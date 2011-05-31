Trending

Cliff-Ryan sprints to victory at Women’s Kugler Open

Van Gilder continues consistency with second place finish

Image 1 of 21

Congrats to today

Congrats to today
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 2 of 21

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) on the start line at the Tour of Somerville

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) on the start line at the Tour of Somerville
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 3 of 21

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) has developed a fan club at the Tour of Somerville

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) has developed a fan club at the Tour of Somerville
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 4 of 21

Arley Kemmerer (Cawes) received a little help from the Mavic neutral support crew

Arley Kemmerer (Cawes) received a little help from the Mavic neutral support crew
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 5 of 21

Winner Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) were never far apart

Winner Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) were never far apart
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 6 of 21

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) was well protected all race

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) was well protected all race
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 7 of 21

Tracy Wargo (CRCA) moves up on the outside

Tracy Wargo (CRCA) moves up on the outside
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 8 of 21

While the favorites watch each other, Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom) tries to get away

While the favorites watch each other, Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom) tries to get away
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 9 of 21

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) goes for a prime, or was she testing her sprint?

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) goes for a prime, or was she testing her sprint?
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 10 of 21

The women's podium: Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)

The women's podium: Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 11 of 21

The legs of a world champion - Giorgina Bronzini (Colavita/Forno D’Asolo)

The legs of a world champion - Giorgina Bronzini (Colavita/Forno D’Asolo)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 12 of 21

Winning! Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno D’Asolo)

Winning! Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno D’Asolo)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 13 of 21

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) the "Winningest woman in the USA" cools down at the start line.

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) the "Winningest woman in the USA" cools down at the start line.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 14 of 21

The field was packed with talent.

The field was packed with talent.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 15 of 21

Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)

Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 16 of 21

Current World Champion, Giorgina Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)

Current World Champion, Giorgina Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 17 of 21

Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) and Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team) know which wheel to follow.

Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) and Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team) know which wheel to follow.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 18 of 21

Second turn holds no obstacles for these women.

Second turn holds no obstacles for these women.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 19 of 21

Team Colavita quickens the pace so their sprinters can have the advantage.

Team Colavita quickens the pace so their sprinters can have the advantage.
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 20 of 21

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 21 of 21

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) wins the 2011 Tour of Somerville with room to spare

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) wins the 2011 Tour of Somerville with room to spare
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Theresa Cliff-Ryan won her second consecutive Women’s Kugler Open at the Tour of Somerville held Memorial Day Monday in New Jersey. She out-paced the legendary Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) in second and Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team) in third.

"It was an important race for us because Colavita is from New Jersey," said Colavita/Forno D’Asolo DS Rachel Heal. "John Profaci [Vice President of Colavita, USA] was around today watching the race."

The women’s event is not apart of the National Racing Calendar (NRC), however, it offered a top-notch race for the Pro-Cat 1,2 and 3 50-rider field. The event's four corner circuit started on West Main Street and finished with a nearly 500 metre drag to the line.

"It used to be an NRC race but it hasn’t been for the last couple of years," Heal said. "That meant that there wasn’t a huge incentive for full teams to come down to race."

Although there was a lack of full teams competing, there was a quality field that consisted of riders from Team Type 1 and riders from the regions surrounding New Jersey. Such riders included Van Gilder along with Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycle), Christine Fennessy (South Mountain Cycles), Colleen Gulick (Kenda) among others.

The race was aggressive with relentless attacks, however, no breakaway stuck for longer than a lap and in the end the peloton set up for a bunch sprint led by Colavita/Forno D’Asolo, including its UCI World Champion from Italy Giorgia Bronzini.

"Theresa and Giorgia were swapping things around to try and not make it obvious what they were doing," Heal said. "Giorgia wore her world champions jersey and the race organizers were happy to have her there because it was the first time the race had a world champion compete."

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:47:54.6
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
3Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
4Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
5Christine Fennessy (South Mountain Cycles)
6Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
7Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)
8Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
9Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAi)
10Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda)
11Lisa Jellett (Verducci)
12Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)
13Kacy Wander (CAWES p/b Specialized)
14Kimberly Edwards (CVC/Subaru of New England)
15Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
16Elizabeth Bonilla (Pro Pedals)
17Victoria Hanks (Human Zoom Cycling)
18Rebecca Chan (CAWES p/b Specialized)
19Kaitlyn Lawerence (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)
20Eun Young Choi (Stage5/Cycling Fusion)
21Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling)
22Patricia Black (Red Racing)
23Thea Parent (Human Zoom)
24Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
25Robin Meidhof (CAWES p/b Specialized)
26Kate Evans1 (Team Type 1)
27Lauren Shirock (WBI Funds Cycling Team)
28Elizabeth Renner (CRCA/NYVelocity Women's Racing)
29Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
30Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
31Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & She)
32Becca Schepps (Team Type 1)
33Bianca Grecu (Human Zoom Cycling)
34Lindsay Honaker
35Patricia Marzi (Alliance Environmental)
36Tracy Wargo (CRCA/Chomper Body Racing)
37Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
38Kristy Swope (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & She)
39Molly Hurford (Rockstar Games/Signature Cycli)
40Julia Lonchar
41Kristine Church (Humanzoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
42Jennifer Bollinger (Tean Alliance Environmental)
43Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Coo)
44Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
45Andrea Maher (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & She)
46Arley Kemmerer (CAWES p/b Specialized)
47Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
48Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
49Jacqueline Paull (watchung wheelmen/high gear cy)
50Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
51Tricia Carnila (Verducci Breakaway)
52Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
53Kelley Bethoney (Pallas Athene Womens Racing Team)
54Michelle Bishop (Cadence Cannondale Women's Racing)
55Caryl Gale (Denos Wonder Wheel)
56Michelle Hart (CAWES p/b Specialized)
57Kyleanne Hunter (CAWES p/b Specialized)
58Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Tre)
59Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Tre)
60Cassandra King (Tri-State Velo/Amoroso's Cycli)
61Cheryl Wolf (Signature Cycles/Rockstar Game)
62Sarah Burkett (Team Type 1)
63Dana Cuomo (Team Thru It All)
64Alaina Gurski (CAWES p/b Specialized)
65Lenore Imhof (Colavita Racing)
66Leah Oppenheimer (CAWES p/b Specialized)
67Jory Wamsley (Team Alliance Environmental)
68Tracy Lea (T.E.A.M. Fuji)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews