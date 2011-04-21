Richeze wins controversial stage to Paysandu
Race affected by mass disqualification
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:39:34
|2
|Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|0:00:15
|3
|Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa
|0:01:36
|4
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|0:01:58
|5
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels
|0:02:17
|6
|Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|0:02:20
|7
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:02:37
|8
|Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|0:03:26
|9
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:03:28
|10
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|0:03:32
|11
|Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|0:03:43
|12
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|0:04:00
|13
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|0:04:02
|14
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|0:04:08
|15
|Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|0:04:28
|16
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:04:43
|17
|Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|0:05:24
|18
|Walter Gasto Trillini (Arg) Ora Hotels
|0:05:32
|19
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:05:43
|20
|Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels
|0:05:57
|21
|Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
|0:06:06
|22
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels
|0:06:07
|23
|Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:25
|24
|Juan Carlos Romeu (Cub) Cuba
|0:07:37
|25
|Juan Ramirez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|0:08:05
|26
|Camilo Ulloa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:08:10
|27
|Alexander Acosta (Uru) C.C. Arco Iris
|0:09:04
|28
|Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla
|0:09:08
|29
|Jorge Jose Rojas (Cub) Cuba
|0:10:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|10
|pts
|2
|Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|9
|3
|Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa
|8
|4
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|7
|5
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels
|6
|6
|Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|5
|7
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|4
|8
|Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|3
|9
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|2
|10
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boyacá Orgul. America
|2:04:47
|2
|C.C. Porongos
|2:04:49
|3
|C.C. Villa Teresa
|2:05:42
|4
|Ora Hotels
|2:12:28
|5
|Seleccion De Cuba
|2:23:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy