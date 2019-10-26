Quinten Hermans wins Beringen cyclo-cross race
Aerts second, Pidcock third
(Image credit: Getty Images)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:59:42
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:00:52
|3
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing
|0:01:24
|4
|Thomas Mein (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:38
|5
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:59
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:02:12
|7
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - Circus
|0:02:53
|8
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:03:27
|9
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:03:43
|10
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)
|0:04:08
|11
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin – Fristads
|0:04:23
|12
|Wout Vervoort (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:04:31
|13
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:04:44
|14
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:05:06
|15
|Cameron Mason (GBr) Trinity Racing
|0:05:18
|16
|Joachim Van Looveren (Bel)
|17
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|18
|Antoine Huby (Fra)
|19
|Axel Laurance (Fra)
|20
|Clement Alleno (Fra)
|21
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|22
|Dolf Pemen (Bel)
|23
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|24
|Matteo Oberteicher (Ger)
|25
|Henrik Lunder Aalrust (Nor)
|26
|Marvin Schmidt (Ger)
|27
|Hekon Lunder Aalrust (Nor)
|28
|Antoine Benoit Guyod (Fra)
|29
|Nicola Parenti (Ita)
|30
|Elias Nilsson (Swe)
|31
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|32
|Lukas Martsell Rrfors (Swe)
|33
|Dylan Strik (Ned)
|34
|Marco Oberteicher (Ger)
|DNF
|Sander Lemmens (Bel)
|DNF
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|DNS
|Jonatan stlund (Swe)
