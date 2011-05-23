Archbold puts on leader's jersey after epic Kilrush stage
Lithuanian Bagdonas wins the stage
Gediminas Bagdonas of the An Post Sean Kelly team was first past the line at today's second stage of the Rás, after a truly gruelling days racing into severe gale force winds for entire 164 kilometre route from Portumna to Kilrush, County Clare.
The crowd waiting patiently at the finish line had expected the riders to come in after three and a half hours of racing but due to the blustery conditions the first glimpse of a cyclist came almost five hours after the race began. A quartet of international riders were the earliest to reach the seaside town with New Zealander Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team), Australian Stuart Shaw (Australia Drapac Cycling), Ukrainian Anatoliy Pakhusov (Ukraine ISD - Lampre) and Lithuanian Bagdonas left to battle it out for the stage win.
All four gave everything in an effort to become the stage victor, but it was Bagdonas who had the most left in the tank and he crossed the line with his hands raised in the air and relief etched across his face. Archbold took second and the yellow jersey, Shaw took third and Pakhusov was fourth.
The group finished 1:23 ahead of the next rider home, Irishman Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Sean Kelly), and that time gap was enough to ensure they made up the first four names in the general classification as well. Archbold and Bagdonas remain level on time at the top of the list, but the former was better placed on countback and thus takes the yellow jersey into stage three.
Yesterday's race leader, Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp), only made the top twenty and moves down to fifth in the overall classification.
After a drawn out day in the saddle in difficult conditions in form Bagdonas, winner of the Verrebroek - Beveren in Belgium on the weekend preceding the Rás, was understandably delighted at taking the win.
"It was a long day with a very strong wind. The whole team worked and helped me - in the last 30 kilometres I attacked and worked with the others. At the end I waited for the sprint, and today I was the quickest. I'm very happy!" he said.
Although Archbold, who is primarily a track rider, just missed out on the stage win, he was thrilled to get hold of the yellow jersey which was a new experience for him.
"I got second in the World Omnium Championships in March and coming into this, I've just been trying to get the road form up. I've done a lot of training and didn't get any results, so I'm happy to get a result here today, and to wear yellow is a pretty big achievement."
"I am a track rider, so I don't go uphill so well. I can get over the odd climb if I have to, but I definitely won't be contending for the yellow jersey in a few days time" he added.
The riders will all be hoping for a change in the wind speed and direction ahead of tomorrow's 175 kilometre stage between Kilrush and Castleisland, Co Kerry.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|4:54:18
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|3
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|4
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|5
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:23
|6
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:01:25
|7
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:27
|8
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|9
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|10
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|11
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|12
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|13
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|14
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|15
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|16
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|17
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|18
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|19
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|20
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|21
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|22
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|23
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:02:55
|24
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:09:45
|25
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|26
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|27
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|28
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|29
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|30
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|31
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|32
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|33
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|34
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|35
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|36
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|37
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|38
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|39
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|40
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|41
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|42
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|43
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|44
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|45
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|46
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|47
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|48
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|49
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|50
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|51
|Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|52
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|53
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|54
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|55
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|56
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|57
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|58
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|59
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|60
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:10:45
|61
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:22:09
|62
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|63
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:24:19
|64
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|65
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|66
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|67
|Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|68
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|69
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:26:48
|70
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|71
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|72
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|73
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|74
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|75
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:27:09
|76
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:31:35
|77
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|78
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|79
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|80
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|0:32:21
|81
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:34:35
|82
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|83
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|84
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|85
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|86
|Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|87
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|88
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|89
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|90
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|91
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|92
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|93
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|94
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|95
|Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|96
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|97
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|98
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|99
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|100
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|101
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|102
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|103
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|104
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|105
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|106
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|107
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|108
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|109
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|110
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|111
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|112
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|113
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|114
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|115
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|116
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|117
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|118
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|119
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|120
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|121
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|122
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|123
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|124
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|125
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|126
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|127
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|128
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|129
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|130
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|131
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|132
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|133
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|134
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|135
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|136
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|137
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|138
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|139
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|140
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|141
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|142
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|143
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|144
|Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|145
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|146
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|147
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|148
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|149
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|150
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|151
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|152
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|153
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|154
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|155
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|156
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|157
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|158
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|159
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|160
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|161
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|162
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|0:35:09
|163
|Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County
|0:35:39
|164
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:36:18
|165
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:36:45
|166
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:40:28
|167
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:49:27
|168
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|0:49:50
|DNF
|Shane Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|DNF
|Anthony Doyle (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|DNF
|William McCabe (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|8
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|6
|4
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|4
|5
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3
|6
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|8:42:11
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|5
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:01:17
|6
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:01:24
|7
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:01:25
|8
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|9
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:27
|10
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|11
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:28
|12
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:01:31
|13
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|14
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|15
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|16
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|17
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|18
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|19
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|20
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|21
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|22
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:01:43
|23
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:02:55
|24
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:09:39
|25
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:09:41
|26
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:09:45
|27
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|28
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|29
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|30
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|31
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:09:49
|32
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|33
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|34
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|35
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|36
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|37
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|38
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|39
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|40
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|41
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|42
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|43
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|44
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|45
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|46
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|47
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|48
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:10:02
|49
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|50
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|51
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:10:22
|52
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:10:26
|53
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|54
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|55
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|56
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|57
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|58
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:10:49
|59
|Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:11:31
|60
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:13:43
|61
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:22:26
|62
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:22:50
|63
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:24:23
|64
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|65
|Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:24:43
|66
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:25:00
|67
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|68
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:26:05
|69
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:27:05
|70
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|71
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|72
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:27:29
|73
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|74
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:28:18
|75
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:31:39
|76
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:32:12
|77
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:32:16
|78
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|0:33:02
|79
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:33:29
|80
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|0:34:35
|81
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|82
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|83
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:34:39
|84
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|85
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|86
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|87
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|88
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|89
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|90
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|91
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|92
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|93
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|94
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|95
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:34:52
|96
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|97
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|98
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|99
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|100
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|101
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|102
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|103
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:34:57
|104
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:35:00
|105
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:35:13
|106
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|0:35:16
|107
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|108
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|109
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|110
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|111
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|112
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|113
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|114
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|115
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|116
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|117
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|118
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|119
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|120
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|121
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|122
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|123
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|124
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|125
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|126
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|127
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|128
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|129
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|130
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|131
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|132
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|133
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:35:44
|134
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|135
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|136
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|137
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|138
|Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|139
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|0:35:50
|140
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:35:54
|141
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|0:36:01
|142
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:36:03
|143
|Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:36:21
|144
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|145
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:36:35
|146
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:36:37
|147
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:36:52
|148
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|149
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:37:01
|150
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:37:47
|151
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:38:33
|152
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:40:10
|153
|Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County
|0:40:45
|154
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:41:02
|155
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:41:26
|156
|Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:42:18
|157
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:43:53
|158
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|0:47:57
|159
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:50:08
|160
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:50:48
|161
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|0:51:48
|162
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|163
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|164
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:52:29
|165
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|166
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:53:58
|167
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|0:56:04
|168
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:57:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|26
|pts
|2
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|21
|3
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|19
|4
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|15
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|14
|6
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|13
|7
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|13
|8
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|12
|9
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|12
|10
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|11
|11
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|10
|12
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|9
|13
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|9
|14
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|8
|15
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|8
|16
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|7
|17
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|6
|18
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|6
|19
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|5
|20
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|4
|21
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|3
|22
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|3
|23
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|2
|24
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|2
|25
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|1
|26
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|17
|pts
|2
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|21
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|28
|4
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|14
|5
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|154
|6
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|94
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dublin Eurocycles
|26:44:41
|2
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:06:06
|3
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:27:43
|4
|Dublin Barnardos
|0:34:25
|5
|Kildare Newbridge
|0:34:26
|6
|Meath Dectek
|0:39:46
|7
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:41:45
|8
|Dublin UCD
|0:41:46
|9
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:42:13
|10
|Waterford Comeragh
|0:43:39
|11
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:47:09
|12
|Donegal LK Bikes
|0:59:53
|13
|Cork County
|1:05:26
|14
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:05:49
|15
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:06:39
|16
|Galway Black Rose
|1:07:16
|17
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:09:45
|18
|Cork Kanturk
|1:13:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|26:09:27
|2
|New Zealand National Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Britain Motorpoint
|0:01:29
|4
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:08:26
|5
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:08:30
|6
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:09:49
|7
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|8
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:10:10
|9
|Ireland Team Skoda
|0:19:26
|10
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:31:46
|11
|USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:43:09
|12
|Greece KTM Murcia
|0:44:29
|13
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:51:19
|14
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:14:18
|15
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:16:09
|16
|Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|1:16:13
|17
|Britain Forme Impsport
|1:44:55
