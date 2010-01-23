Image 1 of 22 The women's start had some beautiful light. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 2 of 22 Rowena Fry did not have the ideal day with a mechanical mishap. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 3 of 22 The Torq riders worked together at the head of the field. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 4 of 22 Jenni King slotted into second behind teammate Jo Wall. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 5 of 22 Katherine O'Shea battled hard in the less than desirable conditions. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 6 of 22 Rowena Fry was there to congratulate Jo Wall after the race. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 7 of 22 Jo Wall was pleased to win her first national XC race. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 8 of 22 Sponsor Specialized put in a big appearance. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 9 of 22 Shepparton, well known for its dairy and agriculture. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 10 of 22 Aiden Lefmann made up ground to finish third on the day. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 11 of 22 Lachlan Norris dominated for most of the early laps. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 12 of 22 Wheels stood to the ready in the feed zone. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 13 of 22 Rowena Fry made her customary hard start pushing her competition. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 14 of 22 Heather Logie stumbled letting Jo Wall slip on through on the second lap. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 15 of 22 The course consisted of open barren hills. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 16 of 22 Therese Rhodes had a big roll in the dirt. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 17 of 22 Andrew Blair leads the charge just after the start. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 18 of 22 Riders seemed on top of the world on Mount Major. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 19 of 22 The dryness of the golden grass made a contrast to the red dirt. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 20 of 22 Lachlan Norris with a clear lead into the fifth lap. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 21 of 22 The loose surface made riding difficult. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 22 of 22 Lachlan Norris stomps his way to a win in Shepparton. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

It may have taken her four seasons but at round two of the 2009-2010 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series in Shepparton, Joanna Wall proved that persistence pays by taking her first win while in the men's race, Lachlan Norris added to his growing reputation with another victory.

After finishing second at the Australian Championships one week ago, Norris was a man on a mission setting a pace in the opening laps that only Sid Taberlay could follow. Taberlay and Norris worked well together to build an almost two-minute lead on their nearest challengers until Taberlay, who looked the stronger of the two, punctured near the end of the second of six laps.

Left out in front on his own, Norris went in search of a late birthday present two days after turning 24 years old.

The ever improving Victorian only just managed to hold onto his advantage as he fought out a two-up sprint with Ben Henderson who rode out of his skin on the final lap to get on terms with Norris just in sight of the finish line.

Third place went to Queensland's Aiden Lefmann, who appeared to relish the warm conditions, and despite his costly puncture on top of having started at the back row of the grid Taberlay showed his class fighting his way back to finish fourth.

But for Norris, the 2009 Under 23 Australian and Oceania champion, his first win in a national series race at the elite level was confirmation he is on the right path to achieve his dream of racing at the London 2012 Olympics.

"It's different to win an Under 23 race finishing mid-field in the elite. Winning it overall gives me good confidence going into the rest of the season and now I know I can beat all these guys and will definitely be up there," Norris said immediately after his win.

"It's been a slow progression but I'm getting there. Hopefully in another couple of years I can be stronger again and be a bit of a show for London. I'm pleased I could get one under the belt. I needed to have a win to set myself up for future wins."

With a lap to go, Norris was more than one-minute clear of Henderson and looked a safe beat for the win but with the fatigue taking its toll he only just had enough left in the tank.

"I was slowing down you could say. The lights were fading. I was pretty much in the box just hanging on," Norris said of the final lap. I didn't realise how close he was until the last little bit and it was a lot closer than I thought.

"I didn't panic. I just thought I can only do what I can do and I knew if I held him off down the last descent I would probably be able to have the best run through the last corner and take it out, which I managed to do."

One of the surprise results of the day was that the recently crowned Australian champion, Daniel McConnell, didn't finish the race and appeared to be suffering from cycling's equivalent to a premiership hangover.

In the women's race, national champion Rowena Fry looked set to collect yet another win after building a commanding lead by the end of the second of four laps.

Attempting to ride through the rocky section of the course, while most others negotiated it by foot, Fry had a front wheel puncture. Despite her efforts to quickly replace the tube she lost more than four minutes and fell back to mid-field.

At the head of the race, Joanna Wall found herself in the lead with Torq teammate Jenni King hot on her heels. Wall made the most of her opportunity and pushed home for the first Australian Mountain Bike Series win of her career ahead of King, while Fry fought her way back to finish third.

"It's been a long time coming. I've wanted a national round for a long time and this is my first one. Never give up," Wall said of her victory. "I paced myself and rode a steady race.

"It was fairly controlled on the first lap because it's such a long climb no one wanted to go to hard off the front because you'd get caught pretty quickly up there. It was hard technical course that had a bit of everything for everyone."

For Fry the experience of puncturing at a crucial time of the race may prove valuable in the future.

The Tasmanian managed to claw back all but 30 seconds of the more than four minutes she lost with her puncture but if she adopted different tactics early in the race she may have had enough to win.

"It probably serves me right for taking it easy in the early part of the race. I really should have gassed it because then I would have had a bit more time up my sleeve," the Australian champion said. "I was riding really well but that's mountain biking for you. It's always good fun."

Racing in round two of the Australian Mountain Bike Series continues in Shepparton on Sunday when the downhill and short track races will be contested.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris 2:17:45 2 Ben Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra) 0:00:00 3 Aiden Lefmann (Cannondale) 0:00:28 4 Sid Taberlay (Shoair Specialized) 0:02:08 5 Andrew Blair (Redshift Racing) 0:02:53 6 Joshua Carlson (Total Rush Factory Specialised) 0:03:07 7 Daniel Braunsteins* (Drapic Porsche) 0:04:03 8 Jason English 0:06:42 9 Paul Van Der Ploeg* 0:09:16 10 Nick Both 0:10:10 11 Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team) 0:11:49 12 Luke Fetch* (Torq) 0:12:13 13 Travis Frisby* 0:13:15 14 Merlin Spranz* (B.-d. Farm Paris Creek Bio-Mechanics) 0:15:15 15 Tim Wynan 0:15:17 16 Steele Von Hoff (Torq) 0:16:52 17 Alexander Pung* 0:18:59 18 Scott Liston (FELT, SRAM, Pinacle Cycles) 0:20:00 19 Stephen Van Dyke (Total Rush) 0:22:28 20 Peter Kutschera (Apollo Bikes) 0:26:00 21 James Kennedy 0:27:35 -1lap John Blankenstein -1lap Garry Millburn (City Bike Depot, Biggride.com) -1lap Timothy Chadd (Cycle Racing Australia) -1lap Matt Swann -2laps David Beasley* DNF Robbie Hucker (Torq) DNF Cal Britten* DNF Neil Van Der Ploeg DNF Brenton Jones* (Torq) DNF Sean Hurley DNF Rico Rogers (Rush Racing) DNF Daniel McConnell (Torq) DNF Mark Tupalski* (Torq) DNF James Peacock* (Merida Flight Centre) DNF Lachlan McVey* DNF Aaron Benson* (Cannondale, For The Riders) DNF Neil Bennett DNS Nick Menager (OnyaBike Belconnen & Civic Maxxis ) DNS James Devonshire

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanna Wall (Torq) 1:50:35 2 Jenni King (Torq) 0:00:38 3 Rowena Fry (AIS TID) 0:00:40 4 Heather Logie 0:03:32 5 Tory Thomas 0:07:58 6 Rebecca Henderson* 0:09:10 7 Sarah Holmes* (Over The Edge Sports ) 0:11:38 8 Therese Rhodes* (Merida Flight Centre) 0:15:11 9 Katherine O'Shea (Torq) 0:16:46 10 Kelly Bartlett 0:19:19 11 Jaclyn Schapel 0:23:10 12 Kathryn Bicknell (Merida Flight Centre) 0:29:25 DNF Trudy Nicholas DNF Anna Beck DNF Sian Dryden* DNF Vanina Vergoz (City Bike Depot) DNS Rosemary Barnes (Redshift Racing) DNS Shelly Flood* DNS Nicole Keily

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Ivory 1:39:54 2 Kyle Ward (Spearman Cycles) 0:01:14 3 Rowan Brown 0:03:02 4 Mitchell Codner 0:05:28 5 Casper Oxlee 0:10:11 6 Michael Crosbie 0:11:18 7 Andrew Costello 0:14:19 8 David Wilson 0:18:42 9 Robbie Rhodes 0:19:57 10 Mitchell Vanetie 0:21:04 11 Tane Crosby 0:23:30 12 Alex Wagner (Blackman/Scott) 0:24:16 13 Daniel McDonald 0:25:54 14 Declan Wilson 0:29:47 15 Russell Nankervis 0:31:20 16 Bradley Rose 0:32:56 DNF Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles) DNF Alistair Crameri DNF Jarryd Jones DNF Callum Middleton DNF Laurent Groom DNF Ben Sloane DNS Michael Baker DNS Jack Waite

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Binder 1:15:47 2 Katrina Rose 0:03:57 3 Loren Vanetie 0:40:05

Super Master Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peggy Douglass (Bike Shed Braddon) 1:18:19 2 Mary Boromeo 0:18:42

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Aitken 1:19:31 2 Hamish Prosser 0:06:14 3 Billy Sewell 0:07:06 4 Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles Batemans Bay Apex) 0:07:47 5 Jacob Langham 0:13:14 6 Thomas Phillips 0:13:16 7 Hamish Middleton 0:17:27 8 Ben Comfort 0:28:28 9 Nathan Caithness 0:29:08 10 Jordan Butler 0:36:25 DNF Tasman Nankervis DNF Ryan Lloyd DNS Josh Mitchell

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Fleming 1:43:22 2 Rohin Adams 0:03:54 3 Stuart Keep 0:05:12 4 Darren Smith 0:08:49 5 Grant Lebbink 0:09:37 6 Brett Henderson (Croyden Cycleworks) 0:12:40 -1lap Jason Sim DNF Julien Wicks DNF Gavin Burland

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan James (Bicycle Express Adelaide) 1:23:18 2 Peter Kreilis 0:00:45 3 Robert Sullivan (Rock and Road Cycles - Wangaratta) 0:01:50 4 Richard Peil 0:07:21 5 Garry James 0:08:30 6 Tim McGrath (Spoken) 0:11:03 7 Marcus Langham 0:15:25 8 Karl Neumeister 0:27:46 9 Darryn Ellis 0:28:52 DNF John Groom DNF Andrew Caithness DNS Scott Butler DNS Mark McInnes (Kirrawee Cycles, Rotor Q Rings.)