Hynek and Boundy win first Andalucia Bike Race

Nørgaard and Bigham dominate women's race throughout

Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) win the first Andalucia Bike Race

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Martin Horák and Tomás Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) on their way to third in the general classification

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
The overall Andalucia Bike Race podium: Cceska Sporitelna Specialized in first, Hispano-Luso in second and BMC Factor in third.

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Overall Andalucia Bike Race winners Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) on the podium

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) and Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) were third and second in stage 6, respectively. In the GC, Ceska Sporitelna won while Hispano-Luso was second.

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Sally Bigham and Kristine Noergaard (Topeak Ergon / Hansens Floedeis) all bundled up on their way to winning the elite women's race.

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
The Oki Orbea team and Team T-Bikes

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Kristine Nørgaard and Sally Bigham dominated the women's category

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Manuel Beltran and Jose Luis Carrasco (Sport-Bike) on the way to winning stage 6 of the Andalucia Bike Race. It was snowing up in the Jaén mountains.

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
A group suffers in the snow. Carlos Portilla Herranz and Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) are on the front. Benjamin Justesen and Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) are behind them

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna-Specialized) won the general classification at the first edition of the Andalucia Bike Race on Friday. The Czech team won no stages, but their consistency, including two third places and four second places, paid off in the end.

"Today's stage was very hard. We suffered to reach the finish line in second position," said Hynek and Boudny. The pair finished second in the stage, behind Manuel Beltran Martinez and Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike). It was Beltran and Carrasco's second consecutive stage win.

The final stage proved a challenging one with cold and snowy conditions in the mountains of Jaén.

Alejandro Diaz De La Peña and Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) claimed second place overall ahead of Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) in third. The Hispano-Luso team was also third in today's stage.

In the elite women's category, Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) swept all the stages and the overall. The battle of the day was for second place between Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) and Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic). Finally, the Americans Smith and Sherwin got the upper hand, finishing ahead of the two Spaniards for the day.

In the mixed category, Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) won all the stages and the overall while Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters) did the same in the master's category.

During the week, racers completed six stages over 400km and passing through two provinces. 98 of 172 participants completed the event. At the finish, some where asking what they needed to do to sign up to return next year.

"Of course we will come back next year," said winners Hynek and Boudney when asked about their intentions.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike)3:24:47
2Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized)0:02:28
3Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso)0:02:29
4Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor)0:05:01
5Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1)0:13:20
6Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing)0:13:49
7Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders)0:14:03
8Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes)0:14:52
9David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1)0:21:13
10Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk)0:30:15
11Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella)0:32:06
12Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com)0:37:08
13Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1)0:39:41
14Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:39:59
15Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike)0:40:53
16Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:44:14
17Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI)0:49:17
18Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo)0:55:12
19Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia)0:55:46
20Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore)0:58:01
21Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa)1:08:48
22Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista)1:19:51
23José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?)1:37:22
24Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike)1:44:30
25Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark)1:55:59
26Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos)2:07:11
27David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera)2:12:14
28Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins)2:13:09
29Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro)2:25:46
30Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com)2:26:05
31Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports)2:28:12
32Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos)2:30:12

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon)4:33:11
2Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic)0:02:27
3Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve)0:11:26
4Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1)0:30:01
5Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas)0:51:57

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team)4:44:32

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters)4:18:27
2Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura)0:02:16
3Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici)0:10:49
4Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike)0:16:21
5Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike)0:17:00
6Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu)0:30:19
7Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1)0:56:29
8Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40)1:11:32
9Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC)1:11:38
10Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II)1:18:31
11Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure)1:25:58

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized)18:32:58
2Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso)0:11:33
3Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor)0:32:49
4Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike)0:59:24
5Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes)1:08:30
6Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing)1:17:09
7David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1)1:24:12
8Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1)1:36:05
9Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike)2:13:22
10Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders)2:48:51
11Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk)3:03:22
12Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com)3:12:05
13Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)3:15:58
14Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella)3:23:50
15Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)3:29:51
16Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1)3:51:30
17Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI)3:53:19
18Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore)4:26:11
19Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia)4:44:00
20Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo)5:06:16
21Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos)6:01:35
22Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa)6:04:27
23Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista)6:30:53
24José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?)7:32:16
25Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike)8:47:18
26Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro)10:07:43
27Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark)10:20:07
28David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera)11:05:56
29Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins)11:29:35
30Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports)11:36:09
31Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com)11:41:14
32Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos)12:16:11

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon)23:04:23
2Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic)1:50:53
3Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve)2:03:47
4Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1)3:26:06
5Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas)5:25:02

Mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team)24:18:23

Master men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters)22:14:30
2Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura)0:52:30
3Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici)1:07:39
4Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike)1:17:33
5Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike)2:41:38
6Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu)2:56:00
7Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure)4:58:44
8Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1)5:39:33
9Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40)5:54:55
10Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II)7:27:09
11Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC)8:31:21

