Binche-Chimay-Binche - Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke past winners
Champions 1911-2016
Binche-Chimay-Binche - Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ
|2015
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant–Alpecin
|2014
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2013
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Argos–Shimano
|2012
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2011
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Leopard Trek
|2010
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas–Doimo
|1997-2009
|No race held
|1996
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei–GB
|1995
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) TVM–Polis Direct
|1994
|Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Novemail-Histor
|1993
|Patrick Van Roosbroeck (Bel) La William-Duvel
|1992
|Jean-Marie Wampers (Bel) Collstrop-Garden Wood-Histor
|1991
|Michel Dernies (Bel) Weinmann-EVS
|1990
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
|1989
|Dominique Gaigne (Fra) Histor-Sigma
|1988
|Nico Emonds (Bel) Superconfex–Yoko–Opel–Colnago
|1987
|Willem Van Eynde (Bel) Joker–Merckx
|1986
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel) Joker–Emerxil–Merckx
|1985
|Adri Van Der Poel (Ned) Kwantum–Decosol–Yoko
|1984
|Benny Van Brabant (Bel) Tönissteiner-Lotto-Mavic-Pecotex
|1931-1983
|No race held
|1930
|Alfons Kindt (Bel)
|1928-1929
|No race held
|1927
|Jean Hans (Bel)
|1926
|Omer Taverne (Bel)
|1925
|Arthur Dewit (Bel)
|1924
|Hector Martin (Bel)
|1923
|Achille Vermandel (Bel)
|1922
|Omer Taverne (Bel)
|1913-1921
|No race held
|1912
|Félix Sellier (Bel)
|1911
|Jean Van Ingelghem (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy