Guarnier wins opening stage of Amgen Women's Tour
US champion back to full strength after early season concussion
Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) claimed her first victory of a troubled start to the 2017 season, coming to form just in time to repeat her win in the opening stage of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM. The US champion played off an attack by teammate and Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen to take the first race leader's jersey, with the Dutch rider sailing in for second. Guarnier's team rode hard from early in the race to keep the peloton under control and set up Guarnier for the win.
Related Articles
"They [Boels Dolmans] had their work cut out for them," Guarnier said. "Today was quite aggressive, and they had to keep things together, be in breaks and follow everything. I think it was a lot of work and they just let me stay calm and save everything for the finish."
Sunny skies, slight wind, and warm temperatures provided ideal racing conditions for the clockwise 117 km loop around Lake Tahoe. Racing began in earnest as the field crested the first QOM atop of Emerald Bay Summit 7km into the race. Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling) crossed the line to draw first blood in this year's race, followed by Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling.) The surge put several riders in trouble and began a series of attacks that would not stop for the remainder of the race.
Hagens Berman-Supermint, Cylance, Visit Dallas-DNA, and Team TIBCO were consistently active throughout the race with a non-stop series of attacks and counterattacks. Though constantly on the defensive, Boels Dolmans was able to lean on a strong crew of riders led by Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen.
"It was hard because the roads are big and if you are in front you feel a lot of wind, and if you are in back you feel nothing, and you can just pedal and go along with it," van der Breggen said about the day's efforts. "They knew from last year, I didn't race but they did, if there was an attack, it can be difficult to get it back, so we didn't want to get any big gaps. So at one point, the gaps get a little bigger and it was up for us to close it."
The most successful attack of the day came from Lizzie Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) who gained over a minute on the peloton midway through the race. Williams countered as Boels brought back another breakaway attempt and was able to establish a quick separation from the field.
"I was hoping that a couple of people were going to come with me, it wasn't the plan to go solo," Williams said. "But it was a good training day for me, I got my small team some exposure and it was something we really wanted to achieve today."
Williams was caught on the final climb with 25 km to go but earned the Most Courageous Rider jersey for her effort. Boels Dolmans shut down all further race activity with the idea of setting up van der Breggen and Guarnier on the final climb. Despite an increasingly hectic race situation Guarnier was able to fight through traffic to find her teammates for the push to the finish at the base of Heavenly Ski Resort.
An initial attack leading into the closing kilometers from Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) strung out the field and enabled Boels to line up their winning chess pieces. Karol-Ann Canuel began the fireworks with an attack on the final climb achieving a small gap, which was quickly neutralised by UnitedHealthcare. Anna van der Breggen then jumped taking Guarnier along with her. Guarnier launched her effort with 300 meters to go winning the race with teammate van der Breggen four seconds behind.
"I think tomorrow we are in a really good situation as a team," Guarnier said about her team's control of the general classification. "I think that with Anna in second right now, and we have really strong climbers, we should be in a good situation and hope to continue with our success here."
Arlenis Sierra (Astana), the up-and-coming Cuban rider, was third on the stage and Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) finished fourth. It was a promising finish for Winder who is coming off a recent win at the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage race.
"It's a little disappointing to be just off the podium, but not too bad for the first day," Winder said after the race. "We've got a strong team and lots of cards to play."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:03:48
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:04
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|5
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:14
|7
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:17
|8
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:20
|9
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:22
|11
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:25
|12
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|13
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|14
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|16
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:33
|17
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate
|0:00:37
|18
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:39
|19
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|20
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:42
|21
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:43
|22
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:47
|23
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|24
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|25
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|26
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:00:54
|27
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|28
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:58
|29
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|30
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|31
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:00
|32
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:03
|33
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|34
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|35
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|36
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|37
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:07
|38
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team
|39
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:01:12
|40
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|41
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|42
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|43
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|44
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|45
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|46
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:01:23
|47
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:28
|49
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|50
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate
|0:01:33
|51
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|52
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|53
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|54
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|55
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|57
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|58
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|59
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|60
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|61
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|62
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:55
|63
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:01:57
|64
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:59
|65
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:02:00
|66
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:02:05
|67
|Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|68
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|69
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:14
|70
|Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|71
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|72
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:02:19
|73
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|74
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:21
|75
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
|76
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:29
|77
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:02:39
|78
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|79
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:45
|80
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:02:51
|81
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03:12
|82
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|83
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:33
|84
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|85
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:03
|86
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:11:35
|87
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:11:39
|DNF
|Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|DNF
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) USA National Team
|DNF
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNF
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|DNF
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Team Illuminate
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|2
|3
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|9
|4
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|7
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|8
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|9
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|2
|3
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|3:03:55
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:13
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|5
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:32
|6
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:36
|8
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:40
|9
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:43
|10
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|11
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:51
|12
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:53
|13
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:56
|14
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|15
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|16
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team
|0:01:00
|17
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:01:05
|18
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|19
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|20
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:21
|21
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|22
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|23
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|24
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:01:53
|26
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:01:58
|27
|Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|28
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:07
|29
|Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|30
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:14
|31
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:22
|32
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03:05
|33
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:26
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|9:12:33
|2
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:11
|3
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:12
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:18
|5
|Astana Women's Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:46
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:12
|8
|Drops
|0:01:14
|9
|Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:01:34
|10
|Sho - Air Twenty20
|0:01:56
|11
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:02
|12
|Wiggle High5
|0:02:04
|13
|Team Illuminate
|0:02:13
|14
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:41
|15
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling
|0:03:42
|16
|Colavita - Bianchi
|0:04:10
|17
|USA National Team
|0:04:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:03:38
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:08
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|5
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:24
|7
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:27
|8
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:30
|9
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:32
|11
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:35
|12
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|13
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|14
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|16
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:43
|17
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate
|0:00:47
|18
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:49
|19
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|20
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:52
|21
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:53
|22
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:57
|23
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|24
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|25
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|26
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:01:04
|27
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|28
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:08
|29
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|30
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|31
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:10
|32
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:13
|33
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|34
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|35
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|36
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|37
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:17
|38
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team
|39
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:01:22
|40
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|41
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|42
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|43
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|44
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|45
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|46
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:01:33
|47
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:38
|49
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:41
|50
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate
|0:01:43
|51
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:44
|52
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|53
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|54
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|55
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|57
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|58
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|59
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|60
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|61
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|62
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:05
|63
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:02:07
|64
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:09
|65
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:02:10
|66
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:02:15
|67
|Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|68
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|69
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:24
|70
|Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|71
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|72
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:02:29
|73
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|74
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:31
|75
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
|76
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:39
|77
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:02:49
|78
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|79
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:55
|80
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:03:01
|81
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03:21
|82
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03:22
|83
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:43
|84
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|85
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:13
|86
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:11:45
|87
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:11:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|11
|4
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|7
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|9
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|10
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|11
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|12
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|4
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|2
|5
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|1
|6
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|3:03:49
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:19
|4
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|5
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:42
|8
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:46
|9
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:49
|10
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|11
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:57
|12
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:59
|13
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:02
|14
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|15
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|16
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team
|0:01:06
|17
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:01:11
|18
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|19
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|20
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:27
|21
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|22
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|23
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Colavita/Bianchi
|24
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:01:59
|26
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:02:04
|27
|Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|28
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:13
|29
|Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|30
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:20
|31
|Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:02:28
|32
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:03:11
|33
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|9:12:33
|2
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:11
|3
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:12
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:18
|5
|Astana Women's Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:46
|7
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:12
|8
|Drops
|0:01:14
|9
|Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:01:34
|10
|Sho - Air Twenty20
|0:01:56
|11
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:02
|12
|Wiggle High5
|0:02:04
|13
|Team Illuminate
|0:02:13
|14
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:41
|15
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling
|0:03:42
|16
|Colavita - Bianchi
|0:04:10
|17
|USA National Team
|0:04:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy