Antonneau wins collegiate division I title

Zaveta tops women's division II results

Image 1 of 7

Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) won the women's D2 collegiate 'cross championship

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 7

Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian) won the women's D1 collegiate 'cross title

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 7

Christina Birch (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) earned the silver medal in the women's D2 collegiate championship

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 7

Coryn Rivera (Marian) finished fifth in the women's D1 collegiate championship

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 7

Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian) wins the women's collegiate D1 'cross title

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 7

Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) won the women's D2 collegiate 'cross championship

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 7

The mud and grass conspired to muck up the machines

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

Collegiate women division 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University)0:44:49
2Kimberly Flynn (University Of North Carolina At Greensboro)0:02:28
3Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)0:03:07
4Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College)0:03:11
5Coryn Rivera (Marian University)0:04:12
6Kaylan Comer (Virginia Polytechnic University)0:04:25
7Jessica Kutz (Pennsylvania State University)0:04:55
8Katherine Shields (Lees-Mcrae College)0:06:08
9Jacqueline Kurth (Marian University)0:06:23
10Emily Shields (Lees-Mcrae College)0:06:39
11Allie Dragoo (Marian University)0:06:54
12Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)0:07:08
13Erin Donohue (Lees-Mcrae College)0:07:13
14Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)0:08:42
15Nathalie Krantz (Fort Lewis College)0:10:35
16Corrie Karas (Marian University)0:11:00
17Mollie Brewer (University Of North Carolina-Chapel Hill)0:11:21
18Sarah Lukas (Lindenwood University)0:12:22
19Cinthia Lehner (Lees-Mcrae College)0:14:10
20Matilda Field (Fort Lewis College)0:14:59
21Julie Hunter (Virginia Commonwealth University)0:15:12
22Sarah Hill (Lees-Mcrae College)0:15:13
-1lapKaitlyn Lawrence (Lees-Mcrae College)
-1lapSuzie Livingston (Colorado State University)
-1lapEmily Elbers (Marian University)
-1lapLindsey Durst (Lindenwood University)
-1lapMckenzie Melcher (San Diego State University)
-1lapJordan Dube (Northeastern University)
-1lapMargaret Robinson (University Of Wisconsin-Madison)
-1lapGrace Chappell (University Of North Carolina-Chapel Hill)
-1lapMorganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
-1lapHailey Sarausky (Lees-Mcrae College)
-1lapCatherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)
-1lapAshley Rethemeyer (Lindenwood University)
-1lapRiley Missel (Marian University)
-1lapCassey Lynn (University Of Wisconsin-Madison)
-2lapsCathleen Hamilton (Cumberland University)
DNSEva Wilson (Colorado State University)
DNSMackenzie Filippi (Lees-Mcrae College)

Collegiate women division 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)0:44:57
2Christina Birch (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)0:01:17
3Rebecca Gross (University Of Denver)0:02:09
4Allison Arensman (Mars Hill College)0:06:08
5Bailey Semian (Kutztown University Of Pennsylvania)0:06:09
6Katy Applin (Wake Forest University)0:13:07
-1lapAddyson Albershardt (Mars Hill College)
-1lapAriana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University)
-1lapLaura Rice (Mars Hill College)
-1lapCatherine Watkins (Loyola University-Chicago)
-1lapNicole Miranda (Brevard College)
-1lapStacy Norris (Colorado Mesa University)
-1lapLexie Millard (Colorado Mesa University)
-1lapSarah Felpel (Mars Hill College)
-1lapKara Uhl (Union College-Ky)
-1lapAllyson Beach (Case Western Reserve University)
-1lapMary Martinez (Union College-Ky)
-1lapJana Eilermann (Brevard College)
-2lapsSarah Huber (Mars Hill College)
DNFLindsay Knight (University Of Chicago)

