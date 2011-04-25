Image 1 of 18 Jo Wall has time to take a break after she's built up a huge multi-lap lead over her competition (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 18 Jo Wall chills out near the end of the race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 18 Jo Wall catches a snack on her way through the pit (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 18 Jo Wall on her way to victory (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 18 Jo Wall (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 18 The Torq team before the race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 7 of 18 Jason English's bike in the pit (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 8 of 18 Elite men's podium (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 9 of 18 Jason English out on course (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 10 of 18 Jason English passes through the finish area (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 18 Jason English races toward a win (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 12 of 18 Jason English (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 13 of 18 (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 14 of 18 Jess Douglas (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 15 of 18 Jo Wall (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 16 of 18 Jason English (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 17 of 18 David Ludenia (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 18 of 18 Elite women's podium (Image credit: Russell Baker)

World champion Jason English (NSW) took his fourth consecutive Australian 24-Hour Solo Mountain Bike Championship in Canberra today with a confident ride to record his second win in just seven days after securing a victory at the Australian Mountain Bike Marathon Championship in Queensland last weekend.

There was a surprise upset in the women's event, with Victoria's Joanne Wall defeating 2010 world champion Jess Douglas. Douglas later announced her plans to retire from 24-hour competition.

David Ludenia (NSW) laid down the early challenge in the open men's event and stayed with English for the first grueling nine hours before taking a narrow lead. In the second half of the race, the two were back together before English rode away and maintained a one lap lead to the end. Ludenia fell away allowing Stuart Brown (VIC) to move up into second position.

Stamping his authority on the top level of the podium once again, English said the win was a relief.

"Relieving is the way to describe it and I'm glad it's over. I'm pretty happy with winning green and gold jerseys two weekends in a row," English said.

"After the fast start and how much training I should be doing - in some ways I felt underdone."

"I felt he was pushing it too hard and maybe he would learn his mistake. I looked at my heart rate, and I kept doing my own thing. I was hoping that David's heart rate was a little higher."

"The pass didn't happen until night-time, a little gap formed and I used the opportunity to put a little pace on. I'd tested him a few times earlier and he started to slow down on the climbs so I used it to capitalize and he didn't come chasing this time."

"There's no rest from here, I'm off to the Dirtworks 100km race next weekend in New South Wales."

Up and coming endurance rider Wall put in a strong performance in the women's event to overcome exhaustion and a rugged Stromlo Forest Park track in what was her first 24-hour race.

Douglas led the field by up to 10 minutes for the first half of the ride until Wall turned it around significantly increasing the pace. By the 13-hour mark Wall sped past Douglas and maintained her speed while Douglas fell away and later crashed out of the event.

Wall stretched to a three-lap lead and pedaled to victory.

When asked about the win, Wall said she felt "elated, surprised, stoked and shattered at the same time".

Full Results

Open men (categories) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English (Male 30-34) 38 laps 2 Stuart Brown (Male 35-39) 38 3 Edward McDonald SS (Male 18-24) 38 4 Ashley Hayat (Male 30-34) 37 5 Brett Bellchambers SS (Male 35-39) 37 6 Andrew Hall (Male 30-34) 35 7 Jason Quigley (Male 35-39) 35 8 Jason McAvoy (Male 40-44) 34 9 David Ludenia (Male 18-24) 33 10 Deon Revet SS (Male 40-44) 33 11 David Rae (Male 30-34) 32 12 Garry James (Male 50-59) 32 13 James Lamb (Male 25-29) 31 14 Warrick Hancock (Male 30-34) 31 15 David Coyles (Male 30-34) 31 16 Joel McFarlane-Roberts SS (Male 25-29) 30 17 Roger Dudziak (Male 35-39) 30 18 Phillip Haughton (Male 25-29) 29 19 Tony Rowley (Male 45-49) 29 20 Scott Chancellor (Male 18-24) 28 21 Robbie Verity (Male 25-29) 28 22 Dan Marges SS (Male 35-39) 28 23 Andrew Chamberlain (Male 40-44) 27 24 Neil Dall (Male 50-59) 27 25 David Milne SS (Male 45-49) 26 26 James Eldridge SS (Male 50-59) 26 27 Ivan Chan (Male 40-44) 25 28 Chris St Jack (Male 18-24) 25 29 Simon Easy (Male 30-34) 25 30 Richard Ferris (Male 40-44) 23 31 Chris Millman (Male 40-44) 23 32 Peter Young SS (Male 30-34) 21 33 Andrew Clark (Male 18-24) 19 34 Stan Hancock SS (Male 30-34) 18 35 Angus Campbell (Male 40-44) 17 36 Jason Harrod (Male 18-24) 15 37 Christopher Copeland (Male 50-59) 13 38 Adrian Jones (Male 35-39) 11 39 Colin Littleton (Male 50-59) 10 DNF Arran Pearson (Male 35-39) DNF Jeff Rooney (Male 40-44) DNF Mark Fenner (Male 40-44) DNF David Speering SS (Male 35-39) DNF Shaun Timberlake (Male 30-34) DNF Grant Harmer (Male 25-29) DNF Scott Walker (Male 40-44) DNF Kevin Wells (Male 35-39) DNF Sam Chancellor (Male 25-29) DNF Andrew Beddie (Male 35-39)

Open women (categories) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jo Wall (Female 30-34) 32 laps 2 Anne Antrecht (Female 25-29) 30 3 Breony Webb (Female 18-24) 28 4 Diane Perry (Female 45-49) 27 5 Claire Stevens (Female 35-39) 27 6 Mel Behrens (Female 35-39) 25 7 Laura Marshall (Female 35-39) 25 8 Erin Zimmer SS (Female 25-29) 25 9 Katie Chancellor (Female 25-29) 23 10 Bethany Thompson (Female 25-29) 23 11 Phoebe Donovan (Female 35-39) 23 12 Wendy Stevenson (Female 45-49) 22 13 Rebecca Parkes SS (Female 35-39) 18 14 Roz Edmunds (Female 60+) 16 15 Merryl King (Female 40-44) 16 16 Kris Nicholls SS (Female 40-44) 8 DNF Jessica Douglas (Female 35-39)

Open men 6+6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Ramsey (Singlespeed) 19 laps 2 Richard Peil 18 3 Harry Herne 18 4 Clayton Locke 18 5 James Ross 15 6 Joshua Higson 14 7 Taylor Charlton 12 8 David Feeney 12 9 Timothy Stubenrauch 7 DNF Peter Merrick