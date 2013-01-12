Trending

Myrah on top in men's 45+ 'cross championship

Studley doubles up in age group championship

Image 1 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 40 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 41 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 42 of 115

Amanda Carey (Boise Volkswagon) seemed poised to win but a flat plus a problem with her pit bike cost her the race

Amanda Carey (Boise Volkswagon) seemed poised to win but a flat plus a problem with her pit bike cost her the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 43 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 44 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 45 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 46 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 47 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 48 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 49 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 50 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 51 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 52 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 53 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 54 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 55 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 56 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 57 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 58 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 59 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 60 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 61 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 62 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 63 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 64 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 65 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 66 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 67 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 68 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 69 of 115

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 70 of 115

Get Out Durango girls

Get Out Durango girls
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 71 of 115

Marion Jamison from Ladies First Racing on the front row

Marion Jamison from Ladies First Racing on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 72 of 115

Word Champion Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Racing)

Word Champion Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 73 of 115

A front row racer

A front row racer
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 74 of 115

Ladies front row

Ladies front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 75 of 115

Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team) leading on lap one

Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team) leading on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 76 of 115

Kari Studley (Redline) chasing on lap one

Kari Studley (Redline) chasing on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 77 of 115

Alyssa Severn (My Wife Inc) rounding a corner on lap one

Alyssa Severn (My Wife Inc) rounding a corner on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 78 of 115

Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team) running the barriers

Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team) running the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 79 of 115

Kari Studley (Redline) and Rebecca Blatt going head to head

Kari Studley (Redline) and Rebecca Blatt going head to head
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 80 of 115

The World Champion Rebecca Gross found herself behind from the beginning

The World Champion Rebecca Gross found herself behind from the beginning
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 81 of 115

Ellen Sherrill (Bicycle Bluebook) high stepping the barriers

Ellen Sherrill (Bicycle Bluebook) high stepping the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 82 of 115

Kari Studley (Redline) alone on lap two

Kari Studley (Redline) alone on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 83 of 115

Brianne Marshall (NoTubes Endurance Racing) running the muddy steps

Brianne Marshall (NoTubes Endurance Racing) running the muddy steps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 84 of 115

Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team) on the long set of stairs

Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team) on the long set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 85 of 115

The World Champ was struggling in these conditions

The World Champ was struggling in these conditions
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 86 of 115

Ellen Sherrill (Bicycle Bluebook) using classic cyclocross form to ascend the stairs

Ellen Sherrill (Bicycle Bluebook) using classic cyclocross form to ascend the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 87 of 115

Christine Tamillio (Ladies First Racing) is never without a smile

Christine Tamillio (Ladies First Racing) is never without a smile
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 88 of 115

Christine Tamillio (Ladies First Racing) enjoying her mud treatment

Christine Tamillio (Ladies First Racing) enjoying her mud treatment
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 89 of 115

Kari Studley (Redline) wins her first national championship

Kari Studley (Redline) wins her first national championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 90 of 115

Women’s start led by Kari Studley (Redline)

Women’s start led by Kari Studley (Redline)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 91 of 115

Kari Studley (Redline) takes the hole-shot on wet pavement

Kari Studley (Redline) takes the hole-shot on wet pavement
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 92 of 115

Allyson Tufano (L) and Christine Tamillio battling at the barriers

Allyson Tufano (L) and Christine Tamillio battling at the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 93 of 115

Marion Jamison (Ladies First Racing) riding the mud

Marion Jamison (Ladies First Racing) riding the mud
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 94 of 115

Alyssa Severn (My Wife Inc) with one lap to go

Alyssa Severn (My Wife Inc) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 95 of 115

Grace Chappell (SpokesWomen Syndicate) hoofing it up the stairs

Grace Chappell (SpokesWomen Syndicate) hoofing it up the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 96 of 115

Women's front row

Women's front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 97 of 115

Amanda Carey (Boise Volkswagon) is the favorite today

Amanda Carey (Boise Volkswagon) is the favorite today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 98 of 115

Amanda Carey (Boise Volkswagon) leading on lap one

Amanda Carey (Boise Volkswagon) leading on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 99 of 115

Corey Coogan Cisek (Cyclocrossracing.com) on her way to winning a national championship

Corey Coogan Cisek (Cyclocrossracing.com) on her way to winning a national championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 100 of 115

Katie Melena (Bicycle Bluebook) on lap one

Katie Melena (Bicycle Bluebook) on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 101 of 115

Elicia Hildenbrand (Team Rambuski Law) rounding a muddy turn on lap one

Elicia Hildenbrand (Team Rambuski Law) rounding a muddy turn on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 102 of 115

Angelina Stevens (Garneau Custum) having trouble with a turn

Angelina Stevens (Garneau Custum) having trouble with a turn
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 103 of 115

Carol Jeane Sansome (Silver Cycle) heading out from the pits

Carol Jeane Sansome (Silver Cycle) heading out from the pits
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 104 of 115

Corey Coogan Cisek (Cyclocrossracing.com) and Amanda Carey going for the win

Corey Coogan Cisek (Cyclocrossracing.com) and Amanda Carey going for the win
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 105 of 115

Amanda Carey (Boise Volkswagon) pulls ahead of Coogan Cisek

Amanda Carey (Boise Volkswagon) pulls ahead of Coogan Cisek
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 106 of 115

Katie Melena (Bicycle Bluebook) running the barriers

Katie Melena (Bicycle Bluebook) running the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 107 of 115

Elicia Hildenbrand (Team Rambuski Law) at the barrier

Elicia Hildenbrand (Team Rambuski Law) at the barrier
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 108 of 115

Cynthia Bannink from Madison, Wisconsin

Cynthia Bannink from Madison, Wisconsin
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 109 of 115

Amanda Carey (Boise Volkswagon) with a commanding lead on lap three

Amanda Carey (Boise Volkswagon) with a commanding lead on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 110 of 115

A racer concentrates on the front row

A racer concentrates on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 111 of 115

Krystal Boni (Rapid Racing)

Krystal Boni (Rapid Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 112 of 115

Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee Racing) blew away the field at the start

Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee Racing) blew away the field at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 113 of 115

Jennifer Gaertner (Motofish Racing) chasing Nowlin at the start

Jennifer Gaertner (Motofish Racing) chasing Nowlin at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 114 of 115

Krystal Boni (Rapid Racing) mid-pack at the start

Krystal Boni (Rapid Racing) mid-pack at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 115 of 115

Amanda Carey (Boise Volkswagon) with a massive lead before a flat cost her the race

Amanda Carey (Boise Volkswagon) with a massive lead before a flat cost her the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

Men - Cat 1/2/3 - Master - 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Donald Myrah0:46:22
2Roger Aspholm (Finkraft)0:00:36
3Tim Butler (Evolution Racing Team-WA)0:00:41
4Craig Cozza (UPMC Cycling Performance)0:01:26
5Brian Conant (The Pony Shop)0:01:38
6Paul Richard (Cyclocrossworld)0:01:53
7Jeff Weinert (Wolverine Sports Club)0:01:57
8Jon Cariveau (MOOTS)0:02:18
9Christopher Smith (Hup United)0:02:25
10Jeffrey Hall (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:02:41
11David Weber (Team Kappius)
12Michael Mcshane (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team/Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)0:02:44
13Ralf Warmuth (Finkraft)0:03:05
14Gannon Myall (California Giant Cycling)0:03:47
15Jonathan Card
16Waldek Stepniowski (Team LUNA Chix)0:03:49
17Bryan Rheude (The Pony Shop)0:05:19
18Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:05:24
19Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)
20Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)0:05:37
21Tim Boundy (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
22Jw Miller0:05:42
23Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)0:05:43
24Richard Mcclung (Lake Washington Velo)0:06:19
25David Mccomb (Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Steel Racing LLC)0:06:29
26Carl Boni (Rapid Racing)0:06:43
27Scott Forrest0:06:45
28Michael Curtes (Twin Six)0:06:48
29Brent Evans (Roberta Sun)0:07:27
30Kelly Cline (Club Wissahickon)
31James Cochran (Atlas Cycling/Atlas Cycling Team)0:07:47
32Keith Lucas (Be Real Sports)0:08:01
33David Tricamo0:08:30
34Christando Lombardo (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:08:34
35Paul Schoening (Team Plan C)0:08:47
36Sean Runnette (Bailey Bikes)0:08:55
37Bryan Harwood (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:08:56
38 (-1 lap)Christopher Berge (Magnus)
39John Ericsson
40Michael Schulze (Bio Wheels Racing)
41Mike Scalise (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
42Dominic Casey (Iron Cycles)
43Ken Krebs (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
44Tom Winkel (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin/Team Wisconsin)
45Gregory Ferguson (Trek Midwest Team)
46Brian Milnick (Routine Leg Works)
47Michael Mckinney (Big Ring Flyers)
48James Nowak (ABD Cycling Club)
49Richard Prodans (Alberto's Sport)
50 (-2 lap)Timothy Theobald (Hollander Benelux Racing p/b Badger Allo/Hollander RDC)
51Michael Seiler (Rogue Racing Project)
52Colm Flannery
53Mark Fasczewski (Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team/Scenic City Velo)
54Don Maschka (North Iowa Spin)
55Jerry Hayes (Queen City Wheels)
56Frank Lofrano (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
57Scott Fabijanski (Wolverine Sports Club)
58Chris Freter (Backroom Coffee Roasters / Echelon Cycling Team)
59 (-3 lap)Christopher Quinn (Magnus)
DNFJohn Gatch (Bandwidth.com/Cincinnati Velo Club Inc)
DNFArthur Newton Cole Iii (The Pony Shop)

Men - Junior - 10-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Francisco (Red Zone Cycling)0:19:54
2Nolan Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:00:02
3William Bobrow (Better Cycling of Louisville)0:00:52
4Gideon Bender (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)0:00:54
5Oliver Hart (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:09
6Alex Morton (Fraser Bicycle & Fitness)0:01:12
7Harrison White (nycross.com)
8Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:29
9Sean Goguen (C.F. Racing)0:01:50
10Nick Carter (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
11Tyler Reynolds (Jimmy John's Racing Team/Pella Bike Racing)0:01:51
12Nicholas Petrov (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)0:02:23
13Aiden Keller (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:38
14Gabriel Dobrozsi (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)0:02:42
15Cole Herrmann0:03:11
16Dakota Cline (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:43
17Ethan Peterson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:03:47
18Vin Hludzinski (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:49
19Lewis Gatch (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)0:04:09
20Lucas Stierwalt (Queen City Wheels)0:04:26
21Jacob Krynock (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)0:04:52
22Mikko Aho0:05:36
23Owen Myall (California Giant Cycling)
24Brennan Foster0:05:41
25Adam Vail (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)0:05:44
26Henry Mcalvanah (Magnus)0:06:20
27Brennan Hodgins (Cycle U)0:07:18
28 (-1 lap)Nathan Pawlak (Boulder Junior Cycling)
29Peter Swinand (The Pony Shop)
30Olin Ferguson
31Kyle Johnson
32Garrett Mcnear (Red Zone Cycling)
33Joey Mittelberg (Team Mack Racing Assn/Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)
34 (-2 laps)Keaton Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)

Men - Junior - 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:20:35
2Evan Clouse (Cole Sport)0:01:16
3Edward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)0:01:29
4Cassidy Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:33
5Kevin Goguen (C.F. Racing)0:02:11
6Scott Funston (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)0:02:12
7Simon Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team/ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)0:02:39
8George Schulz (The Bike Lane)0:02:48
9Andrew Schmidt (Tread Head Cycling)0:02:51
10Sean Mcelroy (Team Specialized Racing Juniors/Team Specialized Racing)
11Ryan Aittaniemi (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)0:03:11
12Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:03:18
13Jules Gilliam (Team Specialized Racing Juniors/Team Specialized Racing)0:03:19
14Alexander Christian (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)0:03:50
15Philip Hempstead (Northampton Cycling Club)0:04:00
16Drew Sotebeer (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:04:04
17Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)0:04:10
18Donovan Birky (Bend Endurance Academy)0:04:22
19Garrett Smith (Tri Cities Road Club)0:04:27
20Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)0:04:40
21Benjamin King (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)0:04:41
22Daniel Vaughn (Corning/NoTubes Race Team/Crystal City Cycling)0:04:55
23Jack Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:05:29
24Jonah Thompson (High Desert Bicycles Team)0:05:30
25Ethan Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:05:40
26Jackson Mcnear (Red Zone Cycling)0:06:05
27Enzo Allwein (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)0:06:07
28Donald Seib (Bikeman.com)0:06:15
29Samuel Spende (Tread Head Cycling)0:06:52
30Nick Gordon (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)0:07:00
31Nolan Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:07:23
32Juan Gonzalez (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)0:07:35
33Eli Woodard0:07:55
34Wyatt Furois (Gopher Wheelmen)0:08:36
35Cameron Fisk (Red Zone Cycling)0:08:38
36Ryan Madis (WAS Labs Cycling)0:09:03
37Dylan Rockwood (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)0:09:51
38Jack Warner (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:10:11
39 (-1 lap)Mark Myles (Be Real Sports)
40Diego Arana (Beverly Bike/VeePak)
DNFSumner Feary (The Pony Shop)

Men - Junior - 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (IC3Colorado/International Christian Cycling Club)0:29:58
2Spencer Petrov (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)0:00:32
3Cooper Willsey (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld/Cyclocrossworld)0:00:40
4Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling)0:01:02
5Cameron Beard (Bend Endurance Academy)0:01:19
6Brannan Fix0:01:39
7Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:01:48
8Liam Dunn (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:02:30
9Samuel Rosenberg0:02:36
10Ian Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)0:02:39
11Seth Rider (901 Racing)0:03:08
12Adin Baird (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:13
13Cormac Dunn (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:03:17
14Jordan Lewis (MSG Cyclocross/Tri Cities Road Club)
15Stuart Mcknight (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:39
16Lance Haidet0:03:44
17Jack Tanner (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:51
18Ian Mcshane (Red Zone Cycling)0:03:52
19Nicholas Vorwerk (Team Type 1)0:03:59
20Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)0:04:01
21Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:03
22Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:17
23John Algermissen (NM Devo)0:05:20
24Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:05:30
25Tanner Browne (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)0:05:42
26Evan Geary (Slalom Consulting Racing)0:06:11
27Maxx Hall (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:06:36
28James Francisco (Red Zone Cycling)0:06:50
29Joshua Anderson (Essex County Velo)0:07:29
30Jonathan Brown (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:07:38
31Josiah Longenecker (Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Steel Racing LLC)0:07:41
32Harrison Winkel (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin/Team Wisconsin)0:08:03
33Alexander Dorschner (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)0:08:17
34Ian Henriksen (Melon City Bike Club Inc.)0:09:19
35 (-1 lap)Sam Beste (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
36Zachary Ross (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
37Nathan Ross (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
38Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
39Justin Bird
40Will Curtis (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
41 (-2 laps)Jake Mceneaney
42Hugh Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
DNFAlec Porter (Bianchi/Grand Performance/St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
DNFSamuel Lear (Adventures for the Cure)

Women - Cat 1/2/3 - Master - 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kari Studley (Team Redline)0:35:28
2Brianne Marshall (NoTubes Endurance Racing)0:00:15
3Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:01:08
4Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling)0:01:37
5Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team/Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)0:02:04
6Ellen Sherrill (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)0:02:14
7Marian Jamison0:03:45
8Alyssa Severn (My Wife Inc)0:04:23
9Jessica D'amato (Evol Elite Racing)0:04:53
10Jessica Hill (The Pony Shop)0:05:27
11Kathleen Wulfkuhle (C3-Twenty20cycling.com/Charm City Cycling LLC)0:05:41
12Michelle Bishop (North Point Women's Racing Team)0:06:21
13Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Western Howard County Cycling)0:06:57
14Kristin Korevec (MadCity Velo Club)0:07:16
15Kim Thompson (Spidermonkey Cycling)0:07:28
16Christina Tamilio (Ladies First/Minuteman Road Club)0:07:31
17Anna Dingman0:08:05
18Rebecca Zink0:09:48
19April Morgan0:10:05
20Breeze Brown (Evol Elite Racing)0:10:19
21Grace Chappell (SpokesWomen Syndicate/SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc.)0:15:06
22Kate Konkle0:15:52
23Catherine Watkins (Team Higher Gear/Higher Gear Chicago Cycling Club)0:17:07

Women - Cat 1/2/3 - Master - 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corey Coogan Cisek (Cyclocrossracing.com)0:37:47
2Amanda Carey0:00:45
3Katie Melena (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)0:01:41
4Cynthia Bannink0:01:46
5Elicia Hildebrand (Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski Law)0:02:35
6Jennifer Gaertner (Motofish Racing)0:02:58
7Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee Racing)0:04:48
8Emily Thurston (Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski Law)0:05:20
9Carol Jeane Sansome (Silver Cycling)0:05:21
10Kristal Boni (Rapid Racing)0:07:33
11Jennifer Tillman (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:07:37
12Angelina Stevens (Garneau Custom)0:10:44
13 (-1 lap)Hidi Cramer (Avanti Racing Club)
14Amanda Mcnabb (Team Group Health/Sound Velo Cycling Club)

Women - Junior - 10-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Clouse (cole sport/Cole Sport)0:20:57
2Arianna Schafer (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:02:58
3Morgan Fortin (Goathead Jr. Devo)0:02:59
4Emma Osborne (Team Extreme)0:03:11
5Tea Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:16
6Gabrielle Lehnert0:03:32
7Petra Schmidtmann (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:03:49
8Cheyenne Comer (CCF Racing Team/CPT)0:05:24
9 (-1 lap)Lauren Zoerner (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
10Aynslee King (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)
11Victoria Brocket (Ethos Racing)
12Stephanie Lawrence (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)
13Kate Seiler (Red Zone Cycling)
14Amber Payne (Red Zone Cycling)
15Jennifer Mettler

Women - Junior - 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courtney Comer (CCF Racing Team/CPT)0:12:05
2Sydney Lach (Team Kenda presented by RACC)0:00:08
3Ashley Zoerner (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:00:13
4Turner Ramsay (Killington Mountain School)0:00:27
5Abigail Youngwerth (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:00:28
6Anya Malarski (County Cycles/Gopher Wheelmen)0:00:30
7Allison Moorhead (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:01:10
8Kennedy Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)0:01:22
9Carrley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:32
10Kate Dietrich (Red Zone Cycling)0:01:43
11Alijah Beatty (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)
12Anica Koontz Miller (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)0:02:04
13Emma Hayes (Queen City Wheels)0:02:38
14Danielle Krebs (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:04:18
15Ella Neurohr (Chicago Cuttin Crew)0:04:33
16Tess Anderson (Spin Doctor Cyclewerks/Spin Doctor Cyclewerks Cycling Club)0:05:34
17Amelia Van Maldegiam (Spin Doctor Cyclewerks/Spin Doctor Cyclewerks Cycling Club)0:05:53

Women - Junior - 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (Cyclocrossworld)0:33:46
2Mina Anderberg (T.E.A.M. Fuji/Sports T.E.A.M.)0:00:56
3Hannah Arensman (Fiets Maan Racing p/b Luna Cycles)0:01:29
4Emma Swartz (Junior Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts)0:01:33
5Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)0:01:53
6Victoria Gates (JAM Fund / NCC /Tenet Racing)0:02:30
7Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico)0:02:32
8Shannon Mallory (Shuksan Velo Club)0:03:04
9Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com)0:03:19
10Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)0:04:37
11Hailey Fortin (Get Out! New Mexico)0:05:37
12 (-1 lap)Hannah Eckvahl (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
13Gina Johnson (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
14Mackenzie Green (Queen City Wheels)
15Rachel Dobrozsi (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
16Emily Falk (Red Zone Cycling)
17Jocelyn Vides (Velo Reno P/B Tamarack Junction)

Women - Junior - 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:32:54
2Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)0:00:30
3Hannah Finchamp (Team LUNA Chix)0:01:02
4Bailey Semian (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:03:35
5Sarah Huang (ExergyTWENTY16)0:03:58
6Andrea Casebolt (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)0:04:05
7Kelly Catlin (Gopher Wheelmen)0:05:39
8Ginny Jeppi (Sublime Athletics Velo)0:06:29
9Karen Brocket (JETCycling/JET Cycling)0:06:49
10Emily Huebner (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)0:07:00
11Madeleine Myall (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized/California Giant Cycling)0:07:10
12Mccauley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:07:46
13Madelaine Melcher (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)0:08:09
14Rachael Jensen (RACC pb GG/Racers Against Childhood Cancer)0:08:43
15 (-1 lap)Lauryn Andre
16Mei Zhao (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
17Emily Neice (Spin Zone Racing Women/Spin Zone Racing)
18Alex Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)

Latest on Cyclingnews