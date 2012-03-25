Image 1 of 13 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized, prologue winners during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 13 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized, prologue winners during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 13 Early morning riders during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 4 of 13 Kevin Evans & David George of 360Life during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 5 of 13 Micheil Thenaers of Belgium leads Fanus van Molendorf of South Africa during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 6 of 13 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 360NE Songo Specialized during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 13 Alain Prost all out off gas during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 13 Riders during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 13 David George and Kevin Evansduring the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 10 of 13 Alain Prost during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 11 of 13 Elana Meyer and Ernst Viljoen during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 12 of 13 Alain Proust and partner Sebastian Di Pasqua during the Prologue (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 13 of 13 the stairway to heaven during the Prologue of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race held at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville outside Cape Town, South Africa (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

South Africa’s top marathon racers got the 2012 Absa Cape Epic off to a blazing start when they dominated the top positions in the 27km prologue time trial that heralded the start of the international eight-day mountain bike stage race in Durbanville on Sunday.

Defending champions Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of the 36One-Songo-Specialized team sped around the short, hilly course in a time of o1:11:52 seconds to claim a narrow 13-second victory over the all-South African Nedbank 360Life pair of Kevin Evans and David George.

Third place went to Austrian Alban Lakata and German Robert Menen of the Topeak Ergon team, with another South African, Max Knox and his Japanese partner, Kohei Yamamoto of 36One-Songo-Specialized 2, filling fourth place.

Four South Africans in the top four overall after the opening day is a promising start for the host nation. The world’s most prestigious mountain bike stage race, which saw 600 teams of two set off on the opening stage in warm, dry conditions at Meerendal Wine Estate on Sunday, has been dominated by foreigners over the past eight years. Last year Stander interrupted that pattern when he claimed the first South African victory along with Sauser, who is from Switzerland and first won it in 2006.

Stander and Sauser were the favourites going into Sunday’s prologue partly as a result of recent good form and partly because they’re both former world champions in the Olympic cross country discipline, which requires speed, skill and intensity over short duration.

Evans and George, bidding for a third time as teammates to become the first ever South African team to win the coveted title, have also shown good form in the build-up races, but are marathon specialists, surprising many by finishing so close to Stander and Sauser on a short, technical course.

Knox, another of South Africa’s leading marathon racers, was paired with Yamamoto, the Asian Olympic cross country champion just last week, after his original American partner, Todd Wells (Specialized), was forced to withdraw prior to the event due to injury.

“We were hoping to get more time in the prologue like we’ve done in previous years, but Nedbank 360Life have upped their game for sure. We went has hard as we could. I took a small tumble and Christoph almost crashed, but after that we tried to relax and it seemed to help,” said Stander.

“The prologue is only a very small part of the race, but it was important for us to win it. It sets a good tone. The win today didn’t come as easy as before. But the other teams are going to have to show they want to take the lead tomorrow. We’ll be very vigilant of course. We’re prepared for a hard week of racing.”

Stander was full or praise for the support and stage setting, finishing on top of Dorst Berg, the race’s first ever mountaintop finish.

“The crowds were just awesome. So much support out there today, especially on the last climb. It’s good for us and our Songo.info charity. Having a mountaintop finish was quite special.”

Other South Africans that shone in the prologue were Robert Sim, who along with German partner Nico Pfitzenmaier of Team Robert Daniel Momsen, claimed the stage victory in the Telkom Masters (over 40 years) category in a time of 1:23.00. Runners-up were the all South African JAG Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey.

In the women’s category, South African Theresa Ralph and her Norweigan partner, Nina Gassler (Britehouse Biogen) finished in a strong second place behind the Wheels4Life pair of Esther Suss and Sally Bigham; while in the mixed division, the Contego 28E husband-and-wife team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans finished second to the German/Swiss pair of Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing. Another South African, Russell de Jager and his Swiss partner Andrea Huser (Big Tree Velocity Sports Lab) were third in the mixed category.

On Monday’s stage 1, Stander and Sauser will wear the overall leader’s yellow zebra Jerseys, while Evans and George will don the red jerseys denoting the leading African Team. In true Cape Epic tradition, it’s a menacing first stage, starting and finishing in Robertson and taking the riders over a distance of 115km with 2350 metres of vertical ascent. The ascents are steep and some of them rocky, classic Cape Epic terrain that’s sure to break the rhythm of even the top teams.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 1:11:52 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:00:13 3 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:03:05 4 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 0:03:16 5 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:03:22 6 Emil Lindgren (Swe) & Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad 0:03:36 7 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:04:08 8 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:04:17 9 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:04:43 10 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:06:05 11 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 0:06:39 12 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:07:23 13 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:07:23 14 Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com 0:08:12 15 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 0:08:34 16 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 0:09:03 17 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 0:09:50 18 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 0:10:17 19 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 0:10:18 20 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 0:12:22 21 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 0:12:53 22 Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego 0:13:09 23 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 0:13:16 24 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:15:27 25 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 0:15:33 26 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 0:15:44 27 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 0:16:50 28 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 0:17:15 29 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 0:17:49 30 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 0:18:12 31 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 0:19:15 32 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 0:19:19 33 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 0:19:25 34 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 0:20:27 35 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection 0:21:01 36 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 0:21:05 37 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 0:21:07 38 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 0:21:16 39 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 0:22:04 40 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 0:22:07 41 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 0:22:27 42 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 0:22:32 43 Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc 0:22:40 44 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 0:22:52 45 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 0:22:55 46 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 0:23:14 47 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 0:23:35 48 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 0:23:36 49 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 0:23:59 50 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 0:24:38 51 Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling 0:24:39 52 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 0:24:44 53 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 0:24:45 54 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 0:25:11 55 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 0:25:21 56 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects 0:25:27 57 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 0:25:30 58 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 0:25:54 59 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 0:25:56 60 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 0:26:11 61 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 0:26:12 62 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 0:26:32 63 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 0:27:07 64 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 0:27:23 65 Tom Luyten (Bel) & Tom Smets (Bel) T2Team 0:27:25 66 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 0:27:59 67 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 0:28:13 68 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 0:28:20 69 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 0:28:25 70 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 0:28:33 71 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 0:28:34 72 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 0:28:36 73 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 0:28:38 74 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 0:28:40 75 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 0:28:50 76 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 0:28:52 77 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 0:28:58 78 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 0:29:00 79 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 0:29:04 80 Justice Makhale (RSA) & Prince Maseko (RSA) Exxaro Academy 1 0:29:12 81 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 0:29:37 82 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 0:29:48 83 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 0:29:49 84 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money 0:29:52 85 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 0:29:54 86 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 0:30:02 87 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 0:30:07 88 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 0:30:08 89 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 0:30:10 90 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 0:30:13 91 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 0:30:15 92 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 0:30:34 93 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 0:31:06 94 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 0:31:07 95 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 0:31:19 96 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 0:31:46 97 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 0:32:08 97 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 99 Kim Ludbrook (RSA) & Dino Lolloyd (RSA) Tread Riding For Anton 0:32:45 100 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 0:32:49 101 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 0:32:50 102 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 0:32:55 103 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 0:33:02 104 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 0:33:06 105 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 0:33:07 106 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 0:33:24 107 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 0:33:52 108 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 0:34:05 109 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 0:34:05 110 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 0:34:12 111 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 0:34:32 112 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 0:34:38 113 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Horn Bastards 0:34:38 114 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 0:34:54 115 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 0:34:57 116 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 0:35:04 117 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 0:35:05 118 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 0:35:10 119 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 0:35:30 120 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 0:35:34 121 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 0:35:37 122 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 0:35:44 123 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 0:35:58 124 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 0:36:09 125 Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa 0:36:11 126 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 0:36:15 127 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 0:36:15 128 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 0:36:22 129 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 0:36:31 130 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 0:36:31 131 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 0:36:32 132 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 0:36:39 133 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 0:36:39 134 François de Crawhez (Bel) & Pascal Messine (Bel) Hot Wheelz Brussels 0:36:54 135 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 0:36:55 136 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 0:36:55 137 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 0:37:04 138 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 0:37:04 139 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 0:37:07 140 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 0:37:12 141 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 0:37:14 142 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 0:37:15 143 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 0:37:19 144 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 0:37:36 145 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 0:37:45 146 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 0:37:47 147 Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon 0:37:49 148 Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell 0:37:57 149 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 0:38:00 150 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 0:38:02 151 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 0:38:09 152 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 0:38:22 153 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 0:38:56 154 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 0:39:02 155 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Uros Breski (Slo) Rasta 0:39:02 156 Anton Sparks (RSA) & John Sparks (RSA) Brothers In Arms 0:39:15 157 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 0:39:26 158 Luka Sopic (Cro) & Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) Keindl Sport Croatia 0:39:42 159 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 0:40:24 160 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 0:40:40 161 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 0:41:08 162 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 0:41:11 163 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 0:41:12 164 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 0:41:18 165 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 0:41:22 166 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) The Pragmatics 0:41:33 167 Paul Theron (RSA) & Hanro JG Du Plessis (RSA) C-4-C 0:42:07 168 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 0:42:12 169 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 0:42:18 170 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 0:42:36 171 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 0:43:06 172 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 0:43:15 173 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 0:43:21 174 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 0:43:26 175 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 0:43:30 175 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 177 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 0:43:31 178 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 0:43:36 179 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 0:43:52 180 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 0:43:53 181 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 0:44:07 182 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 0:44:12 183 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 0:44:15 184 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 0:44:19 185 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 0:44:52 186 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 0:45:05 187 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 0:45:12 188 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 0:45:39 189 Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd 0:45:41 190 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 0:45:44 191 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 0:45:54 192 Michael Williams (RSA) & Richard Waren Lee (RSA) Mercury Rising 0:46:01 193 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 0:46:04 194 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 0:46:04 195 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 0:46:04 196 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 0:46:09 197 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 0:46:15 198 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 0:46:16 199 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 0:46:29 200 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 0:46:35 201 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 0:46:54 202 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 0:47:00 203 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 0:47:19 204 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 0:47:23 205 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 0:47:42 206 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 0:47:49 207 Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland 0:47:56 208 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 0:48:09 209 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 0:48:14 210 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 0:48:16 211 Gawie van der Schyf (RSA) & Steve Armstrong (RSA) Maintop Consultancy 0:48:19 212 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 0:48:28 213 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 0:48:43 214 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 0:48:53 215 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 0:48:54 216 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 0:48:59 217 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 0:49:16 218 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 0:49:30 219 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 0:49:33 220 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 0:49:42 221 Bevan Jeffery (RSA) & Michael Van Harmelen (RSA) Trojans Plascon Racing 0:49:49 222 Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Cameron Service (RSA) Coca-Cola 0:49:54 223 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 0:49:59 224 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 0:50:01 225 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 0:50:01 226 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 0:50:02 227 GLENN KEUN (RSA) & WERNER KENNEDY (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 0:50:05 228 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 0:50:15 229 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 0:50:20 230 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 0:50:44 231 Francesc Moreno (Spa) & JAUME GIL (Spa) Bigmat Gil-Ws 0:50:53 232 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 0:51:03 233 Charles Steyn Jnr (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) Moose Knuckle 0:51:09 234 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 0:51:12 235 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 0:51:15 236 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 0:51:52 237 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 0:51:56 238 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 0:52:06 239 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 0:52:07 240 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 0:53:08 241 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 0:53:11 242 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 0:53:15 243 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 0:53:15 244 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 0:53:22 245 Stephen Edwards (GBr) & James Beresford-Lambert (GBr) Gongshow 0:53:25 246 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 0:53:47 247 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 0:54:04 248 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 0:54:53 249 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 0:54:57 250 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 0:55:06 251 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 0:55:09 252 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 0:55:16 253 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 0:55:21 254 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 0:55:22 255 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 0:55:50 256 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 0:56:16 257 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 0:56:30 258 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 0:56:39 259 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 0:57:04 260 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 0:57:19 261 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 0:57:23 262 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 0:57:36 263 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 0:57:37 264 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 0:57:55 265 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 0:58:11 266 Jonathan Le marchand (Qat) & Leon Nel (RSA) Lost 0:58:29 267 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 0:58:29 268 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 0:59:18 269 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 0:59:30 270 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 0:59:49 271 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 0:59:58 272 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Desmond Lambrecht (RSA) Fit Sports Laboratories 0:59:59 273 John Low (RSA) & Larry Vorster (RSA) Brink & Heath Civils 1:00:21 274 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 1:00:26 275 Nolan Daniel (RSA) & Gert Conradie (Irl) Eager Eagles 1:00:50 276 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 1:00:51 277 David Abarrategui Cantabrana (Spa) & Cesar Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) Hurricane 1:01:06 278 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 1:01:13 279 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 1:01:30 280 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 1:01:35 280 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 282 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 1:01:41 283 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 1:01:43 284 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 1:01:47 285 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 1:02:54 286 Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic 1:03:04 287 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 1:04:20 288 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 1:04:45 289 Harry Louise (Reu) & thierry louise (Reu) Ma?Do Riders 1:05:06 290 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 1:05:12 291 Marsel Roos (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) On Your Bike Knysna 1:05:27 292 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 1:06:33 293 Denver Knoetzen (RSA) & Stefan Rumpf (Ger) Hamburger Perlen 1:06:48 294 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 1:07:17 295 Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling 1:08:24 296 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 1:09:34 297 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 1:10:13 298 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 1:10:25 299 Chris Perry (Nig) & Antony Burdon (Nig) Oyibo 1:13:06 300 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 1:14:21 301 Danie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Andre Pienaar (RSA) B-I-L 1:14:47 302 Frans Cronje (Aus) & Juan Claassen (RSA) Fj No Fear 1:14:52 303 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 1:15:57 304 Scott Forrest (RSA) & Robert Lightbody (RSA) Dogfathers 1:16:07 305 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 1:16:57 306 Ron Rutland (RSA) & Jonathan Dyer (RSA) Cape Town Tens 1:17:03 307 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 1:17:27 308 Marc Mendelson (RSA) & Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive 1:18:44 309 Hans Shongoane (RSA) & Peter Manyako (RSA) Exxaro Academy 7 1:23:01 310 Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats 1:27:04 311 Craig Cameron (Swi) & Laurence Szendrei (RSA) Sofa King Fast 1:29:27 312 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 1:29:30 313 Greg Lotter (RSA) & Jared Cavé (RSA) Yeti -Cape Town 1:34:47 314 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 1:37:06 315 Saleh Alduwaisan (Kuw) & Faisal almahnaa (Kuw) Kuwait 1:40:05 316 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 1:43:37 317 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp 1:52:22

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 1:29:27 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:02:19 3 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 0:06:34 4 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 0:07:58 5 Birgit Söllner (Ger) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) Firebike 0:10:49 6 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 0:11:24 7 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:12:34 8 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 0:13:02 9 Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks 0:20:09 10 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 0:21:00 11 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 0:21:40 12 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 0:23:27 13 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 0:33:12 14 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 0:34:41 15 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 0:36:08 16 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 0:36:30 17 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 0:41:22 18 Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Claire Beaumont (GBr) Bike Magic - Scott 0:42:51 19 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 0:46:30 20 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 1:21:25

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 1:31:34 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 0:01:12 3 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 0:05:53 4 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 0:07:02 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 0:09:31 6 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 0:09:52 7 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 0:11:04 8 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 0:12:28 9 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 0:16:01 10 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Michela Benzoni (Ita) R?Disch 0:16:45 11 Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 0:17:14 12 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 0:19:11 13 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 0:20:29 14 Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin 0:22:47 15 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 0:24:22 16 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 0:24:26 17 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 0:24:29 18 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 0:25:40 19 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 0:26:17 20 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 0:27:08 21 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny 0:27:19 22 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 0:27:29 23 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 0:27:30 24 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 0:28:20 25 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 0:29:46 26 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 0:30:12 27 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 0:30:59 28 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 0:32:06 29 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 0:32:19 30 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 0:33:59 31 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 0:34:14 32 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 0:34:28 33 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 0:34:33 34 Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain 0:34:56 35 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 0:35:14 36 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 0:36:27 37 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 0:36:40 38 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 0:37:15 39 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 0:37:54 40 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 0:38:20 41 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 0:41:01 42 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 0:43:06 43 Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep 0:45:21 44 Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover 0:46:24 45 Bernd Sudhoff (Ger) & Monika Sudhoff (Ger) Honey Moon Powered By Burn Baby 0:46:59 46 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 0:47:44 47 Stuart Brew (NZl) & Elmien Stander (RSA) Kia Kaha 0:48:34 48 Benedict Mabudafhasi (RSA) & Reinette Geldenhuis (RSA) Ayoba 0:50:37 49 Laura Koh (Sin) & Kenneth Koh (Sin) Grannygearheroes 0:51:52 50 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 0:52:47 51 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 0:55:15 52 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 0:57:04 53 Elaine Vermeulen (RSA) & Morne De Noon (RSA) Blue Label 0:59:40 54 Minione Lategan (RSA) & Francois Boucher (RSA) Sac Trucks 2 1:07:56 55 Alan Hales (RSA) & Lindy Hales (RSA) Cape Leopards 1:12:40 56 Ursula Botha (RSA) & Roelof Le Roux (RSA) Seesa 1:16:15 57 Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG - Pinky & The Brain 1:16:58 58 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 1:20:55

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen 1:23:01 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft 0:03:57 3 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jan Weevers (Ned)) World Bicycle Relief 0:04:18 4 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist 0:09:36 5 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life 0:10:13 6 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk 0:11:16 7 Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1 0:11:43 8 Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General 0:14:41 9 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 0:15:47 10 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2 0:16:01 11 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport 0:16:13 12 Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit 0:16:31 13 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt 0:17:04 14 Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz 0:17:15 15 Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project 0:18:07 16 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3 0:18:28 17 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 0:18:44 18 John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob 0:19:17 19 Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork 0:20:16 20 Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars 0:20:27 21 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop 0:20:28 22 Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba 0:20:36 23 Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio 0:20:43 24 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space 0:21:31 25 mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone 0:21:31 26 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 0:21:34 27 Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip 0:21:40 28 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves 0:21:47 29 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 0:21:58 30 Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn 0:22:16 31 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles 0:22:17 32 Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys 0:22:19 33 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely 0:22:20 34 Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice 0:23:26 35 Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs 0:23:30 36 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami 0:23:47 37 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 0:23:55 38 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1 0:24:16 39 Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival 0:24:21 40 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 0:24:29 41 Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters 0:24:36 42 Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc 0:24:59 43 Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects 0:25:22 44 Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici 0:26:01 45 Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma 0:26:03 46 Igna De villiers (RSA) & ALBE BASSON (RSA) Matus 0:26:07 47 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse 0:26:07 48 Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five 0:26:56 49 Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security 0:26:57 50 Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread 0:27:10 51 Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT 0:27:12 52 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 0:27:20 53 Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 0:27:28 54 Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On 0:27:45 55 Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe 0:28:09 56 Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles 0:28:36 57 Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders 0:28:56 58 Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+ 0:29:00 59 Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2 0:29:14 60 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia 0:29:39 61 Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica 0:29:46 62 Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo 0:30:07 63 Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep 0:30:38 64 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01 0:30:47 65 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil 0:30:48 66 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole 0:30:51 67 Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds 0:30:54 68 Rolf Schmitt (Ger) & Andreas Koehler (Ger) Mtb-Bergstrasse 0:31:08 69 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai 0:31:13 70 Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero 0:31:26 71 Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch 0:31:44 72 Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move 0:31:56 73 Mel Stewart (USA) & Craig Russell (USA) Wells Fargo, Steamboat, Colorado 0:31:59 74 Gregor Kamstra (RSA) & Mark Jarvis (USA) The Pretenders 0:32:00 75 David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke 0:32:25 76 Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings 0:32:26 77 Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L 0:32:28 78 Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin 0:32:37 79 Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders 0:32:53 80 Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 0:33:05 81 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn 0:33:23 82 Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge 0:33:31 83 Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine 0:33:45 84 Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam 0:33:49 85 Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids 0:33:52 86 Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1 0:34:00 87 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys 0:34:11 88 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim 0:34:32 89 Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers 0:34:47 90 Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Riekert Wilken (RSA) Ets Badger Boys 0:34:51 91 Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling 0:35:05 92 Sergio Pinho (Por) & Antonio Jorge Damas das Neves (Por) Songo.Info / Portugal 0:35:14 93 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo 0:35:29 94 Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race 0:35:32 95 Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony 0:36:05 96 Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry 0:36:09 97 John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani 0:36:09 98 Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale 0:36:22 99 Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygir 0:36:23 100 Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans 0:36:33 101 Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato 0:36:36 102 Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii 0:36:50 103 Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec 0:37:17 104 Shaughn Smit (RSA) & Roy Phillips (RSA) Brothers 0:37:21 105 Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2 0:37:22 106 Wim Strydom (RSA) & Henry Schurink (RSA) Endecon Flyers 2 0:37:26 107 Andy Mcpherson (RSA) & Shane Barker (RSA) Second Skins 0:37:44 108 Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers 0:37:44 109 Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1 0:37:57 110 Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia 0:38:04 111 Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies 0:38:13 112 Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers 0:38:18 113 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil 0:38:24 114 Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media 0:38:26 115 Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto 0:38:49 116 Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing 0:38:49 117 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters 0:39:08 118 Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel 0:39:08 119 Ching Soo Loh (Sin) & Michael Maxwell (Sin) Singapore Racing Masters 0:39:24 120 Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT 0:40:12 121 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1 0:40:15 122 Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 0:40:20 123 Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men 0:40:36 124 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 0:40:44 125 Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley 0:40:58 126 Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home 0:41:00 127 Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products 0:41:47 128 Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa 0:42:04 129 Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters 0:42:11 130 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets 0:42:20 131 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad 0:42:26 132 Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed 0:42:39 133 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini 0:42:55 134 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl 0:42:56 135 Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog 0:43:12 136 Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet 0:43:40 137 Paul Meinking (RSA) & Dana Botha (Zam) The Zambeasties 0:44:01 138 Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport 0:44:07 139 Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings 0:44:36 140 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks 0:44:42 141 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT 0:44:58 142 Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power 0:45:02 143 Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing 0:45:15 144 Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) Pnp Race4Change 0:45:37 145 Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters 0:46:04 146 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics 0:46:18 147 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car 0:46:20 148 Thys Botha (RSA) & Sholto Douglas (RSA) Msingi 0:47:10 149 Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico 0:47:13 150 Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers 0:47:25 151 Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks 0:48:33 152 Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz 0:48:46 153 Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys 0:49:07 154 Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk 0:49:35 155 Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin 0:49:48 156 Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2 0:50:12 157 Oene Los (RSA) & Deon Honiball (RSA) Cataract 0:50:44 158 Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream 0:50:46 159 Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands 0:50:47 160 Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady 0:50:47 161 Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff 0:50:53 162 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings 0:51:16 163 Jean De villiers (RSA) & Kalla Smit (RSA) Last One 0:51:18 164 David Bryant (GBr) & William Watt (GBr) Hotchillee Green 0:51:53 165 Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo 0:51:54 166 Shane Williamson (RSA) & Wray Radford (RSA) Thrutainers 3 0:52:28 167 Daniel Cullari (Ita) & Moises Abajo Rodriguez (Spa) Cotton Club Shop 0:52:33 168 Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors 0:53:25 169 Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters 0:53:55 170 David Wright (RSA) & Garth Allardyce (RSA) Flavourome 0:54:38 171 Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops 0:55:02 172 David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5 0:55:16 173 Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds 0:55:20 174 Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa 0:55:22 175 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1E Edo Ram 0:55:42 176 Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions 0:56:29 177 Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure 0:57:49 178 Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies 1:00:58 179 Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies 1:01:27 180 Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa 1:01:42 181 Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders 1:02:00 182 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe 1:02:36 183 Paulo Pereira (Bra) & Charl Van Der Spuy (RSA) Life 11/04/1939 1:02:38 184 Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh 1:03:06 185 Klemens Gähwiler (Swi) & Samuel Luginbühl (Swi) Juhuuu 1:03:42 186 Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac 1:04:13 187 Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt 1:04:56 188 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johan Geyser (RSA) Guth & Reda Wild Beast 1:05:56 189 Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk 1:06:13 190 Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes 1:06:41 191 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles 1:06:41 192 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators 1:07:16 193 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai 1:07:46 194 Lake Arapakis (Oma) & Marcel Braas (UAE) Jebel Warriors 1:08:06 195 Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird 1:10:38 196 Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance 1:10:51 197 Steve Haddock (NZl) & Glenn Wright (NZl) Avanti 1:11:49 198 Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish 1:14:21 199 Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty 1:15:43 200 Rudolf Steindl (Aut) & Franz Lafer (Aut) Steirermen Fc-Donald 1:16:19 201 Mike Lewis (RSA) & Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) Tib Insurance 1:19:10 202 Gordon Hope (RSA) & Stevan Prost (RSA) Promac Paints 1:19:57 203 James Hope-Lang (GBr) & Jacques De beer (RSA) Boer And Brit 1:27:52 204 Jurgen De praeter (Bel) & Stefaan De Neve (Bel) 2Manybikers 1:27:58 205 Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Friedrich Mueller (Ger) Flott-Wie-Nix.De 1:28:40 206 Frank Van der Vet (Ned) & Arnold Steinfort (Ned) Infofolio Atb Zeist Team I 1:29:27 207 Grigory Popov (Rus) & Dmitry Solovyev (Rus) Fun First 1:29:51

Men general classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 1:11:52 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:00:13 3 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:03:05 4 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 0:03:16 5 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:03:22 6 Emil Lindgren (Swe) & Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad 0:03:36 7 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:04:08 8 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:04:17 9 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:04:43 10 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:06:05 11 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 0:06:39 12 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:07:23 13 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:07:23 14 Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com 0:08:12 15 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 0:08:34 16 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 0:09:03 17 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 0:09:50 18 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 0:10:17 19 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 0:10:18 20 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 0:12:22 21 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 0:12:53 22 Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego 0:13:09 23 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 0:13:16 24 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:15:27 25 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 0:15:33 26 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 0:15:44 27 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 0:16:50 28 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 0:17:15 29 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 0:17:49 30 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 0:18:12 31 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 0:19:15 32 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 0:19:19 33 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 0:19:25 34 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 0:20:27 35 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection 0:21:01 36 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 0:21:05 37 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 0:21:07 38 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 0:21:16 39 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 0:22:04 40 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 0:22:07 41 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 0:22:27 42 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 0:22:32 43 Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc 0:22:40 44 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 0:22:52 45 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 0:22:55 46 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 0:23:14 47 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 0:23:35 48 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 0:23:36 49 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 0:23:59 50 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 0:24:38 51 Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling 0:24:39 52 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 0:24:44 53 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 0:24:45 54 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 0:25:11 55 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 0:25:21 56 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects 0:25:27 57 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 0:25:30 58 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 0:25:54 59 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 0:25:56 60 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 0:26:11 61 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 0:26:12 62 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 0:26:32 63 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 0:27:07 64 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 0:27:23 65 Tom Luyten (Bel) & Tom Smets (Bel) T2Team 0:27:25 66 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 0:27:59 67 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 0:28:13 68 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 0:28:20 69 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 0:28:25 70 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 0:28:33 71 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 0:28:34 72 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 0:28:36 73 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 0:28:38 74 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 0:28:40 75 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 0:28:50 76 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 0:28:52 77 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 0:28:58 78 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 0:29:00 79 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 0:29:04 80 Justice Makhale (RSA) & Prince Maseko (RSA) Exxaro Academy 1 0:29:12 81 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 0:29:37 82 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 0:29:48 83 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 0:29:49 84 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money 0:29:52 85 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 0:29:54 86 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 0:30:02 87 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 0:30:07 88 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 0:30:08 89 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 0:30:10 90 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 0:30:13 91 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 0:30:15 92 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 0:30:34 93 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 0:31:06 94 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 0:31:07 95 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 0:31:19 96 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 0:31:46 97 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 0:32:08 97 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 99 Kim Ludbrook (RSA) & Dino Lolloyd (RSA) Tread Riding For Anton 0:32:45 100 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 0:32:49 101 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 0:32:50 102 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 0:32:55 103 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 0:33:02 104 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 0:33:06 105 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 0:33:07 106 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 0:33:24 107 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 0:33:52 108 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 0:34:05 109 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 0:34:05 110 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 0:34:12 111 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 0:34:32 112 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 0:34:38 113 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Horn Bastards 0:34:38 114 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 0:34:54 115 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 0:34:57 116 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 0:35:04 117 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 0:35:05 118 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 0:35:10 119 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 0:35:30 120 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 0:35:34 121 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 0:35:37 122 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 0:35:44 123 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 0:35:58 124 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 0:36:09 125 Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa 0:36:11 126 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 0:36:15 127 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 0:36:15 128 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 0:36:22 129 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 0:36:31 130 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 0:36:31 131 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 0:36:32 132 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 0:36:39 133 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 0:36:39 134 François de Crawhez (Bel) & Pascal Messine (Bel) Hot Wheelz Brussels 0:36:54 135 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 0:36:55 136 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 0:36:55 137 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 0:37:04 138 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 0:37:04 139 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 0:37:07 140 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 0:37:12 141 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 0:37:14 142 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 0:37:15 143 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 0:37:19 144 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 0:37:36 145 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 0:37:45 146 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 0:37:47 147 Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon 0:37:49 148 Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell 0:37:57 149 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 0:38:00 150 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 0:38:02 151 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 0:38:09 152 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 0:38:22 153 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 0:38:56 154 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 0:39:02 155 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Uros Breski (Slo) Rasta 0:39:02 156 Anton Sparks (RSA) & John Sparks (RSA) Brothers In Arms 0:39:15 157 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 0:39:26 158 Luka Sopic (Cro) & Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) Keindl Sport Croatia 0:39:42 159 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 0:40:24 160 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 0:40:40 161 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 0:41:08 162 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 0:41:11 163 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 0:41:12 164 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 0:41:18 165 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 0:41:22 166 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) The Pragmatics 0:41:33 167 Paul Theron (RSA) & Hanro JG Du Plessis (RSA) C-4-C 0:42:07 168 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 0:42:12 169 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 0:42:18 170 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 0:42:36 171 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 0:43:06 172 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 0:43:15 173 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 0:43:21 174 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 0:43:26 175 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 0:43:30 175 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 177 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 0:43:31 178 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 0:43:36 179 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 0:43:52 180 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 0:43:53 181 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 0:44:07 182 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 0:44:12 183 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 0:44:15 184 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 0:44:19 185 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 0:44:52 186 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 0:45:05 187 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 0:45:12 188 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 0:45:39 189 Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd 0:45:41 190 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 0:45:44 191 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 0:45:54 192 Michael Williams (RSA) & Richard Waren Lee (RSA) Mercury Rising 0:46:01 193 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 0:46:04 194 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 0:46:04 195 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 0:46:04 196 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 0:46:09 197 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 0:46:15 198 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 0:46:16 199 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 0:46:29 200 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 0:46:35 201 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 0:46:54 202 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 0:47:00 203 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 0:47:19 204 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 0:47:23 205 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 0:47:42 206 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 0:47:49 207 Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland 0:47:56 208 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 0:48:09 209 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 0:48:14 210 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 0:48:16 211 Gawie van der Schyf (RSA) & Steve Armstrong (RSA) Maintop Consultancy 0:48:19 212 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 0:48:28 213 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 0:48:43 214 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 0:48:53 215 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 0:48:54 216 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 0:48:59 217 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 0:49:16 218 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 0:49:30 219 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 0:49:33 220 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 0:49:42 221 Bevan Jeffery (RSA) & Michael Van Harmelen (RSA) Trojans Plascon Racing 0:49:49 222 Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Cameron Service (RSA) Coca-Cola 0:49:54 223 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 0:49:59 224 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 0:50:01 225 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 0:50:01 226 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 0:50:02 227 GLENN KEUN (RSA) & WERNER KENNEDY (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 0:50:05 228 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 0:50:15 229 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 0:50:20 230 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 0:50:44 231 Francesc Moreno (Spa) & JAUME GIL (Spa) Bigmat Gil-Ws 0:50:53 232 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 0:51:03 233 Charles Steyn Jnr (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) Moose Knuckle 0:51:09 234 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 0:51:12 235 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 0:51:15 236 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 0:51:52 237 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 0:51:56 238 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 0:52:06 239 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 0:52:07 240 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 0:53:08 241 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 0:53:11 242 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 0:53:15 243 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 0:53:15 244 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 0:53:22 245 Stephen Edwards (GBr) & James Beresford-Lambert (GBr) Gongshow 0:53:25 246 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 0:53:47 247 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 0:54:04 248 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 0:54:53 249 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 0:54:57 250 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 0:55:06 251 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 0:55:09 252 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 0:55:16 253 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 0:55:21 254 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 0:55:22 255 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 0:55:50 256 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 0:56:16 257 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 0:56:30 258 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 0:56:39 259 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 0:57:04 260 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 0:57:19 261 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 0:57:23 262 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 0:57:36 263 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 0:57:37 264 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 0:57:55 265 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 0:58:11 266 Jonathan Le marchand (Qat) & Leon Nel (RSA) Lost 0:58:29 267 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 0:58:29 268 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 0:59:18 269 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 0:59:30 270 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 0:59:49 271 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 0:59:58 272 Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Desmond Lambrecht (RSA) Fit Sports Laboratories 0:59:59 273 John Low (RSA) & Larry Vorster (RSA) Brink & Heath Civils 1:00:21 274 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 1:00:26 275 Nolan Daniel (RSA) & Gert Conradie (Irl) Eager Eagles 1:00:50 276 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 1:00:51 277 David Abarrategui Cantabrana (Spa) & Cesar Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) Hurricane 1:01:06 278 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 1:01:13 279 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 1:01:30 280 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 1:01:35 280 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 282 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 1:01:41 283 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 1:01:43 284 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 1:01:47 285 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 1:02:54 286 Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic 1:03:04 287 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 1:04:20 288 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 1:04:45 289 Harry Louise (Reu) & thierry louise (Reu) Ma?Do Riders 1:05:06 290 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 1:05:12 291 Marsel Roos (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) On Your Bike Knysna 1:05:27 292 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 1:06:33 293 Denver Knoetzen (RSA) & Stefan Rumpf (Ger) Hamburger Perlen 1:06:48 294 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 1:07:17 295 Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling 1:08:24 296 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 1:09:34 297 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 1:10:13 298 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 1:10:25 299 Chris Perry (Nig) & Antony Burdon (Nig) Oyibo 1:13:06 300 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 1:14:21 301 Danie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Andre Pienaar (RSA) B-I-L 1:14:47 302 Frans Cronje (Aus) & Juan Claassen (RSA) Fj No Fear 1:14:52 303 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 1:15:57 304 Scott Forrest (RSA) & Robert Lightbody (RSA) Dogfathers 1:16:07 305 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 1:16:57 306 Ron Rutland (RSA) & Jonathan Dyer (RSA) Cape Town Tens 1:17:03 307 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 1:17:27 308 Marc Mendelson (RSA) & Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive 1:18:44 309 Hans Shongoane (RSA) & Peter Manyako (RSA) Exxaro Academy 7 1:23:01 310 Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats 1:27:04 311 Craig Cameron (Swi) & Laurence Szendrei (RSA) Sofa King Fast 1:29:27 312 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 1:29:30 313 Greg Lotter (RSA) & Jared Cavé (RSA) Yeti -Cape Town 1:34:47 314 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 1:37:06 315 Saleh Alduwaisan (Kuw) & Faisal almahnaa (Kuw) Kuwait 1:40:05 316 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 1:43:37 317 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp 1:52:22

Women general classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 1:29:27 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:02:19 3 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 0:06:34 4 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 0:07:58 5 Birgit Söllner (Ger) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) Firebike 0:10:49 6 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 0:11:24 7 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:12:34 8 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 0:13:02 9 Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks 0:20:09 10 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 0:21:00 11 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 0:21:40 12 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 0:23:27 13 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 0:33:12 14 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 0:34:41 15 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 0:36:08 16 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 0:36:30 17 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 0:41:22 18 Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Claire Beaumont (GBr) Bike Magic - Scott 0:42:51 19 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 0:46:30 20 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 1:21:25

Mixed general classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 1:31:34 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 0:01:12 3 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 0:05:53 4 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 0:07:02 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 0:09:31 6 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 0:09:52 7 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 0:11:04 8 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 0:12:28 9 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 0:16:01 10 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Michela Benzoni (Ita) R?Disch 0:16:45 11 Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 0:17:14 12 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 0:19:11 13 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 0:20:29 14 Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin 0:22:47 15 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 0:24:22 16 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 0:24:26 17 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 0:24:29 18 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 0:25:40 19 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 0:26:17 20 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 0:27:08 21 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny 0:27:19 22 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 0:27:29 23 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 0:27:30 24 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 0:28:20 25 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 0:29:46 26 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 0:30:12 27 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 0:30:59 28 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 0:32:06 29 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 0:32:19 30 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 0:33:59 31 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 0:34:14 32 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 0:34:28 33 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 0:34:33 34 Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain 0:34:56 35 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 0:35:14 36 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 0:36:27 37 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 0:36:40 38 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 0:37:15 39 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 0:37:54 40 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 0:38:20 41 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 0:41:01 42 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 0:43:06 43 Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep 0:45:21 44 Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover 0:46:24 45 Bernd Sudhoff (Ger) & Monika Sudhoff (Ger) Honey Moon Powered By Burn Baby 0:46:59 46 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 0:47:44 47 Stuart Brew (NZl) & Elmien Stander (RSA) Kia Kaha 0:48:34 48 Benedict Mabudafhasi (RSA) & Reinette Geldenhuis (RSA) Ayoba 0:50:37 49 Laura Koh (Sin) & Kenneth Koh (Sin) Grannygearheroes 0:51:52 50 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 0:52:47 51 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 0:55:15 52 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 0:57:04 53 Elaine Vermeulen (RSA) & Morne De Noon (RSA) Blue Label 0:59:40 54 Minione Lategan (RSA) & Francois Boucher (RSA) Sac Trucks 2 1:07:56 55 Alan Hales (RSA) & Lindy Hales (RSA) Cape Leopards 1:12:40 56 Ursula Botha (RSA) & Roelof Le Roux (RSA) Seesa 1:16:15 57 Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG - Pinky & The Brain 1:16:58 58 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 1:20:55