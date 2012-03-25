Sauser and Stander on song in Cape Epic prologue
Evans/George close behind
South Africa’s top marathon racers got the 2012 Absa Cape Epic off to a blazing start when they dominated the top positions in the 27km prologue time trial that heralded the start of the international eight-day mountain bike stage race in Durbanville on Sunday.
Defending champions Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of the 36One-Songo-Specialized team sped around the short, hilly course in a time of o1:11:52 seconds to claim a narrow 13-second victory over the all-South African Nedbank 360Life pair of Kevin Evans and David George.
Third place went to Austrian Alban Lakata and German Robert Menen of the Topeak Ergon team, with another South African, Max Knox and his Japanese partner, Kohei Yamamoto of 36One-Songo-Specialized 2, filling fourth place.
Four South Africans in the top four overall after the opening day is a promising start for the host nation. The world’s most prestigious mountain bike stage race, which saw 600 teams of two set off on the opening stage in warm, dry conditions at Meerendal Wine Estate on Sunday, has been dominated by foreigners over the past eight years. Last year Stander interrupted that pattern when he claimed the first South African victory along with Sauser, who is from Switzerland and first won it in 2006.
Stander and Sauser were the favourites going into Sunday’s prologue partly as a result of recent good form and partly because they’re both former world champions in the Olympic cross country discipline, which requires speed, skill and intensity over short duration.
Evans and George, bidding for a third time as teammates to become the first ever South African team to win the coveted title, have also shown good form in the build-up races, but are marathon specialists, surprising many by finishing so close to Stander and Sauser on a short, technical course.
Knox, another of South Africa’s leading marathon racers, was paired with Yamamoto, the Asian Olympic cross country champion just last week, after his original American partner, Todd Wells (Specialized), was forced to withdraw prior to the event due to injury.
“We were hoping to get more time in the prologue like we’ve done in previous years, but Nedbank 360Life have upped their game for sure. We went has hard as we could. I took a small tumble and Christoph almost crashed, but after that we tried to relax and it seemed to help,” said Stander.
“The prologue is only a very small part of the race, but it was important for us to win it. It sets a good tone. The win today didn’t come as easy as before. But the other teams are going to have to show they want to take the lead tomorrow. We’ll be very vigilant of course. We’re prepared for a hard week of racing.”
Stander was full or praise for the support and stage setting, finishing on top of Dorst Berg, the race’s first ever mountaintop finish.
“The crowds were just awesome. So much support out there today, especially on the last climb. It’s good for us and our Songo.info charity. Having a mountaintop finish was quite special.”
Other South Africans that shone in the prologue were Robert Sim, who along with German partner Nico Pfitzenmaier of Team Robert Daniel Momsen, claimed the stage victory in the Telkom Masters (over 40 years) category in a time of 1:23.00. Runners-up were the all South African JAG Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey.
In the women’s category, South African Theresa Ralph and her Norweigan partner, Nina Gassler (Britehouse Biogen) finished in a strong second place behind the Wheels4Life pair of Esther Suss and Sally Bigham; while in the mixed division, the Contego 28E husband-and-wife team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans finished second to the German/Swiss pair of Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing. Another South African, Russell de Jager and his Swiss partner Andrea Huser (Big Tree Velocity Sports Lab) were third in the mixed category.
On Monday’s stage 1, Stander and Sauser will wear the overall leader’s yellow zebra Jerseys, while Evans and George will don the red jerseys denoting the leading African Team. In true Cape Epic tradition, it’s a menacing first stage, starting and finishing in Robertson and taking the riders over a distance of 115km with 2350 metres of vertical ascent. The ascents are steep and some of them rocky, classic Cape Epic terrain that’s sure to break the rhythm of even the top teams.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|1:11:52
|2
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:00:13
|3
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:03:05
|4
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|0:03:16
|5
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:03:22
|6
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) & Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad
|0:03:36
|7
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:08
|8
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|0:04:17
|9
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:04:43
|10
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:06:05
|11
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|0:06:39
|12
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:07:23
|13
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|0:07:23
|14
|Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com
|0:08:12
|15
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|0:08:34
|16
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|0:09:03
|17
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|0:09:50
|18
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|0:10:17
|19
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|0:10:18
|20
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|0:12:22
|21
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|0:12:53
|22
|Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego
|0:13:09
|23
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|0:13:16
|24
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:15:27
|25
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|0:15:33
|26
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|0:15:44
|27
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|0:16:50
|28
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|0:17:15
|29
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|0:17:49
|30
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|0:18:12
|31
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|0:19:15
|32
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|0:19:19
|33
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|0:19:25
|34
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|0:20:27
|35
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection
|0:21:01
|36
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|0:21:05
|37
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|0:21:07
|38
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|0:21:16
|39
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|0:22:04
|40
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|0:22:07
|41
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|0:22:27
|42
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|0:22:32
|43
|Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc
|0:22:40
|44
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|0:22:52
|45
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|0:22:55
|46
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|0:23:14
|47
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|0:23:35
|48
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|0:23:36
|49
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|0:23:59
|50
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|0:24:38
|51
|Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling
|0:24:39
|52
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|0:24:44
|53
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|0:24:45
|54
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|0:25:11
|55
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|0:25:21
|56
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|0:25:27
|57
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|0:25:30
|58
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|0:25:54
|59
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|0:25:56
|60
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|0:26:11
|61
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|0:26:12
|62
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|0:26:32
|63
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|0:27:07
|64
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|0:27:23
|65
|Tom Luyten (Bel) & Tom Smets (Bel) T2Team
|0:27:25
|66
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|0:27:59
|67
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|0:28:13
|68
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|0:28:20
|69
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|0:28:25
|70
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|0:28:33
|71
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|0:28:34
|72
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|0:28:36
|73
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|0:28:38
|74
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|0:28:40
|75
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|0:28:50
|76
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|0:28:52
|77
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|0:28:58
|78
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|0:29:00
|79
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|0:29:04
|80
|Justice Makhale (RSA) & Prince Maseko (RSA) Exxaro Academy 1
|0:29:12
|81
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|0:29:37
|82
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|0:29:48
|83
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|0:29:49
|84
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money
|0:29:52
|85
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|0:29:54
|86
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|0:30:02
|87
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|0:30:07
|88
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|0:30:08
|89
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|0:30:10
|90
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|0:30:13
|91
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|0:30:15
|92
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|0:30:34
|93
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|0:31:06
|94
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|0:31:07
|95
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|0:31:19
|96
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|0:31:46
|97
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|0:32:08
|97
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|99
|Kim Ludbrook (RSA) & Dino Lolloyd (RSA) Tread Riding For Anton
|0:32:45
|100
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|0:32:49
|101
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|0:32:50
|102
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|0:32:55
|103
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|0:33:02
|104
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|0:33:06
|105
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|0:33:07
|106
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|0:33:24
|107
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|0:33:52
|108
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|0:34:05
|109
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|0:34:05
|110
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|0:34:12
|111
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|0:34:32
|112
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|0:34:38
|113
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Horn Bastards
|0:34:38
|114
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|0:34:54
|115
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|0:34:57
|116
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|0:35:04
|117
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|0:35:05
|118
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|0:35:10
|119
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|0:35:30
|120
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|0:35:34
|121
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|0:35:37
|122
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|0:35:44
|123
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|0:35:58
|124
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|0:36:09
|125
|Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa
|0:36:11
|126
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|0:36:15
|127
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|0:36:15
|128
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|0:36:22
|129
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|0:36:31
|130
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|0:36:31
|131
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|0:36:32
|132
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|0:36:39
|133
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|0:36:39
|134
|François de Crawhez (Bel) & Pascal Messine (Bel) Hot Wheelz Brussels
|0:36:54
|135
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|0:36:55
|136
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|0:36:55
|137
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|0:37:04
|138
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|0:37:04
|139
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|0:37:07
|140
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|0:37:12
|141
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|0:37:14
|142
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|0:37:15
|143
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|0:37:19
|144
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|0:37:36
|145
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|0:37:45
|146
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|0:37:47
|147
|Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon
|0:37:49
|148
|Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell
|0:37:57
|149
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|0:38:00
|150
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|0:38:02
|151
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|0:38:09
|152
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|0:38:22
|153
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|0:38:56
|154
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|0:39:02
|155
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Uros Breski (Slo) Rasta
|0:39:02
|156
|Anton Sparks (RSA) & John Sparks (RSA) Brothers In Arms
|0:39:15
|157
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|0:39:26
|158
|Luka Sopic (Cro) & Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) Keindl Sport Croatia
|0:39:42
|159
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|0:40:24
|160
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|0:40:40
|161
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|0:41:08
|162
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|0:41:11
|163
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|0:41:12
|164
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|0:41:18
|165
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|0:41:22
|166
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) The Pragmatics
|0:41:33
|167
|Paul Theron (RSA) & Hanro JG Du Plessis (RSA) C-4-C
|0:42:07
|168
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|0:42:12
|169
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|0:42:18
|170
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|0:42:36
|171
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|0:43:06
|172
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|0:43:15
|173
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|0:43:21
|174
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|0:43:26
|175
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|0:43:30
|175
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|177
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|0:43:31
|178
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|0:43:36
|179
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|0:43:52
|180
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|0:43:53
|181
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|0:44:07
|182
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|0:44:12
|183
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|0:44:15
|184
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|0:44:19
|185
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|0:44:52
|186
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|0:45:05
|187
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|0:45:12
|188
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|0:45:39
|189
|Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd
|0:45:41
|190
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|0:45:44
|191
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|0:45:54
|192
|Michael Williams (RSA) & Richard Waren Lee (RSA) Mercury Rising
|0:46:01
|193
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|0:46:04
|194
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|0:46:04
|195
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|0:46:04
|196
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|0:46:09
|197
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|0:46:15
|198
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|0:46:16
|199
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|0:46:29
|200
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|0:46:35
|201
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|0:46:54
|202
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|0:47:00
|203
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|0:47:19
|204
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|0:47:23
|205
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|0:47:42
|206
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|0:47:49
|207
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland
|0:47:56
|208
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|0:48:09
|209
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|0:48:14
|210
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|0:48:16
|211
|Gawie van der Schyf (RSA) & Steve Armstrong (RSA) Maintop Consultancy
|0:48:19
|212
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|0:48:28
|213
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|0:48:43
|214
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|0:48:53
|215
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|0:48:54
|216
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|0:48:59
|217
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|0:49:16
|218
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|0:49:30
|219
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|0:49:33
|220
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|0:49:42
|221
|Bevan Jeffery (RSA) & Michael Van Harmelen (RSA) Trojans Plascon Racing
|0:49:49
|222
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Cameron Service (RSA) Coca-Cola
|0:49:54
|223
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|0:49:59
|224
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|0:50:01
|225
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|0:50:01
|226
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|0:50:02
|227
|GLENN KEUN (RSA) & WERNER KENNEDY (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|0:50:05
|228
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|0:50:15
|229
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|0:50:20
|230
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|0:50:44
|231
|Francesc Moreno (Spa) & JAUME GIL (Spa) Bigmat Gil-Ws
|0:50:53
|232
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|0:51:03
|233
|Charles Steyn Jnr (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) Moose Knuckle
|0:51:09
|234
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|0:51:12
|235
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|0:51:15
|236
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|0:51:52
|237
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|0:51:56
|238
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|0:52:06
|239
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|0:52:07
|240
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|0:53:08
|241
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|0:53:11
|242
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|0:53:15
|243
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|0:53:15
|244
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|0:53:22
|245
|Stephen Edwards (GBr) & James Beresford-Lambert (GBr) Gongshow
|0:53:25
|246
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|0:53:47
|247
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|0:54:04
|248
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|0:54:53
|249
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|0:54:57
|250
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|0:55:06
|251
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|0:55:09
|252
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|0:55:16
|253
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|0:55:21
|254
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|0:55:22
|255
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|0:55:50
|256
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|0:56:16
|257
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|0:56:30
|258
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|0:56:39
|259
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|0:57:04
|260
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|0:57:19
|261
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|0:57:23
|262
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|0:57:36
|263
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|0:57:37
|264
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|0:57:55
|265
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|0:58:11
|266
|Jonathan Le marchand (Qat) & Leon Nel (RSA) Lost
|0:58:29
|267
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|0:58:29
|268
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|0:59:18
|269
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|0:59:30
|270
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|0:59:49
|271
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|0:59:58
|272
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Desmond Lambrecht (RSA) Fit Sports Laboratories
|0:59:59
|273
|John Low (RSA) & Larry Vorster (RSA) Brink & Heath Civils
|1:00:21
|274
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|1:00:26
|275
|Nolan Daniel (RSA) & Gert Conradie (Irl) Eager Eagles
|1:00:50
|276
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|1:00:51
|277
|David Abarrategui Cantabrana (Spa) & Cesar Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) Hurricane
|1:01:06
|278
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|1:01:13
|279
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|1:01:30
|280
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|1:01:35
|280
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|282
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|1:01:41
|283
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|1:01:43
|284
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|1:01:47
|285
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|1:02:54
|286
|Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic
|1:03:04
|287
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|1:04:20
|288
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|1:04:45
|289
|Harry Louise (Reu) & thierry louise (Reu) Ma?Do Riders
|1:05:06
|290
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|1:05:12
|291
|Marsel Roos (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) On Your Bike Knysna
|1:05:27
|292
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|1:06:33
|293
|Denver Knoetzen (RSA) & Stefan Rumpf (Ger) Hamburger Perlen
|1:06:48
|294
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|1:07:17
|295
|Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling
|1:08:24
|296
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|1:09:34
|297
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|1:10:13
|298
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|1:10:25
|299
|Chris Perry (Nig) & Antony Burdon (Nig) Oyibo
|1:13:06
|300
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|1:14:21
|301
|Danie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Andre Pienaar (RSA) B-I-L
|1:14:47
|302
|Frans Cronje (Aus) & Juan Claassen (RSA) Fj No Fear
|1:14:52
|303
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|1:15:57
|304
|Scott Forrest (RSA) & Robert Lightbody (RSA) Dogfathers
|1:16:07
|305
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|1:16:57
|306
|Ron Rutland (RSA) & Jonathan Dyer (RSA) Cape Town Tens
|1:17:03
|307
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|1:17:27
|308
|Marc Mendelson (RSA) & Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive
|1:18:44
|309
|Hans Shongoane (RSA) & Peter Manyako (RSA) Exxaro Academy 7
|1:23:01
|310
|Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats
|1:27:04
|311
|Craig Cameron (Swi) & Laurence Szendrei (RSA) Sofa King Fast
|1:29:27
|312
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|1:29:30
|313
|Greg Lotter (RSA) & Jared Cavé (RSA) Yeti -Cape Town
|1:34:47
|314
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|1:37:06
|315
|Saleh Alduwaisan (Kuw) & Faisal almahnaa (Kuw) Kuwait
|1:40:05
|316
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|1:43:37
|317
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp
|1:52:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|1:29:27
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:02:19
|3
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|0:06:34
|4
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|0:07:58
|5
|Birgit Söllner (Ger) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) Firebike
|0:10:49
|6
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|0:11:24
|7
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:12:34
|8
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|0:13:02
|9
|Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks
|0:20:09
|10
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|0:21:00
|11
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|0:21:40
|12
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|0:23:27
|13
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|0:33:12
|14
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|0:34:41
|15
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|0:36:08
|16
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|0:36:30
|17
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|0:41:22
|18
|Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Claire Beaumont (GBr) Bike Magic - Scott
|0:42:51
|19
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|0:46:30
|20
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|1:21:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|1:31:34
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|0:01:12
|3
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|0:05:53
|4
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|0:07:02
|5
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|0:09:31
|6
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|0:09:52
|7
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|0:11:04
|8
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|0:12:28
|9
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|0:16:01
|10
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Michela Benzoni (Ita) R?Disch
|0:16:45
|11
|Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|0:17:14
|12
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|0:19:11
|13
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|0:20:29
|14
|Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin
|0:22:47
|15
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|0:24:22
|16
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|0:24:26
|17
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|0:24:29
|18
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|0:25:40
|19
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|0:26:17
|20
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|0:27:08
|21
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny
|0:27:19
|22
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|0:27:29
|23
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|0:27:30
|24
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|0:28:20
|25
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|0:29:46
|26
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|0:30:12
|27
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|0:30:59
|28
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|0:32:06
|29
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|0:32:19
|30
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|0:33:59
|31
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|0:34:14
|32
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|0:34:28
|33
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|0:34:33
|34
|Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain
|0:34:56
|35
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|0:35:14
|36
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|0:36:27
|37
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|0:36:40
|38
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|0:37:15
|39
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|0:37:54
|40
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|0:38:20
|41
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|0:41:01
|42
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|0:43:06
|43
|Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep
|0:45:21
|44
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover
|0:46:24
|45
|Bernd Sudhoff (Ger) & Monika Sudhoff (Ger) Honey Moon Powered By Burn Baby
|0:46:59
|46
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|0:47:44
|47
|Stuart Brew (NZl) & Elmien Stander (RSA) Kia Kaha
|0:48:34
|48
|Benedict Mabudafhasi (RSA) & Reinette Geldenhuis (RSA) Ayoba
|0:50:37
|49
|Laura Koh (Sin) & Kenneth Koh (Sin) Grannygearheroes
|0:51:52
|50
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|0:52:47
|51
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|0:55:15
|52
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|0:57:04
|53
|Elaine Vermeulen (RSA) & Morne De Noon (RSA) Blue Label
|0:59:40
|54
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & Francois Boucher (RSA) Sac Trucks 2
|1:07:56
|55
|Alan Hales (RSA) & Lindy Hales (RSA) Cape Leopards
|1:12:40
|56
|Ursula Botha (RSA) & Roelof Le Roux (RSA) Seesa
|1:16:15
|57
|Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG - Pinky & The Brain
|1:16:58
|58
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|1:20:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen
|1:23:01
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|0:03:57
|3
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned)) World Bicycle Relief
|0:04:18
|4
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|0:09:36
|5
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|0:10:13
|6
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|0:11:16
|7
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|0:11:43
|8
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|0:14:41
|9
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|0:15:47
|10
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|0:16:01
|11
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|0:16:13
|12
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|0:16:31
|13
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|0:17:04
|14
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|0:17:15
|15
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|0:18:07
|16
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|0:18:28
|17
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|0:18:44
|18
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|0:19:17
|19
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|0:20:16
|20
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|0:20:27
|21
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|0:20:28
|22
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|0:20:36
|23
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|0:20:43
|24
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|0:21:31
|25
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|0:21:31
|26
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|0:21:34
|27
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|0:21:40
|28
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|0:21:47
|29
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|0:21:58
|30
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|0:22:16
|31
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|0:22:17
|32
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|0:22:19
|33
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|0:22:20
|34
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|0:23:26
|35
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|0:23:30
|36
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|0:23:47
|37
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|0:23:55
|38
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|0:24:16
|39
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|0:24:21
|40
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|0:24:29
|41
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|0:24:36
|42
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|0:24:59
|43
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|0:25:22
|44
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|0:26:01
|45
|Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma
|0:26:03
|46
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & ALBE BASSON (RSA) Matus
|0:26:07
|47
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|0:26:07
|48
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|0:26:56
|49
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|0:26:57
|50
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|0:27:10
|51
|Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT
|0:27:12
|52
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|0:27:20
|53
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|0:27:28
|54
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|0:27:45
|55
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|0:28:09
|56
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|0:28:36
|57
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|0:28:56
|58
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|0:29:00
|59
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|0:29:14
|60
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|0:29:39
|61
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|0:29:46
|62
|Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo
|0:30:07
|63
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|0:30:38
|64
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|0:30:47
|65
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|0:30:48
|66
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|0:30:51
|67
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|0:30:54
|68
|Rolf Schmitt (Ger) & Andreas Koehler (Ger) Mtb-Bergstrasse
|0:31:08
|69
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|0:31:13
|70
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|0:31:26
|71
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|0:31:44
|72
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|0:31:56
|73
|Mel Stewart (USA) & Craig Russell (USA) Wells Fargo, Steamboat, Colorado
|0:31:59
|74
|Gregor Kamstra (RSA) & Mark Jarvis (USA) The Pretenders
|0:32:00
|75
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|0:32:25
|76
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|0:32:26
|77
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|0:32:28
|78
|Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin
|0:32:37
|79
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|0:32:53
|80
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|0:33:05
|81
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|0:33:23
|82
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|0:33:31
|83
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|0:33:45
|84
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|0:33:49
|85
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|0:33:52
|86
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|0:34:00
|87
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|0:34:11
|88
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim
|0:34:32
|89
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|0:34:47
|90
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Riekert Wilken (RSA) Ets Badger Boys
|0:34:51
|91
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|0:35:05
|92
|Sergio Pinho (Por) & Antonio Jorge Damas das Neves (Por) Songo.Info / Portugal
|0:35:14
|93
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|0:35:29
|94
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|0:35:32
|95
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|0:36:05
|96
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|0:36:09
|97
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|0:36:09
|98
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|0:36:22
|99
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygir
|0:36:23
|100
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|0:36:33
|101
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|0:36:36
|102
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|0:36:50
|103
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|0:37:17
|104
|Shaughn Smit (RSA) & Roy Phillips (RSA) Brothers
|0:37:21
|105
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|0:37:22
|106
|Wim Strydom (RSA) & Henry Schurink (RSA) Endecon Flyers 2
|0:37:26
|107
|Andy Mcpherson (RSA) & Shane Barker (RSA) Second Skins
|0:37:44
|108
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|0:37:44
|109
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|0:37:57
|110
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|0:38:04
|111
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|0:38:13
|112
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|0:38:18
|113
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|0:38:24
|114
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|0:38:26
|115
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|0:38:49
|116
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|0:38:49
|117
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|0:39:08
|118
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|0:39:08
|119
|Ching Soo Loh (Sin) & Michael Maxwell (Sin) Singapore Racing Masters
|0:39:24
|120
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|0:40:12
|121
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|0:40:15
|122
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|0:40:20
|123
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|0:40:36
|124
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|0:40:44
|125
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|0:40:58
|126
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|0:41:00
|127
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|0:41:47
|128
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|0:42:04
|129
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters
|0:42:11
|130
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|0:42:20
|131
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad
|0:42:26
|132
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|0:42:39
|133
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|0:42:55
|134
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl
|0:42:56
|135
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|0:43:12
|136
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|0:43:40
|137
|Paul Meinking (RSA) & Dana Botha (Zam) The Zambeasties
|0:44:01
|138
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|0:44:07
|139
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|0:44:36
|140
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|0:44:42
|141
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|0:44:58
|142
|Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power
|0:45:02
|143
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|0:45:15
|144
|Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) Pnp Race4Change
|0:45:37
|145
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|0:46:04
|146
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|0:46:18
|147
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|0:46:20
|148
|Thys Botha (RSA) & Sholto Douglas (RSA) Msingi
|0:47:10
|149
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|0:47:13
|150
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|0:47:25
|151
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|0:48:33
|152
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|0:48:46
|153
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|0:49:07
|154
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|0:49:35
|155
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|0:49:48
|156
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|0:50:12
|157
|Oene Los (RSA) & Deon Honiball (RSA) Cataract
|0:50:44
|158
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|0:50:46
|159
|Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands
|0:50:47
|160
|Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady
|0:50:47
|161
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|0:50:53
|162
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|0:51:16
|163
|Jean De villiers (RSA) & Kalla Smit (RSA) Last One
|0:51:18
|164
|David Bryant (GBr) & William Watt (GBr) Hotchillee Green
|0:51:53
|165
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|0:51:54
|166
|Shane Williamson (RSA) & Wray Radford (RSA) Thrutainers 3
|0:52:28
|167
|Daniel Cullari (Ita) & Moises Abajo Rodriguez (Spa) Cotton Club Shop
|0:52:33
|168
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|0:53:25
|169
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|0:53:55
|170
|David Wright (RSA) & Garth Allardyce (RSA) Flavourome
|0:54:38
|171
|Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops
|0:55:02
|172
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|0:55:16
|173
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|0:55:20
|174
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|0:55:22
|175
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1E Edo Ram
|0:55:42
|176
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|0:56:29
|177
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|0:57:49
|178
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|1:00:58
|179
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|1:01:27
|180
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|1:01:42
|181
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|1:02:00
|182
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|1:02:36
|183
|Paulo Pereira (Bra) & Charl Van Der Spuy (RSA) Life 11/04/1939
|1:02:38
|184
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|1:03:06
|185
|Klemens Gähwiler (Swi) & Samuel Luginbühl (Swi) Juhuuu
|1:03:42
|186
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|1:04:13
|187
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|1:04:56
|188
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johan Geyser (RSA) Guth & Reda Wild Beast
|1:05:56
|189
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|1:06:13
|190
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|1:06:41
|191
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|1:06:41
|192
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|1:07:16
|193
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|1:07:46
|194
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) & Marcel Braas (UAE) Jebel Warriors
|1:08:06
|195
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|1:10:38
|196
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|1:10:51
|197
|Steve Haddock (NZl) & Glenn Wright (NZl) Avanti
|1:11:49
|198
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|1:14:21
|199
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|1:15:43
|200
|Rudolf Steindl (Aut) & Franz Lafer (Aut) Steirermen Fc-Donald
|1:16:19
|201
|Mike Lewis (RSA) & Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) Tib Insurance
|1:19:10
|202
|Gordon Hope (RSA) & Stevan Prost (RSA) Promac Paints
|1:19:57
|203
|James Hope-Lang (GBr) & Jacques De beer (RSA) Boer And Brit
|1:27:52
|204
|Jurgen De praeter (Bel) & Stefaan De Neve (Bel) 2Manybikers
|1:27:58
|205
|Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Friedrich Mueller (Ger) Flott-Wie-Nix.De
|1:28:40
|206
|Frank Van der Vet (Ned) & Arnold Steinfort (Ned) Infofolio Atb Zeist Team I
|1:29:27
|207
|Grigory Popov (Rus) & Dmitry Solovyev (Rus) Fun First
|1:29:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|1:11:52
|2
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:00:13
|3
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:03:05
|4
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|0:03:16
|5
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:03:22
|6
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) & Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad
|0:03:36
|7
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:08
|8
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|0:04:17
|9
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:04:43
|10
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:06:05
|11
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|0:06:39
|12
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:07:23
|13
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|0:07:23
|14
|Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com
|0:08:12
|15
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|0:08:34
|16
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|0:09:03
|17
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|0:09:50
|18
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|0:10:17
|19
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|0:10:18
|20
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|0:12:22
|21
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|0:12:53
|22
|Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego
|0:13:09
|23
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|0:13:16
|24
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:15:27
|25
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|0:15:33
|26
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|0:15:44
|27
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|0:16:50
|28
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|0:17:15
|29
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|0:17:49
|30
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|0:18:12
|31
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|0:19:15
|32
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|0:19:19
|33
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|0:19:25
|34
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|0:20:27
|35
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection
|0:21:01
|36
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|0:21:05
|37
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|0:21:07
|38
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|0:21:16
|39
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|0:22:04
|40
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|0:22:07
|41
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|0:22:27
|42
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|0:22:32
|43
|Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc
|0:22:40
|44
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|0:22:52
|45
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|0:22:55
|46
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|0:23:14
|47
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|0:23:35
|48
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|0:23:36
|49
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|0:23:59
|50
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|0:24:38
|51
|Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling
|0:24:39
|52
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|0:24:44
|53
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|0:24:45
|54
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|0:25:11
|55
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|0:25:21
|56
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|0:25:27
|57
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|0:25:30
|58
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|0:25:54
|59
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|0:25:56
|60
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|0:26:11
|61
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|0:26:12
|62
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|0:26:32
|63
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|0:27:07
|64
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|0:27:23
|65
|Tom Luyten (Bel) & Tom Smets (Bel) T2Team
|0:27:25
|66
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|0:27:59
|67
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|0:28:13
|68
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|0:28:20
|69
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|0:28:25
|70
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|0:28:33
|71
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|0:28:34
|72
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|0:28:36
|73
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|0:28:38
|74
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|0:28:40
|75
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|0:28:50
|76
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|0:28:52
|77
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|0:28:58
|78
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|0:29:00
|79
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|0:29:04
|80
|Justice Makhale (RSA) & Prince Maseko (RSA) Exxaro Academy 1
|0:29:12
|81
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|0:29:37
|82
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|0:29:48
|83
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|0:29:49
|84
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money
|0:29:52
|85
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|0:29:54
|86
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|0:30:02
|87
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|0:30:07
|88
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|0:30:08
|89
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|0:30:10
|90
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|0:30:13
|91
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|0:30:15
|92
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|0:30:34
|93
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|0:31:06
|94
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|0:31:07
|95
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|0:31:19
|96
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|0:31:46
|97
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|0:32:08
|97
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|99
|Kim Ludbrook (RSA) & Dino Lolloyd (RSA) Tread Riding For Anton
|0:32:45
|100
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|0:32:49
|101
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|0:32:50
|102
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|0:32:55
|103
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|0:33:02
|104
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|0:33:06
|105
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|0:33:07
|106
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|0:33:24
|107
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|0:33:52
|108
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|0:34:05
|109
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|0:34:05
|110
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|0:34:12
|111
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|0:34:32
|112
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|0:34:38
|113
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Horn Bastards
|0:34:38
|114
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|0:34:54
|115
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|0:34:57
|116
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|0:35:04
|117
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|0:35:05
|118
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|0:35:10
|119
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|0:35:30
|120
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|0:35:34
|121
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|0:35:37
|122
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|0:35:44
|123
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|0:35:58
|124
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|0:36:09
|125
|Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa
|0:36:11
|126
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|0:36:15
|127
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|0:36:15
|128
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|0:36:22
|129
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|0:36:31
|130
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|0:36:31
|131
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|0:36:32
|132
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|0:36:39
|133
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|0:36:39
|134
|François de Crawhez (Bel) & Pascal Messine (Bel) Hot Wheelz Brussels
|0:36:54
|135
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|0:36:55
|136
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|0:36:55
|137
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|0:37:04
|138
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|0:37:04
|139
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|0:37:07
|140
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|0:37:12
|141
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|0:37:14
|142
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|0:37:15
|143
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|0:37:19
|144
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|0:37:36
|145
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|0:37:45
|146
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|0:37:47
|147
|Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon
|0:37:49
|148
|Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell
|0:37:57
|149
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|0:38:00
|150
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|0:38:02
|151
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|0:38:09
|152
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|0:38:22
|153
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|0:38:56
|154
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|0:39:02
|155
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Uros Breski (Slo) Rasta
|0:39:02
|156
|Anton Sparks (RSA) & John Sparks (RSA) Brothers In Arms
|0:39:15
|157
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|0:39:26
|158
|Luka Sopic (Cro) & Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) Keindl Sport Croatia
|0:39:42
|159
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|0:40:24
|160
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|0:40:40
|161
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|0:41:08
|162
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|0:41:11
|163
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|0:41:12
|164
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|0:41:18
|165
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|0:41:22
|166
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) The Pragmatics
|0:41:33
|167
|Paul Theron (RSA) & Hanro JG Du Plessis (RSA) C-4-C
|0:42:07
|168
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|0:42:12
|169
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|0:42:18
|170
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|0:42:36
|171
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|0:43:06
|172
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|0:43:15
|173
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|0:43:21
|174
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|0:43:26
|175
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|0:43:30
|175
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|177
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|0:43:31
|178
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|0:43:36
|179
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|0:43:52
|180
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|0:43:53
|181
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|0:44:07
|182
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|0:44:12
|183
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|0:44:15
|184
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|0:44:19
|185
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|0:44:52
|186
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|0:45:05
|187
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|0:45:12
|188
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|0:45:39
|189
|Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd
|0:45:41
|190
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|0:45:44
|191
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|0:45:54
|192
|Michael Williams (RSA) & Richard Waren Lee (RSA) Mercury Rising
|0:46:01
|193
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|0:46:04
|194
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|0:46:04
|195
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|0:46:04
|196
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|0:46:09
|197
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|0:46:15
|198
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|0:46:16
|199
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|0:46:29
|200
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|0:46:35
|201
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|0:46:54
|202
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|0:47:00
|203
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|0:47:19
|204
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|0:47:23
|205
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|0:47:42
|206
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|0:47:49
|207
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland
|0:47:56
|208
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|0:48:09
|209
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|0:48:14
|210
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|0:48:16
|211
|Gawie van der Schyf (RSA) & Steve Armstrong (RSA) Maintop Consultancy
|0:48:19
|212
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|0:48:28
|213
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|0:48:43
|214
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|0:48:53
|215
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|0:48:54
|216
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|0:48:59
|217
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|0:49:16
|218
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|0:49:30
|219
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|0:49:33
|220
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|0:49:42
|221
|Bevan Jeffery (RSA) & Michael Van Harmelen (RSA) Trojans Plascon Racing
|0:49:49
|222
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Cameron Service (RSA) Coca-Cola
|0:49:54
|223
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|0:49:59
|224
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|0:50:01
|225
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|0:50:01
|226
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|0:50:02
|227
|GLENN KEUN (RSA) & WERNER KENNEDY (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|0:50:05
|228
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|0:50:15
|229
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|0:50:20
|230
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|0:50:44
|231
|Francesc Moreno (Spa) & JAUME GIL (Spa) Bigmat Gil-Ws
|0:50:53
|232
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|0:51:03
|233
|Charles Steyn Jnr (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) Moose Knuckle
|0:51:09
|234
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|0:51:12
|235
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|0:51:15
|236
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|0:51:52
|237
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|0:51:56
|238
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|0:52:06
|239
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|0:52:07
|240
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|0:53:08
|241
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|0:53:11
|242
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|0:53:15
|243
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|0:53:15
|244
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|0:53:22
|245
|Stephen Edwards (GBr) & James Beresford-Lambert (GBr) Gongshow
|0:53:25
|246
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|0:53:47
|247
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|0:54:04
|248
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|0:54:53
|249
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|0:54:57
|250
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|0:55:06
|251
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|0:55:09
|252
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|0:55:16
|253
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|0:55:21
|254
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|0:55:22
|255
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|0:55:50
|256
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|0:56:16
|257
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|0:56:30
|258
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|0:56:39
|259
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|0:57:04
|260
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|0:57:19
|261
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|0:57:23
|262
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|0:57:36
|263
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|0:57:37
|264
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|0:57:55
|265
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|0:58:11
|266
|Jonathan Le marchand (Qat) & Leon Nel (RSA) Lost
|0:58:29
|267
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|0:58:29
|268
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|0:59:18
|269
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|0:59:30
|270
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|0:59:49
|271
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|0:59:58
|272
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Desmond Lambrecht (RSA) Fit Sports Laboratories
|0:59:59
|273
|John Low (RSA) & Larry Vorster (RSA) Brink & Heath Civils
|1:00:21
|274
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|1:00:26
|275
|Nolan Daniel (RSA) & Gert Conradie (Irl) Eager Eagles
|1:00:50
|276
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|1:00:51
|277
|David Abarrategui Cantabrana (Spa) & Cesar Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) Hurricane
|1:01:06
|278
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|1:01:13
|279
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|1:01:30
|280
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|1:01:35
|280
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|282
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|1:01:41
|283
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|1:01:43
|284
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|1:01:47
|285
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|1:02:54
|286
|Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic
|1:03:04
|287
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|1:04:20
|288
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|1:04:45
|289
|Harry Louise (Reu) & thierry louise (Reu) Ma?Do Riders
|1:05:06
|290
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|1:05:12
|291
|Marsel Roos (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) On Your Bike Knysna
|1:05:27
|292
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|1:06:33
|293
|Denver Knoetzen (RSA) & Stefan Rumpf (Ger) Hamburger Perlen
|1:06:48
|294
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|1:07:17
|295
|Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling
|1:08:24
|296
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|1:09:34
|297
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|1:10:13
|298
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|1:10:25
|299
|Chris Perry (Nig) & Antony Burdon (Nig) Oyibo
|1:13:06
|300
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|1:14:21
|301
|Danie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Andre Pienaar (RSA) B-I-L
|1:14:47
|302
|Frans Cronje (Aus) & Juan Claassen (RSA) Fj No Fear
|1:14:52
|303
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|1:15:57
|304
|Scott Forrest (RSA) & Robert Lightbody (RSA) Dogfathers
|1:16:07
|305
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|1:16:57
|306
|Ron Rutland (RSA) & Jonathan Dyer (RSA) Cape Town Tens
|1:17:03
|307
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|1:17:27
|308
|Marc Mendelson (RSA) & Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive
|1:18:44
|309
|Hans Shongoane (RSA) & Peter Manyako (RSA) Exxaro Academy 7
|1:23:01
|310
|Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats
|1:27:04
|311
|Craig Cameron (Swi) & Laurence Szendrei (RSA) Sofa King Fast
|1:29:27
|312
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|1:29:30
|313
|Greg Lotter (RSA) & Jared Cavé (RSA) Yeti -Cape Town
|1:34:47
|314
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|1:37:06
|315
|Saleh Alduwaisan (Kuw) & Faisal almahnaa (Kuw) Kuwait
|1:40:05
|316
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|1:43:37
|317
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp
|1:52:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|1:29:27
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:02:19
|3
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|0:06:34
|4
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|0:07:58
|5
|Birgit Söllner (Ger) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) Firebike
|0:10:49
|6
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|0:11:24
|7
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:12:34
|8
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|0:13:02
|9
|Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks
|0:20:09
|10
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|0:21:00
|11
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|0:21:40
|12
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|0:23:27
|13
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|0:33:12
|14
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|0:34:41
|15
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|0:36:08
|16
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|0:36:30
|17
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|0:41:22
|18
|Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Claire Beaumont (GBr) Bike Magic - Scott
|0:42:51
|19
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|0:46:30
|20
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|1:21:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|1:31:34
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|0:01:12
|3
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|0:05:53
|4
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|0:07:02
|5
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|0:09:31
|6
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|0:09:52
|7
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|0:11:04
|8
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|0:12:28
|9
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|0:16:01
|10
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Michela Benzoni (Ita) R?Disch
|0:16:45
|11
|Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|0:17:14
|12
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|0:19:11
|13
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|0:20:29
|14
|Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin
|0:22:47
|15
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|0:24:22
|16
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|0:24:26
|17
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|0:24:29
|18
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|0:25:40
|19
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|0:26:17
|20
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|0:27:08
|21
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny
|0:27:19
|22
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|0:27:29
|23
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|0:27:30
|24
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|0:28:20
|25
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|0:29:46
|26
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|0:30:12
|27
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|0:30:59
|28
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|0:32:06
|29
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|0:32:19
|30
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|0:33:59
|31
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|0:34:14
|32
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|0:34:28
|33
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|0:34:33
|34
|Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain
|0:34:56
|35
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|0:35:14
|36
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|0:36:27
|37
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|0:36:40
|38
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|0:37:15
|39
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|0:37:54
|40
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|0:38:20
|41
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|0:41:01
|42
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|0:43:06
|43
|Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep
|0:45:21
|44
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover
|0:46:24
|45
|Bernd Sudhoff (Ger) & Monika Sudhoff (Ger) Honey Moon Powered By Burn Baby
|0:46:59
|46
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|0:47:44
|47
|Stuart Brew (NZl) & Elmien Stander (RSA) Kia Kaha
|0:48:34
|48
|Benedict Mabudafhasi (RSA) & Reinette Geldenhuis (RSA) Ayoba
|0:50:37
|49
|Laura Koh (Sin) & Kenneth Koh (Sin) Grannygearheroes
|0:51:52
|50
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|0:52:47
|51
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|0:55:15
|52
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|0:57:04
|53
|Elaine Vermeulen (RSA) & Morne De Noon (RSA) Blue Label
|0:59:40
|54
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & Francois Boucher (RSA) Sac Trucks 2
|1:07:56
|55
|Alan Hales (RSA) & Lindy Hales (RSA) Cape Leopards
|1:12:40
|56
|Ursula Botha (RSA) & Roelof Le Roux (RSA) Seesa
|1:16:15
|57
|Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG - Pinky & The Brain
|1:16:58
|58
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|1:20:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen
|1:23:01
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|0:03:57
|3
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief
|0:04:18
|4
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|0:09:36
|5
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|0:10:13
|6
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|0:11:16
|7
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|0:11:43
|8
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|0:14:41
|9
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|0:15:47
|10
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|0:16:01
|11
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|0:16:13
|12
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|0:16:31
|13
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|0:17:04
|14
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|0:17:15
|15
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|0:18:07
|16
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|0:18:28
|17
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|0:18:44
|18
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|0:19:17
|19
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|0:20:16
|20
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|0:20:27
|21
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|0:20:28
|22
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|0:20:36
|23
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|0:20:43
|24
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|0:21:31
|25
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|0:21:31
|26
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|0:21:34
|27
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|0:21:40
|28
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|0:21:47
|29
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|0:21:58
|30
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|0:22:16
|31
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|0:22:17
|32
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|0:22:19
|33
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|0:22:20
|34
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|0:23:26
|35
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|0:23:30
|36
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|0:23:47
|37
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|0:23:55
|38
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|0:24:16
|39
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|0:24:21
|40
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|0:24:29
|41
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|0:24:36
|42
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|0:24:59
|43
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|0:25:22
|44
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|0:26:01
|45
|Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma
|0:26:03
|46
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & ALBE BASSON (RSA) Matus
|0:26:07
|47
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|0:26:07
|48
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|0:26:56
|49
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|0:26:57
|50
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|0:27:10
|51
|Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT
|0:27:12
|52
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|0:27:20
|53
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|0:27:28
|54
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|0:27:45
|55
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|0:28:09
|56
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|0:28:36
|57
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|0:28:56
|58
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|0:29:00
|59
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|0:29:14
|60
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|0:29:39
|61
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|0:29:46
|62
|Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo
|0:30:07
|63
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|0:30:38
|64
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|0:30:47
|65
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|0:30:48
|66
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|0:30:51
|67
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|0:30:54
|68
|Rolf Schmitt (Ger) & Andreas Koehler (Ger) Mtb-Bergstrasse
|0:31:08
|69
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|0:31:13
|70
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|0:31:26
|71
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|0:31:44
|72
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|0:31:56
|73
|Mel Stewart (USA) & Craig Russell (USA) Wells Fargo, Steamboat, Colorado
|0:31:59
|74
|Gregor Kamstra (RSA) & Mark Jarvis (USA) The Pretenders
|0:32:00
|75
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|0:32:25
|76
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|0:32:26
|77
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|0:32:28
|78
|Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin
|0:32:37
|79
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|0:32:53
|80
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|0:33:05
|81
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|0:33:23
|82
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|0:33:31
|83
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|0:33:45
|84
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|0:33:49
|85
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|0:33:52
|86
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|0:34:00
|87
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|0:34:11
|88
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim
|0:34:32
|89
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|0:34:47
|90
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Riekert Wilken (RSA) Ets Badger Boys
|0:34:51
|91
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|0:35:05
|92
|Sergio Pinho (Por) & Antonio Jorge Damas das Neves (Por) Songo.Info / Portugal
|0:35:14
|93
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|0:35:29
|94
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|0:35:32
|95
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|0:36:05
|96
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|0:36:09
|97
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|0:36:09
|98
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|0:36:22
|99
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygir
|0:36:23
|100
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|0:36:33
|101
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|0:36:36
|102
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|0:36:50
|103
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|0:37:17
|104
|Shaughn Smit (RSA) & Roy Phillips (RSA) Brothers
|0:37:21
|105
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|0:37:22
|106
|Wim Strydom (RSA) & Henry Schurink (RSA) Endecon Flyers 2
|0:37:26
|107
|Andy Mcpherson (RSA) & Shane Barker (RSA) Second Skins
|0:37:44
|108
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|0:37:44
|109
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|0:37:57
|110
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|0:38:04
|111
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|0:38:13
|112
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|0:38:18
|113
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|0:38:24
|114
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|0:38:26
|115
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|0:38:49
|116
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|0:38:49
|117
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|0:39:08
|118
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|0:39:08
|119
|Ching Soo Loh (Sin) & Michael Maxwell (Sin) Singapore Racing Masters
|0:39:24
|120
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|0:40:12
|121
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|0:40:15
|122
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|0:40:20
|123
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|0:40:36
|124
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|0:40:44
|125
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|0:40:58
|126
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|0:41:00
|127
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|0:41:47
|128
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|0:42:04
|129
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters
|0:42:11
|130
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|0:42:20
|131
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad
|0:42:26
|132
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|0:42:39
|133
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|0:42:55
|134
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl
|0:42:56
|135
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|0:43:12
|136
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|0:43:40
|137
|Paul Meinking (RSA) & Dana Botha (Zam) The Zambeasties
|0:44:01
|138
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|0:44:07
|139
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|0:44:36
|140
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|0:44:42
|141
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|0:44:58
|142
|Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power
|0:45:02
|143
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|0:45:15
|144
|Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) Pnp Race4Change
|0:45:37
|145
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|0:46:04
|146
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|0:46:18
|147
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|0:46:20
|148
|Thys Botha (RSA) & Sholto Douglas (RSA) Msingi
|0:47:10
|149
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|0:47:13
|150
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|0:47:25
|151
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|0:48:33
|152
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|0:48:46
|153
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|0:49:07
|154
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|0:49:35
|155
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|0:49:48
|156
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|0:50:12
|157
|Oene Los (RSA) & Deon Honiball (RSA) Cataract
|0:50:44
|158
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|0:50:46
|159
|Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands
|0:50:47
|160
|Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady
|0:50:47
|161
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|0:50:53
|162
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|0:51:16
|163
|Jean De villiers (RSA) & Kalla Smit (RSA) Last One
|0:51:18
|164
|David Bryant (GBr) & William Watt (GBr) Hotchillee Green
|0:51:53
|165
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|0:51:54
|166
|Shane Williamson (RSA) & Wray Radford (RSA) Thrutainers 3
|0:52:28
|167
|Daniel Cullari (Ita) & Moises Abajo Rodriguez (Spa) Cotton Club Shop
|0:52:33
|168
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|0:53:25
|169
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|0:53:55
|170
|David Wright (RSA) & Garth Allardyce (RSA) Flavourome
|0:54:38
|171
|Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops
|0:55:02
|172
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|0:55:16
|173
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|0:55:20
|174
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|0:55:22
|175
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1E Edo Ram
|0:55:42
|176
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|0:56:29
|177
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|0:57:49
|178
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|1:00:58
|179
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|1:01:27
|180
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|1:01:42
|181
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|1:02:00
|182
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|1:02:36
|183
|Paulo Pereira (Bra) & Charl Van Der Spuy (RSA) Life 11/04/1939
|1:02:38
|184
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|1:03:06
|185
|Klemens Gähwiler (Swi) & Samuel Luginbühl (Swi) Juhuuu
|1:03:42
|186
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|1:04:13
|187
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|1:04:56
|188
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johan Geyser (RSA) Guth & Reda Wild Beast
|1:05:56
|189
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|1:06:13
|190
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|1:06:41
|191
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|1:06:41
|192
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|1:07:16
|193
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|1:07:46
|194
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) & Marcel Braas (UAE) Jebel Warriors
|1:08:06
|195
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|1:10:38
|196
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|1:10:51
|197
|Steve Haddock (NZl) & Glenn Wright (NZl) Avanti
|1:11:49
|198
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|1:14:21
|199
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|1:15:43
|200
|Rudolf Steindl (Aut) & Franz Lafer (Aut) Steirermen Fc-Donald
|1:16:19
|201
|Mike Lewis (RSA) & Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) Tib Insurance
|1:19:10
|202
|Gordon Hope (RSA) & Stevan Prost (RSA) Promac Paints
|1:19:57
|203
|James Hope-Lang (GBr) & Jacques De beer (RSA) Boer And Brit
|1:27:52
|204
|Jurgen De praeter (Bel) & Stefaan De Neve (Bel) 2Manybikers
|1:27:58
|205
|Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Friedrich Mueller (Ger) Flott-Wie-Nix.De
|1:28:40
|206
|Frank Van der Vet (Ned) & Arnold Steinfort (Ned) Infofolio Atb Zeist Team I
|1:29:27
|207
|Grigory Popov (Rus) & Dmitry Solovyev (Rus) Fun First
|1:29:51
