Swenson wins junior national short track championship
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Cannondale rider doubles up on titles
Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) tripled-up on junior national titles on Sunday afternoon when he won the Cat. 1 Junior 15-18 short track in Sun Valley, Idaho. Swenson had won the cross country championship on Friday and the super D on Sunday morning.
Swenson, Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team) and Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized) broke away together early in the race, establishing themselves definitively as the lead trio in the 20-minute plus three-lap race.
About 14 minutes into the race, Williams came off the pace of Swenson and Ortenblad. With two laps to go, Swenson made his move and got away from Ortenblad.
"I felt great. I was planning with two or three to go to attack Tobin and get a gap because I knew he'd be a stronger sprinter," said Swenson. "I wanted that gap before the finish."
"I went in a corner and ramped it up on the last lap. At first, I wasn't sure I had it, so I kept going a little harder."
Swenson rode the last two laps alone to victory. Ortenblad finished up on his own in second while Williams hung on - also on his own - for third place.
"I was with Keegan for a while, and I attacked him near the end, but then I couldn't hold it, and he counter-attacked," said Ortenblad. "He's a skinny little guy and he got me on the hill. I held on for second and did damage control."
Third placed Williams said, "It hurt, but I felt pretty good," said Williams. "I was stoked to get right on Keegan at the start. I didn't have the legs to stay with them. I fought as hard as I possibly could to stay in third, and I'm glad it worked out."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|0:31:19
|2
|Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)
|0:00:23
|3
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|0:00:46
|4
|Chase Dickens
|0:00:54
|5
|Sepp Kuss
|0:00:56
|6
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete)
|0:00:56
|7
|Bryan Duke (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)
|0:00:58
|8
|Cody Phillips
|0:01:19
|9
|Christian Husband (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velos)
|0:01:34
|10
|Ryan Geiger (AZ Devo)
|0:01:45
|11
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix/RBM/Matrix Cycling Club)
|12
|Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|0:01:45
|13
|Michael Sampson (Team Alpine Clinic RCN)
|0:01:49
|14
|Stephan Davoust (Durango Devo)
|0:01:50
|15
|Casey Hildebrandt (Twin Six)
|0:02:10
|16
|Levi Kurlander (Durango Devo)
|0:02:11
|17
|Luke Allen (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:02:11
|18
|Taylor Smith (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|19
|Landen Beckner (Montana Velo)
|0:02:13
|20
|Tyler Coplea (BMC Mountainbike)
|0:02:13
|21
|Eliel Anttila
|0:02:13
|22
|Adin Baird (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior Development)
|0:02:24
|23
|Mason Shea (Bicycle Sport Shop Mountain Bike)
|0:02:25
|24
|Nolan Brady (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)
|0:02:27
|25
|Peter Karinen
|0:02:33
|26
|Jacob Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles)
|0:02:33
|27
|Zachary Peterson (KUHL)
|0:02:33
|28
|Matthew Erbentraut
|0:02:40
|29
|Joe Christiansen
|0:02:40
|30
|Jack Keane (Above Category Racing)
|0:02:42
|31
|Justin Griffin
|0:03:14
|32
|Adam Christopher
|0:03:15
|33
|Ben Hoffman (Team Muleterro/Gallatin Valley)
|0:03:37
|-2laps
|Garrett Lundberg
|-2laps
|Shane Skelton (Whole Athlete-Specialized/Whole)
|-5laps
|Daniel Henderson
|-5laps
|Jorge Munoz Jr (Dominion - Falcon Bank)
|-5laps
|Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq))
|-5laps
|Dillen Maurer (Montrose Cycling Club)
|-5laps
|Elliott Baring (Cycle Youth)
|-5laps
|Evan Williams
|-5laps
|Haakon Sigurslid (Durango Devo)
|-5laps
|Lukas Giesen (Get Out! New Mexico)
|-6laps
|Garrett Gerchar (BJC/Tokyo Joe's Junior Development)
|-7laps
|Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)
|DNS
|Zane Godby (enCompass Racing)
|DNS
|Ryan Totman
|DNS
|Skyler Taylor (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)
|DNS
|Spence Peterson (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)
|DNS
|Lucas Newcomb (Whole Athlete)
|DNF
|Cody Cupp (Methow Valley Cycling)
