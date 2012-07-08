Image 1 of 5 Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) wins his third national championship of the weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 5 Casey Wiliams (Whole Athlete) riding in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 5 Taylor Smith (Cannondale) entertaining the crowd at the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 5 Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) leading Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U-23 Devo) over the bridge (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 5 Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) attempts to establish a lead early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) tripled-up on junior national titles on Sunday afternoon when he won the Cat. 1 Junior 15-18 short track in Sun Valley, Idaho. Swenson had won the cross country championship on Friday and the super D on Sunday morning.

Swenson, Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team) and Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized) broke away together early in the race, establishing themselves definitively as the lead trio in the 20-minute plus three-lap race.

About 14 minutes into the race, Williams came off the pace of Swenson and Ortenblad. With two laps to go, Swenson made his move and got away from Ortenblad.

"I felt great. I was planning with two or three to go to attack Tobin and get a gap because I knew he'd be a stronger sprinter," said Swenson. "I wanted that gap before the finish."

"I went in a corner and ramped it up on the last lap. At first, I wasn't sure I had it, so I kept going a little harder."

Swenson rode the last two laps alone to victory. Ortenblad finished up on his own in second while Williams hung on - also on his own - for third place.

"I was with Keegan for a while, and I attacked him near the end, but then I couldn't hold it, and he counter-attacked," said Ortenblad. "He's a skinny little guy and he got me on the hill. I held on for second and did damage control."

Third placed Williams said, "It hurt, but I felt pretty good," said Williams. "I was stoked to get right on Keegan at the start. I didn't have the legs to stay with them. I fought as hard as I possibly could to stay in third, and I'm glad it worked out."

