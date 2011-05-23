Trending

Archbold puts on leader's jersey after epic Kilrush stage

Lithuanian Bagdonas wins the stage

Gediminas Bagdonas of the An Post Sean Kelly team was first past the line at today's second stage of the Rás, after a truly gruelling days racing into severe gale force winds for entire 164 kilometre route from Portumna to Kilrush, County Clare.

The crowd waiting patiently at the finish line had expected the riders to come in after three and a half hours of racing but due to the blustery conditions the first glimpse of a cyclist came almost five hours after the race began. A quartet of international riders were the earliest to reach the seaside town with New Zealander Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team), Australian Stuart Shaw (Australia Drapac Cycling), Ukrainian Anatoliy Pakhusov (Ukraine ISD - Lampre) and Lithuanian Bagdonas left to battle it out for the stage win.

All four gave everything in an effort to become the stage victor, but it was Bagdonas who had the most left in the tank and he crossed the line with his hands raised in the air and relief etched across his face. Archbold took second and the yellow jersey, Shaw took third and Pakhusov was fourth.

The group finished 1:23 ahead of the next rider home, Irishman Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Sean Kelly), and that time gap was enough to ensure they made up the first four names in the general classification as well. Archbold and Bagdonas remain level on time at the top of the list, but the former was better placed on countback and thus takes the yellow jersey into stage three.

Yesterday's race leader, Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp), only made the top twenty and moves down to fifth in the overall classification.

After a drawn out day in the saddle in difficult conditions in form Bagdonas, winner of the Verrebroek - Beveren in Belgium on the weekend preceding the Rás, was understandably delighted at taking the win.

"It was a long day with a very strong wind. The whole team worked and helped me - in the last 30 kilometres I attacked and worked with the others. At the end I waited for the sprint, and today I was the quickest. I'm very happy!" he said.

Although Archbold, who is primarily a track rider, just missed out on the stage win, he was thrilled to get hold of the yellow jersey which was a new experience for him.

"I got second in the World Omnium Championships in March and coming into this, I've just been trying to get the road form up. I've done a lot of training and didn't get any results, so I'm happy to get a result here today, and to wear yellow is a pretty big achievement."

"I am a track rider, so I don't go uphill so well. I can get over the odd climb if I have to, but I definitely won't be contending for the yellow jersey in a few days time" he added.

The riders will all be hoping for a change in the wind speed and direction ahead of tomorrow's 175 kilometre stage between Kilrush and Castleisland, Co Kerry.

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly4:54:18
2Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
3Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
4Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
5Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:01:23
6Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:01:25
7Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:27
8Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
9Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
10Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
11Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
12Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
13Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
14Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
15Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
16Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
17Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
18Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
19Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
20Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
21James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
22David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
23Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:02:55
24Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:09:45
25Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
26Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
27Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
28Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
29Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
30Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
31William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
32Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
33Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
34Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
35Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
36Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
37Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
38Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
39David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
40Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
41Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
42Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
43Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
44Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
45Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
46Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
47Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
48Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
49Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
50Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
51Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
52Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
53Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
54Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
55Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
56Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
57Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
58Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
59Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
60Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:10:45
61Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:22:09
62David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
63Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:24:19
64Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
65Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
66Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
67Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
68Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
69Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:26:48
70Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
71Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
72Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
73Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
74Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
75Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:27:09
76Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:31:35
77Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
78Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
79Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
80Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County0:32:21
81Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:34:35
82Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
83Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
84Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
85Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
86Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
87Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
88Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
89Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
90Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
91Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
92Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
93Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
94Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
95Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
96Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
97Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
98Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
99Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
100Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
101Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
102Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
103Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
104John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
105John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
106Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
107Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
108Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
109Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
110Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
111Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
112James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
113Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
114Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
115Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
116Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
117Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
118Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
119Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
120Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
121Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
122James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
123Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
124Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
125Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
126Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
127Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
128Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
129James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
130Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
131Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
132Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
133Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
134Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
135Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
136Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
137Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
138Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
139Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
140Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
141Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
142Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
143Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
144Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
145James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
146Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
147Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
148David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
149Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
150Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
151Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
152Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
153Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
154Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
155John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
156Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
157Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
158Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
159John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
160Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
161Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
162David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical0:35:09
163Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County0:35:39
164Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:36:18
165Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:36:45
166Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:40:28
167Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD0:49:27
168Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk0:49:50
DNFShane Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
DNFAnthony Doyle (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
DNFWilliam McCabe (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical

Mountain 1 - Cork Screw Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling10pts
2Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling8
3Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly6
4Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team4
5Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3
6Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team8:42:11
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
3Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:00:04
4Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
5Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:01:17
6David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:01:24
7Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:01:25
8Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
9Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:01:27
10Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
11Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:01:28
12Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:01:31
13Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
14Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
15Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
16Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
17James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
18Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
19Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
20Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
21Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
22Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized0:01:43
23Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:02:55
24Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:09:39
25Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:09:41
26Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:09:45
27Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
28Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
29Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
30Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
31Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:09:49
32Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
33Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
34Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
35Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
36Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
37Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
38David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
39William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
40Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
41Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
42Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
43Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
44Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
45Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
46Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
47Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
48Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:10:02
49Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
50Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
51Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:10:22
52Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:10:26
53Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
54Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
55Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
56Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
57Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
58Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:10:49
59Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:11:31
60Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:13:43
61David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:22:26
62Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:22:50
63Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:24:23
64Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
65Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:24:43
66Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:25:00
67Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
68Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:26:05
69Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:27:05
70Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
71Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
72Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:27:29
73Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
74Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:28:18
75Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:31:39
76Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek0:32:12
77Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:32:16
78Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County0:33:02
79Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming0:33:29
80Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint0:34:35
81Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
82Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
83Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:34:39
84Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
85Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
86Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
87Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
88Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
89Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
90Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
91Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
92Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
93Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
94John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
95Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:34:52
96Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
97James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
98Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
99Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
100Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
101Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
102James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
103James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:34:57
104Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:35:00
105Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:35:13
106Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County0:35:16
107Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
108Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
109Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
110Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
111Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
112Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
113Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
114Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
115Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
116John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
117Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
118Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
119Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
120Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
121Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
122Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
123Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
124Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
125Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
126Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
127Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
128Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
129Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
130John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
131Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
132Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
133Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:35:44
134Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
135Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
136Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
137Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
138Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
139David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical0:35:50
140James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:35:54
141David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County0:36:01
142Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:36:03
143Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:36:21
144Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
145Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:36:35
146Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:36:37
147Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:36:52
148Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
149Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:37:01
150Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:37:47
151Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:38:33
152Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:40:10
153Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County0:40:45
154Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:41:02
155Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:41:26
156Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:42:18
157Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:43:53
158Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical0:47:57
159Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD0:50:08
160Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:50:48
161Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk0:51:48
162Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
163Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
164Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:52:29
165John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
166Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:53:58
167Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk0:56:04
168Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:57:29

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team26pts
2Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint21
3Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly19
4Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp15
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly14
6Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling13
7Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence13
8Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre12
9Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp12
10Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly11
11Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie10
12Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team9
13Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre9
14Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles8
15Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia8
16Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence7
17David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling6
18Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre6
19Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles5
20Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence4
21Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized3
22Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint3
23Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling2
24Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence2
25Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly1
26Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling17pts
2Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling21
3Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly28
4Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team14
5Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge154
6Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld94

County Team Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dublin Eurocycles26:44:41
2Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:06:06
3Mayo Western Edge Medical0:27:43
4Dublin Barnardos0:34:25
5Kildare Newbridge0:34:26
6Meath Dectek0:39:46
7Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:41:45
8Dublin UCD0:41:46
9Meath 53 Degrees North0:42:13
10Waterford Comeragh0:43:39
11Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:47:09
12Donegal LK Bikes0:59:53
13Cork County1:05:26
14Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:05:49
15Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:06:39
16Galway Black Rose1:07:16
17Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:09:45
18Cork Kanturk1:13:41

International Team Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belgium An Post Sean Kelly26:09:27
2New Zealand National Team0:00:08
3Britain Motorpoint0:01:29
4Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:08:26
5Australia Drapac Cycling0:08:30
6France AVC Aix en Provence0:09:49
7Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
8Britain Sigma Specialized0:10:10
9Ireland Team Skoda0:19:26
10Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:31:46
11USA Wonderful Pistachios0:43:09
12Greece KTM Murcia0:44:29
13Germany Thuringer Energie0:51:19
14Isle of Man Microgaming1:14:18
15Britain Scienceinsport.com1:16:09
16Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci1:16:13
17Britain Forme Impsport1:44:55

 

