Ongarato wins in the Netherlands

Cappelle, Golas round out top three

Image 1 of 9

Rob Ruijgh (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 9

Alberto Ongarato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins the race.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 9

Alberto Ongarato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) speaks to the media after his win.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 9

Riders climb the Vam hill.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 9

Egidijus Juodvalkis (Palmans - Cras)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 9

The peloton

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 9

This rider was giving everything at the front.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 9

At the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 9

Podium: Andy Cappelle (Verandas Willems), Alberto Ongarato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team), Michal Golas (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4:48:32
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:02
3Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
6Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
7Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
8Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
9Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
10David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
11Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
12Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
13Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
14Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
15James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
16Michael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
17David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
18Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
19Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
20Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
21Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
22Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
23Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
24Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
25Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
27Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp0:00:07
28Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
30Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
31Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
32Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
33Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:15
34Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:00:17
35Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:18
36Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:00:25
37Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
38Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank0:02:24
39Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
40Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
41Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
42Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
43Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:46
44Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
45Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
46Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:03:48
47Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
48Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
49Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
50Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
51Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:04:30
52Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank
53Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
54Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:05:58
55Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
56Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
57Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
58Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
59Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
60Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
61Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
62Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
63Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
64Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
65Morten Voss Christiansen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
66René Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
67Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
68René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
69Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
70Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank
71Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
72Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
73Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank

