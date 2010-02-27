Trending

(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: AFP)
Kevin De Weert (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Rene Mandri (Ag2R-La Mondiale) and Servais Knaven (Milram)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Steely focus from all the riders as they climb on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The peloton dig in as the climb grips
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
RadioShack were one of the big teams to miss out on a result today
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) will have to wait another year for his chance to claim a maiden victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Marcus Burghardt (BMC) in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Topsport Vlaanderen lead the way on a climb
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) pins it
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Roger Kluge (Milram)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Roy Curvers (Skil-Shimano) and Roger Kluge (Milram) contend with a climb while in the break
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Frederic Guesdon (Francaise de Jeux) in search of the path of least resistance
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The early breakaway
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Russian Champion Serguei Ivanov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
A relatively relaxed looking peloton
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Robbie McEwen (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Kim Kirchen (Katusha) and Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Teams share the work in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Sky remain tightly packed within the pack
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The Sky team management was beaming after Flecha's win.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
David Boucher (Landbouwcredit) leads Gregory Habeaux (Verndas Willems) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) in pursuit of the early breakaway
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Cervelo had a good day - Heinrich Haussler finishing second
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Quick Step hold court in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
George Hincapie (BMC) and Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) follow the pace set by Garmin-Transitions
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The first cobbles of the 2010 season
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Andreas Klier (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Marcus Burghart (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
An Post show themselves at Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Riders scramble in the first Classic of the year
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The peloton was content to let the break exhaust themselves
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Sky mass towards the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) on the attack
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The Omega Pharma Lotto riders played a key role in the race.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) makes his way to the sign-on in Gent
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Marcus Burghart (BMC Racing Team) answers questions at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
I've got a feelin': Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) looking relaxed at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Good skills: The Skil-Shimano boys carry out a final radio check at the stage start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
David Millar (Garmin-Slipstream) proved invaluable to Farrar in the finale
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil), Frederic Guesdon (Francaise de Jeux), Roger Kluge (Milram) and Roy Curvers (Skil-Shimano)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
German Roger Kluge (Milram) has continued his strong start to the road season. He sits third wheel in the break at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
David Boucher (Landbouwcredit) leads Gregory Habeaux (Verndas Willems) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) in pursuit of the break
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The front group at the business end of Omloop
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) and Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
An emotional Flecha makes his way to the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Flecha makes his way to the top step
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Nice one: Farrar and Flecha
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Haussler congratulates Flecha
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Flecha prepares to hoist his prize aloft
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Heinrich Haussler (2nd, Cervelo), Juan Antonio Flecha (1st, Sky) and Tyler Farrar (3rd, Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Haussler and Farrar agreed that the strongest man had won the day
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
A happy trio on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) enjoys the moment
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
2010 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Juan Antonio Flecha
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Haussler was satisfied with his second place finish
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Second (Haussler) and third (Farrar) acknowledge one another
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Flecha winds down after taking his win
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Flecha's team boss Dave Brailsford was one of the first to congratulate him
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Dave Brailsford embraces Juan Antonio Flecha at the finish of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
A good day for Sky in Belgium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Sky's Dave Brailsford and Juan Antonio Flecha
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Farrar makes his way onto the stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) is in-form and is waiting for luck to fall his way
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
How sweet it is: Flecha kisses his long-awaited trophy
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Right on target, Flecha throws his customary salute
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Finally! Flecha gets a Classic victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Flecha points to his sponsor, while Peter van Petegem looks on from the Director's car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Heinrich Haussler (2nd, Cervelo), Juan Antonio Flecha (1st, Sky) and Tyler Farrar (3rd, Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo) pushes the pace on the cobbles.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Thor Hushovd (Cervelo Test Team) racing on the cobbles
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Kevin Hulsmans (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Robbie McEwen (Katusha)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Belgians Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and former-rival, now race director Peter van Petegem after the 2010 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) spent some time off the front.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) racing
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Flecha time trials his way to the finish in Gent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Flecha's win was a gritty display by the Spaniard
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There would be no podium spot today for Omega Pharma Lotto.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) congratulates Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
There was no Spanish media for Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) to talk to after his win at the Belgian race.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) was happy with his win.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
The men's podium
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) kisses his trophy.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Riders talked to the media after the race.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Autograph signing time
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) was content with second after recent knee issues.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Slipstream) made the podium.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) talks to his team support crew after the race.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was aggressive during the race.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) after the finish
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Tom Boonen and others roll in together.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Riders appeared tired after the race.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Omega Pharma Lotto riders worked hard throughout the race to position Gilbert.
(Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) on the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Elite men's podium: Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The peloton sprints for the remaining two podium spots.
(Image credit: AFP)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) put in a bold solo effort en route to his win.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
A happy Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) wins the race.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) had plenty of time to enjoy his win.
(Image credit: AFP)

Team Sky should anticipate a fruitful Classics campaign after Juan Antonio Flecha's emphatic victory this afternoon in Gent, Belgium, as the seasoned journeyman became the first Spaniard to win the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad title.

While a milestone for his nation, Flecha's win was also a huge personal breakthrough for the Classics journeyman. Ever-present as a contender, he has recorded a number of high finishes in seasons past, including two previous podium appearances at Omloop (2nd in 2007 and 3rd in 2009), but had never quite been able to reach the top step of the podium until today. It was also his first individual victory since October 2008.

"I'm super happy for him. He’s been knocking on the door for such a long time and he was getting the reputation for getting to the end and not being able to finish it off and he showed everyone today that he was super strong. He was strong and did a fantastic job," said Flecha's team manager Dave Brailsford.

A wily attack on the cobbles with some 20 kilometres remaining set up Flecha's win as he powered away from pre-race favourite and two-time Omloop winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto). Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo) would prove to be the next member of the peloton to see Flecha as he followed the Sky rider in for second place.

"I tried to attack a few times today but it was never the right group," said a satisfied Haussler. “No one seemed to want to work. So in the final I tried it again and I was just able to stay ahead of the group behind me. I am really happy about the second place, to be honest I wasn't sure about today. Actually this race was a bit a test because of my knee but I realized today that my form is still there and I felt comfortable mixing it up at the front of the bunch.”

The USA's Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) finished third, ahead of Luca Paolini (Aqua & Sapone) and Marcel Sieberg (HTC-Columbia).

The Classics get underway in Gent

After leaving Gent the classical early breakaway was set up by 24 year-old Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) after ten kilometres. The Belgian was joined by Frederic Guesdon (Francaise de Jeux), Roy Curvers (Skil-Shimano) and the young talented German Roger Kluge (Milram).

Thirty kilometers further up the road a late counter-attack from Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil), Gregory Habeaux (Verndas Willems) and David Boucher (Landbouwcredit) was launched when the breakaway already had a five minute advantage.

Arriving near the first of the hills the four original escapees had twelve minutes on a relaxed peloton. Their efforts were partly spoiled when they were forced to wait at a railway crossing. The peloton used this opportunity to accelerate and take some time back on the first cobbles at Hellingen. The speed wasn't fast enough for Daniel Lloyd (Cervélo), who launched a solo counterattack after tackling the Berendries climb.

After two hours of racing there were still four leaders, three chasers and one sole chaser ahead of the peloton that trailed the front of the race by around seven minutes. By the time the peloton came to the Muur of Geraardsbergen, all of chasers were caught back by the main group, where Quick Step, Sky and Garmin-Transitions were actively working to control the race.

Trains again play a role in the Classics

The race settled once more as it rolled from Helling to Helling. However, with 66 kilometres to go, a moment of consternation occurred just before climbing the Kruisberg. Five riders were chasing the peloton after flat tyres, including in-form Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack). As the race arrived at another railway crossing, the peloton was allowed by the police to pass through despite red flashing signals, but the five chasers were forced to stop.

The speed increased and on the Kruisberg the gap on the four leaders ran back to three minutes thanks to the work from Cervélo's Andreas Klier, with sixty kilometers left to cover. In the meantime Roger Kluge was dropped by the leaders. After the Kruisberg, the peloton was stretched in a long line on the twisting roads - including the cobbles from the Donderij - towards the Taaienberg, thanks mainly to the pace being set by Omega Pharma-Lotto and Rabobank.

While most were able to follow the furious tempo, for some these accelerations proved to be very painful as they had trouble to get back in the peloton, surprisingly Stijn Devolder (Quick Step)was among them; Nick Nuyens (Rabobank) had bike problems and was out of contention, too. All the big guns were present near the front when approaching the bottom of the Taaienberg including Tom Boonen (Quick Step), Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

On the Taaienberg Boonen launched his classic acceleration in the gutter and he quickly had a forty meter gap over the peloton, where a Liquigas rider held up the rest of the peloton. Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) flatted and was thrown backwards while Jurgen Roelandts worked hard for Gilbert to bring the remnants of the peloton back to Boonen.

The Belgian champion didn't seem to continue his all-out effort but on the Eikenberg he was still alone in front, at less than a minute from the leaders. After the Eikenberg, Boonen dropped back into a large group of about thirty riders. On the Wolvenberg, Roelandts accelerated but when Haussler marked his wheel the Belgian didn't want to go on.

The speed in the peloton dropped back and more riders caught back up with the main group. Gilbert went the other way when he slipped away in a left-hand corner and ended up in a big chasing group. Several attacks occurred in the main group featuring former cyclo-cross World Champion Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Marcel Sieberg (HTC-Columbia), however, all were met with without much success.

With only thirty-six kilometers to go the three remaining leaders hit the terrible cobbles of the Molenberg with only half a minute on Sieberg, and then Boonen, who led the peloton over the short climb. On the windy farm roads following the last official climb of the day Roelandts powered away from the peloton and towards the three leaders, who had only twenty seconds of their advantage in hand.

The former Belgian champion joined the front of the race on the famous 2300-metre long cobbled section of the Paddestraat where Guesdon and Curvers had the most left in their tanks and left Veuchelen behind; there were now three leaders in the front with twenty-eight kilometers to go. Nuyens tried to repeat Roelandts' counterattack as he left the peloton behind.

A decisive moment occurred little further on the cobbles of the Lippenhovestraat. Nuyens caught back up with Guesdon, who showed his Paris-Roubaix-honed skills on this next long cobbled section. Favorite Boonen punctured shortly after the Lippenhovestraat and although he quickly received a new wheel he was facing a huge task to battle himself back in the race.

In contrast, Gilbert and Flecha were able to bridge up with the front but then bad luck struck Nuyens, who punctured out of the front as there were no teammates around to help him. With twenty-two kilometers to go there were five leaders: Guesdon, Curvers, Flecha, Gilbert and Roelandts.

The Archer takes aim and fires

Behind, Cervélo were leading the pursuit of the leaders. Their task was quickly being divided as Flecha launched a stinging attack that decimated the front group. Gilbert the quickest to respond but still gapped by the Spaniard.

With a lead established, Flecha put his head down and stretched to the point where his team car was permitted to come through. As the 15 kilometre to go flag flashed by, a smooth looking Flecha was being encouraged from the vehicle by his sports director Scott Sunderland.

Cervélo continued to take the initiative, with Jeremy Hunt and Roger Hammond's efforts giving way to a desperate pursuit by Haussler. The work was enough to absorb the chasers back into the bunch, but not enough to make in imprint on the advantage of Flecha, who re-entered the streets of Gent alone.

Safely over the final, 700-metre cobbled sector, Flecha was alone and swept into the final kilometre with enough time to adopt his archer pose and claim the first Spanish victory in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Haussler's efforts were rewarded with second place, while Garmin-Transitions' Tyler Farrar emerged from the bunch to secure the third step of the podium.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team5:07:15
2Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:18
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
4Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
5Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
9Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
10Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
11Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française des Jeux
12Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française des Jeux
15William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
18Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:00:24
21Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:26
22Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
23Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
25Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
26Phillippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
28Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:29
29Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:32
30Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
31Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:39
32Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:01:33
33Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:57
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
36Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:51
37Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
38Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
39Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
40Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
42Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
43Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
45Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
46Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
47Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française des Jeux
48Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
50Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
51Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
52Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
53Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
54Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
55Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
56Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
57Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
58Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
59Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
60Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
61Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:59
62Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
63Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française des Jeux
64Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
65Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
66Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
67George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
68Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
69Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
70Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
71Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
72Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
73Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
74Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
75Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
76Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
77David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
78Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
79Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:05:38
80David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:05:41
81Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
82Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
83Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:49
84Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
86Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
87Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
88Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
90Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:28
91Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:10:45
92Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
94Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
95Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
96Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
97Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
98Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
99Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
101Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
102Paidi O Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
103Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
104Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
105Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française des Jeux0:11:14
106Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
107Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
108Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
110Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
111Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
112Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
113Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des Jeux
114Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française des Jeux
115Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
116Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
117Jurgen Vandewalle (Bel) Quick Step
118Stuart O'grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
119Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
120Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
121Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
122Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:13:10
123Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
124Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
125Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
126Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
127Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
128Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
129Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
130Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
131Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
132Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
133Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
134Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
135Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
136Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
137Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
138Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
139Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
140Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
141Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
142Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
143Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
144Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
145Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
146Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
147Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone

