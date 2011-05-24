Trending

2010Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Sweden - Team Sprocket Pro
2009Simon Richardson (GBr) Rapha Condor
2008Stephen Gallagher (Irl) An Post M.Donnelly Grant Thornton Sean Kelly
2007Tony Martin (Ger) Thuringer Energy
2006Kristian House (GBr) Recycling.co.uk
2005Chris Newton (GBr) Recycling.co.uk
2004David McCann (Irl) Thorntons Recycling
2003Chris Newton (Great Britain)
2002Ciaran Power (Ireland)
2001Paul Manning (Great Britain)
2000Julian Winn (Wales)
1999Philip Cassidy (Ireland)
1998Ciaran Power (Ireland)
1997Andrew Roche (Kerry)
1996Tommy Evans (Armagh)
1995Paul McQuaid (Ireland)
1994Declan Lonergan (Ireland)
1993Eamonn Byrne (Dublin)
1992Stephen Spratt (Dublin)
1991Kevin Kimmage (Meath)
1990Ian Chivers (Ireland)
1989Dainis Ozolse (U.S.S.R)
1988Paul McCormack (Ireland)
1987Paul McCormack (Longford)
1986Stephen Spratt (Ireland)
1985Nicola Kosiakov (U.S.S.R)
1984Stephen Delaney (Ireland)
1983Philip Cassidy (Ireland)
1982Dermot Gilleran (Ireland)
1981Jamie McGahan (Scotland)
1980Billy Kerr (Ireland)
1979Stephen Roche (Ireland)
1978Seamus Kennedy (Kerry)
1977Yuri Lavyrushkin (U.S.S.R)
1976Fons Steuten (Netherlands)
1975Paddy Flanagan (Kildare)
1974Peter Doyle (I.C.F)
1973Mike O'Donoghue (Carlow)
1972John Mangan (Kerry)
1971Colm Nulty (Meath)
1970Alexander Gysiatnikov (USSR)
1969Brian Connaughton (Meath)
1968Milan Hrezdira (Czech)
1967Shay O'Hanlon (Dublin)
1966Shay O'Hanlon (Dublin)
1965Shay O'Hanlon (Dublin)
1964Paddy Flanagan (Kildare)
1963Zbigniew Glowaty (Poland)
1962Shay O'Hanlon (Dublin)
1961Tom Finn (Dublin)
1960Paddy Flanagan (Kildare)
1959Ben McKenna (Meath)
1958Mick Murphy (Kerry)
1957Frank Ward (Dublin)
1956Paudie Fitzgerald (Kerry)
1955Gene Mangan (Kerry)
1954Joe O'Brien (National C.C)
1953Colm Cristle (Gate C.C)

