Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France – Live report

Situation
Break: Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Floris De Tier (Alpecin-Fenix), Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team), Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo), Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana), Alexander Cataford (Israel Start-Up Nation)
Dropped: Maxime Cam (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept)
Peloton: at 3:00
EF, Mitchelton-Scott and Sunweb remain at the head of the peloton.
104km to go
There's now three minutes between break and peloton after 144km of racing.
The break hits the climb of Kerdoret (1.7k at 6.3 per cent).
112km to go
Morice is back in the peloton now. Six left up front with Cam in between the two groups.
Maxime Can has now lost contact with the break on these rolling hills as they head south back to Ploay. That's both Vital Concept riders gone.
A list of the climbs still to come today...
- Kerdoret (1.7k at 6.3 per cent), 107km to go
- Côte de Bon Repos (1.7k at 7.7 per cent), 80km to go
- Botcoët (1.7k at 5.2 per cent), 52km to go
- Kerhoat (1.4k at 5.8 per cent), 22km to go
- Restergal (1k at 4.6 per cent), 16km to go
- Côte du Lezot (0.9k at 4.9 per cent), 12km to go
- Restergal (1k at 5.1 per cent), 3km to go
122km to go
Morice has been dropped from the break. Seven men left up front now.
The riders covered 38km in the third hour of the race, while the average speed so far is 41.4kph. A headwind slowed progress but that seems to have died down a little now.
133km to go
Back to the men's race and Mitchelton-Scott and Arkéa-Samsic are both working at the front with EF, UAE and Sunweb. The gap to the break remains stable.
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the women's race earlier.
We've had plenty of abandons already today.
Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale), Jonathan Hivert and Romain Cardis (Total Direct Energie), Michael Carbel (NTT Pro Cycling), Charlie Quarterman and Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo), Mathias Le Turnier and Piet Allegaert (Cofidis), Fabien Doubey and Boy Van Poppel (Circus-Wanty Gobert), and Jasha Sütterlin (Team Sunweb) have all ended their race early.
Doubey is the most recent after he was involved in a crash with Cofidis rider Dimitri Claeys.
EF Pro Cycling, Team Sunweb and UAE Team Emirates are among the teams making the pace at the front of the peloton.
The trio of teams look to be working for reigning champion Sep Vanmarcke, Michael Matthews and Fernando Gaviria today.
Cam and Morice are both local men, hailing from Landerneau and Vannes respectively.
141km to go
Eight men are in today's break. They are Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Floris De Tier (Alpecin-Fenix), Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team), Will Clarke (Trek-Segafredo), Zhandos Bizhigitov (Astana), Alexander Cataford (Israel Start-Up Nation), Julien Morice and Maxime Cam (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept).
The group is 3:30 up on the peloton after 108km of racing.
Three teams are missing from today's race.
Bora-Hansgrohe withdrew after a rider tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.
Team Ineos and Jumbo-Visma both decided against participating. According to UCI rules, the teams run the risk of a fine between 10,000 and 20,000CHF if their absence is ruled to be unjustified, or they had previously agreed their absence with the organisers
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France. Racing is already underway in Brittany, but there's plenty of action to come today.
