Trending

Annemarie Worst wins in Beringen

Hoeke second, Compton third

Elite women: Beringen - Beringen

PREVIOUS STAGE
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:44:02
2Geerte Hoeke (Ned) 0:00:10
3Katherine Compton (USA) 0:00:16
4Puck Pieterse (Ned) 0:01:57
5Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:02:17
6Anais Grimault (Fra) 0:02:52
7Loes Sels (Bel) Iko-Crelan 0:03:18
8Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:03:25
9Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:03:32
10Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko-Crelan 0:03:45
11Pauline Delhaye (Fra) 0:04:07
12Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:05:06
13Kim Van De Putte (Bel) 0:05:39
14Hannah Van Boven (Ned) 0:05:53
15Monique Van De Ree (Ned) 0:06:12
16Camille Benoit Guyod (Fra) 0:06:21
17Axelle Bellaert (Bel) 0:06:48
18Louise Moullec (Fra) 0:06:57
19Mari Hole Mohr (Nor)
20Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
21Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
22Lies´L Schevenels (Bel)
23Mirte Klerkx (Ned)
DNFFiona Turnbull (GBr)
DNFJana Dobbelaere (Bel)
DNFAim Schoe (Ned)
DNSErin Mitchell (Aus)

Latest on Cyclingnews