Women's Tour of Flanders past winners
2004 to present
|2009
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Columbia-Highroad
|2008
|Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
|2007
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Raleigh Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
|2006
|Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
|2005
|Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
|2004
|Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Team Let's Go Finland
