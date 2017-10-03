Trending

De Buyst wins Binche-Chimay-Binche

Trentin fires off too early, Devriendt third

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) wins the stage

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) claimed Tuesday's Binche-Chimay-Binche, out-sprinting Quick-Step Floors' Matteo Trentin and Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Tom Devriendt after a long day off the front with a strong breakaway group.

Quick-Step seemed to have the heavy numbers advantage with three riders in the eight-man lead group that rolled into the finale to contest the win, but De Buyst played the final kilometre to perfection.

Trentin put in a powerful attack as the group hit the flamme rouge, dropping most of his fellow escapees, but De Buyst and Devriendt managed to stay on his wheel. The trio pulled onto the finishing straight together to battle for the victory in a three-man sprint, and De Buyst won convincingly.

An aggressive start saw big splits in the peloton in the early goings. The day's decisive breakaway took shape with a more cohesive peloton forming behind shortly after the midway point of the 195.2km race.

With around 80 kilometres to go, De Buyst, Trentin, Devriendt, Remi Cavagna and Petr Vakoc (Quick-Step Floors), Twan Castelijns and Amund Grondahl Jansen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Jerome Mainard (Armee de Terre), Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Rob Ruijgh (Tarteletto - Isorex) comprised the 10-rider selection at the head of the race, with the pack around a minute and a half behind.

With so much firepower off the front, the peloton struggled to close down the advantage of the breakaway, even as Castelijns and Ruijgh lost touch with their fellow escapees. The gap held relatively study, at or around a minute, for the next hour.

As the leaders continued to hold off the chase, an eight-rider group jumped clear of the pack some 30 kilometres from the finish in an attempt to bridge, but the effort would prove futile. With the Quick-Step providing much of the pace in the main break, the lead group stayed clear to the finale – but it was Lotto Soudal's lone representative in the move that came away with the victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:11:23
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
3Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee De Terre0:00:07
5Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
7Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:11
9Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:42
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:45
13Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:48
14Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
17Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:04
19Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:21
20Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:02:25
21Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:02:28
22Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:02:34
23Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:18
24Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal0:03:25
25Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
26Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee De Terre
27Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
28Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
30Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:28
32Marvin Tasset (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
33Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
34Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
35Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Arthur Baude (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
37Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
38Kenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
39Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
40Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
41Alan Riou (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
42Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee De Terre
43Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
44Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
45Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
46Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
47Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lottnl-Jumbo
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:38
51Boris Vallee (Bel) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
52Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:03:43
54Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:03:44
55Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:51
56Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
57Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
60Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:00
62Pierre Goebeert (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service0:17:08
63Iver Johan Knotten (Nor) Joker Icopal
64Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
65Antoine Didier (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
66Anthony Debuy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
67Antoine Loy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
68Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
69Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
70Norman Vahtra (Est) Ago - Aqua Service
71Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Quick-Step Floors
72Gaëtan Pons (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
73Florian Maitre (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:00
74Kevin Geniets (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFOscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFBrian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMartijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAurélien Doleatto (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFLars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFClement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSzymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFAlexander Geuens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFNicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFEmiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFThomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFLuc Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFJonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFJan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFAndrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFAuxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMerlijn Decoster (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGuillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFRobin Haubruge (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMax Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMaximilien Picoux (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFEdward Walsh (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFFernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFMaxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFChristophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFArjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFLennert Teugels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFLawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFJulien Mortier (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFLukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFJohn Mandrysch (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFGordon De Winter (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre
DNFOle Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFMichiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFRobby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFPiet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee De Terre
DNFKevin Lebreton (Fra) Armee De Terre
DNFYann Guyot (Fra) Armee De Terre
DNFJordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee De Terre
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNSLouis Verhelst (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNSFélix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNSThomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

