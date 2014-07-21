Trending

Rachel Atherton wins British downhill championships

Bryceland earns men's title

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Bryceland0:02:53.243
2Gee Atherton0:00:03.500
3Joseph Smith0:00:03.835
4Ruaridh Cunningham0:00:05.427
5Michael Jones0:00:05.823
6Marc Beaumont0:00:05.993
7Harry Heath0:00:06.229
8Greg Williamson0:00:06.607
9Matthew Simmonds0:00:06.640
10Sam Dale0:00:09.169

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton0:03:20.013
2Manon Carpenter0:00:04.759
3Katy Curd0:00:19.824
4Jessica Stone0:00:43.794
5Rachael Walker0:00:58.309
6Emma Atkinson0:01:00.019
7Charlotte Mallin Martin0:01:56.171
8Jessica Greaves0:01:58.318
9Hope Jensen0:02:46.164

