Craig and Emmett win national championship super D

,

Giant riders dominate top placings in men's and women's events

Image 1 of 30

Carolyn Popovic (Team CF) before her fifth place run

Carolyn Popovic (Team CF) before her fifth place run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 30

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 30

Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes)

Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 30

Kelli Emmett (Giant) is one of the riders that can challenge Lea Davison

Kelli Emmett (Giant) is one of the riders that can challenge Lea Davison
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 30

Nina Baum (Notubes)

Nina Baum (Notubes)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 30

Bryan Fawley (Tuff Shed)

Bryan Fawley (Tuff Shed)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 30

Lea Davison (Specialized) started first as the defending champion

Lea Davison (Specialized) started first as the defending champion
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 30

Riders traverse one of the mountains

Riders traverse one of the mountains
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 30

Michael Broderick (Kenda Seven)

Michael Broderick (Kenda Seven)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 30

Greg Carpenter (Funkier Clothing) rode almost the whole climb out of the saddle

Greg Carpenter (Funkier Clothing) rode almost the whole climb out of the saddle
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 30

Looking down on the high-speed fireroad descent

Looking down on the high-speed fireroad descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 30

Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized) was fast through the rocks at the top of the course

Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized) was fast through the rocks at the top of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 30

Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) on the climb

Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) on the climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 30

Carl Decker (Team Giant) was hoping to avenge his one-second loss in the 2011 race

Carl Decker (Team Giant) was hoping to avenge his one-second loss in the 2011 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 30

Adam Snyder waiting for his starting time

Adam Snyder waiting for his starting time
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 30

U23 Cross Country Champion Lauren Catlin (Durango Devo)

U23 Cross Country Champion Lauren Catlin (Durango Devo)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 30

Specialized teammates Lea Davison and Rebecca Rusch

Specialized teammates Lea Davison and Rebecca Rusch
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 30

NoTubes Elite Women's Team members Nina Baum (L), Shannon Gibson (M), and Kathy Sherwin (R)

NoTubes Elite Women's Team members Nina Baum (L), Shannon Gibson (M), and Kathy Sherwin (R)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 30

Lea Davison (Specialized) rides to defend her 2011 championship

Lea Davison (Specialized) rides to defend her 2011 championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 30

Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) could see Davison on the entire road climb

Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) could see Davison on the entire road climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 30

USA National Super D Champions Adam Craig and Kelli Emmett

USA National Super D Champions Adam Craig and Kelli Emmett
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 30

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) has an advantage on high altitude climbs

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) has an advantage on high altitude climbs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 30

A tribute to John Elway's Denver Broncos

A tribute to John Elway's Denver Broncos
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 30

Robert Marion (American Classic) in the start house

Robert Marion (American Classic) in the start house
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 30

Spencer Paxson (Kona) atop Bald Mountain

Spencer Paxson (Kona) atop Bald Mountain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 30

Long-time Giant teammates Carl Decker and Kelli Emmett

Long-time Giant teammates Carl Decker and Kelli Emmett
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 30

Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) riding over the line in first place

Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) riding over the line in first place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 30

Carl Decker (Team Giant) knows he will be battling his teammate Adam Craig

Carl Decker (Team Giant) knows he will be battling his teammate Adam Craig
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 30

Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) on her way to a fourth place finish

Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) on her way to a fourth place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 30

Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek)

Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) and Kelli Emmett (Giant) raced to super D national titles on Sunday morning in Sun Valley, Idaho. Racers began the super D with a climb, then blazed down a loose and dusty track to the finish.

Very similar to the 2011 championships, Craig defeated Carl Decker (Giant) by another very narrow margin - just over one second. Macky Franklin (Orbea Tuff Shed) was third.

Defending super D national champion Craig finished in 21:26.1. "My run was fine - perfect, but you know, you can never tell," he said before he knew his time would hold up as the fastest. "There are so many little turns, you always wonder if you can go faster through them or if you can pedal more out of them."

"At 9:00 am in the morning, I was just happy to keep it clean and safe." Craig was riding with an injured shoulder, sustained the previous week. He was onboard a prototype Giant bike, but would not comment on any details about it as he claimed his seventh super D national title.

"Last year I remember feeling really horrible on the climb and kind of having that mess me up for the rest of my run. For today, I just tried to do a five-minute threshold interval on the climb and then pedal other places. It worked."

Decker, a perennial rival of Craig's, came the closest to beating Craig. "I didn't have any mistakes. There was a little bit of dust from other people, but it didn't affect my pace at all," said Decker.

"Adam got me by a second and a half last year. I would have loved to get him this year."

Macky Franklin (Orbea-Tuff Shed) rounded out the top three, with a time just over 13 seconds slower than Craig. "I think I was catching Craig on the uphill, but that guy goes down fast," said Franklin.

"It's loose and dusty. It's those switchbacks that get you - you just slide out no matter what. I had two little glitches where I went off the trail and had to hop back on, but it was fast and fun."

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru/Trek) was fourth while Colton Andersen (Durango Devo) was fifth.

Women

Kelli Emmett beat Giant teammate Elizabeth English and Lea Davison (Specialized). Her winning time en route to her third super D national title was 24:33. English was just over 18 seconds behind her.

"I'm psyched - I wanted to win today for sure," said Emmett. "I saw Lea on the climb - she was right there. I was surprised, but I've been doing a lot of super D stuff this year."

"It was a good run. I was a little cautious on some stuff but it was all about being smooth and not making mistakes up there. Conditions were very loose, but I like that. I'll take it."

Emmett admitted that she did feel tired from the previous day's cross country but noted that everyone "was in the same boat".

Third place finisher Davison took the conservative approach, but was ok with that. She was 25.4 seconds slower than Emmett.

"My run was solid. I was feeling a little flat on that climb. I was definitely feeling yesterday's cross country, but I tried to go as hard as I could and be as smooth as I could on the descent. I didn't want any foul play and just wanted to stay upright. It was a bit conservative, but I'm happy with it."

Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) was racing her first super D ever and finished fourth. "I'm working on my descending. If you want to be a top notch international racer, you really need to be on it with everything. Locally, I might be a good descender, but on the world scale, I'd like to be crushing it more."

Kathy Sherwin (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's team) rounded out the top five.

Juniors

Among the junior men, Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) was fastest and would have finished in the top five of the elite men's race. India Waller (Durango Devo) was the junior women's winner.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant Offroad Team)0:21:26.1
2Carl Decker (Giant Factory)0:00:01.3
3Macky Franklin (Orbea-Tuff Shed)0:00:13.1
4Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru/Trek)0:00:21.5
5Colton Andersen (Durango Devo)0:00:36.4
6Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms)0:00:41.6
7Adam Snyder (Jamis bikes)0:00:42.6
8Alexander Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:00:42.7
9Michael Zanetti0:00:45.8
10Andrew Juiliano0:00:54.1
12Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes)0:01:00.3
13Mason Bond (Felt/Giro)0:01:01.2
14Bryan Fawley (Obrea USA)0:01:01.4
15Michael Hosey (marin factory team)0:01:06.4
16Zach Mcdonald (Team Rapha-Focus)0:01:11.1
17Brennan Wodtli0:01:11.4
19Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles)0:01:19.1
20Nick Gibson (Scenic City Velo)0:01:20.6
21Miguel Ramos0:01:23.4
22Peter Ostroski (Wild Things/Rocky Mountain)0:01:23.6
23Logan Wetzel (Noble Bikes)0:01:26.2
24Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Team)0:01:36.3
26Greg Krieger (Eriksen Cycles)0:01:39.6
27Cole Oberman (Guys Racing Club)0:01:40.6
28Will Mcdonald (cole sport/Cole Sport)0:01:41.0
29David Harrison (Wild Rockies Racing Team)0:01:57.5
30Colby Pastore (Santa Cruz X Fusion)0:02:21.3
34Tanner Hurst (Carpe Diem Racing)0:02:37.4
35John Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports)0:02:47.0
37Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar)0:02:53.2
48Aaron Bradford (Bay101/HRS/Rocklobster)0:04:55.8
55Joe Lawwill (Shimano)0:06:21.4
56Phil Grove (Sportsman & Ski Haus)0:07:20.6
57Todd Byle0:09:20.7
58Gregory Carpenter (Funkier Clothing - Carvers Brewing)0:18:18.7
59Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)0:43:07.1
DNSClinton Claassen
DNSNaish Ulmer
DNSColin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Bontrager Off Road)
DNSPaul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing)
DNSAlexander Mcguinnis (Team Krunk Shox.)
DNSWilliam Curtis (Whole Athlete)
DNSThomas Sampson (Team Alpine Clinic RCN/Pemi-Baker Cycling Club)
DNFMal Prior
DNFMax Houtzager (Santa Cruz-X Fusion)
DNFGregory Randolph

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelli Emmett (Giant Mountain Bike Team)0:24:33.0
2Elizabeth English0:00:18.1
3Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing)0:00:25.4
4Heather Irmiger (Subaru/Trek)0:00:51.6
5Katherine Sherwin (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team)0:01:07.9
6Sarah Tescher (Durango Devo)0:02:01.3
7Jamie Busch0:02:27.2
8Carolynn Romaine0:02:51.4
9Nina Baum0:02:51.6
10Simone Kastner (Mud Honey Cycling/Mud Honey)0:03:08.6
11Lauren Catlin (Durango Devo)0:03:10.9
DNSElisa Otter
DNFRose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
DNFLisa Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports)

Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:21:57.1
2Bryan Duke (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)0:00:03.2
3Casey Williams (Whole Athlete-Specialized/Whole Athlete)0:00:05.1
4Sepp Kuss0:00:20.0
5Cody Phillips0:00:35.1
6Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)0:01:09.5
7Cody Cupp (Methow Valley Cycling)0:01:16.3
8Luke Vrouwenvelder (Cycle Youth)0:01:20.3
9Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete-Specialized/Whole Athlete)0:01:28.9
10Peter Karinen0:01:30.7
11Stephan Davoust (Durango Devo)0:01:31.3
12Matthew Erbentraut0:01:40.0
13Chase Dickens0:01:45.7
14Christian Husband (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velosport Club)0:01:50.5
15Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)0:01:55.5
16Skyler Taylor (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)0:01:58.5
17Michael Sampson (Team Alpine Clinic RCN/Pemi-Baker Cycling Club)0:02:00.8
18Justin Noel (SMBA(Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventure))0:02:02.0
19Patrick Murphy0:02:03.5
20W Grant Ellwood (SMBA(Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventure))0:02:10.3
21Eliel Anttila0:02:14.9
22Adam Christopher0:02:31.2
23Wyatt Morin (Victory Velo Racing)0:02:40.7
24Griffith Wendland (Sports Garage Cycling)0:03:05.9
25Cameron Williams (SDG Felt)0:03:08.9
26Ben Hogan (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:03:17.4
27Evan Williams0:03:27.7
28Jorge Munoz Jr (Dominion - Falcon Bank)0:03:38.2
29Ben Suliteanu0:04:20.0
30Ensei Kaneko (Nevada Union Mt Bike Team)0:04:20.1
31Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth)0:04:27.5
32Javier Colton (Bend Endurance Academy)0:04:32.1
33Ryan Trimble0:04:44.3
34Jack Tucker (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velosport Club)0:04:50.2
35Anders Johnson0:05:01.1
36Tyler Fox0:05:05.2
37Sam Redman0:05:06.1
38Ryan Totman0:05:14.2
39Jared Karinen0:05:19.5
40Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)0:05:22.4
41Ross Ellwood (SMBA(Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventure)0:05:28.8
42Taylor Smith (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:05:33.6
43Bo Franklin (Team F.I.Taos)0:05:41.1
44Brody Mollison0:06:13.0
45Brody Buchwalter0:06:42.7
46John Curtis (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:06:56.1
47Keenan Reynolds (Bend Endurance Academy)0:07:05.5
48Lukas Giesen (Get Out! New Mexico)0:07:10.9
49Drew Palmerleger0:09:32.6
50Ian Olivarez (Get Out! New Mexico)0:10:34.7
51Alexander Lafleur0:11:22.9
52Westley Grove (Absolute Bikes Team)0:13:19.3
53Cooper Roquet0:13:38.8
54Braden Mollison0:17:34.6
55Kendall Parrish0:30:11.6
56Daniel Henderson
DNSDillen Maurer (Montrose Cycling Club)
DNSCarson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave)
DNSLuke Lamperti (Team Swift)
DNSMatteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
DNSTy Gibbs
DNSZachary Skalet
DNSGianni Lamperti (Team Swift)
DNFIan Stowe
DNFScott Funston (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW)
DNFTyler Coplea (MTB PRO Team: BMC Mountainbike Development Team USA)

Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jackson (Castex Rentals)0:22:21.2
2Nathan Petter (Rams Cycling Team/Colorado State University)0:00:23.6
3Kolby Preble0:00:49.2
4Bobby Zidek0:01:27.7
5Derek Yarra0:01:35.4
6Riley Howard0:01:36.7
7Kyle Sarasin0:01:47.4
8Stephane Roch (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velosport Club)0:01:53.5
9Daniel Stuart0:02:08.3
10Dennis Yuroshek0:02:08.9
11Ben Stalker (Fort Lewis College)0:02:17.4
12Russ Forthuber (Taleo Racing/Lamorinda Cycling Club)0:02:20.6
13Taylor Reed0:02:35.7
14Joel Titius0:02:50.0
15Michael Turner (Summit Bike Club-UT)0:02:51.4
16Zane Enders (Autoliv Cycling Club)0:02:52.9
17Wyatt Lisk0:04:18.6
18Bryan Vahjen (Missing Link Bicycle Club)0:04:39.9
19Toby Citret0:06:19.4
DNSIan Mcmahon
DNFKevin Leiferman
DNFZack Ward
DNFSam Gross (AZ Devo)

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Kady0:22:48.5
2Matthew Mcneal (Sun Valley Road and Dirt Camps. L.L.C.)0:00:22.8
3Doug Schuler (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:00:27.2
4Ian Fitzpatrick0:01:51.0
5Tim Evens (giant)0:02:15.7
6Cory Smith0:02:21.1
7Tyler Miller0:02:29.5
8Steven Thompson0:02:52.0
9Jesse Taylor (Joyride Cycles-ID)0:03:57.4
10Clay Sannis0:04:20.3
11Adam Greene0:05:48.4
12Shawn Arterburn0:05:57.3
13Zeban Stroebelhaft0:06:54.9
DNFKervin Quinones (Boulder Racing)

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Pastore0:22:34.7
2Stosh Bankston (Bicycle Emporium)0:00:40.2
3Scott Robinson (Sun Valley Road and Dirt Camps. L.L.C.)0:00:58.3
4Jon Freckleton (Steamboat Velo)0:01:08.6
5Mario Correa0:01:43.4
6Benjamin Capron0:01:46.8
7Mario Gallardo0:02:00.6
8Randy Schrauder0:02:01.1
9Mike Gile (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team/Jet City Velo)0:02:02.1
10Tim Zandbergen (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velosport Club)0:02:09.1
11Tige Lamb (Cow Town Cycling Team)0:02:14.2
12Chris Odonnell0:02:47.2
13Kim Ueda0:03:07.3
14Jacob Gonzales (Team F.I.Taos)0:03:47.0
15Jeffrey Roth (Sun Valley Road and Dirt Camps. L.L.C.)0:04:33.8
16Clint Lightner (Audi/Kryki Sports)0:04:44.4
17Gary Bischoff0:04:54.2
18Ryan Kelley0:05:04.3
19John Vipiana (Olympic Club)0:05:18.0
20Gary Kyle0:06:24.7
21Sean Hess0:06:56.8
22Aaron Couture (Joyride Cycles-ID)0:07:15.7
23Caleb Baukol0:07:47.8
DNSGary Dye
DNSChristopher Berge (Magnus)
DNSJeff Ward
DNFDaniele Farnedi (Team Roaring Mouse)

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cary Smith (Golden Bike Shop)0:24:10.3
2Jordan Swenson (Cole Sport)0:00:24.1
3Chris Grove (Absolute Bikes Team)0:02:01.6
4Mark Enders (Autoliv Cycling Club)0:02:21.6
5Ed Binnie0:03:27.8
6Chris Kastner0:03:56.3
7Stan Ford0:04:07.5
8Jay Parker0:07:20.3
9Steve Parrish0:08:38.1
10Kurt Barton (Victory Velo Racing)0:11:04.0
DNSWilliam Salter (Look! Save a Life/GS Casella)
DNSBrad Betebenner
DNFJmark Smith
DNFWill Fernyhough (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team)

Junior women 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1India Waller (Durango Devo)0:26:35.3
2Shayna Powless (BMC Mountainbike Development Team USA)0:00:35.3
3Mackinzie Stanley (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:01:51.1
4Avery Morin (Victory Velo Racing)0:02:07.9
5Julie Barton (Victory Velo Racing)0:02:54.7
6Ariana Dittmer0:03:49.3
7Rachel Harris (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior Development/Boulder Junior Cycling)0:05:31.0
8Emily Shull (Alberto's Sport)0:07:19.6
9Hailey Fortin (Get Out! New Mexico)0:08:55.3
10Madison Giger0:15:47.6
11Kaylee Blevins (Durango Devo)0:18:17.0
12Sydney Palmerleger0:20:49.7
13Morgan Fortin (Goathead Jr. Devo)0:25:39.1
DNSKate Courtney (Whole Athlete-Specialized)

Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Schroeder (Mud Honey)0:27:01.4
2Victoria Yoham (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:01:08.8
3Corinne Prevot (Mud Honey)0:01:18.3
4Nina Otter0:01:20.6
5Andrianna Zolton0:02:35.9
6Sarah Ginsbach0:03:51.2

Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Sampey (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)0:27:16.7
2Ellen Sherrill (Bike Station Aptos)0:00:19.3
3Heather Ranoa0:01:25.9
4Erin Alders0:01:51.1
5Karen Krasley0:03:12.2
6Anne Cheeney (Durango Devo)0:05:44.7
DNSSolana Kline

Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team)0:28:00.1
2Heidi Volpe0:00:05.0
3Gretchen Flint (Mud Honey Cycling)0:02:21.0
4Tanya Swenson (Cole Sport)0:08:55.0
5Helene Drumm (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:11:52.7
DNSDebra Preller (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team/Jet City Velo)
DNSJulia Violich (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
DNFElaine Bothe

 

