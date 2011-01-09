Robinson crowned junior British 'cross champion
Ferguson finishes second, Grivell-Mellor collects third place
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Robinson
|0:37:47
|2
|Grant Ferguson
|0:00:18
|3
|Luke Grivell-Mellor
|0:00:28
|4
|Joseph Moses
|0:00:56
|5
|Alistair Slater
|0:01:25
|6
|Sam Lowe
|0:01:30
|7
|Taylor Johnstone
|0:01:32
|8
|Tom Armstrong
|0:01:41
|9
|Jack Clarkson
|0:02:19
|10
|Joseph Fox
|0:03:03
|11
|Adam Martin
|0:03:20
|12
|Nicholas Barnes
|0:03:21
|13
|Jack Humphreys
|0:04:03
|14
|Ben Sumner
|0:05:04
|15
|Jacob James
|0:05:16
|16
|Luke Cowley
|0:05:45
|17
|Matt Sumpton
|0:05:50
|18
|Matthew Thompson
|0:07:43
|19
|Scott Lindsay
|0:08:12
|20
|Lewis Tarnai-Wilson
|0:08:37
|21
|Jake Ledger
|0:08:50
|22
|Thomas Jolly
|0:09:36
|23
|George Rowlands
|0:09:42
|24
|Ross Green
|0:09:55
|25
|Alex Welburn
|0:10:13
|26
|William Macke
|0:10:20
|27
|Stuart Mccluskey
|0:10:25
|28
|James Garrett
|29
|Sam Broughton
|30
|Marcus Willday
