Jo Wall has time to take a break after she's built up a huge multi-lap lead over her competition

Jo Wall chills out near the end of the race

Jo Wall catches a snack on her way through the pit

Jo Wall on her way to victory

Jo Wall

The Torq team before the race

Jason English's bike in the pit

Elite men's podium

Jason English out on course

Jason English passes through the finish area

Jason English races toward a win

Jason English

Jess Douglas

Jo Wall

Jason English

David Ludenia

Elite women's podium

World champion Jason English (NSW) took his fourth consecutive Australian 24-Hour Solo Mountain Bike Championship in Canberra today with a confident ride to record his second win in just seven days after securing a victory at the Australian Mountain Bike Marathon Championship in Queensland last weekend.

There was a surprise upset in the women's event, with Victoria's Joanne Wall defeating 2010 world champion Jess Douglas. Douglas later announced her plans to retire from 24-hour competition.

David Ludenia (NSW) laid down the early challenge in the open men's event and stayed with English for the first grueling nine hours before taking a narrow lead. In the second half of the race, the two were back together before English rode away and maintained a one lap lead to the end. Ludenia fell away allowing Stuart Brown (VIC) to move up into second position.

Stamping his authority on the top level of the podium once again, English said the win was a relief.

"Relieving is the way to describe it and I'm glad it's over. I'm pretty happy with winning green and gold jerseys two weekends in a row," English said.

"After the fast start and how much training I should be doing - in some ways I felt underdone."

"I felt he was pushing it too hard and maybe he would learn his mistake. I looked at my heart rate, and I kept doing my own thing. I was hoping that David's heart rate was a little higher."

"The pass didn't happen until night-time, a little gap formed and I used the opportunity to put a little pace on. I'd tested him a few times earlier and he started to slow down on the climbs so I used it to capitalize and he didn't come chasing this time."

"There's no rest from here, I'm off to the Dirtworks 100km race next weekend in New South Wales."

Up and coming endurance rider Wall put in a strong performance in the women's event to overcome exhaustion and a rugged Stromlo Forest Park track in what was her first 24-hour race.

Douglas led the field by up to 10 minutes for the first half of the ride until Wall turned it around significantly increasing the pace. By the 13-hour mark Wall sped past Douglas and maintained her speed while Douglas fell away and later crashed out of the event.

Wall stretched to a three-lap lead and pedaled to victory.

When asked about the win, Wall said she felt "elated, surprised, stoked and shattered at the same time".

Full Results

Open men (categories)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason English (Male 30-34)38laps
2Stuart Brown (Male 35-39)38
3Edward McDonald SS (Male 18-24)38
4Ashley Hayat (Male 30-34)37
5Brett Bellchambers SS (Male 35-39)37
6Andrew Hall (Male 30-34)35
7Jason Quigley (Male 35-39)35
8Jason McAvoy (Male 40-44)34
9David Ludenia (Male 18-24)33
10Deon Revet SS (Male 40-44)33
11David Rae (Male 30-34)32
12Garry James (Male 50-59)32
13James Lamb (Male 25-29)31
14Warrick Hancock (Male 30-34)31
15David Coyles (Male 30-34)31
16Joel McFarlane-Roberts SS (Male 25-29)30
17Roger Dudziak (Male 35-39)30
18Phillip Haughton (Male 25-29)29
19Tony Rowley (Male 45-49)29
20Scott Chancellor (Male 18-24)28
21Robbie Verity (Male 25-29)28
22Dan Marges SS (Male 35-39)28
23Andrew Chamberlain (Male 40-44)27
24Neil Dall (Male 50-59)27
25David Milne SS (Male 45-49)26
26James Eldridge SS (Male 50-59)26
27Ivan Chan (Male 40-44)25
28Chris St Jack (Male 18-24)25
29Simon Easy (Male 30-34)25
30Richard Ferris (Male 40-44)23
31Chris Millman (Male 40-44)23
32Peter Young SS (Male 30-34)21
33Andrew Clark (Male 18-24)19
34Stan Hancock SS (Male 30-34)18
35Angus Campbell (Male 40-44)17
36Jason Harrod (Male 18-24)15
37Christopher Copeland (Male 50-59)13
38Adrian Jones (Male 35-39)11
39Colin Littleton (Male 50-59)10
DNFArran Pearson (Male 35-39)
DNFJeff Rooney (Male 40-44)
DNFMark Fenner (Male 40-44)
DNFDavid Speering SS (Male 35-39)
DNFShaun Timberlake (Male 30-34)
DNFGrant Harmer (Male 25-29)
DNFScott Walker (Male 40-44)
DNFKevin Wells (Male 35-39)
DNFSam Chancellor (Male 25-29)
DNFAndrew Beddie (Male 35-39)

Open women (categories)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jo Wall (Female 30-34)32laps
2Anne Antrecht (Female 25-29)30
3Breony Webb (Female 18-24)28
4Diane Perry (Female 45-49)27
5Claire Stevens (Female 35-39)27
6Mel Behrens (Female 35-39)25
7Laura Marshall (Female 35-39)25
8Erin Zimmer SS (Female 25-29)25
9Katie Chancellor (Female 25-29)23
10Bethany Thompson (Female 25-29)23
11Phoebe Donovan (Female 35-39)23
12Wendy Stevenson (Female 45-49)22
13Rebecca Parkes SS (Female 35-39)18
14Roz Edmunds (Female 60+)16
15Merryl King (Female 40-44)16
16Kris Nicholls SS (Female 40-44)8
DNFJessica Douglas (Female 35-39)

Open men 6+6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Ramsey (Singlespeed)19laps
2Richard Peil18
3Harry Herne18
4Clayton Locke18
5James Ross15
6Joshua Higson14
7Taylor Charlton12
8David Feeney12
9Timothy Stubenrauch7
DNFPeter Merrick

Open women 6+6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Sanderson11laps

