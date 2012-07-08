Trending

Swenson wins junior national short track championship

,

Cannondale rider doubles up on titles

Image 1 of 5

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) wins his third national championship of the weekend

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) wins his third national championship of the weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 5

Casey Wiliams (Whole Athlete) riding in third place

Casey Wiliams (Whole Athlete) riding in third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 5

Taylor Smith (Cannondale) entertaining the crowd at the flyover

Taylor Smith (Cannondale) entertaining the crowd at the flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 5

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) leading Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U-23 Devo) over the bridge

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) leading Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U-23 Devo) over the bridge
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 5

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) attempts to establish a lead early in the race

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) attempts to establish a lead early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) tripled-up on junior national titles on Sunday afternoon when he won the Cat. 1 Junior 15-18 short track in Sun Valley, Idaho. Swenson had won the cross country championship on Friday and the super D on Sunday morning.

Swenson, Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team) and Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized) broke away together early in the race, establishing themselves definitively as the lead trio in the 20-minute plus three-lap race.

About 14 minutes into the race, Williams came off the pace of Swenson and Ortenblad. With two laps to go, Swenson made his move and got away from Ortenblad.

"I felt great. I was planning with two or three to go to attack Tobin and get a gap because I knew he'd be a stronger sprinter," said Swenson. "I wanted that gap before the finish."

"I went in a corner and ramped it up on the last lap. At first, I wasn't sure I had it, so I kept going a little harder."

Swenson rode the last two laps alone to victory. Ortenblad finished up on his own in second while Williams hung on - also on his own - for third place.

"I was with Keegan for a while, and I attacked him near the end, but then I couldn't hold it, and he counter-attacked," said Ortenblad. "He's a skinny little guy and he got me on the hill. I held on for second and did damage control."

Third placed Williams said, "It hurt, but I felt pretty good," said Williams. "I was stoked to get right on Keegan at the start. I didn't have the legs to stay with them. I fought as hard as I possibly could to stay in third, and I'm glad it worked out."

Full Results

Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:31:19
2Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)0:00:23
3Casey Williams (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:00:46
4Chase Dickens0:00:54
5Sepp Kuss0:00:56
6Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete)0:00:56
7Bryan Duke (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)0:00:58
8Cody Phillips0:01:19
9Christian Husband (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velos)0:01:34
10Ryan Geiger (AZ Devo)0:01:45
11Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM/Matrix Cycling Club)
12Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete-Specialized)0:01:45
13Michael Sampson (Team Alpine Clinic RCN)0:01:49
14Stephan Davoust (Durango Devo)0:01:50
15Casey Hildebrandt (Twin Six)0:02:10
16Levi Kurlander (Durango Devo)0:02:11
17Luke Allen (Matrix Cycling Club)0:02:11
18Taylor Smith (Cannondale Factory Racing)
19Landen Beckner (Montana Velo)0:02:13
20Tyler Coplea (BMC Mountainbike)0:02:13
21Eliel Anttila0:02:13
22Adin Baird (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior Development)0:02:24
23Mason Shea (Bicycle Sport Shop Mountain Bike)0:02:25
24Nolan Brady (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)0:02:27
25Peter Karinen0:02:33
26Jacob Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles)0:02:33
27Zachary Peterson (KUHL)0:02:33
28Matthew Erbentraut0:02:40
29Joe Christiansen0:02:40
30Jack Keane (Above Category Racing)0:02:42
31Justin Griffin0:03:14
32Adam Christopher0:03:15
33Ben Hoffman (Team Muleterro/Gallatin Valley)0:03:37
-2lapsGarrett Lundberg
-2lapsShane Skelton (Whole Athlete-Specialized/Whole)
-5lapsDaniel Henderson
-5lapsJorge Munoz Jr (Dominion - Falcon Bank)
-5lapsLiam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq))
-5lapsDillen Maurer (Montrose Cycling Club)
-5lapsElliott Baring (Cycle Youth)
-5lapsEvan Williams
-5lapsHaakon Sigurslid (Durango Devo)
-5lapsLukas Giesen (Get Out! New Mexico)
-6lapsGarrett Gerchar (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior Development)
-7lapsTaylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)
DNSZane Godby (enCompass Racing)
DNSRyan Totman
DNSSkyler Taylor (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)
DNSSpence Peterson (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)
DNSLucas Newcomb (Whole Athlete)
DNFCody Cupp (Methow Valley Cycling)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews