Richeze wins controversial stage to Paysandu

Race affected by mass disqualification

Image 1 of 3

A happy podium, having made it through the stormy conditions.

A happy podium, having made it through the stormy conditions.
(Image credit: Jairo Enrique Rodriguez)
Image 2 of 3

...And they only got worse.

...And they only got worse.
(Image credit: Jairo Enrique Rodriguez)
Image 3 of 3

The conditions were wet throughout the stage.

The conditions were wet throughout the stage.
(Image credit: Jairo Enrique Rodriguez)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:39:34
2Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos0:00:15
3Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa0:01:36
4Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa0:01:58
5Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels0:02:17
6Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos0:02:20
7Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:02:37
8Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa0:03:26
9Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:03:28
10Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos0:03:32
11Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos0:03:43
12Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa0:04:00
13Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix0:04:02
14Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa0:04:08
15Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos0:04:28
16Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:04:43
17Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix0:05:24
18Walter Gasto Trillini (Arg) Ora Hotels0:05:32
19Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:05:43
20Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels0:05:57
21Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil0:06:06
22Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels0:06:07
23Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba0:06:25
24Juan Carlos Romeu (Cub) Cuba0:07:37
25Juan Ramirez (Uru) C.C. Porongos0:08:05
26Camilo Ulloa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:08:10
27Alexander Acosta (Uru) C.C. Arco Iris0:09:04
28Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla0:09:08
29Jorge Jose Rojas (Cub) Cuba0:10:26

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ10pts
2Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos9
3Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa8
4Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa7
5Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels6
6Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos5
7Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ4
8Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa3
9Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ2
10Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boyacá Orgul. America2:04:47
2C.C. Porongos2:04:49
3C.C. Villa Teresa2:05:42
4Ora Hotels2:12:28
5Seleccion De Cuba2:23:10

