Mads Pedersen wins BEMER Cyclassics with sensational final kilometre attack
Pedersen single-handedly caught a three-man attack with late move
Mads Pedersen rode a sensational final kilometre to take victory at the BEMER Cyclassics.
The Lidl-Trek rider took drastic action when it looked as though the three-man breakaway of Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep) might survive to the finish, attacking out of the bunch several hundred metres from the line, then coming past them with his last ounce of strength to take victory.
Danny van Poppel finished fast from the peloton to take second, but not quite fast enough to edge Pedersen, while Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) was third.
More to follow
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
