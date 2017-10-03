De Buyst wins Binche-Chimay-Binche
Trentin fires off too early, Devriendt third
Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) claimed Tuesday's Binche-Chimay-Binche, out-sprinting Quick-Step Floors' Matteo Trentin and Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Tom Devriendt after a long day off the front with a strong breakaway group.
Quick-Step seemed to have the heavy numbers advantage with three riders in the eight-man lead group that rolled into the finale to contest the win, but De Buyst played the final kilometre to perfection.
Trentin put in a powerful attack as the group hit the flamme rouge, dropping most of his fellow escapees, but De Buyst and Devriendt managed to stay on his wheel. The trio pulled onto the finishing straight together to battle for the victory in a three-man sprint, and De Buyst won convincingly.
An aggressive start saw big splits in the peloton in the early goings. The day's decisive breakaway took shape with a more cohesive peloton forming behind shortly after the midway point of the 195.2km race.
With around 80 kilometres to go, De Buyst, Trentin, Devriendt, Remi Cavagna and Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors), Twan Castelijns and Amund Grondahl Jansen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jerome Mainard (Armee de Terre), Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Rob Ruijgh (Tarteletto - Isorex) comprised the 10-rider selection at the head of the race, with the pack around a minute and a half behind.
With so much firepower off the front, the peloton struggled to close down the advantage of the breakaway, even as Castelijns and Ruijgh lost touch with their fellow escapees. The gap held relatively study, at or around a minute, for the next hour.
As the leaders continued to hold off the chase, an eight-rider group jumped clear of the pack some 30 kilometres from the finish in an attempt to bridge, but the effort would prove futile. With the Quick-Step providing much of the pace in the main break, the lead group stayed clear to the finale – but it was Lotto Soudal's lone representative in the move that came away with the victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:11:23
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee De Terre
|0:00:07
|5
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:11
|9
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:42
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:45
|13
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:48
|14
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:04
|19
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:21
|20
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:02:25
|21
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:02:28
|22
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:02:34
|23
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:18
|24
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:03:25
|25
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|26
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee De Terre
|27
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|28
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|30
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:28
|32
|Marvin Tasset (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|33
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|34
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|35
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Arthur Baude (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|37
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|38
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|39
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|40
|Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|41
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|42
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee De Terre
|43
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|46
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|47
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lottnl-Jumbo
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:38
|51
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|52
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:03:43
|54
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:44
|55
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:51
|56
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:00
|62
|Pierre Goebeert (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|0:17:08
|63
|Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Joker Icopal
|64
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|65
|Antoine Didier (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|66
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|67
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|68
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|69
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|70
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Ago - Aqua Service
|71
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|72
|Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|73
|Florian Maitre (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:00
|74
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Clement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|DNF
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Auxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Merlijn Decoster (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Robin Haubruge (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Max Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Edward Walsh (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Franklin Six (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|DNF
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|DNF
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|John Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNS
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNS
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy