Trending

Tour de Picardie past winners

Champions from 1935 to 2010

2010
1 Ben Swift (GBr)
2 Koldo Fernandez (Spa)
3 Allan Davis (Aus)

2009
1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned)
2 Romain Feillu (Fra)
3 Jimmy Casper (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews