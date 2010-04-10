Ongarato wins in the Netherlands
Cappelle, Golas round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4:48:32
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:02
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|7
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|10
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|11
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|13
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|14
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|15
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|16
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|17
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|19
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|20
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|21
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|22
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|23
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|24
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|25
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
|27
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
|0:00:07
|28
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|31
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|32
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|33
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:15
|34
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:00:17
|35
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:18
|36
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:00:25
|37
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|38
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:24
|39
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|40
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|41
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|42
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|43
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:03:46
|44
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|45
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|46
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|0:03:48
|47
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|48
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|50
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|51
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:30
|52
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank
|53
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|54
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:05:58
|55
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|56
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|57
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|58
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|59
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|60
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|61
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|62
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|64
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|65
|Morten Voss Christiansen (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|66
|René Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|67
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|68
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|69
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|70
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank
|71
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|72
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|73
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank
