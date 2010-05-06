Doble Sucre Potosi G.P. Cemento Fancesa past winners
2004 - 2009
2009 Ferney Bello (Col) Orbea America Pro Cycling
2008 Byron Guamad De La Cruz (Ecu) Equipo Spoli Ecuador
2007 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Coordinadora De Boyaca Ebsa
2006 Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Orbitel Epm Colombia
2005 Alvaro Sierra (Col) Orbitel 05
2004 Javier Zapata (Col) Orbitel 05
