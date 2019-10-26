Trending

Quinten Hermans wins Beringen cyclo-cross race

Aerts second, Pidcock third

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:59:42
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:52
3Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:01:24
4Thomas Mein (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:01:38
5Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:59
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:02:12
7Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - Circus 0:02:53
8Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:03:27
9Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:03:43
10Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel) 0:04:08
11Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin – Fristads 0:04:23
12Wout Vervoort (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:04:31
13Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:04:44
14Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:05:06
15Cameron Mason (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:05:18
16Joachim Van Looveren (Bel)
17Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
18Antoine Huby (Fra)
19Axel Laurance (Fra)
20Clement Alleno (Fra)
21Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
22Dolf Pemen (Bel)
23Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
24Matteo Oberteicher (Ger)
25Henrik Lunder Aalrust (Nor)
26Marvin Schmidt (Ger)
27Hekon Lunder Aalrust (Nor)
28Antoine Benoit Guyod (Fra)
29Nicola Parenti (Ita)
30Elias Nilsson (Swe)
31Tyler Cloutier (USA)
32Lukas Martsell Rrfors (Swe)
33Dylan Strik (Ned)
34Marco Oberteicher (Ger)
DNFSander Lemmens (Bel)
DNFRyan Cortjens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
DNSJonatan stlund (Swe)

