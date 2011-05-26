Trending

Boucles de l'Aulne past winners

All the victors from 1995-2010

Race History

Past winners
2010Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Schuller
2009Maxime Bouet (Fra) Agritubel
2008Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
2007Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel
2006Johan Coenen (Bel) Unibet.com
2005No Race
2004Frederic Finot (Fra) R.A.G.T. Semences-MG Rover
2003Walter Bénéteau (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
2002Christopher Jenner (Fra) Crédit Agricole
2001Patrice Halgand (Fra) Jean Delatour
2000Walter Bénéteau (Fra) Bonjour
1999Claude Lamour (Fra) Cofidis
1998Marco Pantani (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
1997Laurent Jalabert (Fra) O.N.C.E.
1996Abraham Olano (Esp) Mapei-GB
1995Laurent Jalabert (Fra) O.N.C.E.

