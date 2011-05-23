Gediminas Bagdonas of the An Post Sean Kelly team was first past the line at today's second stage of the Rás, after a truly gruelling days racing into severe gale force winds for entire 164 kilometre route from Portumna to Kilrush, County Clare.

The crowd waiting patiently at the finish line had expected the riders to come in after three and a half hours of racing but due to the blustery conditions the first glimpse of a cyclist came almost five hours after the race began. A quartet of international riders were the earliest to reach the seaside town with New Zealander Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team), Australian Stuart Shaw (Australia Drapac Cycling), Ukrainian Anatoliy Pakhusov (Ukraine ISD - Lampre) and Lithuanian Bagdonas left to battle it out for the stage win.

All four gave everything in an effort to become the stage victor, but it was Bagdonas who had the most left in the tank and he crossed the line with his hands raised in the air and relief etched across his face. Archbold took second and the yellow jersey, Shaw took third and Pakhusov was fourth.

The group finished 1:23 ahead of the next rider home, Irishman Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Sean Kelly), and that time gap was enough to ensure they made up the first four names in the general classification as well. Archbold and Bagdonas remain level on time at the top of the list, but the former was better placed on countback and thus takes the yellow jersey into stage three.

Yesterday's race leader, Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp), only made the top twenty and moves down to fifth in the overall classification.

After a drawn out day in the saddle in difficult conditions in form Bagdonas, winner of the Verrebroek - Beveren in Belgium on the weekend preceding the Rás, was understandably delighted at taking the win.

"It was a long day with a very strong wind. The whole team worked and helped me - in the last 30 kilometres I attacked and worked with the others. At the end I waited for the sprint, and today I was the quickest. I'm very happy!" he said.

Although Archbold, who is primarily a track rider, just missed out on the stage win, he was thrilled to get hold of the yellow jersey which was a new experience for him.

"I got second in the World Omnium Championships in March and coming into this, I've just been trying to get the road form up. I've done a lot of training and didn't get any results, so I'm happy to get a result here today, and to wear yellow is a pretty big achievement."

"I am a track rider, so I don't go uphill so well. I can get over the odd climb if I have to, but I definitely won't be contending for the yellow jersey in a few days time" he added.

The riders will all be hoping for a change in the wind speed and direction ahead of tomorrow's 175 kilometre stage between Kilrush and Castleisland, Co Kerry.



Results

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 4:54:18 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 3 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 4 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 5 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:01:23 6 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:01:25 7 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:27 8 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 9 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 10 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 11 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 12 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 13 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 14 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 15 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 16 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 17 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 18 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 19 Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 20 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 21 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 22 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 23 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:02:55 24 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:09:45 25 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 26 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 27 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 28 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 29 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 30 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 31 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 32 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 33 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 34 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 35 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 36 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 37 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 38 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 39 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 40 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 41 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 42 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 43 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 44 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 45 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 46 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 47 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 48 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 49 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 50 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 51 Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 52 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 53 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 54 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 55 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 56 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 57 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 58 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 59 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 60 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:10:45 61 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:22:09 62 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 63 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:24:19 64 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 65 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 66 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 67 Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 68 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 69 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:26:48 70 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 71 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 72 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 73 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 74 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 75 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:27:09 76 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:31:35 77 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 78 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 79 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 80 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 0:32:21 81 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:34:35 82 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 83 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 84 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 85 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 86 Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 87 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 88 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 89 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 90 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 91 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 92 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 93 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 94 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 95 Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 96 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 97 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 98 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 99 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 100 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 101 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 102 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 103 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 104 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 105 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 106 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 107 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 108 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 109 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 110 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 111 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 112 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 113 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 114 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 115 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 116 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 117 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 118 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 119 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 120 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 121 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 122 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 123 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 124 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 125 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 126 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 127 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 128 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 129 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 130 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 131 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 132 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 133 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 134 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 135 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 136 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 137 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 138 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 139 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 140 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 141 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 142 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 143 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 144 Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 145 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 146 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 147 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 148 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 149 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 150 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 151 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 152 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 153 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 154 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 155 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 156 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 157 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 158 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 159 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 160 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 161 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 162 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 0:35:09 163 Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County 0:35:39 164 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:36:18 165 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:36:45 166 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:40:28 167 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:49:27 168 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 0:49:50 DNF Shane Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos DNF Anthony Doyle (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom DNF William McCabe (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical

Mountain 1 - Cork Screw Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 10 pts 2 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 8 3 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 6 4 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 4 5 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3 6 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 8:42:11 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:00:04 4 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 5 Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:01:17 6 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:01:24 7 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:01:25 8 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 9 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:01:27 10 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 11 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:01:28 12 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:01:31 13 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 14 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 15 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 16 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 17 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 18 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 19 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 20 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 21 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 22 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:01:43 23 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:02:55 24 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:09:39 25 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:09:41 26 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:09:45 27 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 28 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 29 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 30 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 31 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:09:49 32 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 33 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 34 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 35 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 36 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 37 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 38 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 39 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 40 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 41 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 42 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 43 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 44 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 45 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 46 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 47 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 48 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:10:02 49 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 50 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 51 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:10:22 52 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:10:26 53 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 54 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 55 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 56 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 57 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 58 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:10:49 59 Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:11:31 60 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:13:43 61 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:22:26 62 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:22:50 63 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:24:23 64 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 65 Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:24:43 66 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:25:00 67 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 68 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:26:05 69 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:27:05 70 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 71 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 72 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:27:29 73 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 74 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:28:18 75 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:31:39 76 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:32:12 77 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:32:16 78 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 0:33:02 79 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:33:29 80 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 0:34:35 81 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 82 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 83 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:34:39 84 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 85 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 86 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 87 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 88 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 89 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 90 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 91 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 92 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 93 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 94 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 95 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:34:52 96 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 97 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 98 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 99 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 100 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 101 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 102 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 103 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:34:57 104 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:35:00 105 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:35:13 106 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 0:35:16 107 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 108 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 109 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 110 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 111 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 112 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 113 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 114 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 115 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 116 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 117 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 118 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 119 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 120 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 121 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 122 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 123 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 124 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 125 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 126 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 127 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 128 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 129 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 130 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 131 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 132 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 133 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:35:44 134 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 135 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 136 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 137 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 138 Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 139 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 0:35:50 140 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:35:54 141 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 0:36:01 142 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:36:03 143 Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:36:21 144 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 145 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:36:35 146 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:36:37 147 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:36:52 148 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 149 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:37:01 150 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:37:47 151 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:38:33 152 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:40:10 153 Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County 0:40:45 154 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:41:02 155 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:41:26 156 Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:42:18 157 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:43:53 158 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 0:47:57 159 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:50:08 160 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:50:48 161 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 0:51:48 162 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 163 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 164 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:52:29 165 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 166 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:53:58 167 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 0:56:04 168 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:57:29

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 26 pts 2 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 21 3 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 19 4 Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 15 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 14 6 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 13 7 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 13 8 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 12 9 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 12 10 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 11 11 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 10 12 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 9 13 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 9 14 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 8 15 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 8 16 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 7 17 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 6 18 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 6 19 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 5 20 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 4 21 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 3 22 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 3 23 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 2 24 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 2 25 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 1 26 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 17 pts 2 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 21 3 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 28 4 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 14 5 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 154 6 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 94

County Team Overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dublin Eurocycles 26:44:41 2 Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:06:06 3 Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:27:43 4 Dublin Barnardos 0:34:25 5 Kildare Newbridge 0:34:26 6 Meath Dectek 0:39:46 7 Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:41:45 8 Dublin UCD 0:41:46 9 Meath 53 Degrees North 0:42:13 10 Waterford Comeragh 0:43:39 11 Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:47:09 12 Donegal LK Bikes 0:59:53 13 Cork County 1:05:26 14 Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:05:49 15 Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:06:39 16 Galway Black Rose 1:07:16 17 Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:09:45 18 Cork Kanturk 1:13:41