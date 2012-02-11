Image 1 of 56 Katherine O'Shea in second in elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 56 Robbie Hucker leads Luke Fetch in the U23 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 3 of 56 U23 men's podium: Robbie Hucker, Luke Fetch, Jack Haig (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 4 of 56 Jack Haig leads Luke Fetch early in the U23 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 5 of 56 U19 men's podium: Ben Bradley, Billy Sewell, Benjamine Forbes (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 6 of 56 Rosemary Barnes in 11th in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 7 of 56 Rebecca Henderson leads Katherine O'Shea before being slowed by four punctures (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 8 of 56 Rebecca Henderson (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 9 of 56 Peta Mullens in sixth in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 10 of 56 Peta Mullens (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 11 of 56 Paul van der Ploeg leads Sid Taberlay (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 12 of 56 Paul van der Ploeg in second in elite men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 13 of 56 Michal Kafka in third in vet men's category (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 14 of 56 Mark Fenner in second among master men (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 15 of 56 Luke Fetch gets some recovery time on a downhill fireroad in U23 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 16 of 56 Lindsay Gorrell in 8th in elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 17 of 56 Dan McConnell on his way to winning Round 3 of the All Mountain Cup at Mt Stromlo. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 18 of 56 Amy Austin in the lead of the U23 women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 19 of 56 Brad Morton leads the veteran men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 20 of 56 Charlie Brodie in second in the U15 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 21 of 56 Chris Jongewaard leads Paul van der Ploeg and Dan McConnell (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 22 of 56 Dan McConnell wins the elite men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 23 of 56 Dan McConnell leads the elite men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 24 of 56 Elite men's podium: Paul van der Ploeg, Dan McConnell, Sid Taberlay (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 25 of 56 Elite men's start (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 26 of 56 Elite women's start (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 27 of 56 Elite women's podium: Katherine O'Shea, Jenni King, Jenny Fay (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 28 of 56 Emily Parkes in second in U19 women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 29 of 56 Evan James in fifth in master men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 30 of 56 Hamish Prosser leads U17 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 31 of 56 Holly Harris in first in U19 women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 32 of 56 Jack Haig leads Trenton Day, who finished in 11th after a mechanical (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 33 of 56 James Collins takes the inside line over rocks followed by Damien Enderby in veteran men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 34 of 56 Jenni King in the lead (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 35 of 56 Jenni King leads (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 36 of 56 Jenni King on her way to a win (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 37 of 56 Jenny Fay leads Katherine O'Shea with Rebecca Henderson in background (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 38 of 56 John Henderson leads super master men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 39 of 56 Chris Jongewaard leads Paul van der Ploeg and Dan McConnnell (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 40 of 56 Zoe Binder leads the U17 women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 41 of 56 Jenni King picking a clean line through the rocks. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 42 of 56 Sid Taberlay rode a smart race to round out the podium. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 43 of 56 Andy Blair holds a line. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 44 of 56 Paul Van der Ploeg rode a fantastic race to come across the line in second place. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 45 of 56 Josh Carlson maintained his strong form to finish 6th. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 46 of 56 Andy Blair continued with his consistant form to finish 5th. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 47 of 56 Chris Jongewaard made his return to the series at Round 3, Mt Stromlo. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 48 of 56 The start of the Elite mens XC race: Round 3, All Mountain Cup, Mt Stromlo (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 49 of 56 Jenni King crosses the line in 1st place. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 50 of 56 Bec Henderson making up ground after mechanical troubles. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 51 of 56 Katherine O'Shea's form is looking promising as the reigning National Champion looks ahead to the Nationals in Adelaide. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 52 of 56 Jenni King on her way to winning Round 3 of the All Mountain Cup, Mt Stromlo. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 53 of 56 Tory Thomas rode strongly to finish 5th. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 54 of 56 Katherine O'Shea trying to chase down Jenni King. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 55 of 56 Bec Henderson had a brilliant start, leading the first three laps before mechanicals set her back to finish 4th. (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au) Image 56 of 56 Katherine O'Shea held on to 2nd place in front of a fast finishing Jenny Fay, (Image credit: Chris Fox Photography / www.photosbychris.com.au)

Dan McConnell and Jenni King backed up their Olympic-format cross country wins in Mt Buller with wins in round 3 at Stromlo Forest Park in the ACT. Both riders contested tough, exciting races on their way to the top of the podium.

The elite men started at a furious pace, with McConnell leading the pack out onto the fast, flowing course. The race quickly developed a lead group of four, with McConnell, Paul Van Der Ploeg, Sid Taberlay and Jongewaard putting a small gap between themselves and the field early in the race, and staying together for some time.

2008 Olympian McConnell was the first rider in the group to make a significant move on lap 5. This move would ultimately prove decisive, and not only give him the win but also served to separate the top four.

"I felt fairly strong early on. I was struggling a bit early on technically, but I put it together on the climb - I was able to open up a bit of a gap and then hold them off on the descent," said McConnell.

With Jongewaard back, today's field will likely be a mirror image of the field expected at the Australian national championships. "It's good to have everyone here who'll be at nationals, and to come home with the win is a positive sign," said McConnell.

Paul Van Der Ploeg, riding in only his second cross country race in the elite field is proving quickly that he belongs. Van Der Ploeg placed himself in the top four early and finished with an excellent second place. "It was another really good race. A bit more pack racing, at one point the front four of us were separated by only two seconds, so it was also very exciting."

When asked about how he felt to be mixing it up with some of our most well-known racers, van der Ploeg said, "I remember when I was in U15 or U17 watching Chris and Sid race race in (the national season in) Eildon, so it's really good to be up there with them and fighting it out for the podium."

Taberlay is almost the elder statesman of the elite field, and has been racing mountain bikes at a national level for 15 years. Third was a good result for Taberlay today given that he had to stop on course to rectify mechanical issues. "I guess I took a couple of laps to find a bit of a rhythm and get going. After closing the gap to the front three riders, I had a little bit of a mechanical issue that I had to stop to fix, and then I had to close the gap again."

In the elite women's race, Canberra local young gun Bec Hendseron blasted off the start to take a commanding lead for the first two laps. "I wanted to have a good strong start, to try riding off the front, I wanted to go out hard and put the pressure on the other girls."

Tragedy struck during lap two, with Henderson having the first of what would eventually be four tyre issues during the six-lap race. "I'm not sure, I must have been a bit rough through a couple of the rock sections on the longer descent. I changed the front tyre, and then the back went flat." Henderson would end up in a credible fourth despite spending much time stopped working on her bike.

Jenni King was second to Henderson for the first two laps, and rode on to the win after riding past a stationary Henderson during one of the mechanical issues. While dominant on paper, today felt tough to King, "I really struggled with that course actually, it's kind of a power course. I think Bec would have had a really good day, I was a bit lucky to get the win today."

The win is somewhat amazingly King's seventh win from the eight starts during this All Mountain Cup season. "It's good to see my form is pretty good two weeks out from the national championships".

Katherine O'Shea, the reigning national champion finished in second place. "Positions changed quite a bit, Jenni Fay and I had a really good battle - it was pretty much a sprint race every fire road, and it was a good track out there."

Fay came in third, and also talked of the to-and-fro battle with O'Shea. "It was pretty hard actually. I wasn't expecting such a fast race, it was so close with Katherine, we had quite a fun race."

In the under 23 men's category, Luke Fetch had a sprint-finish win by 0.4 of a second from Robbie Hucker, with Jack Haig in third place. In the women's under 23, Amy Austin had a confident win from Jacinta Aitken.

In the youngest of the international categories, the under 19 Male, Billy Sewell rode his way to a win by over a minute from Ben Bradley and Benjamin Forbes.

In the under 19 women's race, Holly Harris won from Emily Parkes by just under a second after a race-long battle culminating in a sprint finish. Local rider Kyna Millan finished in third place.

On Sunday, racers will compete in the final stage of round 3, with a 25km point-to-point race starting at 9:00 am.

Elite men 1 Daniel McConnell (Anytime Fitness-Shimano) 1:29:15 2 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Otztal - X-bionic) 0:00:36 3 Sid Taberlay (Kenda - H20 Overdrive) 0:01:19 4 Chris Jongewaard 0:01:34 5 Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift MTB Team-Felt) 0:03:34 6 Joshua Carlson (Australian Giant Factory team - ftptraining.com) 0:04:14 7 Lachlan Norris (Giant Factory Off-Road Team - Drapac Professional) 0:04:18 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg 0:05:24 9 Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team) 0:07:21 10 Matthew Fleming (Rock star Racing - Giant) 0:08:00 11 Andrew Arthur (Endeavour Cycles) 0:09:10 12 Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing) 0:09:21 13 Shaun Lewis 0:09:56 14 James Downing (Cannondale Australia) 0:10:15 15 Ben Hogarth (Giant Exact MTB Team) 0:10:52 16 Peter Kutschera (Apollo Bikes Bikes Direct) 0:11:45 17 Michael Vanos (MSC Bikes - Blackmans Bicycles) 0:12:17 18 Anthony Shippard 0:12:56 19 Chad Gossert 0:13:09 20 Evan Jeffery -1lap 21 Sean Martin -2laps 22 Matt Ligtermoet (Rush Racing Specialized) -3laps 23 Dylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.com.au - Fictive.com.au) -5laps DNF Andrew Fellows DNF Jarrod Moroni (Moronis Bikes Bendigo) DNF John Groves (Apollo Bikes) DNS Travis Frisby DNS Ondrej Slezak (Bernard Beer)

Elite women 1 Jenni King (Torq Nutrition) 1:32:23 2 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) 0:01:00 3 Jenny Fay 0:01:24 4 Rebecca Henderson (Anytime Fitness-Shimano) 0:03:41 5 Tory Thomas 0:04:25 6 Peta Mullens (Team Merida Moronis Bikes Bendigo) 0:05:31 7 Catherine Kelaher 0:08:22 8 Lindsay Gorrell 0:09:29 9 Kelly Bartlett 0:10:16 10 Jaclyn Schapel (Giant Australia) 0:11:55 11 Rosemary Barnes (Swell-Redshift) 0:12:06 12 Nicola Hogan (Drift Bikes) 0:12:37 13 Sally Gabriel 0:17:34 DNS Niki Fisher (Giant)

Under 23 men 1 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt) 1:19:27 2 Robbie Hucker 0:00:01 3 Jack Haig 0:00:17 4 Kyle Ward (Jet Racing - Specialized Bikes) 0:04:50 5 Sebastian Jayne (Bikeminded) 0:05:59 6 Nelson Tilley (Top Brand Cycles - Townsville) 0:08:00 7 Blake Polverino 0:08:44 8 James Hanus (Scott Australia - Mitcham Cycle Centre) 0:10:24 9 Alexander Meyland (MTBA Specialized EDP Team) 0:10:49 10 Cameron Ivory 0:11:50 11 Trenton Day (Drift Bikes-Specialized) 12 Daniel McDonald 0:13:24 13 Michael Crosbie -1lap DNF Josh Cunneen DNS Robert Kell DNS William Orchard

Under 23 women 1 Amy Austin (Stevens Bikes) 1:34:33 2 Jacinta Aitken 0:15:08

Under 19 men 1 Billy Sewell (Torq MTB Team - Continental) 1:08:54 2 Ben Bradley (Specialized Bicycle Components - H2O) 0:01:27 3 Benjamin Forbes (Kenmore Cycles) 0:01:53 4 Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles - Geoff Comfort Photography) 0:02:26 5 Chris Hamilton 0:04:10 6 Tasman Nankervis 0:04:40 7 Cameron Prosser (Anytime Fitness) 0:05:38 8 Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles) 0:05:54 9 Jason Lowndes (BCS Rising Sun) 0:06:27 10 Rodger Pogson-Manning (Ay Up - Silverback) 0:06:29 11 Harry Lindsay 0:08:22 12 Toby Stewart 0:09:32 13 Peter McKellar Stewart 0:09:40 14 Christopher Aitken (Breakaway Cycles - ozriders.com.au) 0:10:57 15 Joey Vejvoda 0:14:10 16 Luke Ellison 0:14:13 17 Harry Herne 0:14:42 DNS Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes) DNS Jordan Butler

Under 19 women 1 Holly Harris 1:12:20 2 Emily Parkes 0:00:01 3 Kyna Millan (TLC Cycles - MSL) 0:01:24 4 Karuna Henderson 0:06:16 DNF Brooke Tranter

Under 17 men 1 Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted - Apollo Bicycles) 0:59:31 2 Jayden Ward (Jet Racing - Specialized Bicycles) 0:00:49 3 Simon Harrington (Scott Bikes) 0:01:18 4 Callum Carson 0:01:44 5 Benjamin Green 0:01:55 6 Mitchell Greenway (All Terrain Cycles) 7 Jack Jude (Cognition Bikes - Specialized) 0:02:27 8 David Bleakley 0:03:22 9 Roly Stewart 0:07:34 10 Jack Booth 0:07:43 11 Josh Abbey 0:10:04 12 Cosi Hofman 0:10:06 13 Toby Orchard 0:10:55 14 Tom Green 0:13:05 15 Bryan Dunkin 0:14:12 DNF Jackson Streeter DNF Rong Min (Global Track Warehouse) DNF Dean Madden (Specialized - Bike Nirvana) DNS Connor O'Dwyer

Under 17 women 1 Zoe Binder (Crowne Plaza Canberra) 0:57:05 2 Lucy Burton 0:02:19

Under 15 men 1 Griffin Layton-Scheld (OnyaBike - Belco & Civic) 0:54:14 2 Charlie Brodie 0:00:37 3 Ben Metcalfe 0:01:52 4 Matthew Dinham 0:01:53 5 Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors - Commencal) 0:07:07 6 Declan Prosser 0:07:21 7 Joseph Simpson 0:11:54

Under 15 Female 1 Gabrielle Millan 0:49:12

Veteran men 1 Bradley Morton (ONYA Bike - Belconnen and Civic) 1:11:04 2 Jason Chalker 0:03:01 3 Michal Kafka (Bernard Riders) 0:05:32 4 Gavin Burwood 0:05:53 5 Damien Enderby (Thule Team Australia - Cranks Bikestores) 0:06:31 6 James Collins (Trek - Bontrager) 0:06:52 7 Dion Blair 0:07:04 8 Liam O'Dea 0:08:59 9 Fabian Guerrero 0:11:56 10 Pablo Santa -1lap

Master men 1 Matthew Rizzuto 0:59:09 2 Mark Fenner 0:00:52 3 Douglas Pollock 0:02:35 4 Troy Fisher (Stevens Bikes) 0:03:39 5 Evan James (Giant Adelaide) 0:03:59 6 Richard Peil 0:04:07 7 David Harris 0:05:48 8 Luis Severino 0:07:07 9 Luke Ingram 0:16:40 DNF David Medlock

Super-Master men 1 John Henderson 1:00:56 2 John Allison 0:05:33 3 David Wilson 0:05:51 4 Mark Codner (FRS - Rotor BBK Bikes) 0:06:08 5 Paul Sloan 0:10:34 6 Nathan Carroll 0:10:35 7 Neil Dall 0:12:24 DNS Steven Bullard

Super-Master women 1 Alison Forbes 0:56:19 2 Bev Anderson-Tranter 0:10:41

Ultra-Master men 1 Fil Giles 1:13:09 DNS Peter Heywood

Expert men 1 Michael Hogan (Bicycle Garage Lilyfield) 1:17:24 2 Phillip Bardsley-Smith 0:02:42 3 Marc De Geoffroy 0:03:09