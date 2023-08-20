Mads Pedersen wins BEMER Cyclassics with sensational final kilometre attack

By Cyclingnews
published

Pedersen single-handedly caught a three-man attack with late move

Mads Pedersen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mads Pedersen rode a sensational final kilometre to take victory at the BEMER Cyclassics. 

The Lidl-Trek rider took drastic action when it looked as though the three-man breakaway of Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep) might survive to the finish, attacking out of the bunch several hundred metres from the line, then coming past them with his last ounce of strength to take victory.

Danny van Poppel finished fast from the peloton to take second, but not quite fast enough to edge Pedersen, while Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) was third. 

More to follow

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews