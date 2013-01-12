Myrah on top in men's 45+ 'cross championship
Studley doubles up in age group championship
Image 1 of 115
Image 2 of 115
Image 3 of 115
Image 4 of 115
Image 5 of 115
Image 6 of 115
Image 7 of 115
Image 8 of 115
Image 9 of 115
Image 10 of 115
Image 11 of 115
Image 12 of 115
Image 13 of 115
Image 14 of 115
Image 15 of 115
Image 16 of 115
Image 17 of 115
Image 18 of 115
Image 19 of 115
Image 20 of 115
Image 21 of 115
Image 22 of 115
Image 23 of 115
Image 24 of 115
Image 25 of 115
Image 26 of 115
Image 27 of 115
Image 28 of 115
Image 29 of 115
Image 30 of 115
Image 31 of 115
Image 32 of 115
Image 33 of 115
Image 34 of 115
Image 35 of 115
Image 36 of 115
Image 37 of 115
Image 38 of 115
Image 39 of 115
Image 40 of 115
Image 41 of 115
Image 42 of 115
Image 43 of 115
Image 44 of 115
Image 45 of 115
Image 46 of 115
Image 47 of 115
Image 48 of 115
Image 49 of 115
Image 50 of 115
Image 51 of 115
Image 52 of 115
Image 53 of 115
Image 54 of 115
Image 55 of 115
Image 56 of 115
Image 57 of 115
Image 58 of 115
Image 59 of 115
Image 60 of 115
Image 61 of 115
Image 62 of 115
Image 63 of 115
Image 64 of 115
Image 65 of 115
Image 66 of 115
Image 67 of 115
Image 68 of 115
Image 69 of 115
Image 70 of 115
Image 71 of 115
Image 72 of 115
Image 73 of 115
Image 74 of 115
Image 75 of 115
Image 76 of 115
Image 77 of 115
Image 78 of 115
Image 79 of 115
Image 80 of 115
Image 81 of 115
Image 82 of 115
Image 83 of 115
Image 84 of 115
Image 85 of 115
Image 86 of 115
Image 87 of 115
Image 88 of 115
Image 89 of 115
Image 90 of 115
Image 91 of 115
Image 92 of 115
Image 93 of 115
Image 94 of 115
Image 95 of 115
Image 96 of 115
Image 97 of 115
Image 98 of 115
Image 99 of 115
Image 100 of 115
Image 101 of 115
Image 102 of 115
Image 103 of 115
Image 104 of 115
Image 105 of 115
Image 106 of 115
Image 107 of 115
Image 108 of 115
Image 109 of 115
Image 110 of 115
Image 111 of 115
Image 112 of 115
Image 113 of 115
Image 114 of 115
Image 115 of 115
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Donald Myrah
|0:46:22
|2
|Roger Aspholm (Finkraft)
|0:00:36
|3
|Tim Butler (Evolution Racing Team-WA)
|0:00:41
|4
|Craig Cozza (UPMC Cycling Performance)
|0:01:26
|5
|Brian Conant (The Pony Shop)
|0:01:38
|6
|Paul Richard (Cyclocrossworld)
|0:01:53
|7
|Jeff Weinert (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:01:57
|8
|Jon Cariveau (MOOTS)
|0:02:18
|9
|Christopher Smith (Hup United)
|0:02:25
|10
|Jeffrey Hall (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|0:02:41
|11
|David Weber (Team Kappius)
|12
|Michael Mcshane (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team/Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)
|0:02:44
|13
|Ralf Warmuth (Finkraft)
|0:03:05
|14
|Gannon Myall (California Giant Cycling)
|0:03:47
|15
|Jonathan Card
|16
|Waldek Stepniowski (Team LUNA Chix)
|0:03:49
|17
|Bryan Rheude (The Pony Shop)
|0:05:19
|18
|Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:05:24
|19
|Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)
|20
|Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:05:37
|21
|Tim Boundy (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|22
|Jw Miller
|0:05:42
|23
|Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports Racing)
|0:05:43
|24
|Richard Mcclung (Lake Washington Velo)
|0:06:19
|25
|David Mccomb (Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Steel Racing LLC)
|0:06:29
|26
|Carl Boni (Rapid Racing)
|0:06:43
|27
|Scott Forrest
|0:06:45
|28
|Michael Curtes (Twin Six)
|0:06:48
|29
|Brent Evans (Roberta Sun)
|0:07:27
|30
|Kelly Cline (Club Wissahickon)
|31
|James Cochran (Atlas Cycling/Atlas Cycling Team)
|0:07:47
|32
|Keith Lucas (Be Real Sports)
|0:08:01
|33
|David Tricamo
|0:08:30
|34
|Christando Lombardo (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:08:34
|35
|Paul Schoening (Team Plan C)
|0:08:47
|36
|Sean Runnette (Bailey Bikes)
|0:08:55
|37
|Bryan Harwood (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:08:56
|38 (-1 lap)
|Christopher Berge (Magnus)
|39
|John Ericsson
|40
|Michael Schulze (Bio Wheels Racing)
|41
|Mike Scalise (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|42
|Dominic Casey (Iron Cycles)
|43
|Ken Krebs (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|44
|Tom Winkel (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin/Team Wisconsin)
|45
|Gregory Ferguson (Trek Midwest Team)
|46
|Brian Milnick (Routine Leg Works)
|47
|Michael Mckinney (Big Ring Flyers)
|48
|James Nowak (ABD Cycling Club)
|49
|Richard Prodans (Alberto's Sport)
|50 (-2 lap)
|Timothy Theobald (Hollander Benelux Racing p/b Badger Allo/Hollander RDC)
|51
|Michael Seiler (Rogue Racing Project)
|52
|Colm Flannery
|53
|Mark Fasczewski (Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team/Scenic City Velo)
|54
|Don Maschka (North Iowa Spin)
|55
|Jerry Hayes (Queen City Wheels)
|56
|Frank Lofrano (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|57
|Scott Fabijanski (Wolverine Sports Club)
|58
|Chris Freter (Backroom Coffee Roasters / Echelon Cycling Team)
|59 (-3 lap)
|Christopher Quinn (Magnus)
|DNF
|John Gatch (Bandwidth.com/Cincinnati Velo Club Inc)
|DNF
|Arthur Newton Cole Iii (The Pony Shop)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Francisco (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:19:54
|2
|Nolan Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:00:02
|3
|William Bobrow (Better Cycling of Louisville)
|0:00:52
|4
|Gideon Bender (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)
|0:00:54
|5
|Oliver Hart (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:09
|6
|Alex Morton (Fraser Bicycle & Fitness)
|0:01:12
|7
|Harrison White (nycross.com)
|8
|Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:29
|9
|Sean Goguen (C.F. Racing)
|0:01:50
|10
|Nick Carter (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|11
|Tyler Reynolds (Jimmy John's Racing Team/Pella Bike Racing)
|0:01:51
|12
|Nicholas Petrov (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|0:02:23
|13
|Aiden Keller (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:02:38
|14
|Gabriel Dobrozsi (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|0:02:42
|15
|Cole Herrmann
|0:03:11
|16
|Dakota Cline (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:43
|17
|Ethan Peterson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:03:47
|18
|Vin Hludzinski (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:49
|19
|Lewis Gatch (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|0:04:09
|20
|Lucas Stierwalt (Queen City Wheels)
|0:04:26
|21
|Jacob Krynock (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|0:04:52
|22
|Mikko Aho
|0:05:36
|23
|Owen Myall (California Giant Cycling)
|24
|Brennan Foster
|0:05:41
|25
|Adam Vail (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|0:05:44
|26
|Henry Mcalvanah (Magnus)
|0:06:20
|27
|Brennan Hodgins (Cycle U)
|0:07:18
|28 (-1 lap)
|Nathan Pawlak (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|29
|Peter Swinand (The Pony Shop)
|30
|Olin Ferguson
|31
|Kyle Johnson
|32
|Garrett Mcnear (Red Zone Cycling)
|33
|Joey Mittelberg (Team Mack Racing Assn/Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD)
|34 (-2 laps)
|Keaton Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denzel Stephenson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:20:35
|2
|Evan Clouse (Cole Sport)
|0:01:16
|3
|Edward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:01:29
|4
|Cassidy Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:33
|5
|Kevin Goguen (C.F. Racing)
|0:02:11
|6
|Scott Funston (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)
|0:02:12
|7
|Simon Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team/ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|0:02:39
|8
|George Schulz (The Bike Lane)
|0:02:48
|9
|Andrew Schmidt (Tread Head Cycling)
|0:02:51
|10
|Sean Mcelroy (Team Specialized Racing Juniors/Team Specialized Racing)
|11
|Ryan Aittaniemi (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:03:11
|12
|Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:03:18
|13
|Jules Gilliam (Team Specialized Racing Juniors/Team Specialized Racing)
|0:03:19
|14
|Alexander Christian (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|0:03:50
|15
|Philip Hempstead (Northampton Cycling Club)
|0:04:00
|16
|Drew Sotebeer (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|0:04:04
|17
|Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:04:10
|18
|Donovan Birky (Bend Endurance Academy)
|0:04:22
|19
|Garrett Smith (Tri Cities Road Club)
|0:04:27
|20
|Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)
|0:04:40
|21
|Benjamin King (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)
|0:04:41
|22
|Daniel Vaughn (Corning/NoTubes Race Team/Crystal City Cycling)
|0:04:55
|23
|Jack Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:05:29
|24
|Jonah Thompson (High Desert Bicycles Team)
|0:05:30
|25
|Ethan Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:05:40
|26
|Jackson Mcnear (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:06:05
|27
|Enzo Allwein (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|0:06:07
|28
|Donald Seib (Bikeman.com)
|0:06:15
|29
|Samuel Spende (Tread Head Cycling)
|0:06:52
|30
|Nick Gordon (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|0:07:00
|31
|Nolan Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:07:23
|32
|Juan Gonzalez (Bloomington Cycle Racing Team)
|0:07:35
|33
|Eli Woodard
|0:07:55
|34
|Wyatt Furois (Gopher Wheelmen)
|0:08:36
|35
|Cameron Fisk (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:08:38
|36
|Ryan Madis (WAS Labs Cycling)
|0:09:03
|37
|Dylan Rockwood (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|0:09:51
|38
|Jack Warner (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:10:11
|39 (-1 lap)
|Mark Myles (Be Real Sports)
|40
|Diego Arana (Beverly Bike/VeePak)
|DNF
|Sumner Feary (The Pony Shop)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gage Hecht (IC3Colorado/International Christian Cycling Club)
|0:29:58
|2
|Spencer Petrov (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|0:00:32
|3
|Cooper Willsey (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld/Cyclocrossworld)
|0:00:40
|4
|Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:01:02
|5
|Cameron Beard (Bend Endurance Academy)
|0:01:19
|6
|Brannan Fix
|0:01:39
|7
|Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:01:48
|8
|Liam Dunn (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:02:30
|9
|Samuel Rosenberg
|0:02:36
|10
|Ian Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:02:39
|11
|Seth Rider (901 Racing)
|0:03:08
|12
|Adin Baird (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:13
|13
|Cormac Dunn (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:03:17
|14
|Jordan Lewis (MSG Cyclocross/Tri Cities Road Club)
|15
|Stuart Mcknight (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:39
|16
|Lance Haidet
|0:03:44
|17
|Jack Tanner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:51
|18
|Ian Mcshane (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:03:52
|19
|Nicholas Vorwerk (Team Type 1)
|0:03:59
|20
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:04:01
|21
|Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:03
|22
|Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:17
|23
|John Algermissen (NM Devo)
|0:05:20
|24
|Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:05:30
|25
|Tanner Browne (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
|0:05:42
|26
|Evan Geary (Slalom Consulting Racing)
|0:06:11
|27
|Maxx Hall (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:06:36
|28
|James Francisco (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:06:50
|29
|Joshua Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|0:07:29
|30
|Jonathan Brown (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:07:38
|31
|Josiah Longenecker (Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Steel Racing LLC)
|0:07:41
|32
|Harrison Winkel (KS Energy Services / Team Wisconsin/Team Wisconsin)
|0:08:03
|33
|Alexander Dorschner (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|0:08:17
|34
|Ian Henriksen (Melon City Bike Club Inc.)
|0:09:19
|35 (-1 lap)
|Sam Beste (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|36
|Zachary Ross (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|37
|Nathan Ross (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|38
|Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|39
|Justin Bird
|40
|Will Curtis (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)
|41 (-2 laps)
|Jake Mceneaney
|42
|Hugh Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|DNF
|Alec Porter (Bianchi/Grand Performance/St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNF
|Samuel Lear (Adventures for the Cure)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kari Studley (Team Redline)
|0:35:28
|2
|Brianne Marshall (NoTubes Endurance Racing)
|0:00:15
|3
|Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:01:08
|4
|Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling)
|0:01:37
|5
|Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team/Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|0:02:04
|6
|Ellen Sherrill (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
|0:02:14
|7
|Marian Jamison
|0:03:45
|8
|Alyssa Severn (My Wife Inc)
|0:04:23
|9
|Jessica D'amato (Evol Elite Racing)
|0:04:53
|10
|Jessica Hill (The Pony Shop)
|0:05:27
|11
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (C3-Twenty20cycling.com/Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:05:41
|12
|Michelle Bishop (North Point Women's Racing Team)
|0:06:21
|13
|Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Western Howard County Cycling)
|0:06:57
|14
|Kristin Korevec (MadCity Velo Club)
|0:07:16
|15
|Kim Thompson (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|0:07:28
|16
|Christina Tamilio (Ladies First/Minuteman Road Club)
|0:07:31
|17
|Anna Dingman
|0:08:05
|18
|Rebecca Zink
|0:09:48
|19
|April Morgan
|0:10:05
|20
|Breeze Brown (Evol Elite Racing)
|0:10:19
|21
|Grace Chappell (SpokesWomen Syndicate/SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc.)
|0:15:06
|22
|Kate Konkle
|0:15:52
|23
|Catherine Watkins (Team Higher Gear/Higher Gear Chicago Cycling Club)
|0:17:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Corey Coogan Cisek (Cyclocrossracing.com)
|0:37:47
|2
|Amanda Carey
|0:00:45
|3
|Katie Melena (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
|0:01:41
|4
|Cynthia Bannink
|0:01:46
|5
|Elicia Hildebrand (Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski Law)
|0:02:35
|6
|Jennifer Gaertner (Motofish Racing)
|0:02:58
|7
|Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee Racing)
|0:04:48
|8
|Emily Thurston (Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski Law)
|0:05:20
|9
|Carol Jeane Sansome (Silver Cycling)
|0:05:21
|10
|Kristal Boni (Rapid Racing)
|0:07:33
|11
|Jennifer Tillman (Charm City Cycling LLC)
|0:07:37
|12
|Angelina Stevens (Garneau Custom)
|0:10:44
|13 (-1 lap)
|Hidi Cramer (Avanti Racing Club)
|14
|Amanda Mcnabb (Team Group Health/Sound Velo Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Clouse (cole sport/Cole Sport)
|0:20:57
|2
|Arianna Schafer (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:02:58
|3
|Morgan Fortin (Goathead Jr. Devo)
|0:02:59
|4
|Emma Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:03:11
|5
|Tea Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:03:16
|6
|Gabrielle Lehnert
|0:03:32
|7
|Petra Schmidtmann (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|0:03:49
|8
|Cheyenne Comer (CCF Racing Team/CPT)
|0:05:24
|9 (-1 lap)
|Lauren Zoerner (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|10
|Aynslee King (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)
|11
|Victoria Brocket (Ethos Racing)
|12
|Stephanie Lawrence (Front Rangers Junior Cycling)
|13
|Kate Seiler (Red Zone Cycling)
|14
|Amber Payne (Red Zone Cycling)
|15
|Jennifer Mettler
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Courtney Comer (CCF Racing Team/CPT)
|0:12:05
|2
|Sydney Lach (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|0:00:08
|3
|Ashley Zoerner (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|0:00:13
|4
|Turner Ramsay (Killington Mountain School)
|0:00:27
|5
|Abigail Youngwerth (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:00:28
|6
|Anya Malarski (County Cycles/Gopher Wheelmen)
|0:00:30
|7
|Allison Moorhead (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|0:01:10
|8
|Kennedy Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)
|0:01:22
|9
|Carrley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:32
|10
|Kate Dietrich (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:01:43
|11
|Alijah Beatty (Twisted Spokes Racing Team)
|12
|Anica Koontz Miller (Verge Sport/Test Pilot)
|0:02:04
|13
|Emma Hayes (Queen City Wheels)
|0:02:38
|14
|Danielle Krebs (Verdigris-Village CX Team/Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:04:18
|15
|Ella Neurohr (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|0:04:33
|16
|Tess Anderson (Spin Doctor Cyclewerks/Spin Doctor Cyclewerks Cycling Club)
|0:05:34
|17
|Amelia Van Maldegiam (Spin Doctor Cyclewerks/Spin Doctor Cyclewerks Cycling Club)
|0:05:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (Cyclocrossworld)
|0:33:46
|2
|Mina Anderberg (T.E.A.M. Fuji/Sports T.E.A.M.)
|0:00:56
|3
|Hannah Arensman (Fiets Maan Racing p/b Luna Cycles)
|0:01:29
|4
|Emma Swartz (Junior Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts)
|0:01:33
|5
|Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:01:53
|6
|Victoria Gates (JAM Fund / NCC /Tenet Racing)
|0:02:30
|7
|Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico)
|0:02:32
|8
|Shannon Mallory (Shuksan Velo Club)
|0:03:04
|9
|Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com)
|0:03:19
|10
|Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:04:37
|11
|Hailey Fortin (Get Out! New Mexico)
|0:05:37
|12 (-1 lap)
|Hannah Eckvahl (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
|13
|Gina Johnson (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|14
|Mackenzie Green (Queen City Wheels)
|15
|Rachel Dobrozsi (Lionhearts/Queen City Wheels)
|16
|Emily Falk (Red Zone Cycling)
|17
|Jocelyn Vides (Velo Reno P/B Tamarack Junction)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:32:54
|2
|Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:00:30
|3
|Hannah Finchamp (Team LUNA Chix)
|0:01:02
|4
|Bailey Semian (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:03:35
|5
|Sarah Huang (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:03:58
|6
|Andrea Casebolt (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)
|0:04:05
|7
|Kelly Catlin (Gopher Wheelmen)
|0:05:39
|8
|Ginny Jeppi (Sublime Athletics Velo)
|0:06:29
|9
|Karen Brocket (JETCycling/JET Cycling)
|0:06:49
|10
|Emily Huebner (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
|0:07:00
|11
|Madeleine Myall (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized/California Giant Cycling)
|0:07:10
|12
|Mccauley Smith (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:07:46
|13
|Madelaine Melcher (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
|0:08:09
|14
|Rachael Jensen (RACC pb GG/Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|0:08:43
|15 (-1 lap)
|Lauryn Andre
|16
|Mei Zhao (The TEAM SoCalCross/The TEAM)
|17
|Emily Neice (Spin Zone Racing Women/Spin Zone Racing)
|18
|Alex Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy