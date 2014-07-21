Rachel Atherton wins British downhill championships
Bryceland earns men's title
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Bryceland
|0:02:53.243
|2
|Gee Atherton
|0:00:03.500
|3
|Joseph Smith
|0:00:03.835
|4
|Ruaridh Cunningham
|0:00:05.427
|5
|Michael Jones
|0:00:05.823
|6
|Marc Beaumont
|0:00:05.993
|7
|Harry Heath
|0:00:06.229
|8
|Greg Williamson
|0:00:06.607
|9
|Matthew Simmonds
|0:00:06.640
|10
|Sam Dale
|0:00:09.169
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton
|0:03:20.013
|2
|Manon Carpenter
|0:00:04.759
|3
|Katy Curd
|0:00:19.824
|4
|Jessica Stone
|0:00:43.794
|5
|Rachael Walker
|0:00:58.309
|6
|Emma Atkinson
|0:01:00.019
|7
|Charlotte Mallin Martin
|0:01:56.171
|8
|Jessica Greaves
|0:01:58.318
|9
|Hope Jensen
|0:02:46.164
