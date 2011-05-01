Trending

Vink wins Belgian four cross championship

Mathier, Vanykel round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nico Vink (Bel)
2Nicolas Mathieu (Bel)
3Martin Vanrykel (Bel)
4Johnny Magis (Bel)
5Tom Maes (Bel)
6Pierrick Berben (Bel)
7Nicolas Simon (Bel)
8Xavier Theate (Bel)
9Joris Maertens (Bel)
10Sébastien Marechal (Bel)

