Yamamoto wins Asian cross country championships for Japan

Shi celebrates women's victory for China

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)1:27:46
2Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)0:02:01
3Zhiqiang Duan (People's Republic of China)0:02:45
4Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China)0:03:57
5Zhen Wang (People's Republic of China)0:05:37
6Sang Hoon Na (Korea)0:06:19
7Toki Sawada (Japan)0:06:56
8Dadi Nurcahyadi (Indonesia)0:07:36
9Faraz Shokri (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:07:39
10Parviz Mardani (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:09:46
11Feng Han (People's Republic of China)0:10:58
12Abdul Saleh (Indonesia)0:11:26
13Bum-Jin Yoo (Korea)0:11:43
14Kohei Maeda (Japan)0:12:05
15Weisong Tong (People's Republic of China)0:12:48
16Tawatchai Jeeradechatam (Thailand)0:13:26
17Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand)0:13:27
18Chandra Rafsanzani (Indonesia)0:14:23
19Sheng Shan Chiang (Chinese Taipei)0:15:36
20Jihun Lim (Korea)0:15:56
21Fanani Zaenal (Indonesia)0:17:22
22Shu Ming Liu (Chinese Taipei)0:17:37
23Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nepal)0:18:38
24Thanh Thai Dang (Vietnam)0:20:15
25Myagmarsuren Baasankhuu (Mongolia)0:24:44
26Ha The Long (Vietnam)
27Khangarid Naran (Mongolia)
28Aayman Thing Tamang (Nepal)
29Buddhi Bahadur Tamang (Nepal)
30Sueito Bandi (Indonesia)
31Mangal Krishna Lama (Nepal)
32Wilson Low Wei Cheng (Singapore)
33Seunggug Kim (Korea)
34Soon Woo Kwon (Korea)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Qinglan Shi (People's Republic of China)1:37:41
2Shiqiong Wei (People's Republic of China)0:01:07
3Tingting Sui (People's Republic of China)0:02:55
4Yu Xin (People's Republic of China)0:03:38
5Yue Bai (People's Republic of China)0:05:29
6Zhuanzhuan Ye (People's Republic of China)0:06:29
7Ho Hsiung Huang (Chinese Taipei)0:16:53
8Wan Lin Chang (Chinese Taipei)0:18:37
9Kusmawat Yazid (Indonesia)0:20:39
10Dinh Thi Nu Quynh (Vietnam)0:24:41
11Jutamas Wongpadklang (Thailand)
12Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand)
13Wahyu Afriana (Indonesia)
14Nunung Sekamingsih (Indonesia)
15Laura Liong (Singapore)
16Wilhelmina Tutuarima (Indonesia)

