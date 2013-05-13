Yamamoto wins Asian cross country championships for Japan
Shi celebrates women's victory for China
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)
|1:27:46
|2
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)
|0:02:01
|3
|Zhiqiang Duan (People's Republic of China)
|0:02:45
|4
|Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China)
|0:03:57
|5
|Zhen Wang (People's Republic of China)
|0:05:37
|6
|Sang Hoon Na (Korea)
|0:06:19
|7
|Toki Sawada (Japan)
|0:06:56
|8
|Dadi Nurcahyadi (Indonesia)
|0:07:36
|9
|Faraz Shokri (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:07:39
|10
|Parviz Mardani (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:09:46
|11
|Feng Han (People's Republic of China)
|0:10:58
|12
|Abdul Saleh (Indonesia)
|0:11:26
|13
|Bum-Jin Yoo (Korea)
|0:11:43
|14
|Kohei Maeda (Japan)
|0:12:05
|15
|Weisong Tong (People's Republic of China)
|0:12:48
|16
|Tawatchai Jeeradechatam (Thailand)
|0:13:26
|17
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand)
|0:13:27
|18
|Chandra Rafsanzani (Indonesia)
|0:14:23
|19
|Sheng Shan Chiang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:15:36
|20
|Jihun Lim (Korea)
|0:15:56
|21
|Fanani Zaenal (Indonesia)
|0:17:22
|22
|Shu Ming Liu (Chinese Taipei)
|0:17:37
|23
|Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nepal)
|0:18:38
|24
|Thanh Thai Dang (Vietnam)
|0:20:15
|25
|Myagmarsuren Baasankhuu (Mongolia)
|0:24:44
|26
|Ha The Long (Vietnam)
|27
|Khangarid Naran (Mongolia)
|28
|Aayman Thing Tamang (Nepal)
|29
|Buddhi Bahadur Tamang (Nepal)
|30
|Sueito Bandi (Indonesia)
|31
|Mangal Krishna Lama (Nepal)
|32
|Wilson Low Wei Cheng (Singapore)
|33
|Seunggug Kim (Korea)
|34
|Soon Woo Kwon (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Qinglan Shi (People's Republic of China)
|1:37:41
|2
|Shiqiong Wei (People's Republic of China)
|0:01:07
|3
|Tingting Sui (People's Republic of China)
|0:02:55
|4
|Yu Xin (People's Republic of China)
|0:03:38
|5
|Yue Bai (People's Republic of China)
|0:05:29
|6
|Zhuanzhuan Ye (People's Republic of China)
|0:06:29
|7
|Ho Hsiung Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:16:53
|8
|Wan Lin Chang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:18:37
|9
|Kusmawat Yazid (Indonesia)
|0:20:39
|10
|Dinh Thi Nu Quynh (Vietnam)
|0:24:41
|11
|Jutamas Wongpadklang (Thailand)
|12
|Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand)
|13
|Wahyu Afriana (Indonesia)
|14
|Nunung Sekamingsih (Indonesia)
|15
|Laura Liong (Singapore)
|16
|Wilhelmina Tutuarima (Indonesia)
