk)

(Image credit: British Downhill Series)
Expert men's podium at British Downhill round in Caersws

(Image credit: British Downhill Series)
Al Bond (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof)

(Image credit: British Downhill Series)

On race day of the Halo British Downhill Series in Caersws, the hill was covered with a light mist with blue skies poking out in the distance. Once the sun began to rise, the mist burned off, leaving a glorious day. The track was a bit damp and greasy in a few parts - somewhat stickier and grippier and not as loose as the dust had bonded together. Then all hell broke loose, 15:15 on the dot and the heavens opened and it rained cats and dogs of biblical proportions.

Adam Brayton smashed the elite men's field by four seconds while Manon Carpenter won the elite women's contest.

The next round of the British Downhill Series will be at Bringewood near Ludlow on Saturday and Sunday, August 25 and 26.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Brayton (Banshee)0:01:50.33
2Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate)0:00:04.23
3Joe Smith (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof)0:00:04.47
4Al Bond (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof)0:00:04.69
5Jack Reading (DNA / Mojo / O'Neal / Schwalbe)0:00:04.76
6Matt Simmonds0:00:04.77
7Lewis Buchanan (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof)0:00:05.77
8Bernard Kerr (Pivot Cycles)0:00:06.38
9Joel Moore (Mojo)0:00:06.73
10Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)0:00:07.01
11Oliver Burton0:00:07.24
12William Jones (Cwmdown / PS Cycles)0:00:08.21
13Gareth Brewin (J-Tech)0:00:08.24
14Scott Mears0:00:08.41
15Tom Braithwaite (team hope factory racing)0:00:08.42
16Ashley Maller0:00:08.48
17Sam Shucksmith0:00:09.49
18Harry Molloy (Madison / Saracen)0:00:09.53
19Will Soffe0:00:09.70
20Mark Scott0:00:10.01
21Rich Thomas (WideopenMag.co.uk)0:00:11.94
22Alex Florian0:00:12.57
23Dave Smith (Leisure Lakes)0:00:12.66
24Elliot Machin (Balfa / Foes / Knox Armour)0:00:13.76
25Liam Little (Balfa / Foes / Knox Armour)0:00:14.27
26James Swinden0:00:16.09
27Leon Rosser (Mojo / Team Bicycle Doctor)0:00:23.30
28Stuart Jenkinson (Knox Armour)0:00:24.66
29Arran Gannicott0:00:48.35
30Joel Chidley (Leisure Lakes)0:02:36.16
Will Longden (Madison / Saracen)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manon Carpenter (Madison / Saracen)0:01:58.18
2Monet Rose Adams0:00:10.05
3Emma Wareham (Leisure Lakes)0:00:15.44
4Reanne Atherton (Marmot / Pearce Cycles)0:00:27.37

