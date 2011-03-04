Image 1 of 11 Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) win the first Andalucia Bike Race (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 11 Martin Horák and Tomás Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) on their way to third in the general classification (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 11 The overall Andalucia Bike Race podium: Cceska Sporitelna Specialized in first, Hispano-Luso in second and BMC Factor in third. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 5 of 11 Overall Andalucia Bike Race winners Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) on the podium (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 6 of 11 Alejandro Díaz de la Peña and Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) and Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) were third and second in stage 6, respectively. In the GC, Ceska Sporitelna won while Hispano-Luso was second. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 7 of 11 Sally Bigham and Kristine Noergaard (Topeak Ergon / Hansens Floedeis) all bundled up on their way to winning the elite women's race. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 8 of 11 The Oki Orbea team and Team T-Bikes (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 9 of 11 Kristine Nørgaard and Sally Bigham dominated the women's category (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 10 of 11 Manuel Beltran and Jose Luis Carrasco (Sport-Bike) on the way to winning stage 6 of the Andalucia Bike Race. It was snowing up in the Jaén mountains. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 11 of 11 A group suffers in the snow. Carlos Portilla Herranz and Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) are on the front. Benjamin Justesen and Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) are behind them (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna-Specialized) won the general classification at the first edition of the Andalucia Bike Race on Friday. The Czech team won no stages, but their consistency, including two third places and four second places, paid off in the end.

"Today's stage was very hard. We suffered to reach the finish line in second position," said Hynek and Boudny. The pair finished second in the stage, behind Manuel Beltran Martinez and Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike). It was Beltran and Carrasco's second consecutive stage win.

The final stage proved a challenging one with cold and snowy conditions in the mountains of Jaén.

Alejandro Diaz De La Peña and Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) claimed second place overall ahead of Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) in third. The Hispano-Luso team was also third in today's stage.

In the elite women's category, Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) swept all the stages and the overall. The battle of the day was for second place between Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) and Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic). Finally, the Americans Smith and Sherwin got the upper hand, finishing ahead of the two Spaniards for the day.

In the mixed category, Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) won all the stages and the overall while Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters) did the same in the master's category.

During the week, racers completed six stages over 400km and passing through two provinces. 98 of 172 participants completed the event. At the finish, some where asking what they needed to do to sign up to return next year.

"Of course we will come back next year," said winners Hynek and Boudney when asked about their intentions.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) 3:24:47 2 Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) 0:02:28 3 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) 0:02:29 4 Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) 0:05:01 5 Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) 0:13:20 6 Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) 0:13:49 7 Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders) 0:14:03 8 Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) 0:14:52 9 David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) 0:21:13 10 Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk) 0:30:15 11 Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella) 0:32:06 12 Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com) 0:37:08 13 Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1) 0:39:41 14 Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:39:59 15 Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike) 0:40:53 16 Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:44:14 17 Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI) 0:49:17 18 Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo) 0:55:12 19 Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia) 0:55:46 20 Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore) 0:58:01 21 Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa) 1:08:48 22 Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista) 1:19:51 23 José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?) 1:37:22 24 Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike) 1:44:30 25 Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark) 1:55:59 26 Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos) 2:07:11 27 David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera) 2:12:14 28 Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins) 2:13:09 29 Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro) 2:25:46 30 Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com) 2:26:05 31 Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports) 2:28:12 32 Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos) 2:30:12

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) 4:33:11 2 Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) 0:02:27 3 Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) 0:11:26 4 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1) 0:30:01 5 Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas) 0:51:57

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) 4:44:32

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters) 4:18:27 2 Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura) 0:02:16 3 Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici) 0:10:49 4 Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike) 0:16:21 5 Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike) 0:17:00 6 Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu) 0:30:19 7 Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1) 0:56:29 8 Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40) 1:11:32 9 Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC) 1:11:38 10 Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II) 1:18:31 11 Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure) 1:25:58

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) 18:32:58 2 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) 0:11:33 3 Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) 0:32:49 4 Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) 0:59:24 5 Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) 1:08:30 6 Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) 1:17:09 7 David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) 1:24:12 8 Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) 1:36:05 9 Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike) 2:13:22 10 Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders) 2:48:51 11 Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk) 3:03:22 12 Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com) 3:12:05 13 Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 3:15:58 14 Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella) 3:23:50 15 Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 3:29:51 16 Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1) 3:51:30 17 Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI) 3:53:19 18 Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore) 4:26:11 19 Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia) 4:44:00 20 Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo) 5:06:16 21 Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos) 6:01:35 22 Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa) 6:04:27 23 Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista) 6:30:53 24 José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?) 7:32:16 25 Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike) 8:47:18 26 Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro) 10:07:43 27 Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark) 10:20:07 28 David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera) 11:05:56 29 Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins) 11:29:35 30 Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports) 11:36:09 31 Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com) 11:41:14 32 Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos) 12:16:11

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) 23:04:23 2 Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) 1:50:53 3 Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) 2:03:47 4 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1) 3:26:06 5 Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas) 5:25:02

Mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) 24:18:23