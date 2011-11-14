Trending

Titarenko wins Adana Cup

Yetis victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)1:13:29
2Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)
3Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)0:01:18
4David Simon (Ger)0:01:48
5Bilal Akgul (Tur)0:02:49
6Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)0:02:52
7Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:04:33
8Bayram Eroglu (Tur)0:05:13
9Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:05:47
10Ismail Mutlu Demir (Tur)0:08:09
11Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)0:08:56
12Ali Çakas (Tur)0:09:08
13Kerem Anil (Tur)0:11:41
14Kamil Akalp (Tur)0:13:08
15Mustafa Zagli (Tur)0:16:23

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Semra Yetis (Tur)1:11:35
2Anna Konovalova (Rus)0:06:33
3Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)0:06:55
4Ayris Isik (Tur)

Latest on Cyclingnews