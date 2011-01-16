Image 1 of 35 Thomas Crimmins (Rouler Imports/The Sacred Ride) on his way to winning the Under 17 men's category. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 2 of 35 Rick Boyer prevailed in the elite men's event. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 3 of 35 Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized) en route to victory in the Under 19 men's race. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 4 of 35 Junior Downhill World Champion Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized) (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 5 of 35 Under 15 men's winner Andrew Crimmins (Rouler Imports/The Sacred Ride) (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 6 of 35 Master men's winner Andy Murnane (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 7 of 35 Ben Hardman races to second place (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 8 of 35 Sport men's winner Ian Price (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 9 of 35 Veteran men's winner Karl Peel (Tekin Suspension) (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 10 of 35 Veteran women's winner Kelly Bayliss (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 11 of 35 Leonie Picton (Yarra Valley Cycles) speeds downhill (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 12 of 35 Super master men's winner Les Crow (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 13 of 35 Leonie Picton (Yarra Valley Cycles) en route to victory (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 14 of 35 Nathan Chilcott (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 15 of 35 Elite women's podium (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 16 of 35 Women's winner Leonie Picton (Yarra Valley Cycles) opens the champagne (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 17 of 35 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 18 of 35 Bubbly time for Rick Boyer (OGIO/GoPro/ODI/Orange/Pinstripe/SRAM) (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 19 of 35 Expert men's podium (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 20 of 35 Sport men's podium (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 21 of 35 Master men's podium (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 22 of 35 Super master men's podium (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 23 of 35 Under 15 men's podium (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 24 of 35 Under 17 men's podium (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 25 of 35 Under 17 women's podium (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 26 of 35 Under 19 men's podium (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 27 of 35 Veteran women's podium (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 28 of 35 Veteran men's podium (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 29 of 35 Rick Boyer (OGIO/GoPro/ODI/Orange/Pinstripe/SRAM) descended the fastest among the men (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 30 of 35 Rick Boyer (OGIO/GoPro/ODI/Orange/Pinstripe/SRAM) races to victory in the elite men's race. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 31 of 35 Expert men's winner Sam Brownlie (My Mountain) (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 32 of 35 Fastest senior man on a hardtail Scott Mynard (Mallard cycles) (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 33 of 35 Under 17 women's winner Tegan Molloy (South East MTB co/SERAS) in action (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 34 of 35 Leonie Picton en route to victory in the elite women's field. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 35 of 35 Junior world champion Troy Brosnan set a blazing time to capture the U-19 men's race. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au)

Backing up their victories in Hobart, Newcastle's Rick Boyer and Maffra's Leonie Picton were again too strong in the elite downhill competition at round two of the 2010-2011 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series in Mt Baw Baw on Sunday.

Meanwhile, reigning junior world champion Troy Brosnan recovered from a horrible seeding run yesterday to narrowly take out the under 19 men's competition in a lightning quick time of 3:09.24.

After breaking through for his first win in over 10 years of competition last month, Boyer again found himself at the top of the podium after an impressive run that saw him stop the clock at 3:13.08.

The 29-year-old finished two seconds ahead of fastest qualifier Rhys Atkinson (3:15.18) who eventually took out second position. Canberra's Tim Eaton (3:16.00) was third.

Coming off a run which "couldn't have gone any better", Boyer struggled to put his finger on his sudden string of success.

"I really don't know why this season has been so successful. I haven't done that much different preparation-wise, I just think it is finally all coming together," Boyer said.

"I think that the confidence has started to play a little bit into it. To know that I could definitely make it onto the top step and that it was just a matter of doing it again.

"I am stoked to shave so much time of my qualifying performance. The track has got faster all weekend, it was really wet on Friday, yesterday was a bit slippery but faster and today it has the perfect amount of moisture to give you the most amount of traction."

Benefiting from the home track, Picton (3:46.09) was too good in the elite women's competition finishing over eight seconds ahead of Canberra's Julia Boer (3:54.87) and New South Wales' Genieve McKew (4:00.75).

The back-to-back victory in front of friends and family was as good as it gets for the 25-year-old.

"The track is really great, not too technical just flat out. After it rained yesterday, it was nice and dry this morning and it was great to see everyone getting some faster times," Picton said.

"Even though I have a home town advantage here, it is quite a sweet win with two in a row to start the season.

"Last year I had a few fifth and sixth finishes and quite a few crashes so I spent the off season training really hard, on the bike almost every weekend, got into the gym and it is paying off.

"Going into Tassie I was unsure of where I would be at, I was hoping all of the hard work would have paid off and so far so good."

Qualifying over four seconds slower than South Australia's Connor Fearon (3:09.49) in seeding yesterday, Brosnan showed his international class in the final of the men's under 19 competition, slicing over 12 seconds off his qualifying time to take out his second win for the season.

Fearon pushed the world champion right to the line, his gallant effort just 0.25 seconds slower than Brosnan for second place. Queensland's Brandon Yrttiaho rounded up the minor placings in a time of 3:12.52 with all three boys clocking faster times than the elite men's field.

Disappointed with his performance in yesterday's seeding run, Brosnan was pleased to recover and keep his 2011 campaign on track.

"In my qualifying I just wasn't focused enough, didn't really attack it and just sat down a bit. Looking back on it, it was probably the worst seeding I have ever had but I learned from my mistakes and put it all into my run today," Brosnan said.

"The course was a lot drier today. There was not many puddles so I didn't have to wear tear-offs.

"I knew it was going to be hard sprinting at the top, and I left it all out there as I motored through the technical sections of the course. I didn't really have too much left for the bottom section but I gave it everything I had and only just got there."

In other results, New South Wales' Thomas Crimmins took out the under-17 male division in 3:22.95 whilst brother Andrew Crimmins (3:35.84, under-15 male), Sam Brownlie (3:41.35, expert male), Andy Murnane (3:57.49, master male) and Karl Peel (3:28.44, veteran male) also posted victories.

The Australian Mountain Bike Series continues when the nation's best downhill riders join cross country and short track riders at Mt Buller from Friday, February 4 to Sunday, February 6.

Elite Men 1 Rick Boyer (OGIO/GoPro/ODI/Orange/Pinstripe/SRAM) 0:03:13.08 2 Rhys Atkinson (World Trail/Specialized) 0:03:15.18 3 Tim Eaton (Onyabike Belconnen/Marzocchi) 0:03:16.00 4 Joel Panozzo 0:03:16.07 5 Aden Wyber 0:03:18.20 6 Cillian Kennedy 0:03:19.35 7 Liam Panozzo 0:03:20.13 8 Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride/Track X Clothing) 0:03:20.19 9 Matthew Vincent 0:03:20.98 10 Cody Eichhorn 0:03:22.47 11 Aaron Bashford (Onya Bike Belconnen) 0:03:22.61 12 Kirby Watts (Midland cycles) 0:03:22.71 13 Ezra Bartholdt (Bicycle Centre Cairns) 0:03:23.18 14 Marcus Fairbanks 0:03:24.50 15 Nathan Rennie 0:03:24.52 16 Scott Grundy 0:03:24.74 17 Lincoln Verass 0:03:25.03 18 Ben Goff (Santacruz Bike/Drift Bike Shop) 0:03:25.36 19 Daniel Paine 0:03:25.77 20 Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles/ambion.com.au) 0:03:26.14 21 David Hetherington 0:03:27.47 22 Tom Wyatt 0:03:27.62 23 Kent Hamilton 0:03:28.19 24 Daniel Lavis (Giant Bikes/Spearmans Cycles/Maxxis 0:03:28.48 25 Dean Gibson 0:03:28.50 26 Jeremy Powell (Onya bike Civic & Belconnon) 0:03:28.91 27 Clint White (Kona/SRAM/Rock Shox/Adidas) 0:03:29.78 28 Chris Barlin 0:03:30.19 29 Jacob Hunter (Tripp Industries) 0:03:30.30 30 Nathan Murphy (GU Energy All4Bikes MTBPicsOnline.com) 0:03:31.71 31 Jesse Beare (berratas bike hub) 0:03:32.00 32 Ryan Hunt 0:03:32.27 33 Michael Illing (bikeology) 0:03:32.68 34 Ricky Lee (Monza Imports/Turner Bikes/Fox Clothing) 0:03:34.28 35 Blake Nielsen (apply here) 0:03:34.67 36 Matt Swann (YVC/Norco) 0:03:35.55 37 Jesse Sutton 0:03:37.78 38 Ngari Jenkins 0:03:39.03 39 Ben Morrison (Trek Australia/Rock Star Energy/SRAM) 0:03:39.48 40 Nicholas Bailly 0:03:40.12 41 James Mercer 0:03:40.60 42 Mathew Dodd 0:03:41.44 43 Chris O'Brien (Bicycle Recycle) 0:03:41.64 44 Chris Piribauer 0:03:42.78 45 Ian Jones (Edge Cycleworks Cairns) 0:03:45.21 46 Nick King (MC*Racing/Mallard Cycles/iTrain) 0:03:45.71 47 Michael Bienvenu (Yarra Valley Cycles) 0:03:53.22 48 Alex Leech 0:03:53.97 49 Kye Hore (Urcchque clothing/smx optiocs/epic vetiro) 0:04:10.12 50 Ben Barrett 0:04:32.39 DNS Shaun O'Connor DNS Peter Dooley

Elite Women 1 Leonie Picton (Yarra Valley Cycles) 0:03:46.09 2 Julia Boer 0:03:54.87 3 Genieve McKew 0:04:00.75 4 Julie Berry (Bikeology/Corsair Bikes and Bushwacker) 0:04:09.72 5 Holly Baarspul (Kona Bicycles/Mavic/Pedros) 0:04:13.93 6 Sarah Booth (Kona/Adidas Eyewear) 0:04:24.71 7 Samantha Gambrill 0:04:45.70

Under 19 Men 1 Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized) 0:03:09.24 2 Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team) 0:03:09.49 3 Brandon Yrttiaho (Giant Australia/fortheriders.com) 0:03:12.52 4 Joe Vejvoda (Redass/Revolution Pro Transition Bike) 0:03:20.03 5 Henry Blake (Norco Bikes/Mitcham Cycles) 0:03:22.41 6 Jai Motherwell (Yarra Valley Cycles) 0:03:23.09 7 Ben Power (Banshee Bikes NS Dynamics.com.au) 0:03:23.30 8 Jordan Prochyra 0:03:24.46 9 Jake Newell (the edge cycles) 0:03:25.01 10 Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles Steelmx/SMX Optics) 0:03:26.53 11 Dean Evans 0:03:27.09 12 David McMillan (OnyaBike Civic) 0:03:27.62 13 Trent Piribauer 0:03:28.39 14 Phillip Piazza (Fox/Tekin Suspension/Schwalbe) 0:03:28.87 15 James Kelly (Torquay cycling factory) 0:03:29.71 16 James Green (Downhill Direct/Imperial/Anxious Mother) 0:03:30.47 17 Nicolas Bohle (The Bike Shed Mortdale) 0:03:31.63 18 Angus McCarthy (OnyaBike Belconnen and Civic) 0:03:31.97 19 Ben Matthews 0:03:32.13 20 Flinders Johnston (Cyclingo) 0:03:33.58 21 Spencer Morris (Mallards Cycles/HRain) 0:03:33.94 22 Mac West-moore 0:03:35.07 23 Grant Womersley 0:03:35.14 24 Oscar Ottesen 0:03:35.72 25 Andrew Meagher (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:03:36.61 26 Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge [ Wodonga ]) 0:03:36.84 27 Adam Flower (None) 0:03:37.18 28 Jackson Crowe (Fearless cycles/Solid bikes) 0:03:37.64 29 Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes) 0:03:38.50 30 Stephen Matthews (Bike Ride/Track X Clothing) 0:03:39.64 31 Campbell McIver 0:03:41.56 32 Bradley Trembath 0:03:42.38 33 Max Nielsen (Adelaide hills cycles Mt barker) 0:03:45.78 34 Robbie Trotter 0:03:47.13 35 Josh Mitchell (Wheel King) 0:03:48.82 36 Ryan Connell (CycleLogic/Rotec Cycles) 0:03:49.29 37 Nelson Kreilis 0:03:50.63 38 Tom Morrison 0:03:50.68 39 David Manton (Spearman Cycles) 0:03:53.86 40 Zenon Murtagh 0:03:54.02 41 Jake Souter 0:04:02.07 42 Sam Green 0:04:02.69 43 Alexander McKinlay 0:04:05.88 DNF Angus Jackson (Bike Barn Scott Goggles) DNS Angus Maddern

Under 15 Men 1 Andrew Crimmins (Rouler Imports/The Sacred Ride) 0:03:35.84 2 Joel Willis (Insane Cycles Santa Cruz) 0:03:47.15 3 Callum Morrison 0:03:54.40 4 Matthew Taylor 0:03:56.62 5 Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors/Commencal/High Roller) 0:04:09.82 6 Hugh Napier 0:04:51.68

Under 17 Men 1 Thomas Crimmins (Rouler Imports/The Sacred Ride) 0:03:22.95 2 Dean Lucas 0:03:26.74 3 Brent Smith (TWE Wheelsets / Knolly Bikes / Endeavour) 0:03:30.73 4 Lachlan McLaren (Banshee Bikes/Edge Cycles) 0:03:32.22 5 Brent Capel (ulverstone bikes) 0:03:34.70 6 Liam Towers (Spearman Cycles Giant Utopia Optics) 0:03:37.29 7 Matthew McCorkell (Cycle City) 0:03:40.10 8 Ben Hill 0:03:41.72 9 Wade Budden (Drift Bikes) 0:03:43.79 10 Oliver Zwar 0:03:44.70 11 Luke Ellison 0:03:45.19 12 Sam Keugh 0:03:49.96 13 Cameron Schmidt 0:03:51.28 14 Connor O'Dwyer 0:03:57.17 15 Justin Schryver 0:03:59.08 16 Darcy Reynolds (Bike Culture ACT) 0:04:00.71 17 Stephen Johnson (Bicycle Recycle) 0:04:00.83 18 Oskar Catoggio 0:04:09.52 19 Koe Bowmaker 0:04:26.11 20 Jayk Bloomfield 0:04:29.50 DNS Jack McCosker DNS Tom Gibson (VertigoMTB Sprung) DNS Ryan Souter DNS Kaine Trevor DNS Austen Hawkins DNS Eddie Powell (Onya bike Civic & Belconnen)

Under 17 Women 1 Tegan Molloy (South East MTB co/SERAS) 0:04:31.10

Expert Men 1 Sam Brownlie (My Mountain) 0:03:41.35 2 Ben Hardman 0:03:45.59 3 Tom Riella 0:03:45.61 4 Max Janes 0:03:45.96 5 Josh Webster 0:03:49.13 6 Brad Ahern (Thredbo/South East MTB) 0:03:49.73 7 Tim Garrecht 0:03:50.78 8 Andrew Kirk (Mallard Cycles Racing) 0:03:53.55 9 Lewis Kerr 0:03:54.21 10 Jared Lockley 0:03:59.35 11 Michael Light 0:04:03.14 12 Ben Bloomfield (Mallard Cycles Racing) 0:04:10.68 13 Dael Veldman 0:04:36.72 14 Christopher Hetherington 0:05:12.29 15 Hayden Meney 0:05:58.10

Veteran Men 1 Karl Peel (Tekin Suspension) 0:03:28.44 2 Nathan Chilcott 0:03:47.33 3 Anthony Mitchell 0:03:52.16 4 Andrew Cleaver 0:03:55.57 5 Andrew Barlow 0:03:59.19 6 Glenn Fairweather 0:04:00.87 7 Andrew Pannam 0:04:09.62 8 Matthew Evans 0:04:21.61 9 Shane Duno (Me/Mallard Cycles TCD) 0:04:24.94 10 Ben Reynolds (Streamline Cycles) 0:04:27.80 11 Justin Armstrong (Kona Grass Roots) 0:05:19.40

Veteran Women 1 Kelly Bayliss 0:04:19.47 2 Jacinta Nelsson 0:05:21.91 3 Philippa Rostan 0:05:56.64

Master Men 1 Andy Murnane 0:03:57.49 2 David Badman 0:03:58.15 3 Steve McRae 0:04:33.18 4 Patrick Loe 0:04:41.28 5 Darryn Wesbster 0:05:10.25 DNS Allan Clements

Super Master Men 1 Les Crowe 0:04:34.76 2 Mark Baines 0:04:56.38 3 Roger Green 0:04:59.97

Hardtail Senior 1 Scott Mynard (Mallard cycles) 0:04:01.14 2 Matt West 0:04:18.10 3 Brad Giles (Mallard cycles) 0:04:21.91