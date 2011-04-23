Diaz takes stage 8
Fonseca second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa
|4:09:09
|2
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|3
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels
|0:00:02
|4
|Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
|5
|Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|6
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|7
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|8
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|9
|Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|10
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|11
|Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels
|12
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|13
|Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|14
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|0:00:06
|15
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|16
|Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|17
|Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|18
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels
|0:00:11
|19
|Jorge Jose Rojas (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:13
|20
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|21
|Juan Carlos Romeu (Cub) Cuba
|22
|Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla
|0:00:17
|23
|Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|0:00:23
|24
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:00:37
|25
|Juan Ramirez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|26
|Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:59
|27
|Walter Gasto Trillini (Arg) Ora Hotels
|0:02:49
|28
|Alexander Acosta (Uru) C.C. Arco Iris
|0:07:34
|29
|Camilo Ulloa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:08:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa
|25
|pts
|2
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|20
|3
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels
|16
|4
|Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
|14
|5
|Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|12
|6
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|10
|7
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|9
|8
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|8
|9
|Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|7
|10
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|6
|11
|Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels
|5
|12
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|4
|13
|Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|3
|14
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|2
|15
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|5
|pts
|2
|Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla
|3
|3
|Juan Ramirez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|5
|pts
|2
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|3
|3
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels
|3
|pts
|2
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|2
|3
|Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
|3
|pts
|2
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|2
|3
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boyacá Orgul. America
|12:27:31
|2
|C.C. Villa Teresa
|3
|C.C. Porongos
|12:27:37
|4
|Ora Hotels
|12:27:42
|5
|Seleccion De Cuba
|12:28:52
