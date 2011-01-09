Trending

Robinson crowned junior British 'cross champion

Ferguson finishes second, Grivell-Mellor collects third place

Hugo Robinson shows off his medal after winning the British Cyclo-cross Championship junior race.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Robinson0:37:47
2Grant Ferguson0:00:18
3Luke Grivell-Mellor0:00:28
4Joseph Moses0:00:56
5Alistair Slater0:01:25
6Sam Lowe0:01:30
7Taylor Johnstone0:01:32
8Tom Armstrong0:01:41
9Jack Clarkson0:02:19
10Joseph Fox0:03:03
11Adam Martin0:03:20
12Nicholas Barnes0:03:21
13Jack Humphreys0:04:03
14Ben Sumner0:05:04
15Jacob James0:05:16
16Luke Cowley0:05:45
17Matt Sumpton0:05:50
18Matthew Thompson0:07:43
19Scott Lindsay0:08:12
20Lewis Tarnai-Wilson0:08:37
21Jake Ledger0:08:50
22Thomas Jolly0:09:36
23George Rowlands0:09:42
24Ross Green0:09:55
25Alex Welburn0:10:13
26William Macke0:10:20
27Stuart Mccluskey0:10:25
28James Garrett
29Sam Broughton
30Marcus Willday

