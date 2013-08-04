Trending

Vogel and Dahle-Flesjaa win Swiss Cup in Davos

Gaze and Keller victorious in junior races

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) wins the BMC Cup in Davos
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Women's podium at the BMC Cup in Davos, Switzerland
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida)
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) celebrated his first victory of the season at the penultimate round of the BMC Racing Cup in Davos, Switzerland. Vogel, who was third at the Swiss Championships, won the race ahead of former world champion Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) from Spain and the surprisingly strong German U23 rider Julian Schelb. In the women's competititon, Swiss rider Kathrin Stirnemann surprised with second place "between" two Olympic champions: Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) won the race, Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) was third.

Men

In the men's race, a leading group of three established itself in the second loop of seven five-kilometer laps. However, this group did not include - as had been expected - the two BMC riders Lukas Flückiger and Ralph Naef. Vogel and Hermida were accompanied by the 20-year-old Schelb.

This trio managed to create a lead of half a minute during six laps. But then Schelb was no longer able to follow the two world class bikers. Thus the duel for the victory in Davos began.

Vogel launched his decisive attack in the final lap at the Cologna Stutz (named like Swiss cross country skier Dario Cologna), which is the longest and steepest climb of the Davos race course. Finally Vogel celebrated his first victoriy of the season, crossing the line some 20 seconds ahead of Hermida. Schelb was third, 1:10 back.

"I was feeling fine today, and I kept an eye on my watts. Therefore I was able to pace myself correctly. In every lap, I did very well on the Cologna Stutz. That's why I saw my chance there," said Vogel. He was very happy about this victory, which confirms his outstanding performance at the World Cup in Andorra last week.

Runner-up Hermida said, "Florian was super strong in these steep climbs. He got away a few meters which made it hard for me. Nevertheless, I am very happy about this result because last week in Andorra I had a bad day. Florian was seventh there, so I trust that my form is on a good level. Today was quite good as far as morale is concerned."

Schelb was very pleased with his first podium finish at the BMC Racing Cup and said: "Even after they had shaken me off, I was able to deliver top performance."

Behind him, BMC's armada regrouped itself. Lukas Flückiger reached fourth place when he finally managed to overtake his German teammate Moritz Milatz in the last lap. Milatz crossed the line 13 seconds behind Flückiger. Their teammates Martin Fanger and Ralph Naef were sixth and seventh.

Women

Record World Cup champion and reigning world marathon champion Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) was victorious in the women's competition after a thrilling race.

As usual, U23 World Champion Jolanda Neff was fastest rider right from the start, but then a seven-member group began to form at the front, from which Linda Indergand soon had to say goodbye.

Dahle Flesjaa had a small lead which she was not prepared to part with. "I was at the limit, but in first position I was able to shape the race according to my style. I was a few seconds ahead in the last downhill, and I did that stretch safely. That was a real good workout in a strong field." The 40-year-old Dahle-Flesjaa was 14.4 seconds ahead when she crossed the finish line.

Stirnemann surprised with a splendid final descent. She passed both Spitz and Suess to conquer second place. "I have certainly had some benefit from the fact that it had rained a little. As a result, the track was more difficult. I've just come from a week of altitude training and did not think that I would be able to do so well," said the young woman from Graenichen.

The battle for third place between Suess and Spitz was decided by a minimal malfunction of Suess's shifting system. Although Suess managed to come close to Spitz again, she was not able to pass the German rider. "Actually, I was doing a great job, but there were one or two mistakes too many," said European marathon champion Esther Suess.

Andorra World Cup winner Spitz was "very happy" about her race. She had a number of appointments last week. "Under these circumstances, everything is fine. The course was good for my training programme," said Spitz.

Juniors

New Zealand's Samuel Gaze won the junior men's competition. He had also been victorious in the junior World Cup in Val di Sole. Swiss rider Andri Beeli was second, Swiss champion Simon Vitzthum was third.

The junior women's competition was won by Swiss champion Alessandra Keller. She outpaced Mallory Barth, who celebrated a strong comeback after she had been out of contention with a broken collarbone.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing1:36:37
2José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:20
3Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus Team0:01:10
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:32
5Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:46
6Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:01
7Ralph Näf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:37
8Martin Gujan (Swi) TX-Active Bianchi Team0:03:35
9Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team0:04:07
10Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) goldwurst-power/ Stöckli0:04:29
11Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:38
12Pierre Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Equipe Velo Oberland0:05:03
13Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Lexware-Rothaus Team0:05:37
14Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Free Mountain0:06:48
15Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team0:06:51
16Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen0:07:04
17Giancarlo Sax (Swi) BigFriends Racing Team0:07:12
18Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:07:20
19Fabian Paumann (Swi) Greenhope MTB Team - biking against cancer0:07:35
20Jose Alberto Gonzalez Merchan (Ecu) Ecuador0:07:41
21Marcel Bartholet (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team0:07:57
22Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach0:08:03
23Mariusz Kowal (Pol) Kocarz Polanica0:08:38
24Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:09:57
25Harold Flandre (Fra) Velotop Race Tribe0:10:14
26Lucien Besançon (Swi) BH-Biketeam0:10:28
27Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-New Work0:11:39
28Pascal Schmutz (Swi) goldwurst-power / Stöckli0:12:08
29Jonas Loretz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:12:09
30Sebastian Ostertag (Swi) velo-reichmuth.ch/VC Wädenswil0:13:03
31Michael Stünzi (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team0:13:29
32Claude Koster (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:14:04
33Sandro Soncin (Swi) BH-Biketeam0:14:09
34Bryan Allemann (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-New Work0:14:55
35Rick Reimann (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team0:14:57
36Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach0:18:20
37Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach0:18:20
38Mike Schuler (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader0:18:22
-1lapLukas Winterberg (Swi) VC Pfaffnau / weishauptcycles.ch
-1lapNick Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch
DNFRoger Jenny (Swi) Cycling Projekt Bike4Fun
DNFSylvain Engelmann (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL
DNFThomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNFRonny Koller (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team
DNFAdrian Retief (NZl)
DNFStefan Peter (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team1:36:42
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:00:14
3Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:00:20
4Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team0:00:22
5Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:01:25
6Jolanda Neff (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team0:02:44
7Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader0:04:58
8Katarzyna Solus Miskowicz (Pol) National Team Poland0:04:59
9Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:05:03
10Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges0:05:49
11Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC0:06:47
12Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) BikePark.ch Adrisport0:07:33
13Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Südtirol0:07:48
14Kate Fluker (NZl)0:11:23
15Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team0:11:57
16Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Raufoss & Gjøvik SK0:12:37
17Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) VC3Valli Biasca0:13:00
18Deborah Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team0:13:43
19Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC0:13:45
20Janina Wüst (Swi) Schmid-Velosport0:15:18
21Franziska Brun (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:15:57
22Eliane Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team0:16:10
23Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Bergamont - Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil0:16:23
24Marine Groccia (Swi) Alouettes.ch/Race C.C.Moutier0:16:57
25Céline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team0:17:02
26Andrea Kuster (Swi) Mountain Heroes0:17:20
-1lapJennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team
-1lapAlexandra Clement (Swi) Imholz Bike Racing
-1lapAnnika Bergman (Swe) Craft Rocky Mountain
-1lapTanja Starkermann (Swi) BH-Biketeam / RCGränichen
DNFRomaine Wenger (Swi) Thömus Racing Team

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Gaze (NZl)1:14:09
2Andrin Beeli (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:00:17
3Simon Vitzthum (Swi) bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch0:00:41
4Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:00:57
6Milan Vader (Ned) The Netherlands0:01:28
7Lars Hubacher (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:01:48
8David Horvath (Ger) mtb team steinlach wiesaz0:02:13
9Léo L'homme (Swi) BikePark.ch Adrisport0:02:44
10Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Specialized Racing0:02:45
11Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:03:27
12Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Dom Cycle Merida0:03:42
13Mike Hermann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team / RSV Pizol
14Bruno Silva (Por) biketeam.gr0:03:53
15Benjamin Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team0:03:56
16Robin Gemperle (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:04:24
17Rik Jansen (Ned) The Netherlands0:04:47
18Timon Rüegg (Swi) Sortimo Fahrzeugeinrichtung / VC Steinmaur0:04:59
19Noah Blöchlinger (Swi) bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch0:05:07
20Robin Bianchetti (Ita) FM Bike Factory Team0:05:20
21Dominic Grab (Swi) Team Grab-Credo / VC Maur0:05:43
22Marco Ticco (Ita) Conegliano Bike Team0:06:05
23Rocco Ferretti (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro0:06:37
24Wiebe Scholten (Ned) The Netherlands0:06:48
25Johannes Frey (Ger) Wheeler-iXS-Team0:07:18
26Guillaume Conus (Swi) VC.Echallens0:07:34
27Marvin Bovendorp (Ned) The Netherlands0:07:41
28John Magnus Haugen (Nor) IL Stjordals-Blink0:08:25
29Marco Sosio (Ita) Sporting Club Livigno SETT MTB0:09:10
30Caryl Simonet (Swi) Zeta Cycling Club / Team Giant Neuchâtel0:09:20
31Remo Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team0:09:21
32Gian Ehrensperger (Swi) Tröhler Velo-Sport / VC Hittnau0:10:20
33Rémy Dénervaud (Swi) Team Dom Cycle Merida0:10:22
34Valentin Kiser (Swi) JB Felt Team0:10:27
35Luca Tartaglia (Ita) FM Bike Factory Team0:11:05
36Nils Dillmann (Ger) Merida-Schulte0:11:23
37Gordian Banzer (Lie) kbike.ch0:11:41
38Lionel Fasel (Swi) Vélo club Echallens0:11:56
39Matteo Antognoli (Ita) Sporting Club Livigno SETT MTB0:12:32
40Fabio Conrad (Swi) Imholz Bike Racing-RMV Chur0:12:45
41Ricardo Lourenço (Swi) Zetacyclingclub0:13:22
42Sammy Leumann (Swi) VC Maur0:13:37
43Fabio Franz (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:15:02
44Nicolò Zoppas (Ita) Conegliano Bike Team0:15:48
45Cedric Gauch (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:17:20
46Lars Stillhart (Swi) kbike.ch / RV Buchs0:19:01
-1lapTimothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Greenhope MTB Team - biking against cancer
DNFJohann Sansonnens (Swi) Zeta cycling Club
DNFSandro Schober (Swi) Team Signer RV Altenrhein

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader1:08:49
2Mallory Barth (Swi) JB Felt Team0:04:17
3Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:04:57
4Pierina Beeli (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:05:42
5Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:08:39
6Joana Schönthal (Swi) Velo-Shop Vonäsch Zollikon/VC Meilen0:11:59
7Milena Waldis (Swi) Focus X-Bionic Team0:15:31
-1lapAmelie Etzel (Ger) TB-Neuffen
-3lapsChrystelle Baumann (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL

Amateurs & masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Frey (Ger) Team Bulls1:28:34
2Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus XC Eliteteam0:00:12
3Enea Vetsch (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:01:11
4Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team0:01:34
5Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC0:01:55
6Tobias Hollenstein (Swi) bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch0:02:15
7Rico Von Burg (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:02:30
8Thomas Schmid (Swi) bsk-Graf Rollmat MTB Team0:02:43
9Andreas Kleiber (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes0:02:52
10Joel Graf (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team0:03:01
11Lukas Bucher (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:03:39
12Romain Bannwart (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL0:04:15
13Michael Frei (Swi) BH Biketeam0:04:30
14Roli Mischler (Swi) Fischli Bike Team0:04:49
15Florian Meyer (Swi) Stöckli0:04:51
16Erich Kuster (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team0:05:02
17Michael Wicki (Swi) Bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch0:05:12
18Bruno Vitali (Swi) VTT Club Jura0:05:19
19Jeremias Marti (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader0:05:30
20Severin Nowak (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:05:48
21Joel Koller (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach0:06:03
22Jan Gafner (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL0:06:23
23Sandro Kessler (Swi) Cycling Project Bike4Fun0:06:40
24Jan Schär (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:06:57
25Silvan Kälin (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader0:07:18
26Pirmin Kuß (Ger) Wheeler-iXS-Team0:08:06
27Matthias Lauk (Swi) Focus X-Bionic Team0:08:10
28Thomas Holtkamp (Ger) Mountain Heroes0:09:07
29Benno Heussi (Swi) credo-bikes race team0:09:50
30Nico Tambarikas (Swi)0:09:59
31Stefan Vögeli (Swi) Ski+Velo-CenterRacingTeam/BC Spiez0:10:22
32Pascal Nay (Swi) Thömus Bike Team GR0:10:44
33Thomas Weber (Swi) biketeam.gr0:11:38
34Manuel Pfaff (Ger) Wheeler-iXS-Team0:11:57
35Virgile Stiedel (Fra) Evolution VTT Saint Dié0:12:07
36Yves Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch0:12:39
37David Gysling (Swi) Greenhillbikers0:13:47
38Tobias Schraner (Swi) Fischer - BMC0:14:37
-1lapLuca Formoso (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch
-1lapJoël Haubensak (Swi) fehr-velos.ch
-1lapFabian Bucher (Swi) Merida Riders / VMC Bürglen
-1lapJonas Harlacher (Swi) sportequipment.ch
DNFPatrick Lüthi (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL
DNFClaudio Andenmatten (Swi) Greenhope MTB Team - biking against cancer
DNFKilian Badrutt (Swi) biketeam.gr

 

