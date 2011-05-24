An Post Ras past winners
Champions from 1953 to 2010
|2010
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
|2009
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Rapha Condor
|2008
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) An Post M.Donnelly Grant Thornton Sean Kelly
|2007
|Tony Martin (Ger) Thuringer Energy
|2006
|Kristian House (GBr) Recycling.co.uk
|2005
|Chris Newton (GBr) Recycling.co.uk
|2004
|David McCann (Irl) Thorntons Recycling
|2003
|Chris Newton (Great Britain)
|2002
|Ciaran Power (Ireland)
|2001
|Paul Manning (Great Britain)
|2000
|Julian Winn (Wales)
|1999
|Philip Cassidy (Ireland)
|1998
|Ciaran Power (Ireland)
|1997
|Andrew Roche (Kerry)
|1996
|Tommy Evans (Armagh)
|1995
|Paul McQuaid (Ireland)
|1994
|Declan Lonergan (Ireland)
|1993
|Eamonn Byrne (Dublin)
|1992
|Stephen Spratt (Dublin)
|1991
|Kevin Kimmage (Meath)
|1990
|Ian Chivers (Ireland)
|1989
|Dainis Ozolse (U.S.S.R)
|1988
|Paul McCormack (Ireland)
|1987
|Paul McCormack (Longford)
|1986
|Stephen Spratt (Ireland)
|1985
|Nicola Kosiakov (U.S.S.R)
|1984
|Stephen Delaney (Ireland)
|1983
|Philip Cassidy (Ireland)
|1982
|Dermot Gilleran (Ireland)
|1981
|Jamie McGahan (Scotland)
|1980
|Billy Kerr (Ireland)
|1979
|Stephen Roche (Ireland)
|1978
|Seamus Kennedy (Kerry)
|1977
|Yuri Lavyrushkin (U.S.S.R)
|1976
|Fons Steuten (Netherlands)
|1975
|Paddy Flanagan (Kildare)
|1974
|Peter Doyle (I.C.F)
|1973
|Mike O'Donoghue (Carlow)
|1972
|John Mangan (Kerry)
|1971
|Colm Nulty (Meath)
|1970
|Alexander Gysiatnikov (USSR)
|1969
|Brian Connaughton (Meath)
|1968
|Milan Hrezdira (Czech)
|1967
|Shay O'Hanlon (Dublin)
|1966
|Shay O'Hanlon (Dublin)
|1965
|Shay O'Hanlon (Dublin)
|1964
|Paddy Flanagan (Kildare)
|1963
|Zbigniew Glowaty (Poland)
|1962
|Shay O'Hanlon (Dublin)
|1961
|Tom Finn (Dublin)
|1960
|Paddy Flanagan (Kildare)
|1959
|Ben McKenna (Meath)
|1958
|Mick Murphy (Kerry)
|1957
|Frank Ward (Dublin)
|1956
|Paudie Fitzgerald (Kerry)
|1955
|Gene Mangan (Kerry)
|1954
|Joe O'Brien (National C.C)
|1953
|Colm Cristle (Gate C.C)
