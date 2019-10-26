Annemarie Worst wins in Beringen
Hoeke second, Compton third
Elite women: Beringen - Beringen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:44:02
|2
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:00:10
|3
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:00:16
|4
|Puck Pieterse (Ned)
|0:01:57
|5
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:17
|6
|Anais Grimault (Fra)
|0:02:52
|7
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|0:03:18
|8
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:03:25
|9
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:32
|10
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|0:03:45
|11
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:04:07
|12
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity Racing
|0:05:06
|13
|Kim Van De Putte (Bel)
|0:05:39
|14
|Hannah Van Boven (Ned)
|0:05:53
|15
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|0:06:12
|16
|Camille Benoit Guyod (Fra)
|0:06:21
|17
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel)
|0:06:48
|18
|Louise Moullec (Fra)
|0:06:57
|19
|Mari Hole Mohr (Nor)
|20
|Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
|21
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|22
|Lies´L Schevenels (Bel)
|23
|Mirte Klerkx (Ned)
|DNF
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
|DNF
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|DNF
|Aim Schoe (Ned)
|DNS
|Erin Mitchell (Aus)
