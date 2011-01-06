Image 1 of 27 The women lined up in Sturt Street, beneath the start/finish banner. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 27 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) and Joanne Hogan (Jayco-VIS) with two laps to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 27 Jessie Maclean (Virgin Blue) leads the bunch with two laps to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 27 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) and Joanne Hogan (Jayco-VIS), still working together with a lap to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 27 Jessie Maclean (Virgin Blue) led up the hill again in the final lap. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 27 Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) with a lap to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 27 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) celebrates her victory ahead of Joanne Hogan (Jayco-VIS). Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) was third. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 27 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) celebrates her victory ahead of Joanne Hogan (Jayco-VIS). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 27 Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) rode away from the bunch to take third place. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 27 2011 Australian criterium champion Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) waits for the presentations. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 27 The Under-23 podium : Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad), Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) and Kendelle Hodges (Jayco-VIS). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 27 Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) gets in the 'first shot' on the podium with Joanne Hogan (Jayco-VIS) and Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 27 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) and Joanne Hogan (Jayco-VIS) pass under the finish banner with two laps to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 27 Eventual bronze medallist Chloe Hosking (HTCD-HighRoad) in the bunch with three laps to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 27 The riders in the bunch look at each other with three laps to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 27 Kendell Hodges (Jayco-VIS) took third in the under-23 race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 27 Perhaps the first woman to race in the new Garmin-Cervelo colours - Carla Ryan. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 27 Defending champion Carly Light (Jayco-AIS) in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 27 Second place was taken by Joanne Hogan (Jayco-VIS). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 27 Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo) was aggressive in the first part of the race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 27 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) broke away with Joanne Hogan (Jayco-VIS), a break which stuck to the end. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 27 A favorite after her defence of the title at the Jayco Bay Classics series was Rochelle Gilmore (Honda). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 27 Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) corners as the sun sets, creating long shadows. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 27 Joanne Hogan (Jayco-VIS) leads breakaway companion Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) during their successful attack. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 27 Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) digs deep with three laps to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 27 Emma Mackie (TIBCO) tried a long chase behind the leaders to get third place, but with three laps to last it was too far and she was caught. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 27 The women's podium: Joanne Hogan (Jayco-VIS), Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) and Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Twenty-year-old Lauren Kitchen upstaged her older rivals, claiming both the Elite and Under-23 national criterium championships. Kitchen bested her breakaway companion Joanne Hogan for the victory as Chloe Hosking burst out of the peloton to take third. Hosking's third place gave her the silver medal in the Under-23 category whilst Kendelle Hodges took bronze.

"I can't believe it," Kitchen said. "This is fantastic. It will be pretty special wearing the national jersey at the next few races - the Tour Down Under criteriums."

It wasn't until the halfway mark that Lauren Kitchen (Jayco AIS) and Joanne Hogan (Jayco VIS) got a break on the peloton. The duo extended their advantage out to 15 seconds. At one stage it looked like they would be brought back as their advantage dipped to eight seconds but the duo soon extended that to over half a minute. Despite Emma Mackie (Virgin Blue) and Katherine O'Shea trying to get things going in the peloton, their efforts were unrewarded as the duo vied for the win.

In the final straight Kitchen positioned herself on Hogan's wheel and overtook her to take the biggest victory of her career.

"There were only three of us so with Carly Light as the defending champion, Amanda Spratt and I tried to be aggressive to defend what we set out and started last year. We wanted an aggressive race and show it to the sprinters," said Kitchen.

"When I went with Jo [Hogan] I knew it was the move to go with. She was fresh and I put my head down and kept driving it. I've been in camp with her the last few weeks and we have done a lot of sprint work so I knew it was going to be close. I made sure I knew where I was going to go from and where the wind was in the last few laps. I put my head down and stayed focused and we came out with a win for the Jayco squad."

After the nationals, Kitchen will focus her attention on the spring Classics in Europe in April.

"I experienced them for the first time last year and really enjoyed them. In the next few years I would like to have them as a major focus. After that, I will have a small break and then head into the end of the season with the Giro and hopefully the World Championships," she said.

Joanne Hogan is a multiple Victorian road race champion, securing both the time trial and road race last year. Her second place was a brilliant performance.

"This is a good start to the weekend. My major aim is the road race on Saturday. I'm aiming for the podium. I think my form is good and I'm looking forward to it," Hogan explained.

Chloe Hosking's third place was a brilliant performance without team support.

"It's hard without having a team. The way I got third, I'm pretty happy about it. I didn't get it in the sprint. I think it's important to try a few different things and to come away with third is a good feeling."

Full Results 1 Lauren Kitchen (NSW)** 2 Joanne Hogan (VIC) 3 Chloe Hosking (ACT)** 4 Laura McCaughey (TAS) 5 Amanda Spratt (NSW) 6 Kirsty Broun (QLD) 7 Kendelle Hodges (VIC)** 8 Emma Lawson (TAS)** 9 Grace Sulzberger (TAS) 10 Amy Cure (TAS)** 11 Rochelle Gilmore (NSW) 12 Sinead Noonan (SA)** 13 Katherine O'Shea (VIC) DNF Carly Light (SA) DNF Tiffany Cromwell (SA) DNF Philippa Read (VIC) DNF Gracie Elvin (ACT) DNF Kimberley Yap (MAS) DNF Kate Finegan (NSW) DNF Laura Luxford (QLD) DNF Emma Mackie (QLD) DNF Peta Mullens (VIC) DNF Bridget Officer (VIC) DNF Maryam Rogers (VIC) DNF Karoliina Rasanan (FIN) DNF Shanice Nitis (QLD)** DNF Kristy Glover (VIC)** DNF Belinda Mason (TAS)** DNF Melissa Hoskins (WA)** DNF Isabella King (WA)** DNF Megan Dunn (NSW)** DNF Sky-Lee Armstrong (NSW) DNF Rowena Fry (TAS) DNF Davina Summers (WA) DNF Jessie MacLean (ACT) DNF Nicole Whitburn (VIC) DNF Marissa Madden (NSW) DNF Carla Ryan (QLD) DNF Rebecca Werner (SA)** DNS Shara Gillow (QLD) DNS Nikolina Orlic (QLD) DNS Amy Bradley (VIC) DNS Elizabeth Georgouras (SA) DNS Chloe McConville (VIC) DNS Ingrid Trotter (VIC) DNS Anna Kauffmann (WA) DNS Alexandra Carle (ACT)** DNS Monica Kelly (VIC)** DNS Brittany Lindores (QLD)** DNS Chloe McIntosh (VIC)**

** = Under-23 category