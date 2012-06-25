Trending

Bulgarelli wins the Brazilian title

Farnese Vini - Selle Italia miss out on taking the jersey back to Europe

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Funvic - Pindamonhangaba)4:12:33
2Rafael De Mattos Andriato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)0:00:06
3Fabiele Santos Mota
4Raphael Henrique Serpa0:00:07
5Michel Fernandes Silva0:00:08
6Daniel Cesar Soeiro
7Ricardo Andrei Ortiz0:00:09
8Kleber Ramos Silva (Real Cycling Team)
9Fabiano Santos Mota
10Anderson Zomer
11Sidnei Dos
12Edson Luiz Rezende
13Alvimanio Augusto Chagas0:00:10
14Sidnei Rodrigues Silva (Clube DataRo de Ciclismo)
15Alan Valencio Maniezzo
16Nilceu Aparecido Santos
17Walter Miguel Ribeiro (Real Cycling Team)
18Rodrigo Nascimento
19Everson De Assis Camilo0:00:11
20Flavio Cardoso Santos (Funvic - Pindamonhangaba)

