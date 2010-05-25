Keough headlines UnitedHealthcare one-two
Van Gilder turns back the clock with convincing win
Image 1 of 25
Image 2 of 25
Image 3 of 25
Image 4 of 25
Image 5 of 25
Image 6 of 25
Image 7 of 25
Image 8 of 25
Image 9 of 25
Image 10 of 25
Image 11 of 25
Image 12 of 25
Image 13 of 25
Image 14 of 25
Image 15 of 25
Image 16 of 25
Image 17 of 25
Image 18 of 25
Image 19 of 25
Image 20 of 25
Image 21 of 25
Image 22 of 25
Image 23 of 25
Image 24 of 25
Image 25 of 25
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
|2
|Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
|3
|Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|4
|Ignacio Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|5
|Shane Kline (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|6
|Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling)
|7
|William Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|8
|Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
|9
|Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
|10
|Jermaine Burrowes (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Z)
|11
|Michael Chauner (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b roll)
|12
|Charles Hutcheson (US Military)
|13
|Jeff Buckles (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|14
|Jamie Kimberley (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|15
|Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV El)
|16
|Curtis Winsor (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
|17
|Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|18
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling)
|19
|Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV El)
|20
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles / HomeVisit)
|21
|Paul Mica (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
|22
|Ryan Dewald (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching)
|23
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
|24
|Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing)
|25
|Matthew Spohn (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|26
|Tony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Z)
|27
|Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV El)
|28
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|29
|Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
|30
|Zachary Felpel (Team Alliance Environmental)
|31
|Giancarlo Bianchi (GS Mengoni USA)
|32
|John Minturn (AXA Equitable - CRCA)
|33
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling)
|34
|Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|35
|Andrew Shaw (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
|36
|David Hoyle (CCNS Charlescoaching.com)
|37
|Matthew Neigh (ABRT)
|38
|Allan Wallace (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|39
|Sean Melcher (Champion System Racing)
|40
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling)
|41
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
|42
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
|43
|Sean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team)
|44
|Matthew Baranoski (Team Alliance Environmental)
|45
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|46
|Steven Grant (Haymarket Bicycles / HomeVisit)
|47
|Jorge Marccenaro (Artemis)
|48
|Cory Scott (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|49
|Andrew Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)
|50
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV El)
|51
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|52
|David Bozak (Clean Currents p/b Don Beyer Vo)
|53
|Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/)
|54
|Nathaniel Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV El)
|55
|Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|56
|Gregory Abbott (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
|57
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|58
|Zach Garrett (US Military)
|59
|Charles Hoover (Haymarket Bicycles / HomeVisit)
|60
|Aidan Charles (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)
|61
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV El)
|62
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling)
|63
|Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA)
|64
|Roberto Torres-Aguier (Champion System Racing)
|65
|Romero Jorge (Champion System Racing)
|66
|Wilson Vasquez (GS Mengoni USA)
|67
|Sergio Atocha (Champion System Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Twenty-Twenty C3)
|2
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Whe)
|3
|Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing p/b Kenda)
|4
|Emma Petersen (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
|5
|Jennifer Purcell (MSU/HHH)
|6
|Jenette Williams (Team CARD)
|7
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|8
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci/Breakaway Racing)
|9
|Ali Ingram (Vanderkitten Racing)
|10
|Mary Costelloe (Verducci)
|11
|Erin Silliman (Fruit 66/Artemis)
|12
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
|13
|Sarah Maguire (Priority Health)
|14
|Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
|15
|Kimberly Geist (Team Alliance Environmental)
|16
|Emily Joyner (TWR/VA Asset Group)
|17
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda)
|18
|Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
|19
|Thea Parent (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|20
|Tricia Carnila (verducci/breakaway racing)
|21
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Performance Racing Team)
|22
|Lisa Jellett (Verducci/Breakaway)
|23
|Kacey Manderfield (Vanderkitten Racing Presented b)y Kenda
|24
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66/Artemis)
|25
|Laura Cook (Vanderkitten Racing)
|26
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
|27
|Heidi Goldberg (Kenda)
|28
|Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
|29
|Sarah Iepson (CAWES Powered By Specialized)
|30
|Patricia Buerkle (Fruit 66/Artemis)
|31
|Ryan Bronwyn (Verducci)
|32
|Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/Artemis)
|33
|Leslie Jennings (Unattached)
|34
|Mary "Evie" Boswell-Vilt (Performance Racing Team)
|35
|Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy