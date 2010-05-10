Trending

Elisabeth Osl wins in Graz/Stattegg

Burgsteiner victorious in men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerald Burgsteiner (Aut)1:38:04
2Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:00:54
3Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:01:30
4Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:04:05
5Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)0:05:47
6Manfred Zöger (Aut)0:07:06
7Robert Kircher (Aut)0:08:00
8Matthias Hoi (Aut)0:08:02
9Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)0:09:12
10Markus Preiss (Aut)0:09:33
11Manuel Pliem (Aut)0:10:02
12Manuel Weissenbacher (Aut)0:00:47
13Johannes Holas (Aut)0:01:09
14Matthias Grick (Aut)0:02:17
15Michael (1978) Weiss (Aut)0:02:42
16Richard Gantner (Aut)0:10:11
17Roland Gantner (Aut)0:02:09
18Simon Seehofer (Aut)0:03:39
19Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut)0:06:15
20Martin Edelsbrunner (Aut)0:10:10
21Mauro Tizianel (Ita)0:12:13
DNFAlexander Gehbauer (Aut)
DNFMichael Wiessner (Ger)
DNFJohannes Poyntner (Aut)
DNFMatthias Waldhart (Aut)
DNFMichael Balek (Aut)
DNFLukas Horvath (Aut)
DNFMatthias Leisling (Ger)
DNFMartin Heissenberger (Aut)
DNFAndreas Hartmann (Ger)
DNFLukas Helminger (Aut)
DNSHannes Metzler (Aut)
DNSKlaus Maier (Aut)
DNSAndreas Gatterer (Aut)
DNSGeorg Koch (Aut)
DNSChristian Moitzi (Aut)
DNSPhilipp Steiner (Aut)
DNSRichard Zinthauer (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Osl (Aut)1:30:37
2Maria Osl (Aut)
3Noga Korem (Isr)
4Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)
5Rosemarie Steinreiber (Aut)
6Brigitta Poor (Hun)
DNFStephanie Wiedner (Aut)
DNFChristina Verhas (Aut)
DNSCarina Cernic (Aut)

