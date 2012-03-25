Trending

Sauser and Stander on song in Cape Epic prologue

Evans/George close behind

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized, prologue winners during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized, prologue winners during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized, prologue winners during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized, prologue winners during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Early morning riders during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa

Early morning riders during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Kevin Evans & David George of 360Life during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa

Kevin Evans & David George of 360Life during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Micheil Thenaers of Belgium leads Fanus van Molendorf of South Africa during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa

Micheil Thenaers of Belgium leads Fanus van Molendorf of South Africa during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 360NE Songo Specialized during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 360NE Songo Specialized during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Alain Prost all out off gas during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa

Alain Prost all out off gas during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Riders during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa

Riders during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
David George and Kevin Evansduring the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

David George and Kevin Evansduring the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Alain Prost during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

Alain Prost during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Elana Meyer and Ernst Viljoen during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

Elana Meyer and Ernst Viljoen during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Alain Proust and partner Sebastian Di Pasqua during the Prologue

Alain Proust and partner Sebastian Di Pasqua during the Prologue
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
the stairway to heaven during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa

the stairway to heaven during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

South Africa’s top marathon racers got the 2012 Absa Cape Epic off to a blazing start when they dominated the top positions in the 27km prologue time trial that heralded the start of the international eight-day mountain bike stage race in Durbanville on Sunday.

Defending champions Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of the 36One-Songo-Specialized team sped around the short, hilly course in a time of o1:11:52 seconds to claim a narrow 13-second victory over the all-South African Nedbank 360Life pair of Kevin Evans and David George.

Third place went to Austrian Alban Lakata and German Robert Menen of the Topeak Ergon team, with another South African, Max Knox and his Japanese partner, Kohei Yamamoto of 36One-Songo-Specialized 2, filling fourth place.

Four South Africans in the top four overall after the opening day is a promising start for the host nation. The world’s most prestigious mountain bike stage race, which saw 600 teams of two set off on the opening stage in warm, dry conditions at Meerendal Wine Estate on Sunday, has been dominated by foreigners over the past eight years. Last year Stander interrupted that pattern when he claimed the first South African victory along with Sauser, who is from Switzerland and first won it in 2006.

Stander and Sauser were the favourites going into Sunday’s prologue partly as a result of recent good form and partly because they’re both former world champions in the Olympic cross country discipline, which requires speed, skill and intensity over short duration.

Evans and George, bidding for a third time as teammates to become the first ever South African team to win the coveted title, have also shown good form in the build-up races, but are marathon specialists, surprising many by finishing so close to Stander and Sauser on a short, technical course.

Knox, another of South Africa’s leading marathon racers, was paired with Yamamoto, the Asian Olympic cross country champion just last week, after his original American partner, Todd Wells (Specialized), was forced to withdraw prior to the event due to injury.

“We were hoping to get more time in the prologue like we’ve done in previous years, but Nedbank 360Life have upped their game for sure. We went has hard as we could. I took a small tumble and Christoph almost crashed, but after that we tried to relax and it seemed to help,” said Stander.

“The prologue is only a very small part of the race, but it was important for us to win it. It sets a good tone. The win today didn’t come as easy as before. But the other teams are going to have to show they want to take the lead tomorrow. We’ll be very vigilant of course. We’re prepared for a hard week of racing.”

Stander was full or praise for the support and stage setting, finishing on top of Dorst Berg, the race’s first ever mountaintop finish.

“The crowds were just awesome. So much support out there today, especially on the last climb. It’s good for us and our Songo.info charity. Having a mountaintop finish was quite special.”

Other South Africans that shone in the prologue were Robert Sim, who along with German partner Nico Pfitzenmaier of Team Robert Daniel Momsen, claimed the stage victory in the Telkom Masters (over 40 years) category in a time of 1:23.00. Runners-up were the all South African JAG Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey.

In the women’s category, South African Theresa Ralph and her Norweigan partner, Nina Gassler (Britehouse Biogen) finished in a strong second place behind the Wheels4Life pair of Esther Suss and Sally Bigham; while in the mixed division, the Contego 28E husband-and-wife team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans finished second to the German/Swiss pair of Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing. Another South African, Russell de Jager and his Swiss partner Andrea Huser (Big Tree Velocity Sports Lab) were third in the mixed category.

On Monday’s stage 1, Stander and Sauser will wear the overall leader’s yellow zebra Jerseys, while Evans and George will don the red jerseys denoting the leading African Team. In true Cape Epic tradition, it’s a menacing first stage, starting and finishing in Robertson and taking the riders over a distance of 115km with 2350 metres of vertical ascent. The ascents are steep and some of them rocky, classic Cape Epic terrain that’s sure to break the rhythm of even the top teams.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized1:11:52
2Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:00:13
3Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:03:05
4Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized0:03:16
5Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:03:22
6Emil Lindgren (Swe) & Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad0:03:36
7Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:04:08
8Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro0:04:17
9Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:04:43
10Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:06:05
11Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude0:06:39
12Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:07:23
13Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft0:07:23
14Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com0:08:12
15Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm0:08:34
16Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect0:09:03
17Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior0:09:50
18Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group0:10:17
19Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia0:10:18
20Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers0:12:22
21Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info0:12:53
22Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego0:13:09
23Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga0:13:16
24Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:15:27
25Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft0:15:33
26Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief0:15:44
27Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife0:16:50
28Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax0:17:15
29Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com0:17:49
30Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web0:18:12
31Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ0:19:15
32Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation0:19:19
33Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes0:19:25
34Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance0:20:27
35Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection0:21:01
36Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb0:21:05
37David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International0:21:07
38Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar0:21:16
39Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon0:22:04
40Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 90:22:07
41Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men0:22:27
42Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets0:22:32
43Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc0:22:40
44Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska0:22:52
45Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution0:22:55
46Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez0:23:14
47Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life0:23:35
48Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes0:23:36
49Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann0:23:59
50Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One0:24:38
51Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling0:24:39
52Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing0:24:44
53Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs0:24:45
54Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone0:25:11
55Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk0:25:21
56Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects0:25:27
57Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 20:25:30
58Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN0:25:54
59Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg0:25:56
60Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie0:26:11
61Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies0:26:12
62Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt0:26:32
63Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab0:27:07
64Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas0:27:23
65Tom Luyten (Bel) & Tom Smets (Bel) T2Team0:27:25
66Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm0:27:59
67Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 30:28:13
68Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi20:28:20
69Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing0:28:25
70David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux0:28:33
71Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing0:28:34
72Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine0:28:36
73David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services0:28:38
74Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech0:28:40
75Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing0:28:50
76John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 10:28:52
77Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing0:28:58
78Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing0:29:00
79Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos0:29:04
80Justice Makhale (RSA) & Prince Maseko (RSA) Exxaro Academy 10:29:12
81Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies0:29:37
82Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs0:29:48
83Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac0:29:49
84Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money0:29:52
85Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs0:29:54
86Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk0:30:02
87Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo0:30:07
88Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog0:30:08
89Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile0:30:10
90Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity0:30:13
91Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South0:30:15
92Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon0:30:34
93Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.0:31:06
94Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa0:31:07
95Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile0:31:19
96Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za0:31:46
97Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock0:32:08
97Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
99Kim Ludbrook (RSA) & Dino Lolloyd (RSA) Tread Riding For Anton0:32:45
100Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel0:32:49
101Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns0:32:50
102Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 80:32:55
103Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia0:33:02
104Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 60:33:06
105Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine0:33:07
106Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist0:33:24
107Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition0:33:52
108Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 10:34:05
109Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia0:34:05
110Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men0:34:12
111Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free0:34:32
112William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb0:34:38
113Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Horn Bastards0:34:38
114André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife0:34:54
115Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg0:34:57
116Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son0:35:04
117Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade0:35:05
118Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst0:35:10
119Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies0:35:30
120Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge0:35:34
121Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska0:35:37
122Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming0:35:44
123Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires0:35:58
124Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling0:36:09
125Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa0:36:11
126Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 20:36:15
127Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated0:36:15
128Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa0:36:22
129Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale0:36:31
130Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans0:36:31
131Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 40:36:32
132David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing0:36:39
133Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo0:36:39
134François de Crawhez (Bel) & Pascal Messine (Bel) Hot Wheelz Brussels0:36:54
135Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers0:36:55
136Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle0:36:55
137Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)0:37:04
138Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe0:37:04
139Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax0:37:07
140Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex0:37:12
141Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell0:37:14
142Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 10:37:15
143Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers0:37:19
144Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical0:37:36
145Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham0:37:45
146David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee0:37:47
147Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon0:37:49
148Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell0:37:57
149Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys0:38:00
150Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs0:38:02
151Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help0:38:09
152Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 50:38:22
153Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It0:38:56
154Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch0:39:02
155Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Uros Breski (Slo) Rasta0:39:02
156Anton Sparks (RSA) & John Sparks (RSA) Brothers In Arms0:39:15
157Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus0:39:26
158Luka Sopic (Cro) & Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) Keindl Sport Croatia0:39:42
159Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana0:40:24
160Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five0:40:40
161Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper0:41:08
162Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua0:41:11
163Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves0:41:12
164Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles0:41:18
165Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius0:41:22
166Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) The Pragmatics0:41:33
167Paul Theron (RSA) & Hanro JG Du Plessis (RSA) C-4-C0:42:07
168Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega0:42:12
169Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit0:42:18
170Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School0:42:36
171Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management0:43:06
172Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough0:43:15
173Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank0:43:21
174Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers0:43:26
175Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O0:43:30
175Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
177Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing0:43:31
178Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld0:43:36
179Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast0:43:52
180Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff0:43:53
181Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek0:44:07
182Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura0:44:12
183Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods0:44:15
184Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons0:44:19
185Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends0:44:52
186Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel0:45:05
187Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk0:45:12
188Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination0:45:39
189Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd0:45:41
190Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery0:45:44
191David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys0:45:54
192Michael Williams (RSA) & Richard Waren Lee (RSA) Mercury Rising0:46:01
193Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe0:46:04
194Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot0:46:04
195Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros0:46:04
196Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates0:46:09
197Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit0:46:15
198Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services0:46:16
199Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films0:46:29
200Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam0:46:35
201Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi0:46:54
202Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers0:47:00
203Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis0:47:19
204Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com0:47:23
205Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil0:47:42
206Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies0:47:49
207Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland0:47:56
208Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 20:48:09
209Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils0:48:14
210Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec0:48:16
211Gawie van der Schyf (RSA) & Steve Armstrong (RSA) Maintop Consultancy0:48:19
212Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher0:48:28
213Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome0:48:43
214Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared0:48:53
215Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs0:48:54
216Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines0:48:59
217Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling0:49:16
218Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix0:49:30
219Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts0:49:33
220Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers0:49:42
221Bevan Jeffery (RSA) & Michael Van Harmelen (RSA) Trojans Plascon Racing0:49:49
222Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Cameron Service (RSA) Coca-Cola0:49:54
223Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs0:49:59
224Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil0:50:01
225Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican0:50:01
226Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack0:50:02
227GLENN KEUN (RSA) & WERNER KENNEDY (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats0:50:05
228Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 20:50:15
229Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle0:50:20
230Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina0:50:44
231Francesc Moreno (Spa) & JAUME GIL (Spa) Bigmat Gil-Ws0:50:53
232Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com0:51:03
233Charles Steyn Jnr (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) Moose Knuckle0:51:09
234André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters0:51:12
235Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts0:51:15
236Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker0:51:52
237Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs0:51:56
238Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing0:52:06
239Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident0:52:07
240James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes0:53:08
241Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies0:53:11
242Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 30:53:15
243Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls0:53:15
244Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium0:53:22
245Stephen Edwards (GBr) & James Beresford-Lambert (GBr) Gongshow0:53:25
246Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home0:53:47
247Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 10:54:04
248Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love0:54:53
249Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood0:54:57
250Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com0:55:06
251De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford0:55:09
252Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge0:55:16
253Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies0:55:21
254Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors0:55:22
255Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite0:55:50
256Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers0:56:16
257Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage0:56:30
258Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker0:56:39
259Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets0:57:04
260Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen0:57:19
261Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu0:57:23
262Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress0:57:36
263Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's0:57:37
264Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider0:57:55
265Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv0:58:11
266Jonathan Le marchand (Qat) & Leon Nel (RSA) Lost0:58:29
267Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford0:58:29
268Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees0:59:18
269Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out0:59:30
270Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One0:59:49
271Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors0:59:58
272Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Desmond Lambrecht (RSA) Fit Sports Laboratories0:59:59
273John Low (RSA) & Larry Vorster (RSA) Brink & Heath Civils1:00:21
274Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino1:00:26
275Nolan Daniel (RSA) & Gert Conradie (Irl) Eager Eagles1:00:50
276Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs1:00:51
277David Abarrategui Cantabrana (Spa) & Cesar Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) Hurricane1:01:06
278Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme1:01:13
279Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy1:01:30
280Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus1:01:35
280Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
282Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons1:01:41
283Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles1:01:43
284Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts1:01:47
285Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 31:02:54
286Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic1:03:04
287Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene1:04:20
288Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa1:04:45
289Harry Louise (Reu) & thierry louise (Reu) Ma?Do Riders1:05:06
290Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts1:05:12
291Marsel Roos (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) On Your Bike Knysna1:05:27
292Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa1:06:33
293Denver Knoetzen (RSA) & Stefan Rumpf (Ger) Hamburger Perlen1:06:48
294Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear1:07:17
295Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling1:08:24
296Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer1:09:34
297Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads1:10:13
298Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan1:10:25
299Chris Perry (Nig) & Antony Burdon (Nig) Oyibo1:13:06
300Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup1:14:21
301Danie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Andre Pienaar (RSA) B-I-L1:14:47
302Frans Cronje (Aus) & Juan Claassen (RSA) Fj No Fear1:14:52
303Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas1:15:57
304Scott Forrest (RSA) & Robert Lightbody (RSA) Dogfathers1:16:07
305Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance1:16:57
306Ron Rutland (RSA) & Jonathan Dyer (RSA) Cape Town Tens1:17:03
307Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers1:17:27
308Marc Mendelson (RSA) & Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive1:18:44
309Hans Shongoane (RSA) & Peter Manyako (RSA) Exxaro Academy 71:23:01
310Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats1:27:04
311Craig Cameron (Swi) & Laurence Szendrei (RSA) Sofa King Fast1:29:27
312Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo1:29:30
313Greg Lotter (RSA) & Jared Cavé (RSA) Yeti -Cape Town1:34:47
314Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity1:37:06
315Saleh Alduwaisan (Kuw) & Faisal almahnaa (Kuw) Kuwait1:40:05
316Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks1:43:37
317Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp1:52:22

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life1:29:27
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:02:19
3Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de0:06:34
4Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies0:07:58
5Birgit Söllner (Ger) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) Firebike0:10:49
6Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF0:11:24
7Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing0:12:34
8Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins0:13:02
9Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks0:20:09
10Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online0:21:00
11Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes0:21:40
12Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen0:23:27
13Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca0:33:12
14Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies0:34:41
15Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths0:36:08
16Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies0:36:30
17Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak0:41:22
18Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Claire Beaumont (GBr) Bike Magic - Scott0:42:51
19Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels0:46:30
20Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta1:21:25

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude1:31:34
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E0:01:12
3Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab0:05:53
4Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge0:07:02
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 10:09:31
6Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend0:09:52
7Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix50:11:04
8Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport0:12:28
9Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel0:16:01
10Peter Vesel (Slo) & Michela Benzoni (Ita) R?Disch0:16:45
11Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas0:17:14
12Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked0:19:11
13Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ0:20:29
14Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin0:22:47
15Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed0:24:22
16Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's0:24:26
17Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com0:24:29
18Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself0:25:40
19Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max0:26:17
20Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers0:27:08
21Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny0:27:19
22Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank0:27:29
23Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS0:27:30
24Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz0:28:20
25Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips0:29:46
26Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks0:30:12
27Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns0:30:59
28Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro0:32:06
29Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust0:32:19
30Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's0:33:59
31Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs0:34:14
32Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning0:34:28
33Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back0:34:33
34Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain0:34:56
35Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha0:35:14
36Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas0:36:27
37Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears0:36:40
38Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers0:37:15
39Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis0:37:54
40Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr0:38:20
41David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo0:41:01
42Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 10:43:06
43Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep0:45:21
44Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover0:46:24
45Bernd Sudhoff (Ger) & Monika Sudhoff (Ger) Honey Moon Powered By Burn Baby0:46:59
46Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts0:47:44
47Stuart Brew (NZl) & Elmien Stander (RSA) Kia Kaha0:48:34
48Benedict Mabudafhasi (RSA) & Reinette Geldenhuis (RSA) Ayoba0:50:37
49Laura Koh (Sin) & Kenneth Koh (Sin) Grannygearheroes0:51:52
50Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock0:52:47
51Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly0:55:15
52Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations0:57:04
53Elaine Vermeulen (RSA) & Morne De Noon (RSA) Blue Label0:59:40
54Minione Lategan (RSA) & Francois Boucher (RSA) Sac Trucks 21:07:56
55Alan Hales (RSA) & Lindy Hales (RSA) Cape Leopards1:12:40
56Ursula Botha (RSA) & Roelof Le Roux (RSA) Seesa1:16:15
57Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG - Pinky & The Brain1:16:58
58Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats1:20:55

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen1:23:01
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft0:03:57
3Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned)) World Bicycle Relief0:04:18
4Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist0:09:36
5Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life0:10:13
6Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk0:11:16
7Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 10:11:43
8Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General0:14:41
9Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:15:47
10Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 20:16:01
11Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport0:16:13
12Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit0:16:31
13Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt0:17:04
14Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz0:17:15
15Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project0:18:07
16Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 30:18:28
17Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners0:18:44
18John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob0:19:17
19Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork0:20:16
20Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars0:20:27
21Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop0:20:28
22Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba0:20:36
23Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio0:20:43
24Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space0:21:31
25mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone0:21:31
26Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin0:21:34
27Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip0:21:40
28Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves0:21:47
29Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre0:21:58
30Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn0:22:16
31Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles0:22:17
32Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys0:22:19
33Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely0:22:20
34Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice0:23:26
35Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs0:23:30
36Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami0:23:47
37Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier0:23:55
38Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 10:24:16
39Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival0:24:21
40Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson0:24:29
41Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters0:24:36
42Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc0:24:59
43Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects0:25:22
44Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici0:26:01
45Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma0:26:03
46Igna De villiers (RSA) & ALBE BASSON (RSA) Matus0:26:07
47Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse0:26:07
48Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five0:26:56
49Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security0:26:57
50Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread0:27:10
51Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT0:27:12
52Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates0:27:20
53Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World0:27:28
54Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On0:27:45
55Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe0:28:09
56Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles0:28:36
57Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders0:28:56
58Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+0:29:00
59Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 20:29:14
60Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia0:29:39
61Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica0:29:46
62Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo0:30:07
63Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep0:30:38
64Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex010:30:47
65Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil0:30:48
66Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole0:30:51
67Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds0:30:54
68Rolf Schmitt (Ger) & Andreas Koehler (Ger) Mtb-Bergstrasse0:31:08
69Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai0:31:13
70Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero0:31:26
71Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch0:31:44
72Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move0:31:56
73Mel Stewart (USA) & Craig Russell (USA) Wells Fargo, Steamboat, Colorado0:31:59
74Gregor Kamstra (RSA) & Mark Jarvis (USA) The Pretenders0:32:00
75David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke0:32:25
76Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings0:32:26
77Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L0:32:28
78Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin0:32:37
79Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders0:32:53
80Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote0:33:05
81Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn0:33:23
82Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge0:33:31
83Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine0:33:45
84Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam0:33:49
85Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids0:33:52
86Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 10:34:00
87Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys0:34:11
88Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim0:34:32
89Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers0:34:47
90Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Riekert Wilken (RSA) Ets Badger Boys0:34:51
91Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling0:35:05
92Sergio Pinho (Por) & Antonio Jorge Damas das Neves (Por) Songo.Info / Portugal0:35:14
93Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo0:35:29
94Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race0:35:32
95Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony0:36:05
96Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry0:36:09
97John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani0:36:09
98Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale0:36:22
99Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygir0:36:23
100Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans0:36:33
101Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato0:36:36
102Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii0:36:50
103Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec0:37:17
104Shaughn Smit (RSA) & Roy Phillips (RSA) Brothers0:37:21
105Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 20:37:22
106Wim Strydom (RSA) & Henry Schurink (RSA) Endecon Flyers 20:37:26
107Andy Mcpherson (RSA) & Shane Barker (RSA) Second Skins0:37:44
108Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers0:37:44
109Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 10:37:57
110Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia0:38:04
111Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies0:38:13
112Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers0:38:18
113Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil0:38:24
114Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media0:38:26
115Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto0:38:49
116Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing0:38:49
117Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters0:39:08
118Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel0:39:08
119Ching Soo Loh (Sin) & Michael Maxwell (Sin) Singapore Racing Masters0:39:24
120Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT0:40:12
121Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 10:40:15
122Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling0:40:20
123Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men0:40:36
124Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys0:40:44
125Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley0:40:58
126Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home0:41:00
127Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products0:41:47
128Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa0:42:04
129Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters0:42:11
130Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets0:42:20
131Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad0:42:26
132Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed0:42:39
133Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini0:42:55
134Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl0:42:56
135Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog0:43:12
136Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet0:43:40
137Paul Meinking (RSA) & Dana Botha (Zam) The Zambeasties0:44:01
138Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport0:44:07
139Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings0:44:36
140Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks0:44:42
141Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT0:44:58
142Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power0:45:02
143Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing0:45:15
144Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) Pnp Race4Change0:45:37
145Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters0:46:04
146Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics0:46:18
147Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car0:46:20
148Thys Botha (RSA) & Sholto Douglas (RSA) Msingi0:47:10
149Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico0:47:13
150Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers0:47:25
151Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks0:48:33
152Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz0:48:46
153Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys0:49:07
154Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk0:49:35
155Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin0:49:48
156Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 20:50:12
157Oene Los (RSA) & Deon Honiball (RSA) Cataract0:50:44
158Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream0:50:46
159Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands0:50:47
160Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady0:50:47
161Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff0:50:53
162Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings0:51:16
163Jean De villiers (RSA) & Kalla Smit (RSA) Last One0:51:18
164David Bryant (GBr) & William Watt (GBr) Hotchillee Green0:51:53
165Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo0:51:54
166Shane Williamson (RSA) & Wray Radford (RSA) Thrutainers 30:52:28
167Daniel Cullari (Ita) & Moises Abajo Rodriguez (Spa) Cotton Club Shop0:52:33
168Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors0:53:25
169Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters0:53:55
170David Wright (RSA) & Garth Allardyce (RSA) Flavourome0:54:38
171Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops0:55:02
172David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 50:55:16
173Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds0:55:20
174Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa0:55:22
175Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1E Edo Ram0:55:42
176Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions0:56:29
177Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure0:57:49
178Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies1:00:58
179Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies1:01:27
180Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa1:01:42
181Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders1:02:00
182Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe1:02:36
183Paulo Pereira (Bra) & Charl Van Der Spuy (RSA) Life 11/04/19391:02:38
184Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh1:03:06
185Klemens Gähwiler (Swi) & Samuel Luginbühl (Swi) Juhuuu1:03:42
186Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac1:04:13
187Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt1:04:56
188Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johan Geyser (RSA) Guth & Reda Wild Beast1:05:56
189Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk1:06:13
190Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes1:06:41
191Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles1:06:41
192Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators1:07:16
193Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai1:07:46
194Lake Arapakis (Oma) & Marcel Braas (UAE) Jebel Warriors1:08:06
195Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird1:10:38
196Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance1:10:51
197Steve Haddock (NZl) & Glenn Wright (NZl) Avanti1:11:49
198Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish1:14:21
199Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty1:15:43
200Rudolf Steindl (Aut) & Franz Lafer (Aut) Steirermen Fc-Donald1:16:19
201Mike Lewis (RSA) & Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) Tib Insurance1:19:10
202Gordon Hope (RSA) & Stevan Prost (RSA) Promac Paints1:19:57
203James Hope-Lang (GBr) & Jacques De beer (RSA) Boer And Brit1:27:52
204Jurgen De praeter (Bel) & Stefaan De Neve (Bel) 2Manybikers1:27:58
205Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Friedrich Mueller (Ger) Flott-Wie-Nix.De1:28:40
206Frank Van der Vet (Ned) & Arnold Steinfort (Ned) Infofolio Atb Zeist Team I1:29:27
207Grigory Popov (Rus) & Dmitry Solovyev (Rus) Fun First1:29:51

Men general classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized1:11:52
2Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:00:13
3Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:03:05
4Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized0:03:16
5Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:03:22
6Emil Lindgren (Swe) & Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad0:03:36
7Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:04:08
8Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro0:04:17
9Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:04:43
10Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:06:05
11Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude0:06:39
12Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:07:23
13Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft0:07:23
14Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com0:08:12
15Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm0:08:34
16Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect0:09:03
17Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior0:09:50
18Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group0:10:17
19Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia0:10:18
20Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers0:12:22
21Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info0:12:53
22Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego0:13:09
23Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga0:13:16
24Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:15:27
25Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft0:15:33
26Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief0:15:44
27Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife0:16:50
28Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax0:17:15
29Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com0:17:49
30Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web0:18:12
31Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ0:19:15
32Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation0:19:19
33Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes0:19:25
34Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance0:20:27
35Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection0:21:01
36Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb0:21:05
37David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International0:21:07
38Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar0:21:16
39Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon0:22:04
40Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 90:22:07
41Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men0:22:27
42Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets0:22:32
43Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc0:22:40
44Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska0:22:52
45Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution0:22:55
46Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez0:23:14
47Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life0:23:35
48Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes0:23:36
49Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann0:23:59
50Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One0:24:38
51Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling0:24:39
52Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing0:24:44
53Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs0:24:45
54Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone0:25:11
55Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk0:25:21
56Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects0:25:27
57Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 20:25:30
58Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN0:25:54
59Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg0:25:56
60Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie0:26:11
61Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies0:26:12
62Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt0:26:32
63Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab0:27:07
64Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas0:27:23
65Tom Luyten (Bel) & Tom Smets (Bel) T2Team0:27:25
66Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm0:27:59
67Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 30:28:13
68Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi20:28:20
69Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing0:28:25
70David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux0:28:33
71Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing0:28:34
72Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine0:28:36
73David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services0:28:38
74Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech0:28:40
75Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing0:28:50
76John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 10:28:52
77Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing0:28:58
78Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing0:29:00
79Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos0:29:04
80Justice Makhale (RSA) & Prince Maseko (RSA) Exxaro Academy 10:29:12
81Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies0:29:37
82Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs0:29:48
83Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac0:29:49
84Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money0:29:52
85Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs0:29:54
86Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk0:30:02
87Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo0:30:07
88Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog0:30:08
89Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile0:30:10
90Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity0:30:13
91Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South0:30:15
92Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon0:30:34
93Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.0:31:06
94Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa0:31:07
95Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile0:31:19
96Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za0:31:46
97Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock0:32:08
97Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
99Kim Ludbrook (RSA) & Dino Lolloyd (RSA) Tread Riding For Anton0:32:45
100Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel0:32:49
101Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns0:32:50
102Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 80:32:55
103Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia0:33:02
104Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 60:33:06
105Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine0:33:07
106Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist0:33:24
107Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition0:33:52
108Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 10:34:05
109Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia0:34:05
110Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men0:34:12
111Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free0:34:32
112William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb0:34:38
113Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Horn Bastards0:34:38
114André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife0:34:54
115Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg0:34:57
116Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son0:35:04
117Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade0:35:05
118Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst0:35:10
119Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies0:35:30
120Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge0:35:34
121Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska0:35:37
122Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming0:35:44
123Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires0:35:58
124Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling0:36:09
125Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa0:36:11
126Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 20:36:15
127Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated0:36:15
128Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa0:36:22
129Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale0:36:31
130Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans0:36:31
131Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 40:36:32
132David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing0:36:39
133Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo0:36:39
134François de Crawhez (Bel) & Pascal Messine (Bel) Hot Wheelz Brussels0:36:54
135Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers0:36:55
136Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle0:36:55
137Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)0:37:04
138Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe0:37:04
139Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax0:37:07
140Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex0:37:12
141Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell0:37:14
142Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 10:37:15
143Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers0:37:19
144Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical0:37:36
145Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham0:37:45
146David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee0:37:47
147Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon0:37:49
148Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell0:37:57
149Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys0:38:00
150Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs0:38:02
151Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help0:38:09
152Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 50:38:22
153Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It0:38:56
154Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch0:39:02
155Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Uros Breski (Slo) Rasta0:39:02
156Anton Sparks (RSA) & John Sparks (RSA) Brothers In Arms0:39:15
157Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus0:39:26
158Luka Sopic (Cro) & Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) Keindl Sport Croatia0:39:42
159Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana0:40:24
160Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five0:40:40
161Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper0:41:08
162Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua0:41:11
163Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves0:41:12
164Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles0:41:18
165Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius0:41:22
166Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) The Pragmatics0:41:33
167Paul Theron (RSA) & Hanro JG Du Plessis (RSA) C-4-C0:42:07
168Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega0:42:12
169Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit0:42:18
170Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School0:42:36
171Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management0:43:06
172Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough0:43:15
173Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank0:43:21
174Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers0:43:26
175Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O0:43:30
175Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
177Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing0:43:31
178Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld0:43:36
179Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast0:43:52
180Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff0:43:53
181Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek0:44:07
182Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura0:44:12
183Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods0:44:15
184Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons0:44:19
185Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends0:44:52
186Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel0:45:05
187Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk0:45:12
188Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination0:45:39
189Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd0:45:41
190Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery0:45:44
191David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys0:45:54
192Michael Williams (RSA) & Richard Waren Lee (RSA) Mercury Rising0:46:01
193Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe0:46:04
194Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot0:46:04
195Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros0:46:04
196Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates0:46:09
197Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit0:46:15
198Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services0:46:16
199Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films0:46:29
200Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam0:46:35
201Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi0:46:54
202Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers0:47:00
203Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis0:47:19
204Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com0:47:23
205Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil0:47:42
206Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies0:47:49
207Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland0:47:56
208Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 20:48:09
209Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils0:48:14
210Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec0:48:16
211Gawie van der Schyf (RSA) & Steve Armstrong (RSA) Maintop Consultancy0:48:19
212Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher0:48:28
213Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome0:48:43
214Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared0:48:53
215Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs0:48:54
216Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines0:48:59
217Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling0:49:16
218Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix0:49:30
219Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts0:49:33
220Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers0:49:42
221Bevan Jeffery (RSA) & Michael Van Harmelen (RSA) Trojans Plascon Racing0:49:49
222Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Cameron Service (RSA) Coca-Cola0:49:54
223Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs0:49:59
224Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil0:50:01
225Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican0:50:01
226Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack0:50:02
227GLENN KEUN (RSA) & WERNER KENNEDY (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats0:50:05
228Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 20:50:15
229Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle0:50:20
230Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina0:50:44
231Francesc Moreno (Spa) & JAUME GIL (Spa) Bigmat Gil-Ws0:50:53
232Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com0:51:03
233Charles Steyn Jnr (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) Moose Knuckle0:51:09
234André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters0:51:12
235Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts0:51:15
236Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker0:51:52
237Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs0:51:56
238Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing0:52:06
239Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident0:52:07
240James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes0:53:08
241Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies0:53:11
242Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 30:53:15
243Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls0:53:15
244Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium0:53:22
245Stephen Edwards (GBr) & James Beresford-Lambert (GBr) Gongshow0:53:25
246Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home0:53:47
247Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 10:54:04
248Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love0:54:53
249Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood0:54:57
250Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com0:55:06
251De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford0:55:09
252Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge0:55:16
253Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies0:55:21
254Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors0:55:22
255Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite0:55:50
256Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers0:56:16
257Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage0:56:30
258Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker0:56:39
259Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets0:57:04
260Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen0:57:19
261Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu0:57:23
262Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress0:57:36
263Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's0:57:37
264Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider0:57:55
265Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv0:58:11
266Jonathan Le marchand (Qat) & Leon Nel (RSA) Lost0:58:29
267Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford0:58:29
268Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees0:59:18
269Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out0:59:30
270Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One0:59:49
271Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors0:59:58
272Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Desmond Lambrecht (RSA) Fit Sports Laboratories0:59:59
273John Low (RSA) & Larry Vorster (RSA) Brink & Heath Civils1:00:21
274Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino1:00:26
275Nolan Daniel (RSA) & Gert Conradie (Irl) Eager Eagles1:00:50
276Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs1:00:51
277David Abarrategui Cantabrana (Spa) & Cesar Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) Hurricane1:01:06
278Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme1:01:13
279Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy1:01:30
280Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus1:01:35
280Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
282Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons1:01:41
283Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles1:01:43
284Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts1:01:47
285Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 31:02:54
286Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic1:03:04
287Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene1:04:20
288Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa1:04:45
289Harry Louise (Reu) & thierry louise (Reu) Ma?Do Riders1:05:06
290Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts1:05:12
291Marsel Roos (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) On Your Bike Knysna1:05:27
292Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa1:06:33
293Denver Knoetzen (RSA) & Stefan Rumpf (Ger) Hamburger Perlen1:06:48
294Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear1:07:17
295Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling1:08:24
296Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer1:09:34
297Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads1:10:13
298Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan1:10:25
299Chris Perry (Nig) & Antony Burdon (Nig) Oyibo1:13:06
300Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup1:14:21
301Danie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Andre Pienaar (RSA) B-I-L1:14:47
302Frans Cronje (Aus) & Juan Claassen (RSA) Fj No Fear1:14:52
303Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas1:15:57
304Scott Forrest (RSA) & Robert Lightbody (RSA) Dogfathers1:16:07
305Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance1:16:57
306Ron Rutland (RSA) & Jonathan Dyer (RSA) Cape Town Tens1:17:03
307Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers1:17:27
308Marc Mendelson (RSA) & Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive1:18:44
309Hans Shongoane (RSA) & Peter Manyako (RSA) Exxaro Academy 71:23:01
310Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats1:27:04
311Craig Cameron (Swi) & Laurence Szendrei (RSA) Sofa King Fast1:29:27
312Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo1:29:30
313Greg Lotter (RSA) & Jared Cavé (RSA) Yeti -Cape Town1:34:47
314Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity1:37:06
315Saleh Alduwaisan (Kuw) & Faisal almahnaa (Kuw) Kuwait1:40:05
316Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks1:43:37
317Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp1:52:22

Women general classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life1:29:27
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:02:19
3Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de0:06:34
4Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies0:07:58
5Birgit Söllner (Ger) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) Firebike0:10:49
6Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF0:11:24
7Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing0:12:34
8Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins0:13:02
9Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks0:20:09
10Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online0:21:00
11Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes0:21:40
12Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen0:23:27
13Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca0:33:12
14Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies0:34:41
15Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths0:36:08
16Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies0:36:30
17Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak0:41:22
18Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Claire Beaumont (GBr) Bike Magic - Scott0:42:51
19Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels0:46:30
20Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta1:21:25

Mixed general classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude1:31:34
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E0:01:12
3Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab0:05:53
4Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge0:07:02
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 10:09:31
6Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend0:09:52
7Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix50:11:04
8Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport0:12:28
9Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel0:16:01
10Peter Vesel (Slo) & Michela Benzoni (Ita) R?Disch0:16:45
11Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas0:17:14
12Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked0:19:11
13Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ0:20:29
14Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin0:22:47
15Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed0:24:22
16Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's0:24:26
17Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com0:24:29
18Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself0:25:40
19Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max0:26:17
20Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers0:27:08
21Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny0:27:19
22Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank0:27:29
23Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS0:27:30
24Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz0:28:20
25Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips0:29:46
26Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks0:30:12
27Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns0:30:59
28Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro0:32:06
29Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust0:32:19
30Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's0:33:59
31Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs0:34:14
32Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning0:34:28
33Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back0:34:33
34Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain0:34:56
35Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha0:35:14
36Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas0:36:27
37Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears0:36:40
38Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers0:37:15
39Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis0:37:54
40Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr0:38:20
41David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo0:41:01
42Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 10:43:06
43Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep0:45:21
44Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover0:46:24
45Bernd Sudhoff (Ger) & Monika Sudhoff (Ger) Honey Moon Powered By Burn Baby0:46:59
46Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts0:47:44
47Stuart Brew (NZl) & Elmien Stander (RSA) Kia Kaha0:48:34
48Benedict Mabudafhasi (RSA) & Reinette Geldenhuis (RSA) Ayoba0:50:37
49Laura Koh (Sin) & Kenneth Koh (Sin) Grannygearheroes0:51:52
50Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock0:52:47
51Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly0:55:15
52Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations0:57:04
53Elaine Vermeulen (RSA) & Morne De Noon (RSA) Blue Label0:59:40
54Minione Lategan (RSA) & Francois Boucher (RSA) Sac Trucks 21:07:56
55Alan Hales (RSA) & Lindy Hales (RSA) Cape Leopards1:12:40
56Ursula Botha (RSA) & Roelof Le Roux (RSA) Seesa1:16:15
57Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG - Pinky & The Brain1:16:58
58Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats1:20:55

Masters general classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen1:23:01
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft0:03:57
3Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned) World Bicycle Relief0:04:18
4Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist0:09:36
5Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life0:10:13
6Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk0:11:16
7Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 10:11:43
8Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General0:14:41
9Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:15:47
10Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 20:16:01
11Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport0:16:13
12Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit0:16:31
13Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt0:17:04
14Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz0:17:15
15Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project0:18:07
16Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 30:18:28
17Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners0:18:44
18John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob0:19:17
19Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork0:20:16
20Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars0:20:27
21Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop0:20:28
22Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba0:20:36
23Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio0:20:43
24Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space0:21:31
25mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone0:21:31
26Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin0:21:34
27Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip0:21:40
28Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves0:21:47
29Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre0:21:58
30Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn0:22:16
31Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles0:22:17
32Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys0:22:19
33Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely0:22:20
34Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice0:23:26
35Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs0:23:30
36Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami0:23:47
37Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier0:23:55
38Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 10:24:16
39Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival0:24:21
40Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson0:24:29
41Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters0:24:36
42Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc0:24:59
43Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects0:25:22
44Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici0:26:01
45Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma0:26:03
46Igna De villiers (RSA) & ALBE BASSON (RSA) Matus0:26:07
47Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse0:26:07
48Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five0:26:56
49Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security0:26:57
50Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread0:27:10
51Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT0:27:12
52Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates0:27:20
53Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World0:27:28
54Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On0:27:45
55Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe0:28:09
56Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles0:28:36
57Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders0:28:56
58Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+0:29:00
59Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 20:29:14
60Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia0:29:39
61Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica0:29:46
62Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo0:30:07
63Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep0:30:38
64Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex010:30:47
65Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil0:30:48
66Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole0:30:51
67Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds0:30:54
68Rolf Schmitt (Ger) & Andreas Koehler (Ger) Mtb-Bergstrasse0:31:08
69Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai0:31:13
70Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero0:31:26
71Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch0:31:44
72Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move0:31:56
73Mel Stewart (USA) & Craig Russell (USA) Wells Fargo, Steamboat, Colorado0:31:59
74Gregor Kamstra (RSA) & Mark Jarvis (USA) The Pretenders0:32:00
75David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke0:32:25
76Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings0:32:26
77Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L0:32:28
78Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin0:32:37
79Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders0:32:53
80Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote0:33:05
81Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn0:33:23
82Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge0:33:31
83Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine0:33:45
84Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam0:33:49
85Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids0:33:52
86Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 10:34:00
87Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys0:34:11
88Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim0:34:32
89Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers0:34:47
90Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Riekert Wilken (RSA) Ets Badger Boys0:34:51
91Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling0:35:05
92Sergio Pinho (Por) & Antonio Jorge Damas das Neves (Por) Songo.Info / Portugal0:35:14
93Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo0:35:29
94Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race0:35:32
95Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony0:36:05
96Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry0:36:09
97John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani0:36:09
98Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale0:36:22
99Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygir0:36:23
100Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans0:36:33
101Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato0:36:36
102Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii0:36:50
103Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec0:37:17
104Shaughn Smit (RSA) & Roy Phillips (RSA) Brothers0:37:21
105Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 20:37:22
106Wim Strydom (RSA) & Henry Schurink (RSA) Endecon Flyers 20:37:26
107Andy Mcpherson (RSA) & Shane Barker (RSA) Second Skins0:37:44
108Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers0:37:44
109Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 10:37:57
110Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia0:38:04
111Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies0:38:13
112Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers0:38:18
113Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil0:38:24
114Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media0:38:26
115Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto0:38:49
116Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing0:38:49
117Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters0:39:08
118Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel0:39:08
119Ching Soo Loh (Sin) & Michael Maxwell (Sin) Singapore Racing Masters0:39:24
120Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT0:40:12
121Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 10:40:15
122Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling0:40:20
123Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men0:40:36
124Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys0:40:44
125Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley0:40:58
126Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home0:41:00
127Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products0:41:47
128Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa0:42:04
129Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters0:42:11
130Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets0:42:20
131Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad0:42:26
132Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed0:42:39
133Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini0:42:55
134Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl0:42:56
135Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog0:43:12
136Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet0:43:40
137Paul Meinking (RSA) & Dana Botha (Zam) The Zambeasties0:44:01
138Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport0:44:07
139Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings0:44:36
140Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks0:44:42
141Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT0:44:58
142Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power0:45:02
143Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing0:45:15
144Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) Pnp Race4Change0:45:37
145Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters0:46:04
146Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics0:46:18
147Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car0:46:20
148Thys Botha (RSA) & Sholto Douglas (RSA) Msingi0:47:10
149Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico0:47:13
150Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers0:47:25
151Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks0:48:33
152Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz0:48:46
153Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys0:49:07
154Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk0:49:35
155Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin0:49:48
156Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 20:50:12
157Oene Los (RSA) & Deon Honiball (RSA) Cataract0:50:44
158Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream0:50:46
159Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands0:50:47
160Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady0:50:47
161Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff0:50:53
162Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings0:51:16
163Jean De villiers (RSA) & Kalla Smit (RSA) Last One0:51:18
164David Bryant (GBr) & William Watt (GBr) Hotchillee Green0:51:53
165Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo0:51:54
166Shane Williamson (RSA) & Wray Radford (RSA) Thrutainers 30:52:28
167Daniel Cullari (Ita) & Moises Abajo Rodriguez (Spa) Cotton Club Shop0:52:33
168Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors0:53:25
169Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters0:53:55
170David Wright (RSA) & Garth Allardyce (RSA) Flavourome0:54:38
171Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops0:55:02
172David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 50:55:16
173Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds0:55:20
174Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa0:55:22
175Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1E Edo Ram0:55:42
176Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions0:56:29
177Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure0:57:49
178Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies1:00:58
179Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies1:01:27
180Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa1:01:42
181Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders1:02:00
182Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe1:02:36
183Paulo Pereira (Bra) & Charl Van Der Spuy (RSA) Life 11/04/19391:02:38
184Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh1:03:06
185Klemens Gähwiler (Swi) & Samuel Luginbühl (Swi) Juhuuu1:03:42
186Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac1:04:13
187Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt1:04:56
188Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johan Geyser (RSA) Guth & Reda Wild Beast1:05:56
189Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk1:06:13
190Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes1:06:41
191Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles1:06:41
192Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators1:07:16
193Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai1:07:46
194Lake Arapakis (Oma) & Marcel Braas (UAE) Jebel Warriors1:08:06
195Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird1:10:38
196Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance1:10:51
197Steve Haddock (NZl) & Glenn Wright (NZl) Avanti1:11:49
198Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish1:14:21
199Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty1:15:43
200Rudolf Steindl (Aut) & Franz Lafer (Aut) Steirermen Fc-Donald1:16:19
201Mike Lewis (RSA) & Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) Tib Insurance1:19:10
202Gordon Hope (RSA) & Stevan Prost (RSA) Promac Paints1:19:57
203James Hope-Lang (GBr) & Jacques De beer (RSA) Boer And Brit1:27:52
204Jurgen De praeter (Bel) & Stefaan De Neve (Bel) 2Manybikers1:27:58
205Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Friedrich Mueller (Ger) Flott-Wie-Nix.De1:28:40
206Frank Van der Vet (Ned) & Arnold Steinfort (Ned) Infofolio Atb Zeist Team I1:29:27
207Grigory Popov (Rus) & Dmitry Solovyev (Rus) Fun First1:29:51

Latest on Cyclingnews