Elisabeth Osl wins in Graz/Stattegg
Burgsteiner victorious in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerald Burgsteiner (Aut)
|1:38:04
|2
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:00:54
|3
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:01:30
|4
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:04:05
|5
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)
|0:05:47
|6
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|0:07:06
|7
|Robert Kircher (Aut)
|0:08:00
|8
|Matthias Hoi (Aut)
|0:08:02
|9
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)
|0:09:12
|10
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|0:09:33
|11
|Manuel Pliem (Aut)
|0:10:02
|12
|Manuel Weissenbacher (Aut)
|0:00:47
|13
|Johannes Holas (Aut)
|0:01:09
|14
|Matthias Grick (Aut)
|0:02:17
|15
|Michael (1978) Weiss (Aut)
|0:02:42
|16
|Richard Gantner (Aut)
|0:10:11
|17
|Roland Gantner (Aut)
|0:02:09
|18
|Simon Seehofer (Aut)
|0:03:39
|19
|Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut)
|0:06:15
|20
|Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut)
|0:10:10
|21
|Mauro Tizianel (Ita)
|0:12:13
|DNF
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|DNF
|Michael Wiessner (Ger)
|DNF
|Johannes Poyntner (Aut)
|DNF
|Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
|DNF
|Michael Balek (Aut)
|DNF
|Lukas Horvath (Aut)
|DNF
|Matthias Leisling (Ger)
|DNF
|Martin Heissenberger (Aut)
|DNF
|Andreas Hartmann (Ger)
|DNF
|Lukas Helminger (Aut)
|DNS
|Hannes Metzler (Aut)
|DNS
|Klaus Maier (Aut)
|DNS
|Andreas Gatterer (Aut)
|DNS
|Georg Koch (Aut)
|DNS
|Christian Moitzi (Aut)
|DNS
|Philipp Steiner (Aut)
|DNS
|Richard Zinthauer (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|1:30:37
|2
|Maria Osl (Aut)
|3
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|4
|Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)
|5
|Rosemarie Steinreiber (Aut)
|6
|Brigitta Poor (Hun)
|DNF
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|DNF
|Christina Verhas (Aut)
|DNS
|Carina Cernic (Aut)
