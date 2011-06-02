Trending

Pekoll wins Austrian downhill title

Bernhard victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Pekoll (Aut)0:03:20.51
2Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)0:00:02.40
3Mathias Haas (Aut)0:00:09.98
4Rudiger Jahnel (Aut)0:00:10.59
5Max Leitsberger (Aut)0:00:11.16
6Mario Sieder (Aut)0:00:11.86
7David Trummer (Aut)0:00:14.23
8Matthias Stonig (Aut)0:00:14.25
9Philipp Inselsbacher (Aut)0:00:16.47
10Florian Wilhelm (Aut)0:00:16.77

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petra Bernhard (Aut)0:03:51.33
2Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut)0:00:22.64
3Elke Rabeder (Aut)0:00:29.74
4Tamara Maria Ulrich (Aut)0:00:49.23
5Karin Pasterer (Aut)0:00:52.26
6Iris Miskulnig (Aut)0:01:21.52

