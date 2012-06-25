Bulgarelli wins the Brazilian title
Farnese Vini - Selle Italia miss out on taking the jersey back to Europe
Elite Men Road Race: Rio das Ostras -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Funvic - Pindamonhangaba)
|4:12:33
|2
|Rafael De Mattos Andriato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
|0:00:06
|3
|Fabiele Santos Mota
|4
|Raphael Henrique Serpa
|0:00:07
|5
|Michel Fernandes Silva
|0:00:08
|6
|Daniel Cesar Soeiro
|7
|Ricardo Andrei Ortiz
|0:00:09
|8
|Kleber Ramos Silva (Real Cycling Team)
|9
|Fabiano Santos Mota
|10
|Anderson Zomer
|11
|Sidnei Dos
|12
|Edson Luiz Rezende
|13
|Alvimanio Augusto Chagas
|0:00:10
|14
|Sidnei Rodrigues Silva (Clube DataRo de Ciclismo)
|15
|Alan Valencio Maniezzo
|16
|Nilceu Aparecido Santos
|17
|Walter Miguel Ribeiro (Real Cycling Team)
|18
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|19
|Everson De Assis Camilo
|0:00:11
|20
|Flavio Cardoso Santos (Funvic - Pindamonhangaba)
