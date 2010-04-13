Paris - Camembert past winners
From 1906 to present
|2009
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Besson Chaussures - Sojasun
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2006
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2005
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2004
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Brioches La Boulangère
|2003
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Ag2r-Prévoyance
|2002
|Marcus Ljungqvist (Swe) Team fakta
|2001
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Jean Delatour
|2000
|Didier Rous (Fra)
|1999
|Fabio Fontanelli (Ita)
|1998
|Pascal Lino (Fra)
|1997
|Mauro Gianetti (Swi)
|1996
|Adriano Baffi (Ita)
|1995
|Andrej Tchmil (Mol)
|1994
|Armand De las Cuevas (Fra)
|1993
|Oleg Kozlitine (Kaz)
|1992
|Patrice Esnault (Fra)
|1991
|Brian Holm (Den)
|1990
|Thierry Marie (Fra)
|1989
|Andreas Kappes (Ger)
|1988
|Laurent Fignon (Fra)
|1987
|Mathieu Hermans (Ned)
|1986
|Kim Andersen (Den)
|1985
|Martial Gayant (Fra)
|1984
|Hubert Linard (Fra)
|1983
|Christian Jourdan (Fra)
|1982
|Christian Jourdan (Fra)
|1981
|Guy Gallopin (Fra)
|1980
|Pierre-Raymond Villemiane (Fra)
|1979
|Raymond Martin (Fra)
|1978
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1977
|Hubert Linard (Fra)
|1976
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1975
|Raymond Martin (Fra)
|1974
|Alain Santy (Fra)
|1973
|Regis Delephin (Fra)
|1972
|José Catieau (Fra)
|1971
|Gerard Moneyron (Fra)
|1970
|Georges Chappe (Fra)
|1969
|Raymond Riotte (Fra)
|1968
|Harry Stevens (Ned)
|1967
|Georges Chappe (Fra)
|1966
|Desire Letort (Fra)
|1965
|Pierre Everaert (Fra)
|1964
|Arie Den Hertog (Ned)
|1963
|Jacques Simon (Fra)
|1962
|Piet Rentmeester (Ned)
|1961
|Jean-Claude Annaert (Fra)
|1960
|Joseph Groussard (Fra)
|1959
|Nicolas Barone (Fra)
|1958
|Nicolas Barone (Fra)
|1957
|Joseph Groussard (Fra)
|1956
|René Fournier (Fra)
|1955
|Jean-Marie Cieleska (Fra)
|1954
|Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
|1953
|Jean Gueguen (Fra)
|1952
|Robert Varnajo (Fra)
|1951
|Jean Baldassari (Fra)
|1950
|Ange Le Strat (Fra)
|1949
|Jean Rey (Fra)
|1948
|Raoul Remy (Fra)
|1947
|Robert Dorgebray (Fra)
|1946
|Paul Neri (Ita)
|1944
|Maurice De Muer (Fra)
|1943
|Victor Cosson (Fra)
|1942
|Joseph Goutourbe (Fra)
|1939
|Pierre Cloarec (Fra)
|1938
|Jean-Marie Goasmat (Fra)
|1937
|André Auville (Fra)
|1936
|Yvon Marie (Fra)
|1935
|Marcel Bat (Fra)
|1934
|Louis Thietard (Fra)
|1906
|Mary (Fra)
