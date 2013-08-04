Image 1 of 9 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) wins the BMC Cup in Davos (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 9 Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 9 Women's podium at the BMC Cup in Davos, Switzerland (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 9 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 9 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 9 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 9 Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 9 Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 9 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) celebrated his first victory of the season at the penultimate round of the BMC Racing Cup in Davos, Switzerland. Vogel, who was third at the Swiss Championships, won the race ahead of former world champion Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) from Spain and the surprisingly strong German U23 rider Julian Schelb. In the women's competititon, Swiss rider Kathrin Stirnemann surprised with second place "between" two Olympic champions: Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) won the race, Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) was third.

Men

In the men's race, a leading group of three established itself in the second loop of seven five-kilometer laps. However, this group did not include - as had been expected - the two BMC riders Lukas Flückiger and Ralph Naef. Vogel and Hermida were accompanied by the 20-year-old Schelb.

This trio managed to create a lead of half a minute during six laps. But then Schelb was no longer able to follow the two world class bikers. Thus the duel for the victory in Davos began.

Vogel launched his decisive attack in the final lap at the Cologna Stutz (named like Swiss cross country skier Dario Cologna), which is the longest and steepest climb of the Davos race course. Finally Vogel celebrated his first victoriy of the season, crossing the line some 20 seconds ahead of Hermida. Schelb was third, 1:10 back.

"I was feeling fine today, and I kept an eye on my watts. Therefore I was able to pace myself correctly. In every lap, I did very well on the Cologna Stutz. That's why I saw my chance there," said Vogel. He was very happy about this victory, which confirms his outstanding performance at the World Cup in Andorra last week.

Runner-up Hermida said, "Florian was super strong in these steep climbs. He got away a few meters which made it hard for me. Nevertheless, I am very happy about this result because last week in Andorra I had a bad day. Florian was seventh there, so I trust that my form is on a good level. Today was quite good as far as morale is concerned."

Schelb was very pleased with his first podium finish at the BMC Racing Cup and said: "Even after they had shaken me off, I was able to deliver top performance."

Behind him, BMC's armada regrouped itself. Lukas Flückiger reached fourth place when he finally managed to overtake his German teammate Moritz Milatz in the last lap. Milatz crossed the line 13 seconds behind Flückiger. Their teammates Martin Fanger and Ralph Naef were sixth and seventh.

Women

Record World Cup champion and reigning world marathon champion Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) was victorious in the women's competition after a thrilling race.

As usual, U23 World Champion Jolanda Neff was fastest rider right from the start, but then a seven-member group began to form at the front, from which Linda Indergand soon had to say goodbye.





Dahle Flesjaa had a small lead which she was not prepared to part with. "I was at the limit, but in first position I was able to shape the race according to my style. I was a few seconds ahead in the last downhill, and I did that stretch safely. That was a real good workout in a strong field." The 40-year-old Dahle-Flesjaa was 14.4 seconds ahead when she crossed the finish line.

Stirnemann surprised with a splendid final descent. She passed both Spitz and Suess to conquer second place. "I have certainly had some benefit from the fact that it had rained a little. As a result, the track was more difficult. I've just come from a week of altitude training and did not think that I would be able to do so well," said the young woman from Graenichen.

The battle for third place between Suess and Spitz was decided by a minimal malfunction of Suess's shifting system. Although Suess managed to come close to Spitz again, she was not able to pass the German rider. "Actually, I was doing a great job, but there were one or two mistakes too many," said European marathon champion Esther Suess.

Andorra World Cup winner Spitz was "very happy" about her race. She had a number of appointments last week. "Under these circumstances, everything is fine. The course was good for my training programme," said Spitz.

Juniors

New Zealand's Samuel Gaze won the junior men's competition. He had also been victorious in the junior World Cup in Val di Sole. Swiss rider Andri Beeli was second, Swiss champion Simon Vitzthum was third.

The junior women's competition was won by Swiss champion Alessandra Keller. She outpaced Mallory Barth, who celebrated a strong comeback after she had been out of contention with a broken collarbone.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 1:36:37 2 José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:20 3 Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus Team 0:01:10 4 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:32 5 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:46 6 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:01 7 Ralph Näf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:37 8 Martin Gujan (Swi) TX-Active Bianchi Team 0:03:35 9 Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team 0:04:07 10 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) goldwurst-power/ Stöckli 0:04:29 11 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:38 12 Pierre Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Equipe Velo Oberland 0:05:03 13 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus Team 0:05:37 14 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Free Mountain 0:06:48 15 Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:06:51 16 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen 0:07:04 17 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) BigFriends Racing Team 0:07:12 18 Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:07:20 19 Fabian Paumann (Swi) Greenhope MTB Team - biking against cancer 0:07:35 20 Jose Alberto Gonzalez Merchan (Ecu) Ecuador 0:07:41 21 Marcel Bartholet (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team 0:07:57 22 Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 0:08:03 23 Mariusz Kowal (Pol) Kocarz Polanica 0:08:38 24 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:09:57 25 Harold Flandre (Fra) Velotop Race Tribe 0:10:14 26 Lucien Besançon (Swi) BH-Biketeam 0:10:28 27 Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-New Work 0:11:39 28 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) goldwurst-power / Stöckli 0:12:08 29 Jonas Loretz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:12:09 30 Sebastian Ostertag (Swi) velo-reichmuth.ch/VC Wädenswil 0:13:03 31 Michael Stünzi (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team 0:13:29 32 Claude Koster (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:14:04 33 Sandro Soncin (Swi) BH-Biketeam 0:14:09 34 Bryan Allemann (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-New Work 0:14:55 35 Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team 0:14:57 36 Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 0:18:20 37 Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 0:18:20 38 Mike Schuler (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:18:22 -1lap Lukas Winterberg (Swi) VC Pfaffnau / weishauptcycles.ch -1lap Nick Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch DNF Roger Jenny (Swi) Cycling Projekt Bike4Fun DNF Sylvain Engelmann (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL DNF Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Ronny Koller (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team DNF Adrian Retief (NZl) DNF Stefan Peter (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 1:36:42 2 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:00:14 3 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:00:20 4 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team 0:00:22 5 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:01:25 6 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:02:44 7 Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:04:58 8 Katarzyna Solus Miskowicz (Pol) National Team Poland 0:04:59 9 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:05:03 10 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges 0:05:49 11 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:06:47 12 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) BikePark.ch Adrisport 0:07:33 13 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Südtirol 0:07:48 14 Kate Fluker (NZl) 0:11:23 15 Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team 0:11:57 16 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Raufoss & Gjøvik SK 0:12:37 17 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) VC3Valli Biasca 0:13:00 18 Deborah Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:13:43 19 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:13:45 20 Janina Wüst (Swi) Schmid-Velosport 0:15:18 21 Franziska Brun (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:15:57 22 Eliane Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:16:10 23 Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Bergamont - Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil 0:16:23 24 Marine Groccia (Swi) Alouettes.ch/Race C.C.Moutier 0:16:57 25 Céline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:17:02 26 Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes 0:17:20 -1lap Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team -1lap Alexandra Clement (Swi) Imholz Bike Racing -1lap Annika Bergman (Swe) Craft Rocky Mountain -1lap Tanja Starkermann (Swi) BH-Biketeam / RCGränichen DNF Romaine Wenger (Swi) Thömus Racing Team

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Gaze (NZl) 1:14:09 2 Andrin Beeli (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:00:17 3 Simon Vitzthum (Swi) bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch 0:00:41 4 Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:00:57 6 Milan Vader (Ned) The Netherlands 0:01:28 7 Lars Hubacher (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:01:48 8 David Horvath (Ger) mtb team steinlach wiesaz 0:02:13 9 Léo L'homme (Swi) BikePark.ch Adrisport 0:02:44 10 Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:02:45 11 Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:03:27 12 Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Dom Cycle Merida 0:03:42 13 Mike Hermann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team / RSV Pizol 14 Bruno Silva (Por) biketeam.gr 0:03:53 15 Benjamin Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:03:56 16 Robin Gemperle (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:04:24 17 Rik Jansen (Ned) The Netherlands 0:04:47 18 Timon Rüegg (Swi) Sortimo Fahrzeugeinrichtung / VC Steinmaur 0:04:59 19 Noah Blöchlinger (Swi) bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch 0:05:07 20 Robin Bianchetti (Ita) FM Bike Factory Team 0:05:20 21 Dominic Grab (Swi) Team Grab-Credo / VC Maur 0:05:43 22 Marco Ticco (Ita) Conegliano Bike Team 0:06:05 23 Rocco Ferretti (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro 0:06:37 24 Wiebe Scholten (Ned) The Netherlands 0:06:48 25 Johannes Frey (Ger) Wheeler-iXS-Team 0:07:18 26 Guillaume Conus (Swi) VC.Echallens 0:07:34 27 Marvin Bovendorp (Ned) The Netherlands 0:07:41 28 John Magnus Haugen (Nor) IL Stjordals-Blink 0:08:25 29 Marco Sosio (Ita) Sporting Club Livigno SETT MTB 0:09:10 30 Caryl Simonet (Swi) Zeta Cycling Club / Team Giant Neuchâtel 0:09:20 31 Remo Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:09:21 32 Gian Ehrensperger (Swi) Tröhler Velo-Sport / VC Hittnau 0:10:20 33 Rémy Dénervaud (Swi) Team Dom Cycle Merida 0:10:22 34 Valentin Kiser (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:10:27 35 Luca Tartaglia (Ita) FM Bike Factory Team 0:11:05 36 Nils Dillmann (Ger) Merida-Schulte 0:11:23 37 Gordian Banzer (Lie) kbike.ch 0:11:41 38 Lionel Fasel (Swi) Vélo club Echallens 0:11:56 39 Matteo Antognoli (Ita) Sporting Club Livigno SETT MTB 0:12:32 40 Fabio Conrad (Swi) Imholz Bike Racing-RMV Chur 0:12:45 41 Ricardo Lourenço (Swi) Zetacyclingclub 0:13:22 42 Sammy Leumann (Swi) VC Maur 0:13:37 43 Fabio Franz (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:15:02 44 Nicolò Zoppas (Ita) Conegliano Bike Team 0:15:48 45 Cedric Gauch (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:17:20 46 Lars Stillhart (Swi) kbike.ch / RV Buchs 0:19:01 -1lap Timothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Greenhope MTB Team - biking against cancer DNF Johann Sansonnens (Swi) Zeta cycling Club DNF Sandro Schober (Swi) Team Signer RV Altenrhein

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 1:08:49 2 Mallory Barth (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:04:17 3 Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:04:57 4 Pierina Beeli (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:05:42 5 Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:08:39 6 Joana Schönthal (Swi) Velo-Shop Vonäsch Zollikon/VC Meilen 0:11:59 7 Milena Waldis (Swi) Focus X-Bionic Team 0:15:31 -1lap Amelie Etzel (Ger) TB-Neuffen -3laps Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL