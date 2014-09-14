Ellen Skerritt wins inaugural Amy's Otway Classic
Corset and Locke round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Skerritt (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|3:15:12
|2
|Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|3
|Rebecca Locke (Liv/giant-Shimano)
|0:03:29
|4
|Alexandria Nicholls (Suzuki Brumby's)
|5
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|6
|Kate Perry (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:03:40
|7
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:03:44
|8
|Georgina Beech (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)
|9
|Rachel Ward
|0:03:47
|10
|Nikolina Orlic (Building Champions Squad)
|0:03:51
|11
|Nicole Moerig (Liv/giant-Shimano)
|12
|Bridie O'Donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
|13
|Allison Rice (Suzuki Brumby's)
|14
|Crystal Wemyss (Bicycle Superstore)
|15
|Laura Darlington (Suzuki Brumby's)
|16
|Verita Stewart (Specialized Securitor)
|0:04:09
|17
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Brumby's)
|0:04:22
|18
|Claire Michel (Heath.com.au-IRIA)
|19
|Chloe McConville (VIS)
|0:07:03
|20
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:12:24
|21
|Elizabeth Doueal (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)
|22
|Jessica Huston
|0:12:53
|23
|Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team)
|0:12:55
|24
|Tayla Evans (Building Champions Squad)
|0:14:00
|25
|Emily Cust (Heath.com.au-IRIA)
|0:14:08
|26
|Penny Brown (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)
|0:14:51
|27
|Georgia Baker (VIS)
|0:16:37
|28
|Jessica Toghill (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:18:02
|29
|Grace Phang
|30
|Joanne Tralaggan (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|0:18:06
|31
|Justyna Lubkowski (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)
|0:18:14
|32
|Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor)
|0:18:21
|33
|Brooke Anderson
|0:18:23
|34
|Margeaux Thompson
|0:18:30
|35
|Minda Murray (Building Champions Squad)
|0:18:45
|36
|Veronica Micich (Building Champions Squad)
|37
|Sophie Weston (Heath.com.au-IRIA)
|0:19:49
|38
|Jessica Lane
|0:23:18
|39
|Serene Lee (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|0:24:08
|40
|Anne Bramley (Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team)
|0:24:15
|41
|Melissa Robinson (Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team)
|0:24:21
|42
|Jasmine McMillan (Specialized Securitor)
|43
|Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:24:25
|44
|Marissa Madden
|45
|Nicole Whitburn (Liv/giant-Shimano)
|0:26:51
|46
|Emma Scott (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:31:55
|47
|Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Brumby's)
|0:35:01
|48
|Stephanie Lord
|0:43:08
|DNF
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)
|DNF
|Prudence Rothwell (BikeBug-NextGen Racing)
|DNF
|Ella Scanlan-Bloor
|DNS
|Jemma Brown (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
|DNS
|Naomi Williams (Liv/giant-Shimano)
|DNS
|Gina Ricardo
