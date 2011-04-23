Trending

Diaz takes stage 8

Fonseca second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa4:09:09
2Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
3Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels0:00:02
4Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
5Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
6Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
7Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
8Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
9Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
10Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
11Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels
12Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
13Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
14Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix0:00:06
15Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
16Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos
17Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos
18Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels0:00:11
19Jorge Jose Rojas (Cub) Cuba0:00:13
20Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
21Juan Carlos Romeu (Cub) Cuba
22Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla0:00:17
23Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos0:00:23
24Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:00:37
25Juan Ramirez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
26Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba0:00:59
27Walter Gasto Trillini (Arg) Ora Hotels0:02:49
28Alexander Acosta (Uru) C.C. Arco Iris0:07:34
29Camilo Ulloa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:08:58

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa25pts
2Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ20
3Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels16
4Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil14
5Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa12
6Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ10
7Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ9
8Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ8
9Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix7
10Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa6
11Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels5
12Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos4
13Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos3
14Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix2
15Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa1

Mountain 1 - Mojon 27.6 (Cat. 3), km. 93.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa5pts
2Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla3
3Juan Ramirez (Uru) C.C. Porongos2

Mountain 2 - Mojon 309 (Cat. 3), km. 125.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa5pts
2Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos3
3Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa2

Sprint 1 - Puente Nacional, km 59,80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels3pts
2Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa2
3Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla1

Sprint 2 - Mojon 298, km 114,80
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil3pts
2Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa2
3Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boyacá Orgul. America12:27:31
2C.C. Villa Teresa
3C.C. Porongos12:27:37
4Ora Hotels12:27:42
5Seleccion De Cuba12:28:52

