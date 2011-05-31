Cliff-Ryan sprints to victory at Women’s Kugler Open
Van Gilder continues consistency with second place finish
Theresa Cliff-Ryan won her second consecutive Women’s Kugler Open at the Tour of Somerville held Memorial Day Monday in New Jersey. She out-paced the legendary Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) in second and Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team) in third.
"It was an important race for us because Colavita is from New Jersey," said Colavita/Forno D’Asolo DS Rachel Heal. "John Profaci [Vice President of Colavita, USA] was around today watching the race."
The women’s event is not apart of the National Racing Calendar (NRC), however, it offered a top-notch race for the Pro-Cat 1,2 and 3 50-rider field. The event's four corner circuit started on West Main Street and finished with a nearly 500 metre drag to the line.
"It used to be an NRC race but it hasn’t been for the last couple of years," Heal said. "That meant that there wasn’t a huge incentive for full teams to come down to race."
Although there was a lack of full teams competing, there was a quality field that consisted of riders from Team Type 1 and riders from the regions surrounding New Jersey. Such riders included Van Gilder along with Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycle), Christine Fennessy (South Mountain Cycles), Colleen Gulick (Kenda) among others.
The race was aggressive with relentless attacks, however, no breakaway stuck for longer than a lap and in the end the peloton set up for a bunch sprint led by Colavita/Forno D’Asolo, including its UCI World Champion from Italy Giorgia Bronzini.
"Theresa and Giorgia were swapping things around to try and not make it obvious what they were doing," Heal said. "Giorgia wore her world champions jersey and the race organizers were happy to have her there because it was the first time the race had a world champion compete."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:47:54.6
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|3
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|5
|Christine Fennessy (South Mountain Cycles)
|6
|Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|7
|Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)
|8
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|9
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAi)
|10
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda)
|11
|Lisa Jellett (Verducci)
|12
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|13
|Kacy Wander (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|14
|Kimberly Edwards (CVC/Subaru of New England)
|15
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|16
|Elizabeth Bonilla (Pro Pedals)
|17
|Victoria Hanks (Human Zoom Cycling)
|18
|Rebecca Chan (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|19
|Kaitlyn Lawerence (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)
|20
|Eun Young Choi (Stage5/Cycling Fusion)
|21
|Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|22
|Patricia Black (Red Racing)
|23
|Thea Parent (Human Zoom)
|24
|Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|25
|Robin Meidhof (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|26
|Kate Evans1 (Team Type 1)
|27
|Lauren Shirock (WBI Funds Cycling Team)
|28
|Elizabeth Renner (CRCA/NYVelocity Women's Racing)
|29
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
|30
|Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|31
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & She)
|32
|Becca Schepps (Team Type 1)
|33
|Bianca Grecu (Human Zoom Cycling)
|34
|Lindsay Honaker
|35
|Patricia Marzi (Alliance Environmental)
|36
|Tracy Wargo (CRCA/Chomper Body Racing)
|37
|Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|38
|Kristy Swope (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & She)
|39
|Molly Hurford (Rockstar Games/Signature Cycli)
|40
|Julia Lonchar
|41
|Kristine Church (Humanzoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|42
|Jennifer Bollinger (Tean Alliance Environmental)
|43
|Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo)
|44
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|45
|Andrea Maher (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & She)
|46
|Arley Kemmerer (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|47
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|48
|Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
|49
|Jacqueline Paull (watchung wheelmen/high gear cy)
|50
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|51
|Tricia Carnila (Verducci Breakaway)
|52
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|53
|Kelley Bethoney (Pallas Athene Womens Racing Team)
|54
|Michelle Bishop (Cadence Cannondale Women's Racing)
|55
|Caryl Gale (Denos Wonder Wheel)
|56
|Michelle Hart (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|57
|Kyleanne Hunter (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|58
|Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Tre)
|59
|Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Tre)
|60
|Cassandra King (Tri-State Velo/Amoroso's Cycli)
|61
|Cheryl Wolf (Signature Cycles/Rockstar Game)
|62
|Sarah Burkett (Team Type 1)
|63
|Dana Cuomo (Team Thru It All)
|64
|Alaina Gurski (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|65
|Lenore Imhof (Colavita Racing)
|66
|Leah Oppenheimer (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|67
|Jory Wamsley (Team Alliance Environmental)
|68
|Tracy Lea (T.E.A.M. Fuji)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy