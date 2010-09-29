Trending

China's Bai wins junior championship

Korean and Vietnamese riders earn silver, bronze medals

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yue Bai (People's Republic of China)1:00:00
2Da-Jeong Yoo (Korea)0:03:17
3Dinh Thi Nu Quynh (Vietnam)0:09:02
4Rimma Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)0:12:35
5Jitpisut Kitinool (Thailand)0:14:15
6Manami Iwade (Japan)0:17:22
7Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand)0:18:11
8Hunsa Niyomthai (Thailand)0:21:27
9Yi-Zih Chen (Chinese Taipei)0:33:41

