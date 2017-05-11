Trending

Guarnier wins opening stage of Amgen Women's Tour

US champion back to full strength after early season concussion

Image 1 of 31

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) celebrates stage 1 victory

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) celebrates stage 1 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 31

The riders get ready for stage 1 of the Amgen Women's Tour

The riders get ready for stage 1 of the Amgen Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 31

The peloton enters a tunnel on course

The peloton enters a tunnel on course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 31

A T-rex came out to watch the stage today

A T-rex came out to watch the stage today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 31

The Amgen Women's Tour peloton speeds along

The Amgen Women's Tour peloton speeds along
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 31

Lake Tahoe on the other side of the road

Lake Tahoe on the other side of the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 31

A scenic day of racing to kick off the Amgen Women's Tour

A scenic day of racing to kick off the Amgen Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 31

Snow capped mountains on one side of the road...

Snow capped mountains on one side of the road...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 31

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) was fourth

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) was fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 31

The Boels Dolman team huddle was the place to be post-stage

The Boels Dolman team huddle was the place to be post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 31

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 31

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 31

Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) leads the peloton over wet roads

Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare) leads the peloton over wet roads
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 31

The riders content with a wet sector of road

The riders content with a wet sector of road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 31

NZ champion Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) with Ingrid Drexel (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)

NZ champion Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) with Ingrid Drexel (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 31

Anna van der Breggen driving the peloton

Anna van der Breggen driving the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 31

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) riding in the bunch

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) riding in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 31

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM)

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 31

The Canyon-SRAM debrief stage 1 of the race

The Canyon-SRAM debrief stage 1 of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 31

Stage 1 winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

Stage 1 winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 31

Some post-stage drinks for Boels Dolmans after the stage 1 one-two

Some post-stage drinks for Boels Dolmans after the stage 1 one-two
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 31

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 31

Lizzie Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)

Lizzie Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 31

Arlenis Sierra (Astana) in the best young rider jersey

Arlenis Sierra (Astana) in the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 31

Race leader Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

Race leader Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 31

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) claimed three jerseys after her stage 1 victory

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) claimed three jerseys after her stage 1 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 31

Third place went to Arlenis Sierra (Astana)

Third place went to Arlenis Sierra (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 31

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) finishes second

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) finishes second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 31

The top three on stage 1

The top three on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 31

US champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

US champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)
Image 31 of 31

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) rolling along during stage 1

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) rolling along during stage 1

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) claimed her first victory of a troubled start to the 2017 season, coming to form just in time to repeat her win in the opening stage of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM. The US champion played off an attack by teammate and Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen to take the first race leader's jersey, with the Dutch rider sailing in for second. Guarnier's team rode hard from early in the race to keep the peloton under control and set up Guarnier for the win.

"They [Boels Dolmans] had their work cut out for them," Guarnier said. "Today was quite aggressive, and they had to keep things together, be in breaks and follow everything. I think it was a lot of work and they just let me stay calm and save everything for the finish."

Sunny skies, slight wind, and warm temperatures provided ideal racing conditions for the clockwise 117 km loop around Lake Tahoe. Racing began in earnest as the field crested the first QOM atop of Emerald Bay Summit 7km into the race. Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling) crossed the line to draw first blood in this year's race, followed by Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling.) The surge put several riders in trouble and began a series of attacks that would not stop for the remainder of the race.

Hagens Berman-Supermint, Cylance, Visit Dallas-DNA, and Team TIBCO were consistently active throughout the race with a non-stop series of attacks and counterattacks. Though constantly on the defensive, Boels Dolmans was able to lean on a strong crew of riders led by Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen.

"It was hard because the roads are big and if you are in front you feel a lot of wind, and if you are in back you feel nothing, and you can just pedal and go along with it," van der Breggen said about the day's efforts. "They knew from last year, I didn't race but they did, if there was an attack, it can be difficult to get it back, so we didn't want to get any big gaps. So at one point, the gaps get a little bigger and it was up for us to close it."

The most successful attack of the day came from Lizzie Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) who gained over a minute on the peloton midway through the race. Williams countered as Boels brought back another breakaway attempt and was able to establish a quick separation from the field.

"I was hoping that a couple of people were going to come with me, it wasn't the plan to go solo," Williams said. "But it was a good training day for me, I got my small team some exposure and it was something we really wanted to achieve today."

Williams was caught on the final climb with 25 km to go but earned the Most Courageous Rider jersey for her effort. Boels Dolmans shut down all further race activity with the idea of setting up van der Breggen and Guarnier on the final climb. Despite an increasingly hectic race situation Guarnier was able to fight through traffic to find her teammates for the push to the finish at the base of Heavenly Ski Resort.

An initial attack leading into the closing kilometers from Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) strung out the field and enabled Boels to line up their winning chess pieces. Karol-Ann Canuel began the fireworks with an attack on the final climb achieving a small gap, which was quickly neutralised by UnitedHealthcare. Anna van der Breggen then jumped taking Guarnier along with her. Guarnier launched her effort with 300 meters to go winning the race with teammate van der Breggen four seconds behind.

"I think tomorrow we are in a really good situation as a team," Guarnier said about her team's control of the general classification. "I think that with Anna in second right now, and we have really strong climbers, we should be in a good situation and hope to continue with our success here."

Arlenis Sierra (Astana), the up-and-coming Cuban rider, was third on the stage and Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) finished fourth. It was a promising finish for Winder who is coming off a recent win at the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage race.

"It's a little disappointing to be just off the podium, but not too bad for the first day," Winder said after the race. "We've got a strong team and lots of cards to play."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:03:48
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:04
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:07
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:10
5Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:14
7Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:17
8Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:20
9Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:22
11Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:00:25
12Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
13Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team0:00:28
14Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
15Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:31
16Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:33
17Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate0:00:37
18Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:39
19Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
20Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:42
21Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:00:43
22Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:00:47
23Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:50
24Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
25Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:52
26Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:00:54
27Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:56
28Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:58
29Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
30Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
31Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:00
32Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team0:01:03
33Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
34Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
35Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
36Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
37Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:07
38Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team
39Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:01:12
40Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
41Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
42Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
43Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
44Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
45Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:17
46Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:01:23
47Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:28
49Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:31
50Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate0:01:33
51Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:37
52Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
53Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
54Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
55Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
56Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
57Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
58Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
59Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
60Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
61Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
62Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:55
63Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:01:57
64Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:59
65Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:02:00
66Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:02:05
67Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
68Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
69Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:14
70Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
71Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
72Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:19
73Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
74Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:21
75Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
76Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:29
77Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:39
78Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
79Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:45
80Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:02:51
81Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:12
82Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
83Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:33
84Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
85Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:03
86Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:11:35
87Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:11:39
DNFHolly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
DNFAmy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
DNFTiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
DNFLaurel Rathbun (USA) USA National Team
DNFAstrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFJessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
DNFShana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFYusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Team Illuminate

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Tahoma, km. 36.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3pts
2Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team2
3Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing1

Finish - South Lake Tahoe, km. 117
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team9
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling6
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
7Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
8Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3
9Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing1

Mountain 1 - Emerald Bay Summit, km. 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3pts
2Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint2
3Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - South Lake Tahoe, km. 117
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team3:03:55
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:13
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:21
5Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:32
6Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:35
7Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:00:36
8Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:00:40
9Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:43
10Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:45
11Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:51
12Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:53
13Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:56
14Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
15Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
16Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team0:01:00
17Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:01:05
18Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
19Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
20Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:21
21Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:30
22Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
23Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
24Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:01:53
26Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:01:58
27Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
28Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:07
29Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
30Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:14
31Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:22
32Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:05
33Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:26

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cylance Pro Cycling9:12:33
2UnitedHealthcare0:00:11
3Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:12
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:18
5Astana Women's Team0:00:19
6Rally Cycling0:00:46
7Team Sunweb0:01:12
8Drops0:01:14
9Hagens Berman - Supermint0:01:34
10Sho - Air Twenty200:01:56
11Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:02
12Wiggle High50:02:04
13Team Illuminate0:02:13
14Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:41
15Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling0:03:42
16Colavita - Bianchi0:04:10
17USA National Team0:04:13

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:03:38
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:08
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:11
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:20
5Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:24
7Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:27
8Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:30
9Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:32
11Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:00:35
12Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
13Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team0:00:38
14Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
15Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:41
16Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:43
17Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate0:00:47
18Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:49
19Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
20Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:52
21Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:00:53
22Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:00:57
23Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:00
24Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
25Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:01:02
26Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:01:04
27Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:06
28Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:01:08
29Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
30Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
31Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:10
32Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team0:01:13
33Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
34Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
35Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
36Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
37Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:17
38Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team
39Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:01:22
40Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
41Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
42Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
43Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
44Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
45Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:27
46Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:01:33
47Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:38
49Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:41
50Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate0:01:43
51Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:44
52Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:47
53Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
54Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
55Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
56Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
57Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
58Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
59Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
60Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
61Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
62Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:05
63Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:07
64Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:09
65Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:02:10
66Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:02:15
67Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
68Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
69Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:24
70Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
71Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
72Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:29
73Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
74Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:31
75Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
76Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:39
77Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:49
78Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
79Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:55
80Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:03:01
81Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:21
82Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:22
83Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:43
84Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
85Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:13
86Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:11:45
87Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:11:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team11
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
5Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling6
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
7Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
9Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3
10Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
11Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing1
12Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3pts
2Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
4Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint2
5Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team1
6Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team3:03:49
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:09
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:19
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:27
5Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:38
6Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:00:41
7Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:00:42
8Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:00:46
9Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:49
10Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:51
11Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:57
12Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:59
13Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:01:02
14Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
15Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
16Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team0:01:06
17Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:01:11
18Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
19Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
20Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:27
21Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:36
22Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
23Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
24Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:01:59
26Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:02:04
27Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
28Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:13
29Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
30Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:20
31Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:02:28
32Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:03:11
33Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:32

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cylance Pro Cycling9:12:33
2UnitedHealthcare0:00:11
3Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:12
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:18
5Astana Women's Team0:00:19
6Rally Cycling0:00:46
7Team Sunweb0:01:12
8Drops0:01:14
9Hagens Berman - Supermint0:01:34
10Sho - Air Twenty200:01:56
11Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:02
12Wiggle High50:02:04
13Team Illuminate0:02:13
14Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:41
15Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling0:03:42
16Colavita - Bianchi0:04:10
17USA National Team0:04:13

