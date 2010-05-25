Trending

Keough headlines UnitedHealthcare one-two

Van Gilder turns back the clock with convincing win

The men

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
The open course did provide one turn where riders had to dig hard to regain their momentum.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Kelly Benefit Strategies continued to launch riders off the front. Most of their efforts appeared to take place a bit early in the race.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
As the race progressed, bigger efforts did snap the field.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
An aggressive Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies) starts to show signs of his earlier efforts.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Iggy Silva (Trek Livestrong) rode a smart race and finished just off the podium in fourth place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
This break had the right numbers but the wrong dynamics.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Keck Baker (Barttley Harley-Davidson) tries to take advantage of the bigger teams watching each other, and launches an attack in the final laps.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
The field remained intact right down to the wire.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Nathan Wilson tries to take the top honors for his team and race sponsor, Kelly Benefit Strategies

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
One to go

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
All early efforts were neutralised by the stronger squads.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
The field kept the pace very high during the opening laps hoping to burn off some of the weaker riders

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Charles Hutcheson

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Team CAWES tries to take control of the race from the very first turn.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Nicole Wangsgard (Rooster p\b Edge Wheels) rode her way to second place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Laura Van Gilder (Twenty-Twenty C3) teases the field as she attacks and then looks back at them.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Jennifer Purcell (MSU/HHH), who rode a strong race the day before, accelerates after Van Gilder.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
The field catches Laura Van Gilder (Twenty-Twenty C3) as she continues to motor on despite their presence.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Leslie Jennings (Unattached) makes a courageous attempt to get away during the final laps.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Laura Van Gilder (Twenty-Twenty C3) takes another Bike Jam.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
The women

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
This little dude showed up to the kid

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Do official moto

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
United Healthcare takes the top two podium spots with Jake Keough and teammate Eric Barlevav coming in first and second.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)

Results

Pro 1/2/3 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
2Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)
3Luca Damiani (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
4Ignacio Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
5Shane Kline (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
6Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling)
7William Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
8Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
9Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
10Jermaine Burrowes (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Z)
11Michael Chauner (Pelotonia Cycling Team p/b roll)
12Charles Hutcheson (US Military)
13Jeff Buckles (Richmond Pro Cycling)
14Jamie Kimberley (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
15Jeff Brandon (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV El)
16Curtis Winsor (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
17Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)
18Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling)
19Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV El)
20Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles / HomeVisit)
21Paul Mica (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
22Ryan Dewald (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching)
23Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
24Rodney Santiago (Champion System Racing)
25Matthew Spohn (Richmond Pro Cycling)
26Tony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching - Z)
27Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV El)
28Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
29Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
30Zachary Felpel (Team Alliance Environmental)
31Giancarlo Bianchi (GS Mengoni USA)
32John Minturn (AXA Equitable - CRCA)
33Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling)
34Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
35Andrew Shaw (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
36David Hoyle (CCNS Charlescoaching.com)
37Matthew Neigh (ABRT)
38Allan Wallace (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
39Sean Melcher (Champion System Racing)
40Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling)
41Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
42Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
43Sean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team)
44Matthew Baranoski (Team Alliance Environmental)
45J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
46Steven Grant (Haymarket Bicycles / HomeVisit)
47Jorge Marccenaro (Artemis)
48Cory Scott (Richmond Pro Cycling)
49Andrew Baker (Ion-United Healthcare)
50Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV El)
51Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
52David Bozak (Clean Currents p/b Don Beyer Vo)
53Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/)
54Nathaniel Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV El)
55Chad Hartley (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
56Gregory Abbott (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
57Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
58Zach Garrett (US Military)
59Charles Hoover (Haymarket Bicycles / HomeVisit)
60Aidan Charles (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)
61Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV El)
62Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies Pro Cycling)
63Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA)
64Roberto Torres-Aguier (Champion System Racing)
65Romero Jorge (Champion System Racing)
66Wilson Vasquez (GS Mengoni USA)
67Sergio Atocha (Champion System Racing)

Pro 1/2/3 women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Twenty-Twenty C3)
2Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Whe)
3Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing p/b Kenda)
4Emma Petersen (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
5Jennifer Purcell (MSU/HHH)
6Jenette Williams (Team CARD)
7Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
8Colleen Hayduk (Verducci/Breakaway Racing)
9Ali Ingram (Vanderkitten Racing)
10Mary Costelloe (Verducci)
11Erin Silliman (Fruit 66/Artemis)
12Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
13Sarah Maguire (Priority Health)
14Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
15Kimberly Geist (Team Alliance Environmental)
16Emily Joyner (TWR/VA Asset Group)
17Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda)
18Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)
19Thea Parent (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
20Tricia Carnila (verducci/breakaway racing)
21Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Performance Racing Team)
22Lisa Jellett (Verducci/Breakaway)
23Kacey Manderfield (Vanderkitten Racing Presented b)y Kenda
24Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66/Artemis)
25Laura Cook (Vanderkitten Racing)
26Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
27Heidi Goldberg (Kenda)
28Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
29Sarah Iepson (CAWES Powered By Specialized)
30Patricia Buerkle (Fruit 66/Artemis)
31Ryan Bronwyn (Verducci)
32Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/Artemis)
33Leslie Jennings (Unattached)
34Mary "Evie" Boswell-Vilt (Performance Racing Team)
35Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda)

