Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) and Kelli Emmett (Giant) raced to super D national titles on Sunday morning in Sun Valley, Idaho. Racers began the super D with a climb, then blazed down a loose and dusty track to the finish.

Very similar to the 2011 championships, Craig defeated Carl Decker (Giant) by another very narrow margin - just over one second. Macky Franklin (Orbea Tuff Shed) was third.

Defending super D national champion Craig finished in 21:26.1. "My run was fine - perfect, but you know, you can never tell," he said before he knew his time would hold up as the fastest. "There are so many little turns, you always wonder if you can go faster through them or if you can pedal more out of them."

"At 9:00 am in the morning, I was just happy to keep it clean and safe." Craig was riding with an injured shoulder, sustained the previous week. He was onboard a prototype Giant bike, but would not comment on any details about it as he claimed his seventh super D national title.

"Last year I remember feeling really horrible on the climb and kind of having that mess me up for the rest of my run. For today, I just tried to do a five-minute threshold interval on the climb and then pedal other places. It worked."

Decker, a perennial rival of Craig's, came the closest to beating Craig. "I didn't have any mistakes. There was a little bit of dust from other people, but it didn't affect my pace at all," said Decker.

"Adam got me by a second and a half last year. I would have loved to get him this year."

Macky Franklin (Orbea-Tuff Shed) rounded out the top three, with a time just over 13 seconds slower than Craig. "I think I was catching Craig on the uphill, but that guy goes down fast," said Franklin.

"It's loose and dusty. It's those switchbacks that get you - you just slide out no matter what. I had two little glitches where I went off the trail and had to hop back on, but it was fast and fun."

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru/Trek) was fourth while Colton Andersen (Durango Devo) was fifth.

Women

Kelli Emmett beat Giant teammate Elizabeth English and Lea Davison (Specialized). Her winning time en route to her third super D national title was 24:33. English was just over 18 seconds behind her.

"I'm psyched - I wanted to win today for sure," said Emmett. "I saw Lea on the climb - she was right there. I was surprised, but I've been doing a lot of super D stuff this year."

"It was a good run. I was a little cautious on some stuff but it was all about being smooth and not making mistakes up there. Conditions were very loose, but I like that. I'll take it."

Emmett admitted that she did feel tired from the previous day's cross country but noted that everyone "was in the same boat".

Third place finisher Davison took the conservative approach, but was ok with that. She was 25.4 seconds slower than Emmett.

"My run was solid. I was feeling a little flat on that climb. I was definitely feeling yesterday's cross country, but I tried to go as hard as I could and be as smooth as I could on the descent. I didn't want any foul play and just wanted to stay upright. It was a bit conservative, but I'm happy with it."

Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) was racing her first super D ever and finished fourth. "I'm working on my descending. If you want to be a top notch international racer, you really need to be on it with everything. Locally, I might be a good descender, but on the world scale, I'd like to be crushing it more."

Kathy Sherwin (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's team) rounded out the top five.

Juniors

Among the junior men, Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) was fastest and would have finished in the top five of the elite men's race. India Waller (Durango Devo) was the junior women's winner.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant Offroad Team) 0:21:26.1 2 Carl Decker (Giant Factory) 0:00:01.3 3 Macky Franklin (Orbea-Tuff Shed) 0:00:13.1 4 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru/Trek) 0:00:21.5 5 Colton Andersen (Durango Devo) 0:00:36.4 6 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:00:41.6 7 Adam Snyder (Jamis bikes) 0:00:42.6 8 Alexander Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:00:42.7 9 Michael Zanetti 0:00:45.8 10 Andrew Juiliano 0:00:54.1 12 Michael Broderick (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) 0:01:00.3 13 Mason Bond (Felt/Giro) 0:01:01.2 14 Bryan Fawley (Obrea USA) 0:01:01.4 15 Michael Hosey (marin factory team) 0:01:06.4 16 Zach Mcdonald (Team Rapha-Focus) 0:01:11.1 17 Brennan Wodtli 0:01:11.4 19 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles) 0:01:19.1 20 Nick Gibson (Scenic City Velo) 0:01:20.6 21 Miguel Ramos 0:01:23.4 22 Peter Ostroski (Wild Things/Rocky Mountain) 0:01:23.6 23 Logan Wetzel (Noble Bikes) 0:01:26.2 24 Robert Marion (American Classic Pro Team) 0:01:36.3 26 Greg Krieger (Eriksen Cycles) 0:01:39.6 27 Cole Oberman (Guys Racing Club) 0:01:40.6 28 Will Mcdonald (cole sport/Cole Sport) 0:01:41.0 29 David Harrison (Wild Rockies Racing Team) 0:01:57.5 30 Colby Pastore (Santa Cruz X Fusion) 0:02:21.3 34 Tanner Hurst (Carpe Diem Racing) 0:02:37.4 35 John Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports) 0:02:47.0 37 Braden Kappius (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:53.2 48 Aaron Bradford (Bay101/HRS/Rocklobster) 0:04:55.8 55 Joe Lawwill (Shimano) 0:06:21.4 56 Phil Grove (Sportsman & Ski Haus) 0:07:20.6 57 Todd Byle 0:09:20.7 58 Gregory Carpenter (Funkier Clothing - Carvers Brewing) 0:18:18.7 59 Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo) 0:43:07.1 DNS Clinton Claassen DNS Naish Ulmer DNS Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Bontrager Off Road) DNS Paul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing) DNS Alexander Mcguinnis (Team Krunk Shox.) DNS William Curtis (Whole Athlete) DNS Thomas Sampson (Team Alpine Clinic RCN/Pemi-Baker Cycling Club) DNF Mal Prior DNF Max Houtzager (Santa Cruz-X Fusion) DNF Gregory Randolph

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelli Emmett (Giant Mountain Bike Team) 0:24:33.0 2 Elizabeth English 0:00:18.1 3 Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) 0:00:25.4 4 Heather Irmiger (Subaru/Trek) 0:00:51.6 5 Katherine Sherwin (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team) 0:01:07.9 6 Sarah Tescher (Durango Devo) 0:02:01.3 7 Jamie Busch 0:02:27.2 8 Carolynn Romaine 0:02:51.4 9 Nina Baum 0:02:51.6 10 Simone Kastner (Mud Honey Cycling/Mud Honey) 0:03:08.6 11 Lauren Catlin (Durango Devo) 0:03:10.9 DNS Elisa Otter DNF Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) DNF Lisa Curry (Gallatin Alpine Sports)

Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:21:57.1 2 Bryan Duke (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team) 0:00:03.2 3 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete-Specialized/Whole Athlete) 0:00:05.1 4 Sepp Kuss 0:00:20.0 5 Cody Phillips 0:00:35.1 6 Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team) 0:01:09.5 7 Cody Cupp (Methow Valley Cycling) 0:01:16.3 8 Luke Vrouwenvelder (Cycle Youth) 0:01:20.3 9 Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete-Specialized/Whole Athlete) 0:01:28.9 10 Peter Karinen 0:01:30.7 11 Stephan Davoust (Durango Devo) 0:01:31.3 12 Matthew Erbentraut 0:01:40.0 13 Chase Dickens 0:01:45.7 14 Christian Husband (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velosport Club) 0:01:50.5 15 Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo) 0:01:55.5 16 Skyler Taylor (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team) 0:01:58.5 17 Michael Sampson (Team Alpine Clinic RCN/Pemi-Baker Cycling Club) 0:02:00.8 18 Justin Noel (SMBA(Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventure)) 0:02:02.0 19 Patrick Murphy 0:02:03.5 20 W Grant Ellwood (SMBA(Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventure)) 0:02:10.3 21 Eliel Anttila 0:02:14.9 22 Adam Christopher 0:02:31.2 23 Wyatt Morin (Victory Velo Racing) 0:02:40.7 24 Griffith Wendland (Sports Garage Cycling) 0:03:05.9 25 Cameron Williams (SDG Felt) 0:03:08.9 26 Ben Hogan (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:03:17.4 27 Evan Williams 0:03:27.7 28 Jorge Munoz Jr (Dominion - Falcon Bank) 0:03:38.2 29 Ben Suliteanu 0:04:20.0 30 Ensei Kaneko (Nevada Union Mt Bike Team) 0:04:20.1 31 Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth) 0:04:27.5 32 Javier Colton (Bend Endurance Academy) 0:04:32.1 33 Ryan Trimble 0:04:44.3 34 Jack Tucker (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velosport Club) 0:04:50.2 35 Anders Johnson 0:05:01.1 36 Tyler Fox 0:05:05.2 37 Sam Redman 0:05:06.1 38 Ryan Totman 0:05:14.2 39 Jared Karinen 0:05:19.5 40 Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico) 0:05:22.4 41 Ross Ellwood (SMBA(Singletrack Mountain Bike Adventure) 0:05:28.8 42 Taylor Smith (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:05:33.6 43 Bo Franklin (Team F.I.Taos) 0:05:41.1 44 Brody Mollison 0:06:13.0 45 Brody Buchwalter 0:06:42.7 46 John Curtis (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)) 0:06:56.1 47 Keenan Reynolds (Bend Endurance Academy) 0:07:05.5 48 Lukas Giesen (Get Out! New Mexico) 0:07:10.9 49 Drew Palmerleger 0:09:32.6 50 Ian Olivarez (Get Out! New Mexico) 0:10:34.7 51 Alexander Lafleur 0:11:22.9 52 Westley Grove (Absolute Bikes Team) 0:13:19.3 53 Cooper Roquet 0:13:38.8 54 Braden Mollison 0:17:34.6 55 Kendall Parrish 0:30:11.6 56 Daniel Henderson DNS Dillen Maurer (Montrose Cycling Club) DNS Carson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave) DNS Luke Lamperti (Team Swift) DNS Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)) DNS Ty Gibbs DNS Zachary Skalet DNS Gianni Lamperti (Team Swift) DNF Ian Stowe DNF Scott Funston (Revel Consulting/Rad Racing NW) DNF Tyler Coplea (MTB PRO Team: BMC Mountainbike Development Team USA)

Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jackson (Castex Rentals) 0:22:21.2 2 Nathan Petter (Rams Cycling Team/Colorado State University) 0:00:23.6 3 Kolby Preble 0:00:49.2 4 Bobby Zidek 0:01:27.7 5 Derek Yarra 0:01:35.4 6 Riley Howard 0:01:36.7 7 Kyle Sarasin 0:01:47.4 8 Stephane Roch (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velosport Club) 0:01:53.5 9 Daniel Stuart 0:02:08.3 10 Dennis Yuroshek 0:02:08.9 11 Ben Stalker (Fort Lewis College) 0:02:17.4 12 Russ Forthuber (Taleo Racing/Lamorinda Cycling Club) 0:02:20.6 13 Taylor Reed 0:02:35.7 14 Joel Titius 0:02:50.0 15 Michael Turner (Summit Bike Club-UT) 0:02:51.4 16 Zane Enders (Autoliv Cycling Club) 0:02:52.9 17 Wyatt Lisk 0:04:18.6 18 Bryan Vahjen (Missing Link Bicycle Club) 0:04:39.9 19 Toby Citret 0:06:19.4 DNS Ian Mcmahon DNF Kevin Leiferman DNF Zack Ward DNF Sam Gross (AZ Devo)

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Kady 0:22:48.5 2 Matthew Mcneal (Sun Valley Road and Dirt Camps. L.L.C.) 0:00:22.8 3 Doug Schuler (Boulder Cycle Sport) 0:00:27.2 4 Ian Fitzpatrick 0:01:51.0 5 Tim Evens (giant) 0:02:15.7 6 Cory Smith 0:02:21.1 7 Tyler Miller 0:02:29.5 8 Steven Thompson 0:02:52.0 9 Jesse Taylor (Joyride Cycles-ID) 0:03:57.4 10 Clay Sannis 0:04:20.3 11 Adam Greene 0:05:48.4 12 Shawn Arterburn 0:05:57.3 13 Zeban Stroebelhaft 0:06:54.9 DNF Kervin Quinones (Boulder Racing)

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Pastore 0:22:34.7 2 Stosh Bankston (Bicycle Emporium) 0:00:40.2 3 Scott Robinson (Sun Valley Road and Dirt Camps. L.L.C.) 0:00:58.3 4 Jon Freckleton (Steamboat Velo) 0:01:08.6 5 Mario Correa 0:01:43.4 6 Benjamin Capron 0:01:46.8 7 Mario Gallardo 0:02:00.6 8 Randy Schrauder 0:02:01.1 9 Mike Gile (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team/Jet City Velo) 0:02:02.1 10 Tim Zandbergen (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velosport Club) 0:02:09.1 11 Tige Lamb (Cow Town Cycling Team) 0:02:14.2 12 Chris Odonnell 0:02:47.2 13 Kim Ueda 0:03:07.3 14 Jacob Gonzales (Team F.I.Taos) 0:03:47.0 15 Jeffrey Roth (Sun Valley Road and Dirt Camps. L.L.C.) 0:04:33.8 16 Clint Lightner (Audi/Kryki Sports) 0:04:44.4 17 Gary Bischoff 0:04:54.2 18 Ryan Kelley 0:05:04.3 19 John Vipiana (Olympic Club) 0:05:18.0 20 Gary Kyle 0:06:24.7 21 Sean Hess 0:06:56.8 22 Aaron Couture (Joyride Cycles-ID) 0:07:15.7 23 Caleb Baukol 0:07:47.8 DNS Gary Dye DNS Christopher Berge (Magnus) DNS Jeff Ward DNF Daniele Farnedi (Team Roaring Mouse)

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cary Smith (Golden Bike Shop) 0:24:10.3 2 Jordan Swenson (Cole Sport) 0:00:24.1 3 Chris Grove (Absolute Bikes Team) 0:02:01.6 4 Mark Enders (Autoliv Cycling Club) 0:02:21.6 5 Ed Binnie 0:03:27.8 6 Chris Kastner 0:03:56.3 7 Stan Ford 0:04:07.5 8 Jay Parker 0:07:20.3 9 Steve Parrish 0:08:38.1 10 Kurt Barton (Victory Velo Racing) 0:11:04.0 DNS William Salter (Look! Save a Life/GS Casella) DNS Brad Betebenner DNF Jmark Smith DNF Will Fernyhough (Fischer Plumbing Cycling Team)

Junior women 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 India Waller (Durango Devo) 0:26:35.3 2 Shayna Powless (BMC Mountainbike Development Team USA) 0:00:35.3 3 Mackinzie Stanley (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:01:51.1 4 Avery Morin (Victory Velo Racing) 0:02:07.9 5 Julie Barton (Victory Velo Racing) 0:02:54.7 6 Ariana Dittmer 0:03:49.3 7 Rachel Harris (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior Development/Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:05:31.0 8 Emily Shull (Alberto's Sport) 0:07:19.6 9 Hailey Fortin (Get Out! New Mexico) 0:08:55.3 10 Madison Giger 0:15:47.6 11 Kaylee Blevins (Durango Devo) 0:18:17.0 12 Sydney Palmerleger 0:20:49.7 13 Morgan Fortin (Goathead Jr. Devo) 0:25:39.1 DNS Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete-Specialized)

Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Schroeder (Mud Honey) 0:27:01.4 2 Victoria Yoham (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:01:08.8 3 Corinne Prevot (Mud Honey) 0:01:18.3 4 Nina Otter 0:01:20.6 5 Andrianna Zolton 0:02:35.9 6 Sarah Ginsbach 0:03:51.2

Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Sampey (Pedal Pushers Cyclery) 0:27:16.7 2 Ellen Sherrill (Bike Station Aptos) 0:00:19.3 3 Heather Ranoa 0:01:25.9 4 Erin Alders 0:01:51.1 5 Karen Krasley 0:03:12.2 6 Anne Cheeney (Durango Devo) 0:05:44.7 DNS Solana Kline