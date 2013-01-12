Antonneau wins collegiate division I title
Zaveta tops women's division II results
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University)
|0:44:49
|2
|Kimberly Flynn (University Of North Carolina At Greensboro)
|0:02:28
|3
|Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)
|0:03:07
|4
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College)
|0:03:11
|5
|Coryn Rivera (Marian University)
|0:04:12
|6
|Kaylan Comer (Virginia Polytechnic University)
|0:04:25
|7
|Jessica Kutz (Pennsylvania State University)
|0:04:55
|8
|Katherine Shields (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:06:08
|9
|Jacqueline Kurth (Marian University)
|0:06:23
|10
|Emily Shields (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:06:39
|11
|Allie Dragoo (Marian University)
|0:06:54
|12
|Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)
|0:07:08
|13
|Erin Donohue (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:07:13
|14
|Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)
|0:08:42
|15
|Nathalie Krantz (Fort Lewis College)
|0:10:35
|16
|Corrie Karas (Marian University)
|0:11:00
|17
|Mollie Brewer (University Of North Carolina-Chapel Hill)
|0:11:21
|18
|Sarah Lukas (Lindenwood University)
|0:12:22
|19
|Cinthia Lehner (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:14:10
|20
|Matilda Field (Fort Lewis College)
|0:14:59
|21
|Julie Hunter (Virginia Commonwealth University)
|0:15:12
|22
|Sarah Hill (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:15:13
|-1lap
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (Lees-Mcrae College)
|-1lap
|Suzie Livingston (Colorado State University)
|-1lap
|Emily Elbers (Marian University)
|-1lap
|Lindsey Durst (Lindenwood University)
|-1lap
|Mckenzie Melcher (San Diego State University)
|-1lap
|Jordan Dube (Northeastern University)
|-1lap
|Margaret Robinson (University Of Wisconsin-Madison)
|-1lap
|Grace Chappell (University Of North Carolina-Chapel Hill)
|-1lap
|Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
|-1lap
|Hailey Sarausky (Lees-Mcrae College)
|-1lap
|Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)
|-1lap
|Ashley Rethemeyer (Lindenwood University)
|-1lap
|Riley Missel (Marian University)
|-1lap
|Cassey Lynn (University Of Wisconsin-Madison)
|-2laps
|Cathleen Hamilton (Cumberland University)
|DNS
|Eva Wilson (Colorado State University)
|DNS
|Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-Mcrae College)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
|0:44:57
|2
|Christina Birch (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)
|0:01:17
|3
|Rebecca Gross (University Of Denver)
|0:02:09
|4
|Allison Arensman (Mars Hill College)
|0:06:08
|5
|Bailey Semian (Kutztown University Of Pennsylvania)
|0:06:09
|6
|Katy Applin (Wake Forest University)
|0:13:07
|-1lap
|Addyson Albershardt (Mars Hill College)
|-1lap
|Ariana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University)
|-1lap
|Laura Rice (Mars Hill College)
|-1lap
|Catherine Watkins (Loyola University-Chicago)
|-1lap
|Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)
|-1lap
|Stacy Norris (Colorado Mesa University)
|-1lap
|Lexie Millard (Colorado Mesa University)
|-1lap
|Sarah Felpel (Mars Hill College)
|-1lap
|Kara Uhl (Union College-Ky)
|-1lap
|Allyson Beach (Case Western Reserve University)
|-1lap
|Mary Martinez (Union College-Ky)
|-1lap
|Jana Eilermann (Brevard College)
|-2laps
|Sarah Huber (Mars Hill College)
|DNF
|Lindsay Knight (University Of Chicago)
